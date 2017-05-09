Veritone Proposes $19 Million IPO Terms At $200 Million Capitalization

Given Veritone's deteriorating financial performance, lack of significant proprietary technology and ultra-high valuation, my opinion is to AVOID the IPO.

The company is primarily an aggregator of third party video and audio analytics engines.

Quick Take

Digital media analysis firm Veritone (VERI) has filed an amended S-1 registration statement detailing proposed terms for selling 1.25 million shares at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of $18.75 million.

Veritone acts primarily as an aggregator of third party search and analysis engines for video and audio content.

The company’s poor financial performance, ultra-high IPO valuation and lack of differentiated technology lead me to suggest investors AVOID the IPO.

Company Recap

Newport Beach, California-based Veritone was founded in 2014 by CEO Chad Steelberg and President Ryan Steelberg, who are brothers.

The company sells a digital analysis service as a subscription that coordinates mostly third party image and sound recognition technologies to help marketers and agencies convert video and audio into actionable information.

Below is a brief explainer video on the company’s approach using AI to improve its analytics:

(Source: Veritone)

Major competitors are numerous and include:

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Avigilon (OTCPK:AIOCF)

Axis Communications (OTC:AXCTY)

Aventura Technologies

Honeywell International (HON)

Agent Video Intelligence

Genetec

So, the company has significant competition from well-known companies.

Commentary

Veritone features highly concentrated ownership.

Major investors are primarily the Steelberg brothers and various entities they control, but also includes an entity called Acacia Research Corporation, which holds 35.9% of common stock pre-IPO. I was not able to determine who controls Acacia.

In any event, the Steelberg brothers own a combined 74% of common stock pre-IPO and are not selling shares into the IPO.

As part of the IPO, as a note holder, Acacia will convert $20 million balance into approximately 1.5 million shares of common stock and will receive additional 2.183 million shares after the exercise of its primary warrant, and furthermore will be issued a 10% warrant upon the exercise of its primary warrant.

So, Acacia will become a significant if not majority shareholder and the company will eliminate its convertible note payable and related warrant liability to cut its liabilities almost in half, from $44.5 million to $24.5 million. (As of December 31, 2016, financial statements)

One of the company’s directors, G. Louis Graziadio, has ‘indicated an interest in purchasing a total of between 100,000 and 400,000 shares of common stock in this offering at the initial public offering price.’

This type of existing investor interest is certainly a positive signal to the market but represents only a non-binding ‘expression of interest’ in purchasing between 8% and 32% of the floated offering, a rather wide range.

The Steelberg brothers intend to use the IPO proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, including,

investments to expand our platform and enhance our technologies, and to broaden our sales and marketing capabilities for our SaaS licensing business

So, they haven’t provided any details on how they intend to use the expected $18 million in net proceeds.

Assuming a successful IPO at $15.00 per share, management is proposing to value the company post-IPO at around $200 million, assuming the underwriters exercise their customary over-allotment. Is the company worth that valuation?

Veritone’s 2016 top line revenues were $8.9 million, down 36% from 2015. Gross margin dropped from 86% in 2015 to 82% in 2016. Cash used in operations skyrocketed to $26.5 million in 2016.

With revenues of $8.9 million on a proposed market capitalization of $200 million, that results in a Price/Sales multiple of 22.5x.

That kind of ultra-high multiple for a company with dropping revenues, gross margin and high use of cash from operations, is not justified by any reasonable investment thesis.

I previously wrote about Veritone in my article, Video Technology Firm Veritone Files For $15 Million IPO.

In that article, I also highlighted the fact that the company’s ‘technology’ is mostly aggregating third-party search firms and their analysis engines to do the heavy lifting.

There appears to be little if any technology that is native to Veritone.

Given the paucity of in-house proprietary technology, the high IPO valuation, and the poor financial performance, my opinion is to AVOID the IPO.

