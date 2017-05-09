Tesoro (TSO) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tesoro Corp. (NYSE:TSO)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 09, 2017 8:30 am ET

Executives

Sreeram Ramraj - Tesoro Corp.

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

Steven M. Sterin - Tesoro Corp.

Analysts

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Spiro M. Dounis - UBS Securities LLC

Corey Goldman - Jefferies LLC

Chi Chow - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Roger D. Read - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Paul Sankey - Wolfe Research LLC

Philip M. Gresh - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Paul Cheng - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Tesoro Corporation Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following management's prepared remarks, we will host a question-and-answer session, and our instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes.

It is now my pleasure to hand the conference over to Sam Ramraj. Sir, you may begin.

Sreeram Ramraj - Tesoro Corp.

Good morning, and welcome to today's conference call to discuss the first quarter 2017 earnings. Joining me are Greg Goff, Chairman and CEO, and Steven Sterin, Executive Vice President and CFO. The earnings release, which can be found on our website at tsocorp.com, includes financial disclosure and reconciliations for non-GAAP financial measures that should help you analyze our results.

Our comments and answers to questions during this call will include forward-looking statements that refer to management's expectations or future predictions. They are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations. Please refer to the earnings release for additional information on forward-looking statements.

Now, I will turn the call over to Greg.

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

Thanks, Sam. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. We are pleased with the overall performance of our integrated business for the quarter. Although we delivered solid results, during the early part of the quarter, heavy rain on the West Coast impacted our marketing volumes and margins, as well as our refining operations in California. A third-party crude oil pipeline outage disrupted our Salt Lake City refining operations, and the overall impact from severe weather across our business was approximately $40 million pre-tax. Moving into April, these events have passed and we see our business performing well and in line with our expectations for 2017.

Turning to our operations for the quarter, first with Refining. Total refinery throughput was 825,000 barrels per day, or 92% utilization. Gross refining margin was $9.44 per barrel. We had strong operating performance during the quarter and throughput was at the midpoint of our expectations due to the third-party crude oil pipeline outage in Salt Lake City and unplanned maintenance at our Martinez refinery.

In Logistics, Tesoro Logistics is off to a good start in 2017, with strong operating income and EBITDA performance in the quarter. Results included contributions from the strategic acquisitions of the Northern California Terminalling and Storage Assets and the North Dakota Gathering and Processing Assets, as well as organic growth in our Terminalling and Transportation business. TLLP's operations in North Dakota and the Rockies witnessed more severe than normal weather conditions. However, TLLP had strong performance in the quarter, driven by record crude oil and water gathering, terminalling and pipeline throughput.

In January, TLLP closed the North Dakota Gathering and Processing Assets acquisition for approximately $705 million. The acquisition is performing well and is meeting our expectations to deliver at least $65 million of annual net earnings and $100 million of annual EBITDA this year. We also see longer-term growth opportunities for our Logistics business and we look forward to sharing more information as we continue to develop these projects.

Given the current commodity price environment, the progress on our planned growth initiatives, integration of our acquisitions and expected dropdown to TLLP in the second half of the year, TLLP is on track to delivering approximately $760 million of annual operating income and approximately $1 billion of annual EBITDA in 2017. In addition, we recently updated our 13D TLLP ownership filing with the SEC, indicating our intentions to work with the board of directors and management of TLLP to consider, discuss, and endeavor to negotiate a merger, consolidation or a combination of TLLP and Western Refining Logistics and to consider, discuss, endeavor to negotiate changes to the capital structure of TLLP, including with respect to incentive distribution rights.

Now, shifting to Marketing. We remain committed to reaching our goal of $950 million of segment operating income and $1 billion of segment EBITDA by next year. We expect to achieve this goal primarily through organic growth, through rebranding stations using our portfolio of brand offerings, reimaging and upgrading our stations to enhance our customer experience, and with the potential for some small acquisitions of high-quality stations. These efforts are focused on delivering our goal of 350 new retail stations from our starting point of about 2,300 in 2015. We have made tremendous progress towards this target and have already added 224 new stations since 2015, including 77 over the last 12 months.

I would like to discuss one of our newer growth initiatives for the Marketing business. Mexico recently announced its plans for deregulating downstream markets and are scheduled for liberalizing fuel prices in 2017. We have been actively studying this market and evaluating relevant opportunities. Mexico presents a tremendous opportunity to optimize and grow our integrated footprint along the West Coast through both branded and unbranded retail growth and supply-related agreements. Last week, Tesoro was awarded capacity on Pemex's oil products pipeline and storage terminals in the phase 1 open season for northwest Mexico. We believe the Baja California and Sonora regions of Mexico are an excellent fit with our U.S. West Coast system.

Now, I would like to comment on our pending acquisition of Western Refining. As you know, in March, stockholders of both companies voted to approve Tesoro's expected acquisition of Western Refining. We remain committed to delivering $350 million to $425 million in annual synergies from operational improvements, value chain optimization and corporate initiatives, with the run rate to be achieved by the end of the second year following the close of the transaction. Each of our synergy ideas and opportunities have been further evaluated and studied over the last few months and, as a result, we are confident in our abilities to achieve these targets. After close, we will share more information on the specifics behind our plans and our progress towards achieving these synergies.

Integration planning is well underway and the planning team with representatives from both companies has been working very hard in advance of our anticipated close, so we can rapidly integrate with no disruptions to our business operations and move forward with synergy capture. Completion of the acquisition remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, including the expiration or termination of the waiting period applicable under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976. We are looking forward to closing the transaction by the end of the second quarter.

Now, let me give you an update on our three major growth and productivity projects, which all continue to move along in different stages of permitting. We continue to work very closely with all of our stakeholders and regulators to provide all required information. These processes have taken much longer than anticipated, but what has not changed are the environmental, societal, employment and economic benefits of each of these projects.

Starting with our Vancouver Energy project, the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council or EFSEC concluded adjudicative hearings in late 2016. The council continued this deliberation in order to make its recommendation and is also preparing a final environmental impact statement that will be reviewed by the governor. Last week, the council issued the draft notice of construction air permit. Comments are currently being collected, and a public hearing is scheduled for June in Vancouver. We are committed to the proposed crude oil rail-to-marine terminal and are confident that a thorough evaluation will demonstrate that we can design, construct and operate a safe, environmentally responsible facility that offers benefits to the state of Washington and the entire West Coast.

