Cash Flow Capture: How To Get Something For Nothing

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two private companies that are 100% owned by private shareholders. The government placed them into conservatorship in 2008 and as part of that deal issued itself 79.9% warrant coverage and preferred stock. For the following years 2008-2012 leading up till the net worth sweep, the government used its accounting control to write down the value of Fannie and Freddie assets. Accounting only goes so far, however, and the pessimistic projections that were used to justify the writedowns simply didn't play out and it became obvious that accounting that was used to generate temporary net losses would be reversed and generate substantial massive one-time gains. Shareholders have filed lawsuits saying that the facts surrounding these events matters but the government has won every case ruling so far in so far as it was lawful for them to do whatever they want without reason.

Investment Thesis: Despite the fact that the government has won the legal arguments presented by plaintiffs in several courts saying that the government can do whatever it wants with regards to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the DC District Court of Appeals remanded breach of contract claims for further review. The courts so far have ruled based on interpretations of the law that aren't confined to constitutional interpretations. As such, the courts have ruled that the facts surrounding what a conservator can do with conservatee assets during conservatorship simply don't matter. Plaintiffs have suggested in some lawsuits that this permits the conservator to procure for itself a fleet of yachts. Indeed it does. In this particular case, however, the conservator simply handed over all the conservatee's money to a related federal agency, the US Treasury. This is one of the neat things about new laws. HERA, which regulates FHFA was passed into law in 2008 and it governs the conservatorship of Fannie and Freddie. Because this is new law, judges have been able to interpret it this way, despite the fact that the law that it was based on (FDIA which regulates the FDIC) has been interpreted differently throughout history. Fannie and Freddie have been systematically drained of capital to the direct benefit of the US Treasury to the exclusion of all other shareholders. Even if the plaintiffs win a legal ruling, the government may decide to appeal it dragging this out for several more years while Fannie and Freddie continue to hand over their money. At the end of the day, however, it would seem that if the plaintiffs win a legal ruling the eventual result would be recapitalizing and releasing a reformed Fannie and Freddie or a eventual payout based on contract rights.

The Biggest Issue In My Opinion

The biggest issue, which was never really an issue, is that GSE MBS collapse in trading value. Blackrock's recent proposal supports the notion that they want government backed securities that yield more than US Treasuries. One would think that the reality of that outcome would price them commensurate with risk and eventually they'd fall into line with US Treasuries if they were explicitly government backstopped. Prior Fannie CFO Timothy J Howard offered his commentary on Blackrock's proposal.

The GSEs issue securities into a huge market. It would seem that the main reason to implement an explicit government guarantee would be to prevent people from deliberately crashing this market by open market shorting it during a crisis. In 2008 it seems like Paulson was either concerned that China was at risk of dumping its securities or simply needed a scapegoat reason to justify a GSE takeover when the GSEs were cash profitable.

Fannie and Freddie have been primed for this. As far as I can figure, the plan has been to dine and dash style toss their operating assets into new vehicles and explicitly government back their securities via their jointly owned CSS/CSP.

Providing an explicit government guarantee would prevent the GSE MBS market from ever having a crisis in theory because they would be backed by the government. I don't think that this is the outcome to expect. Instead I think that the issue is quickly becoming how much capital to make Fannie and Freddie, or their successors, hold in the event there is a reprivatization event even though they are already private companies. The government stole money here, but no one wants to admit it and a settlement would enable those who helped steal the money evade the consequences of getting caught.

The Anatomy Of A Settlement

The government has won legal rulings to the effect that a conservator can do whatever it wants and included in its rights are also the rights of a receiver except with the limitations expressly imposed by receivership. Although I disagree with this interpretation because I find it fundamentally diametrically opposed to the intrinsic purpose of having laws, it is the current state of how things are operating these days. The government is in charge and even if they lose an iterim legal ruling, they can certainly appeal.