Regarding the Los Angeles Refinery Integration and Compliance project, we are working with the South Coast Air Quality Management District on the certification of our environmental impact report. Additional required permits are expected to be obtained within 90 days thereafter. This project enhances our position on the West Coast and offers several benefits such as, one, the full integration of the Carson and Wilmington complexes; two, yield flexibility of 30,000 to 40,000 barrels per day between gasoline and distillates; and, three, a significant reduction in greenhouse gas and other criteria pollutant emissions.

As for the Clean Products Upgrade Projects, we are progressing to the permitting process with Skagit County in the state of Washington. The public comment period for our draft environmental impact statement began in late March, and we expect the final statement to be prepared later this year.

Moving to our outlook for 2017, our expectations for the year are unchanged from our last update a few months ago. These include the following market assumptions. First, a Tesoro Index of $12 to $14 per barrel with crude differentials similar to 2016 and, second, Marketing segment fuel margins $0.11 to $0.14 per gallon. Additionally, we are committed to delivering an estimated $475 million to $575 million of annual improvements to operating income in 2017 which is comprised of $395 million to $475 million from growth and productivity and $80 million to $100 million from higher throughput and other operational improvements.

I would like to point out that these estimates do not include any expected synergies from the proposed Western Refining acquisition. Our annual improvements to operating income for 2017 consist of $305 million to $355 million in Refining, $125 million to $150 million in Logistics, and $45 million to $70 million in Marketing.

Before I conclude, I would like to acknowledge the excellent work of our people. Our teams are working hard and executing very well to deliver the plans and improvements I have outlined. They continue to deliver results, drive towards being the safest and most environmentally responsible operator in the industry, execute major projects that position the company to continue to grow and create value, and prepare for the integration of Western Refining.

We all share tremendous enthusiasm for the pending acquisition of Western Refining, the delivery of our identified synergies and the significant value creation opportunity for shareholders and other stakeholders. We expect to close soon and look forward to sharing additional information regarding our integration efforts.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Steven to provide more details of our first quarter financial and operational results.

Steven M. Sterin - Tesoro Corp.

Thank you, Greg. Yesterday, we reported first quarter 2017 net earnings from continuing operations of $50 million attributable to Tesoro or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to $58 million or $0.48 per diluted share a year ago. Consolidated net earnings were $87 million for the first quarter compared to $109 million for the same period last year, and EBITDA was $423 million compared to $411 million a year ago.

First quarter 2017 results included $19 million of pre-tax costs and operating profit and $17 million of interest expense associated with the integration and preparation of our anticipated acquisition of Western Refining, and TLLP's completed acquisition of the North Dakota Gathering and Processing Assets. First quarter 2016 results included a pre-tax loss of $147 million related to a lower of cost or market adjustment in the Refining segment. The effective tax rate for the first quarter 2017 was 19.4%. Similar to last year and for the same reason, tax rate in the quarter was lower due to excess tax benefits related to equity compensation vesting of $14 million.

Turning to our business segments. Refining segment operating income was $34 million for the first quarter compared to a loss of $93 million a year ago, and segment EBITDA was $181 million versus $53 million last year. Segment operating income and segment EBITDA for the first quarter 2017 were negatively impacted by incremental costs related to a third-party supplier pipeline disruption in Salt Lake City. The pipeline is back in service and is no longer impacting our business.

The Tesoro Index was $12.40 a barrel for the first quarter, with a gross refining margin of $701 million or $9.44 a barrel. This compares to the Tesoro Index of $12.15 a barrel and a gross refining margin of $540 million or $7.59 per barrel last year. When comparing our first quarter 2017 segment operating income, segment EBITDA and gross margins to the same period last year, please note that results from the first quarter of 2016 included a pre-tax inventory charge due to lower of cost or market, valuation adjustment of $147 million or $2.07 on a per throughput barrel basis.

Other than the LCM impact, the year-over-year increase in gross refining margin reflects favorable market conditions and better operating performance, somewhat offset by higher energy prices and the crude pipeline outage in Salt Lake City. Total refining throughput for the quarter was 825,000 barrels a day, or 92% utilization, which was in line with our guidance. In our California region, throughput was in line with our expectations. However, results were negatively impacted by unplanned downtime due to weather at our Los Angeles refinery and unplanned maintenance at our Martinez refinery.

In our Pacific Northwest region, throughput was higher than our expectations. During the quarter, we're able to successfully complete the planned maintenance at our Anacortes Washington refinery ahead of schedule, and this resulted in increased throughput and gasoline production. In the Mid-Continent region, throughput was at the low end of our guidance, and we incurred additional costs and lost production as a result of the third-party supplier pipeline outage that we already discussed. Consolidated manufacturing costs for the first quarter 2017 were $5.67 a barrel.

Moving to Logistics. Segment operating income increased to $150 million in the first quarter from $119 million a year ago, and segment EBITDA grew to $210 million from $175 million last year. TLLP's strong results for the quarter were primarily driven by contributions from the acquisitions of the North Dakota Gathering and Processing Assets that Greg described earlier and the terminalling and storage assets in Northern California and Alaska dropdowns in the second half of 2016.

TLLP results were also driven by year-over-year growth in Terminalling and Transportation throughput, primarily driven by higher California marine volumes as a result of increased refinery utilization. Performance for the quarter was partially offset by volume weakness in the Rockies natural gas gathering and processing business due to continued production declines. The total general partner and limited partner distribution received by Tesoro were $77 million during the first quarter. This is an increase of $27 million from a year ago.

Turning to Marketing. Segment operating income was $133 million, segment EBITDA was $146 million and fuel margins were $0.096 per gallon in the first quarter 2017, reflecting normal seasonality and weather impacts. This compares to segment operating income of $227 million, segment EBITDA of $230 million (sic) [$239 million] (17:13) and fuel margins of $0.139 per gallon a year ago. An abnormally rainy winter in California resulted in lower vehicle miles traveled in pad five.

Consequently, our Marketing business witnessed a decline in fuel volumes. Additionally, the gasoline street price for spot spread narrowed during the quarter and this had a negative impact on our results. However, we are already seeing demand growth and higher margins in the second quarter, and we continue to expect margins to be in the range of $0.11 and $0.14 per gallon for the full year.

Now, let me take a moment to discuss our balance sheet, cash flow, and our strategic priorities for creating long-term shareholder value. Our balance sheet and credit metrics remained strong. We ended the quarter with a consolidated cash balance of $2.3 billion, which includes $1.6 billion of proceeds from the senior notes issued during the fourth quarter related to the announced acquisition of Western Refining.

This was down from $3.3 billion at the end of last year. This reduction was primarily due to the $700 million we spent for TLLP's acquisition of North Dakota Gathering and Processing Assets during the quarter. Working capital also increased during the quarter, driven by the normal seasonality of the business as well as turnaround activity at our Martinez refinery and preparation for our turnaround activity at our Mandan refinery.

We expect working capital to reverse throughout the rest of the year and result in net positive operating cash flow for the full year. Including the senior notes issuance late last year to pre-fund the Western Refining acquisition, total debt, net of unamortized issuance cost, was $6.6 billion or 44% of total capitalization at the end of the quarter. Excluding TLLP debt and equity, total debt was $2.9 billion or 34% of total capitalization. Keep in mind, the consolidated leverage numbers include the $1.6 billion in borrowings for the pending acquisition of Western.

We remain on track for and are committed to achieving investment-grade ratings at Tesoro and TLLP this year. Fitch has already upgraded both companies to investment grade and we are on CreditWatch positive for Tesoro by S&P and a positive outlook from S&P for TLLP. Moody's also reflects Tesoro one notch below investment grade with a positive outlook, but TLLP is two notches below Fitch and one below S&P, but with a positive outlook as well.

Tesoro will continue to operate with keen financial discipline that enables our businesses to invest for growth, return cash to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends, and maintain a strong financial position. Our commitment to this is unchanged, and we expect our financial position to continue to strengthen following the close of Western Refining given their similar strong cash flows and our synergy delivery.

Although we are precluded from repurchasing shares at this time, following the close of the acquisition, we remain committed to executing on the $2 billion share repurchase authorization we already have in place, given the strong cash generative capabilities of both companies and our desire to repurchase shares given both the current price of our stock and the issuance of the new units for the acquisition. Tesoro generated cash flow from operating activities of $100 million in the first quarter. As I mentioned before, this was largely impacted by the working capital build during the quarter.

During the first quarter, we invested $75 million in high-return growth capital projects at Tesoro and TLLP. Our combined capital expenditures were approximately $226 million, consisting of $181 million for Tesoro and $45 million for TLLP. During the first quarter of 2017, TLLP closed the $705 million acquisition of the North Dakota Gathering and Processing Assets, and this was entirely funded by TLLP debt and equity. Additionally, we paid dividends of $65 million and TLLP distributed $63 million to its public unitholders during the quarter.

As Greg mentioned, we've amended our TLLP ownership filing with the SEC. We believe there is significant value in Tesoro's ownership of TLLP, in particular, the incentive distribution rights which we believe is a source of tremendous value. Our intent is threefold: first, to have a very strong and growing logistics business that could sustainably access its own capital at a low cost; second, to generate significant cash flow for all investors; and third, for the value of this to be realized by Tesoro investors given the significant cash flows and value that results from our ownership of this business.

Although the LP unit ownership Tesoro holds is significant and fairly clear to understand and value, we believe the intrinsic value of our IDRs is substantial and by its nature difficult to easily ascertain. As we look to the future, we'll be very focused on ensuring all of these three objectives are achieved, including ensuring the intrinsic value of the IDRs is clear for investors, given the importance of this to our overall valuation. As we progress through this process, we'll share more details in an appropriate time as we feel this is a very important part of Tesoro's full valuation potential.

Turning to our 2017 capital outlook, we had expected total capital expenditures for 2017 of approximately $1.2 billion, consisting of $870 million at Tesoro and $325 million at TLLP. However, given the timing of permit approvals for our major projects, we now anticipate full-year 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $1.1 billion, consisting of $770 million at Tesoro and $325 million at TLLP. Expected turnaround expenditures for the full year 2017 continue to be $360 million. Looking ahead, you can find details of our planned throughput, manufacturing cost per barrel and other elements related to our second quarter 2017 outlook in our earnings release issued yesterday.

This concludes our prepared remarks, and we'll now take your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Our first question will come from the line of Doug Leggate with Bank of America. Please proceed.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thanks. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for all the updates, guys.

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

Hi, Doug.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

I guess – can I start off with kind of an unusual one on the Mexico acquisitions? I'm just wondering what this signals, Greg, as we think about looking forward to where this can go longer term, what the incremental margin environment looks like compared to your base business? And just a general kind of thought as to just an incremental or a more longer-term strategic shift that we could see you move into that southern market.

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

So, let me just – you mentioned the word acquisition. So, just to clarify, Doug, there is no acquisition. So, what we have done to start with is, we have been engaged in a process that was widely attractive to many people in the industry to acquire space in the distribution system in the northwest section of the country.

And so, one, by being able to go in and acquire the space allows us to basically, physically, take product from our West Coast operations into the northwest part of Mexico, put it into the terminalling and pipeline system for further distribution to marketing customers. And it is our intent to use our ARCO brand in that part of the country and develop relationships with companies to market at the street level in Mexico. So, that's what's going to happen. If you look at the dynamics of that part of Mexico, the north – the western part of Mexico, specifically around the northwest part, is short more than 150,000 barrels a day of gasoline and diesel, and it's about two-thirds gasoline, one-third diesel.

And so, from a total West Coast, if you look at the West Coast of the United States, as well as the West Coast of Mexico, it's a natural fit to be able to supply that part of Mexico. And so, in the past where we would sell into Mexico through their – through PMI in Mexico, this basically allows us to go directly into the marketplace in Mexico. So, we believe our rationale, it's the last part of your question is, is that when we look at the total flow of primarily gasoline, it allows us to really optimize our entire West Coast system by basically extending further south into a market that's naturally short, and what's important is that we see an opportunity especially because of the ARCO brand.