In the context of how wrong things can go for so long, it is simply amazing that the government has been able to get away with its interpretation of the law that seems to violate the non delegation doctrine or perhaps state law. Those days appear to be numbered. In the event the government does lose, however, conservatorship may continue to be the vehicle that would allow FHFA to continue to do whatever it wants with Fannie and Freddie for some time. If the goal is to systematically evade shareholder rights it would make more sense to hand off the operating assets while in conservatorship rather than as part of a receivership process. Equity shareholders would in that case be dealt with as part of a receivership with no material claim on any operating assets as the conservator would have effectively dividended out the net worth of two Fortune 50 companies as part of a related party transaction and then spun off operations in some way yet to be determined. The problem with this scenario is that the companies currently are on track to have $0 capital and at present have negligible capital.

Taking a route that seeks to completely trash private shareholders like this simply makes a very tough case for raising new capital. Who would step up to put up tens of billions of dollars to recapitalize Fannie and Freddie when HERA permits the government to put them into conservatorship and flush the toilet on shareholders for consideration that is absent reason. One argument you might make is that maybe the government wants to recapitalize the two companies or simply nationalize them altogether. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expressed an interest in getting them out of government control so nationalization seems off the table. Secondly, it makes no sense for the government to put tens of billions of taxpayer dollars into the enterprises if they don't have to. They don't have to if they respect shareholder rights and resolve the lawsuits in a way that makes the two enterprises attractive to private capital. Berkowitz has proposed a public utility model.

Anatomy Of A Recapitalization

There are lots of variables. Raising capital by issuing new common shares would be made more difficult if the government decides to exercise its warrants but I find it difficult to argue that this wouldn't happen, especially when the government has to date taken every action in its power to flush shareholders and hand over profits to itself and participants in CAS/STACR transactions. To those who know better, these are commonly referred to as government sponsored handouts since they don't transfer actual risk but they do transfer actual cash money. Preferred shareholders Paulson, Berkowitz, and Perry seem to be in the drivers seat of what might happen there.

It would seem that issuances of new preferred and new common would be part of a recapitalization. Existing preferred may be left outstanding or converted to common. These issuances would be bought by private shareholders which would permit the government as part of a settlement to wash its hands without having to put up funds to recapitalize Fannie and Freddie. Know that the only reason this is even happening is because of the fact the government has systematically drained Fannie and Freddie of their net worth during conservatorship. Paying dividends on equity shareholders during conservatorship puts creditors at risk.

Summary and Conclusion

I own preferred shares. The government owns preferred shares. The government's chicanery and Olympic style accounting gymnastics have been exposed and lawsuits are currently rolling through the courts fighting all sorts of aspects of the government's actions. Primarily, the lawsuits are contesting the net worth sweep.

What is otherwise commonly referred to as a simple theft has become a series of transactions designed around evading the purpose of the legal system. I find it difficult to believe that the original drafters of HERA designed the law around letting the government seize two Fortune 50 companies and their money to do whatever they wanted to for any reason.

I have begun selling $3000 worth of my preferred stock per month in order to pay for rent and life expenses. That's how you know that you have as much as you can have. As far as timeline goes I'm hoping that we win Collins in the next few months and that the government doesn't appeal, but who knows. As part of a recapitalization scenario where the preferreds are converted to common, I'm not sure what sort of valuation to expect. You might say that I'm not sure what to expect or when to expect it and you'd be right. What I do know is that this in effect is the most illegal act of scale that I've ever seen and I've got a front row seat and I've borrowed as much as the world would loan to me and bought as much dividend adjusted preferred par value as I could.

I've continued to read the recent proposals coming out of places such as Blackrock, John Carney, Joe Light, Peter Wallison, Ed Pinto, David H Stevens, Ed DeMarco, etc. Different people have different incentives and I have found that prior CFO Timothy J Howard as well as Investors Unite have always provided excellent commentary on the various happenings as far as opinions and proposals go. Some simply aren't tractable and some simply are agenda driven. At the end of the day, I've never been more confident that the rule of law will catch up. What's done cannot always be undone even though it should be and if it was the world would likely be infinitely better off.