We believe the ARCO brand, all of our market studies would indicate that the ARCO brand is very favorably received especially in that part of Mexico that by extending south of that border into the United States, it's just a natural home for our business. And all of our analysis on the liberalization of prices and margins and cost of doing business in that are relatively comparable to the United States. So, we don't see a difference from that standpoint.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

I appreciate the clarification and the lengthy response. But if I may, my follow-up is kind of related. So, the $950 million goal for retail presumably didn't include any incremental volumes from Mexico. And at the same time, the volume impact on the balance of the West Coast market, I'm guessing, as you predict, could be optimal. I'm just wondering if you could walk us through those two issues. Obviously, this potentially allows slack (28:11) markets in the wintertime in the West Coast to improve, I'm guessing. I'm just wondering if you could give us some idea what it means for balances, both refining and retail. I'll leave it there. Thanks.

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

So, I'd probably make three points regarding your question. The first point is when we move into Mexico that we see a potential there to take part of what we've been exporting and then moving it directly into our system. And so, we have targeted a certain amount of volume that we would do in northwest Mexico, which is probably commercially sensitive to not talk about that, but it's a natural fit into what we're trying to do.

And then, we would – we see it – like you said, we see it being a very ratable secure supply of demand throughout the year in that. So, that would help us out a lot. And we would intend to move product from our Anacortes refinery into Mexico because we're basically very balanced in the state of California to be able to do that.

And as to clarify anything else, Doug, I may have missed – if you had another point in your question, I may have missed that.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Yeah. This is on program marginal point, the $950 million retail goal, I assume that did not include anything from this.

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

Yeah. That's an excellent question. So, the answer is no. It does not. That was not into our thinking when we formulated that target in marketing back in 2015. And I think in all honesty, this is a start-up, so you have to expect in the first year or two the growth, and getting the rebranding and everything is going to take us a little time. So, our expectations, from a profit standpoint, are absolutely not material in the first couple years as we get everything established in doing business there.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Thanks a lot, guys.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Neil Mehta with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed.

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Hey. Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the question. Greg, I want to get your perspective on crude differentials and two crude grades, in particular. The first is just your thoughts on ANS. We are seeing signs of North Slope oil production declining here, and ANS is now trading at a little bit of a premium to WTI, so thoughts there. And then, also Bakken, especially post Dakota Access coming online as those are two important crudes for your refining.

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

Yeah. I think you're correct on ANS, Neil. I think if you look in the first quarter of 2017 versus first quarter of 2016, ANS, we look at it relative to Brent crude oil, actually was pretty comparable on a year-on-year basis, however, in the second quarter, where ANS relative to Brent was weakened a little bit in 2016, this year it strengthened a little bit. I think you'd see that normal variability in that. So, the differentials, even though the production may be slightly declining, with the competition from other foreign sources of crude oil, we don't see, on an annual basis, material changes in how Brent would price relative to ANS. So, we'd even though that – we just have other sources of crude supply that will supply the West Coast and price very competitively with ANS crude oil. So, we don't see having a major change there on an annual basis.

On Bakken crude oil, there's no question that the start-up of the new pipeline to take crude oil out of North Dakota to the Gulf Coast ultimately is going to have an impact on the supply and demand in that and I think we'll see Bakken tighten up, which it has. You've seen that Bakken's been tightening. One is, production kind of came down; and two is people prepared to move on the Dakota Access Pipeline. We believe that the differentials will stay relatively tight like that and that we'll need additional production to move back up to get closer to a discount what's probably more reflective of the cost of moving Bakken out of there to the Gulf Coast from a discount basis.

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Appreciate that. And the follow-up question was around share repurchases and based on your comments, Steven, it sounds like you guys are willing to be aggressive around buybacks once the blackout period ends. So, first, I want to confirm how aggressive you guys are willing to be around that buyback program. And then second, any thoughts around what the market might not appreciate with the stock still in the low-80s here?

Steven M. Sterin - Tesoro Corp.

Yeah. As we said, we look at both the valuation of the stock where it is today, our confidence in the ability to integrate and capture the synergies that we've laid out, the value that is intrinsic within our MLP, as well as our retail and marketing business, and you combine that with the fact that we're issuing stock, if anything, as I said, it makes us want to lean harder into share repurchases.

At this point, I can't be more specific than that, but I can tell you from a directional and sentiment point of view, that's how we feel. We weren't able to buy back stock in the first quarter, but we would have if we could. And as soon as we get through close and we're able to talk more specifically about that, we absolutely will.

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Very good. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Spiro Dounis with UBS. Please proceed.

Spiro M. Dounis - UBS Securities LLC

Hey, good morning, gentlemen. Thanks for taking the question. Just wanted to start off on the IDRs. How are you doing? I realize it's difficult maybe to answer right here, but just trying to get a bookend around maybe timing. I know obviously nothing's really going to happen before the Western deal closes, but on the other side of that, you also have this two-year IDR waiver with TLLP. So, would you expect to run the clock on that IDR waiver before doing anything, or do you think it's more likely that maybe you'd address the IDRs in WNRL ahead of that IDR waiver expiration?

Steven M. Sterin - Tesoro Corp.

Yeah. Without commenting specifically on the mechanics of the waiver, I can tell you that we're not waiting for that to expire before we act. That's why we filed the 13D that we did because we're working on this right now. When we look at TLLP and the post-close WNRL, we think there's a significant amount of value that's there by properly – we're going through a proper valuation of potential merger of the two companies.

What we do with the IDR, and as you know, it takes a large percentage stake, but it has high intrinsic value. We'll take into account the waivers we go through that. So, we don't have to wait for that to happen, but as we look at it, we do think that the GP value and the IDR value is so significant that we want to move on this properly, but as expediently as we can. And so, we'll update you as we can, but we're certainly not – we're not waiting.

Spiro M. Dounis - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. That's very clear. Second one just around marketing, appreciate your comments there on potential expansion into Mexico, but maybe just coming back here domestically. Just wondering if you can give us an update on the M&A landscape in the – maybe the convenience store market. Are you seeing opportunities come to market more, and how would you describe valuation right here?

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

Yeah. So, the – it has been – there is a fair amount of activity of retail marketing asset's convenience stores out on the market in that. So, I would say that in the last few months, we've seen a fair amount of activity and as you're probably very aware is that the values seem to be very attractive for the sellers for sure, very strong values, which I think reflects the quality of the business that we see our outlook on the overall profitability of the convenience store business, and that is very, very positive and the values are reflecting that in the marketplace.

Spiro M. Dounis - UBS Securities LLC

Very clear. Appreciate your time. Thanks, guys.

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Corey Goldman with Jefferies. Please proceed.

Corey Goldman - Jefferies LLC

Hey. Good morning, guys.

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

Good morning.

Corey Goldman - Jefferies LLC

Yeah. Good morning. Just to start, my understanding, we're still waiting for some antitrust clearance for the merger, but maybe if you can give some more color to exactly what they're looking at? Or perhaps, is the lack of clearance to date unrelated to specifics for TSO, WNR? And perhaps, it's just a function of any change in the administration. Apologies for the ignorance here, but just any color would be helpful.

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

I think just the very – the most clear way to state it is, there's a process that you have to go through with the FTC to get – so that you can move forward and close the transaction, and we've been engaged in that process since the end of last year. And the amount of time is probably not unusual for what we're trying to do, and in the energy business.

So, everything that we see is moving along and has worked really well than as we anticipated. When we announced the combination of Tesoro and Western, we said it would take us until about the first half of 2017 to be able to close the transaction. And where we sit today, that will be very, very true from that standpoint.

Corey Goldman - Jefferies LLC

Okay. Understood. And maybe, just as a follow-up to Spiro's question. We're hoping to hear a little bit more in that 13D you mentioned in your remarks. And we understand you're probably limited in what you can say at this point. So, perhaps if you could just provide color as kind of what it relates to TSO. And specifically, can you comment if, one, any combination of WNRL and TLLP was already included in your $350 million to $425 million synergy guidance? And, two, if not, can you perhaps outline some of the merits of having one equity class as opposed to dual?

Steven M. Sterin - Tesoro Corp.

Yeah. So, I wouldn't say that there's anything material in our synergies related to merger because we had to go through the analysis and we still are on precisely what that would look like. And so, any synergies we see there, we'll talk about at the right time. The real focus of what we're trying to do there includes a couple key things. First, we see a tremendous amount of growth still within the midstream space, principally within the Permian, but potentially longer term beyond that.

We also have a substantial dropdown portfolio on a combined basis and we fully expect to continue to drop down assets into TLLP, WNRL. If you look back historically, we've averaged somewhere between $400 million and $450 million a year of dropdowns which brings a lot of cash back to Tesoro. So, that's an important aspect of the value proposition for Tesoro shareholders.

The second and, as I mentioned earlier, most important aspect is when you look at the valuation of our IDRs that are intrinsic within the value of the company, and we realize it's very difficult to value that, and we also know that the IDRs based upon their maturity make it difficult for TLLP to access capital. Establishing a capital structure that makes that intrinsic value of the GP clear and recognizable to Tesoro shareholders, we think, is extremely valuable. And being able to do something with the IDR to liberate that burden on TLLP, we think, is also attractive not only to support the growth, but also to support the unit value within TLLP. And so, the combination of those things if you think about that from a value creation perspective aren't in the synergies per se, but they're certainly value enhancers that come from doing this properly.

Corey Goldman - Jefferies LLC

I guess we understand the IDR portion, but just the combination of the two. Do you look at that as kind of in connection with the IDR support, is that why you're mentioning in the same comment, or is it kind of mutually exclusive between the two?

Steven M. Sterin - Tesoro Corp.

So, when we can, we'll be very, very specific about those connections and relationships, it's just too soon to do it. But all of those are being evaluated and that's why we disclosed them both within our 13D and they obviously have to be considerate in conjunction with one another.

Corey Goldman - Jefferies LLC

All right. That's really helpful. Thanks, Steven.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Chi Chow with Tudor, Pickering, Holt. Please proceed.

Chi Chow - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Thanks. Good morning.

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

Hi, Chi.

Chi Chow - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Hi. There's been a lot of discussions in this earnings season about RINs and this Exxon (42:09) wholesale realizations. Can you discuss whether the lower RIN prices so far this year impacted Marketing segment results at all in the first quarter?

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

Yeah. It's an excellent question, Chi. Thank you for asking the question. So, first, our overall Marketing business from how it's performing and our outlook on the margins in Marketing are unchanged relative to anything that happens with RINs. If you go back historically and you look forward, particularly over on an annual basis, you'll see kind of some ups and downs primarily related to the changes in crude oil prices and the normal following or lagging of retail prices.

But from a retail marketing standpoint, we see the margin environment basically unchanged. The competition in the markets, particularly from a wholesale marketing for gasoline and more importantly for diesel is, those markets are just very, very competitive and how the RINs are ultimately reflected in the market, it depends in different parts of the country and the degree of competition that from everything that we've seen. So, the lower values for RINs definitely help out when you're a net buyer and you have to buy RINs paying a lower price for the RINs, but the impact on the profitability of our retail marketing business is unchanged by the RIN values, we don't see any impact there.

So, even though in the first quarter of this year our Marketing margins, as Steven said in his comments, which you probably picked up, our Marketing margins were a little bit weaker than we expect them to be on an annual basis. Typically, assuming that crude prices are bouncing around, that's kind of the normal way margins are in the first quarter for us primarily as a result of switching from winter grade to summer grade gasoline during the quarter. But our margins in Marketing are back up to kind where we would expect them to be in the second quarter and very consistent with the guidance that we've provided.

Chi Chow - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Okay. So, are you saying that in your markets, the RIN is reflected in gasoline and diesel prices, is that expectedly (44:40) what you're saying?

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

Yeah. What we're saying is, in our retail marketing business, the margins are not impacted by the RIN value and that the – when you sell either – whether it be our branded business where we offer brands and that is also unchanged, but in the unbranded business, it's more tied to the competition in – it's the different parts of the country where you're marketing whether it be gasoline and/or diesel.

Steven M. Sterin - Tesoro Corp.

Yeah. And just to give you a little bit more kind of specificity and context around it. To Greg's point, the reason why we believe that is we see it in the numbers. If you look at January and February, they reflect typically lower seasonal margin realization mostly due to seasonality, but this year also due to weather that as we moved into March, our overall margins were in the middle of the range and they continued to trend upward as we look at April and May, with the overall Marketing business, even though RIN prices are flat to declining. And so, as we look at our Marketing business and our $0.11 to $0.14, a decline in the RIN prices doesn't change that.

Chi Chow - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Okay. Great. Thanks. And then, second question on Vancouver. Can you tell us how important is the – I'm not sure if – did you receive their permit or is it just a draft, but how important is that event to the overall success of the project in your view? And hypothetically, if that terminal moves forward, do the project economics still make sense to move Bakken and Canadian barrels down given your view on Bakken differentials?

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

So, the permit is a part of the overall process that we need to go to get the final clearance to build the project. So, it's very important that that permit be out for public comment in that because it's just part of the process that we have to go through. And like we've said and you've probably heard us many, many times, it's been a very, very long process there. And, I think, we're over four years now of working on this.

The second part of your question about the overall value and maybe even viability of Vancouver Energy, we still see Vancouver Energy as being a critical link to movement in crudes from the inland market into the West Coast of California. And even though, if you go back in and – I think, when Neil asked earlier about crude differentials for Bakken in that and you see this change in the market. Our view is that over time that the differentials, just on a – forget about the crude quality advantage that you get on the West Coast by running Bakken versus alternative crudes, which is unchanged. We've always said that's $3 to $5 a barrel. But we also believe that the differentials with a slight increase in production in the Bakken will also be very attractive from that standpoint. So, yes, we see the project still as being both economic and valuable to our overall crude supply on the West Coast.

Chi Chow - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Does the issuance of the permit, do you think that has any sway on the governor's decision?

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

Chi, it's just part of the process. They need to – they're just going through all the steps that they need to, to get to the final point to make their recommendation. And so, I don't – I can't judge that. Everything that we see and everything that we've done, we are very optimistic that we will be successful in obtaining the permit to build Vancouver Energy.

Chi Chow - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Great. Okay. Thanks, Greg. Appreciate it.

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Brad Heffern with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Good morning, everyone. Greg, in your...

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

Hi, Brad.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hi. In your prepared comments, I think that you mentioned that you're starting to see demand growth in the system again. So, I was wondering if you could put a little quantification about that and maybe just give your outlook on the California market, in general, from the context of we're seeing, obviously, higher pump prices at this point, inventories are higher than – are sort of at the top end of the five-year range. So, how are you thinking about it for the summer?

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

Yeah. I think if you look at after several years of very favorable growth basically strongly tied to the improving economy in the state of California, we experienced good growth for a few years in a row and we've talked about the vehicle miles traveled, the employment rates and everything and they're kind of getting to a point where there's not a lot of upside in it from our standpoint. I mean, I think it's unrealistic to expect the growth that we've seen in the past to continue at the same pace. So, we see, one, a very favorable market environment for demand. We absolutely see that both for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. So, overall, tied to the economic environment, we see very favorable demand for all three products.

Second, you're right, inventories build quite a bit actually in – I think, it was probably in March of that for about a four or five-week period of time, we saw the stocks build from a relatively low position especially gasoline to where it is today. But when you look at it on a day's supply basis, it's kind of where the five-year average, so we've seen the refineries after the winter weather primarily in February and the heavy rains in that, so refineries across the whole system ran really, really well. We've built some stocks, but overall with favorable demand and what we see going on from a maintenance standpoint and that from now to the end of the year, we see a very attractive West Coast market.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Thanks for that color. And I was wondering if you could also put a little more detail into what's going on with the permits for the LA integration. Obviously, I think it was supposed to be online by now, and it seems like there's a lot of stuff in the project that the regulators would like. So, is there any particular stumbling block, any color would be helpful?

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

I think, Brad, from our experience on all of the projects that we've been working on, it's a – the process, one, is considerably longer and more demanding for the request for information that we ever expected. I think there's – the fact is, there's just a lot of pressure from a lot of different stakeholders that force us to be able to honor their request for information and get all of that out into the public domain, and that in itself takes a lot of time.

Specifically, with the Los Angeles project, we've been going through all that and we actually believe we're very, very close to getting to a point where we'd be able to move forward on that. But we just experienced a lot of demands for information that we've had to honor those requests and that just takes a very – unfortunately takes a very long period of time. But we absolutely do not see anything that will preclude the project from going forward.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Roger Read with Wells Fargo. Please proceed.

Roger D. Read - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Yeah. Thanks. Good morning.

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

Hi, Roger.

Roger D. Read - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Hi, Greg. Maybe just to follow up on some of the discussion on Mexico. Could you give us an idea of maybe the initial size of that market? And then I know generally speaking, the West Coast of Latin and South America aren't huge markets, but maybe an expectation of where your exports are today and could go over time.

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

Yeah. I think like I mentioned earlier, Roger, our view of the supply-demand for the northwest part of Mexico and that is that the market's short about 150,000 barrels a day. And as we look at the crude runs in the refineries in Mexico and the distribution of products from the refineries, where they're located both on the Gulf side and on the Pacific side, we see that short being there.

We've always said that we'd participate in the market to move product down to not just Mexico, but Chile and Peru on the West Coast of South America, like you mentioned. And so, part of what will happen is, we will see trying to move some of that directly to the street like I mentioned in my comments. And so, we have a targeted amount of volume that would fit into our system that we would like to be able to optimize across our system and move it into Mexico.

And, I think, the other point is, is that because it's a – the market's going through a tremendous change with the opening of the market to other companies to come in and compete, this hasn't happened. And so, it'll take some time and effort for that to shift, but we see ourselves being positioned to capture potentially a sizable portion of that market in Mexico, but it's going to take a little bit of time because of the tremendous changes that you have to go through to be able to introduce competition.

I mean, for years, Pemex has been the supplier for everyone there. Now, other companies will have the opportunity to come in. We have to be fortunate that we're one of the first ones to get in and be able to go directly to the street. We have had conversations with marketing companies and have targeted, actually, retail stations that will allow us to sell to them in the market. So, we're very encouraged from that standpoint.

Roger D. Read - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. Great. And when you mentioned northwest Mexico, does that include – when you think about the Western acquisition when it closes, is that – part of that is northwest Mexico or if we think about where the El Paso unit is, that's more central and so there'd be an opportunity in Mexico from those assets as well.

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

Yeah. So, you're exactly right. The country is divided up in regions and if you'd follow the opening up of the markets in Mexico, their approach has been to open up the markets regionally, which just so happened to be that they opened up the northwest part, which is the part we're talking about which is not the part that is supplied out of the El Paso market. So, that will open up at a different point in time, so that presents other opportunities down the road to look at the total Tesoro system on how we meet not only the supply in our market area, but then potentially moving south across all of the northern part of Mexico, not just the north part of Mexico.

Roger D. Read - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. Great. Thanks. Sounds like you might be one of the refiners with actual growth opportunities for gasoline here. If I could just follow up on the retail discussion. I understand from the earlier questions the margins have improved at the retail marketing level, sounds like volumes are better, but is there any specificity you can offer on kind of same-store sales if we think about April to April versus what was obviously a weak Q1?

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

Just that they're up slightly on a year-on-year basis, so they look good to us from an overall standpoint. But there's not a substantial increase on year-on-year. I think partly, Roger, just going back to the overall – when you – you need to factor in employment, the movement of people and vehicle miles traveled, that means there's just – there's actually just not that much more upside other than just the normal growth and the population of the state as things change. But we see it being up slightly year-on-year for the second quarter.

Roger D. Read - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Paul Sankey with Wolfe Research. Please proceed.

Paul Sankey - Wolfe Research LLC

Hi, Greg.

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

Good morning, Paul.

Paul Sankey - Wolfe Research LLC

Hey. Back to Mexico again. When we met last year, you were saying that there were lot of challenges there, that you'd have to overcome them. I'm surprised that you've managed to advance so quickly. What's the timing on actual activity going forward and what did you overcome, if you like, in terms of some of the challenges as opposed to operating in the U.S.? Thanks.

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

Yeah. I think probably three or four points there is, one, we've been investing a tremendous amount of time understanding and evaluating the whole – the market from all factors just like you would expect, which includes the political environment in Mexico, how you do business, the risk of doing business, the economics, the drivers, particularly because it's kind of been happening right in front of us as they liberalize the markets and open up the markets for competition and all that.

So, you're exactly right, there were a number of things and we devoted a lot of time to being able to do that and have become very comfortable with everything that we've been able to understand about the markets. And when we look at the risk of what we're trying to do, we feel very, very comfortable, the risk-reward is attractive to us, particularly at this early stage of entering the market.

So, it has moved very quickly, like you said. It's very likely that in the very near term here, we will be selling product in Mexico. So, we're moving to, hopefully, be ready within the next 60 to 90 days kind of at the latest that we would start up our business there and we believe we're well positioned with everything we need to to get a good start on the business. And as I mentioned earlier, the overall – we see the market unfolding to be relatively comparable to at least the West Coast part of the market from a cost standpoint, from a margin standpoint and all that.

So, we believe it's a very good fit into our business, and we'll see what the upside is as we get further into it over time. And I think in fairness, it's going to take us some time to get everything running like we wanted to and to deal with the challenges of that marketplace in that. So, like I want to just reiterate that in the first year or two, it's not a – it doesn't have a big impact on the company, but we believe it does position us for a good future down the road.

Paul Sankey - Wolfe Research LLC

Sure. And then my second, if I could. It might take you an hour to answer. But over a year ago, I know you spoke about your view of – and I know you've said that the company is not dependent on the market in any way. You're not expecting anything from the market, but you had talked about what you saw going on globally in terms of what it meant for Tesoro and for oil market. So, I wondered if you could just give us your latest thoughts. If I remember back then, point number one was – ethanol was renewable fuels. I'm not sure it would still be, for example. So, just any updates you have on OPEC and all of the rest of it. Thank you.

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

There's adequate capacity to make refined products in the world. There's no question about that. The markets are somewhat regional, but the flow of products around the world happens all of the time. I think the U.S., in particular, it's very important that we'd be able to export product out of the United States, be very competitive from that standpoint. That's key to the overall health of our industry because we need, as an industry, to be able to run at high utilization rates. Our assets are designed and managed and maintained to be able to do that. And so, our view is that from an economic standpoint, things look pretty good around the world. So, we see pretty good demand. Our forecasts aren't any different than the big groups that forecast demand in that.

So, overall, we see a very attractive market and probably the biggest thing that would be a boost for the refining business is, when demand for – or the growth in production of crude oil could help from a feedstock advantage standpoint, which is really important to the industry. So, we hope we don't see significant upside there, but even getting differentials to widen out a little bit to reflect more of the cost and move to markets to us would be very, very attractive.

And finally on renewable fuels, I think that you'll see changes with the new administration as we work through an approach to take a more balanced view of the value of renewable fuels, and how they fit into the fuel supply and the economic cost and benefits will all be factored in and that over time, we'll get to a very good place on the use of renewable fuels into the fuel supply for the U.S. That will probably be different than what we've had in the past, but it's going to take some time.

Paul Sankey - Wolfe Research LLC

Thanks, Greg.

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Phil Gresh with JPMorgan. Please proceed.

Philip M. Gresh - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hi. Good morning.

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

Hi, Phil.

Philip M. Gresh - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hi, Greg. First question just on the annual improvement targets. As I think about the $305 million to $355 million for Refining and the $45 million to $70 million for Marketing, how would you characterize the first quarter relative to those targets? And, I guess, wondering if some of those targets are things that ramp as the year progresses or if you think they're pretty linear. Obviously, you talked about some offsetting factors like higher OpEx and the one-time costs in Refining this quarter.

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

Yeah. So, I think, typically our experience in the past has been that on a lot of the ideas in that that we're implementing, they start to ramp up in the first part of that quarter. We typically – that's why we usually wait till the second quarter to give more feedback on how we're progressing. But our experience in the first quarter this year is probably not any different from what we've seen in the past. They are a little bit slower to develop.

Then, when we come into the second quarter, we'll then share – at the end of the second quarter, we'll share the progress that we make because we'll have then a half a year of progress under our belt to be able to talk about what we're doing there. And so, we see a very high probability that we'll deliver everything that we've said. And there's nothing out there that – because we know most of the ideas that we're working on, and so there's nothing out there that gives us any concern from that standpoint.

Probably, the more interesting part for us will be to be able to then go after the synergies that we expect to achieve between the combination of the two companies which, as we've said, are additive to what we're doing there. So, that's also going to be very exciting to be able to go after those. And we'll share more about what our views are on each of those three areas that we've kind of broadly categorized today as the operational, commercial and corporate areas.

Philip M. Gresh - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Sure. So, I guess, so bigger picture if I think about these improvement targets for this year, you made the comment that the Tesoro Index should be similar to last year, and that the crude differentials should be similar. So, we shouldn't see, I guess, as many offsetting factors in 2017 relative to 2016 in terms of actually being able to see the improvements, whereas last year the crude differential tightness, other factors were offsetting, is that a reasonable way to think about that?

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

I think that's a very good way to think about it.

Philip M. Gresh - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Great. And then just second question. Steve, I think you made some comments in the prepared remarks about Anacortes. I just want to look into guidance for the second quarter, just want to understand kind of what you're baking in there with some downtime, I believe, that's going on there.

Steven M. Sterin - Tesoro Corp.

Yeah. I think if you look at our second quarter guidance, I think there's three things to keep in mind. First, we have a full site turnaround taking place right now at our Mandan facility. That's a once every five to seven-year turnaround...

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

Six.

Steven M. Sterin - Tesoro Corp.

...five to six-year turnaround. So, that's a – when you look at the Mid-Continent, that's why you see the throughput levels you see there. We have Martinez scheduled coming up late – in the summer part of this year. And so, you see that on the West Coast. And then, Anacortes, as you mentioned, we do have some maintenance issues that we're working through and our view of those is really baked into the numbers that you've seen. So, nothing to add to that.

Philip M. Gresh - JPMorgan Securities LLC

And just in terms of – what is the expected timing, I guess, of the resolution in Anacortes?

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

So, like Steven said, Mandan is actually in the final stages of getting ready to start back up. So, it was a complete plant turnaround as he mentioned, and it'll be starting up very shortly here. Likewise for Anacortes. Anacortes, we had some issues with the reformer at the Anacortes refinery. And we're mechanically complete and we'll be starting that unit back up very, very shortly here.

Philip M. Gresh - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Paul Cheng with Barclays. Please proceed.

Paul Cheng - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hey, guys. Good morning.

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

Hi, Paul.

Paul Cheng - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Greg, in Mexico, what is the business model you're going to use in the ARCO station? Is it going to be company primarily, or you're going to be primarily jobbers?

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

Yeah. To start with, Paul, our – because it's a market entry, we will brand stations with the ARCO brand, and so it will be more like a, what we would think as a traditional jobber-type market here in the United States to start with. But we will then, as we get kind of more of our feet on the ground, then we will evaluate other opportunities to participate in the market, but that's going to take us a little bit of time.

Paul Cheng - Barclays Capital, Inc.

So, the initial capital cost per se is going to be pretty minimum. ( 01:07:42).

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

Yeah. It will be low. Right. Yeah.

Paul Cheng - Barclays Capital, Inc.

And do you have a target, say, five year or how many ARCO stations that you may want in the market?

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

We don't have a – we can kind of get into all of that. What we do know, Paul, is we have a targeted amount of volume that I mentioned earlier between gasoline and diesel that we would like to be able to sell into Mexico, and that's just a commercially sensitive number for us. So, we look at it more from a volume that allows us to optimize our entire West Coast system that recognizes the short that's in that part of Mexico that we believe we can carve out a place for us to not only go in and market initially through, like you said, a kind of a U.S. jobber-type model, but then open the door up for other opportunities to sell product into both gasoline and diesel into other channels in the marketplace.

Paul Cheng - Barclays Capital, Inc.

And by passing Pemex now that with this arrangement, can you share then what is the cost saving on the export?

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

So, the cost saving on the export or by not selling to them?

Paul Cheng - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Right. Right. (01:09:02) and you'll be able to direct (01:09:03). Is that a number you're willing to share?

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

No. I mean, that's not a very good question, Paul. You know we wouldn't talk about that type of number out there. I think what's more important, Paul, to look at it is what we see as – with about maybe 20 – up to about 24 months, we see being able to set up a marketing business because of the reasons that I described earlier that we can get to a place of profitability. There's going to be some start-up costs in that. They're not major by any means. But because of the proximity and our approach to it, we see that we'll be able to have profits in a relatively short period of time, about 24 months, and then we'll talk more about it from that standpoint. I think that's a better way to look at it than what we do from a supply cost standpoint.

Paul Cheng - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. A final one for me. Once you compete the Western transaction, what's the two messages that you would give their employees the highest priority and how you're going to measure or penalize, whatever you call it over the next six months?

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

Yeah. We've been working a lot on the integration. But I think the two most critical things we want everyone to be very much aware of, the first one is around our core values and it's not that there's any difference in values between the two companies, but the foundation for how we do things particularly around environmental, health and safety performance, we want everyone to be fully, fully aware of how important that is to us. So, particularly around we have three core values; integrity, respect, and our commitment to environmental, health and safety. And we'll just want to get everyone aligned with that core value.

And then, the second thing will be the importance of driving improvements in the business, which we talk about as synergies. But we want – we believe that – we truly believe that there's this powerful benefit of combining the two businesses because of where they're located, how we do business, and – when I say how we do business, I mean, our integrated approach to business. And then, the proximity of the different businesses, so that we just see tremendous synergy benefits there like we said. And it'll be to be able to go in and we've set up the systems to start implementing those ideas and measuring and tracking the benefits and the reward for everyone in the company will be our success in delivering the benefits of the combined companies.

Paul Cheng - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thank you.

Gregory J. Goff - Tesoro Corp.

Thanks, Paul.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our question-and-answer session for today. We would like to thank you for your participation in today's conference, and you may now – everybody have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.