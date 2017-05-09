Spark's (ONCE) CEO Jeff Marrazzo on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 9, 2017, 08:30 AM ET

Thank you, Ira. Welcome everyone to the Spark Therapeutics first quarter 2017 conference call. With me today from the company are Jeff Marrazzo, our Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Kathy High, our President and Chief Scientific Officer; John Furey, our Chief Operating Officer; and Stephen Webster, our Chief Financial Officer. Jeff, Kathy and Stephen will have prepared remarks. John will be available for Q&A.

Please note this conference call will include forward-looking statements regarding our programs and product candidates. Because such statements deal with future events and are subject to many risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. For a full discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please review our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that are filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast, May 9, 2017.

Earlier this morning we released financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 with recent business highlights.

Now I'd like to introduce Jeff Marrazzo, Spark's CEO.

Jeff Marrazzo

Thank you, Ryan, and welcome everyone. We started 2017 with the period of continued execution across multiple programs at Spark. On the call this morning we will update you on all four of our clinical state programs. I will provide updates on voretigene neparvovec and our clinical VIII. Then I will ask Kathy to discuss our second inherited retinal disease program SPK-7001 for choroideremia, as well as provide an update on our hemophilia B program. Stephen will then review the first quarter financials before we open it up for questions.

First off, I am pleased to announce that our work on voretigene neparvovec rolling biologics license application or BLA has now been completed. We will submit the application to FDA next week. The completion of the BLA is a major accomplishment both for us and for the gene therapy field and I’d like to thank and congratulate the entire Spark team for their hard work in achieving this truly remarkable milestone. We are now one step closer to our goal of helping patients within with RPE65-mediated inherited retinal diseases in United States.

We are also making great progress towards registering the product in Europe and expect to complete our marketing authorization application with the Europe Medicines Agency by the end of July of this year.

In addition to these regulatory milestones we are pleased with our progress in preparing for the launch of voretigene neparvovec if this approves. We look forward to updating you on our launch preparation as we approach regulatory actions.

Moving on to SPK-8011 for hemophilia A. We continue to be excited about this program and are pleased with the progress that we have made since opening our Phase 1/2 clinical trial. Given this progress we are now able to be more specific in our guidance and expect to provide an initial update on the program in July or August of this year.

I will now turn it over to Kathy to provide an update on our other clinical development programs.

Dr. Kathy High

Thanks, Jeff, and good morning, everyone. I too would like to congratulate the team for completing the preparation of the BLA, but you know this involves a great deal of work and coordination across many functions and to see it completed speaks to the talent, dedication and determination of our entire organization.

I will begin my remarks with an update on the SPK-7001 for choroideremia. To establish safety and based on FDA guidance and input from our data and safety monitoring board we started our dose ranging choroideremia trial in 10 participants with later stage disease. I am pleased to say that in these participants SPK-7001 has been shown to be generally safe and well-tolerated.

Specifically, no product related serious adverse events or SAEs have been reported and nine out of the 10 participants showed a return postoperatively to their baseline as measured by various structural and functional endpoints that we collected including notably visual acuity, which is an important safety endpoint for the procedure.

These 10 individuals had well-preserved central vision with visual acuity ranging from 20/20 to 20/40 at baseline. Procedure-related SAE was reported in one participant where we observed a decline in visual acuity from 20/20 at baseline to 20/52 as of the follow-up.

This Phase 1/2 trial is a two-year study with assessment of efficacy endpoints at that time and it interim 10-point. Like the early clinical studies of voretigene neparvovec, we are collecting data on a range of endpoints to determine which are likely to be informative to establish efficacy in a Phase 3 study. These endpoints include visual field contrast sensitivity, light sensitivity, color vision and visual acuity.

At the time of this interim efficacy analysis based on the data cutoff of March 29, 2017, we had one year of follow-up on five participants, 18 months of follow-up on four and the targeted two-year follow-up for one participant.

Overall, this interim analysis has shown some encouraging signs including three participants demonstrating differences of 8, 6.5 and 4 letters between the injected and control eye in favor of the injected eye.

One of these three participants also showed evidence of increased sensitivity above baseline on microperimetry and additional participant should non-significant differences between the injected and control eye on visual acuity, contrast sensitivity and full field light sensitivity using the bluelight stimulus.

However, overall, as of the current duration of follow-up there are no consistent and conclusive differences between the injected and control eye. We attribute the lack of consisted evidence at this point in our study in part to the duration of follow-up, as well as to the later stage of disease in which we began the study.

Given the pathophysiology of choroideremia, studying patients at an earlier stage of disease progression may be more informative. These clinical development pathways supported both us from recently published natural history studies and by Clinical Advisory Board that we recently convened. These data and KOL input document both the larger visual field in earlier stages of the disease and are more readily measurable rate of decline under specific testing conditions.

Given our safety data, late last year FDA and the Data and Safety Monitoring Board both allowed and we made the decision to expand the second dose group to include five additional participants who enter the study at an earlier stage of disease. Today we've enrolled three of these five participants.

To illustrate the differences in the populations we are studying, average baseline Goldmann visual field using the III4e test stimulus for the first 10 participants was approximately 93 some total degrees compared to an average baseline of approximately 961 degrees in a three participants already enrolled in the third group.

This greater than 10-fold increase provides an opportunity for more robust, and reliable measurement of any changes in visual field in the injected and uninjected eyes. Moreover, one would expect that the ideal target population for a therapy for choroideremia would be these same population who have greater remaining function to rescue.

Going forward, our next steps in the program include completing enrollment of the two remaining earlier stage participants, which we expect to do by next quarter and then to conduct another analysis of first 10 participants with the completion of the two-year endpoint of the trial. We will keep you apprised as appropriate following these next steps.

Moving on to a hemophilia B program, SPK-9001, last month at the Hemostasis and Thrombosis Research Society Conference we presented updated data on 10 participants in our ongoing Phase 1/2 trial that continue to show consistent and sustained levels of factor IX activity. As of the data cutoff in late March, the average annualized infusion rate had been reduced by 99% and average annualized bleeding rate had been reduced by 96% with two participants being followed for more than 12 months and none of the 10 infused participants had not taken any factor IX concentrates to prevent or control bleeding events since vector administration.

As previously noted, one participant where the history of severe joint disease periodically self-administered precautionary infusions for persistent knee and ankle pain. As previously noted, two of the 10 participants experienced an asymptomatic transient elevation in liver enzymes or a decline in factor IX activity indicative of a potential immune response another participants received a tapering course of oral corticosteroids after which their transaminase levels returned to baseline.

Importantly, those participants currently shows stable factor IX activity levels 14 weeks and eight weeks after stopping steroids, respectively. This is an important outcome as it demonstrates that an immune response can be addressed with a tapering course of steroids. As of today, neither of these participants has experienced a bleed nor taken factor concentrates.

So, overall, we continue to see great results from this trial. The mean steady-state factor IX activity level post 12 weeks treatment for the 10 participants at data cutoff in March has been sustained at 33%. No serious adverse events have been reported to-date, including no factor IX inhibitors and no thrombotic events.

As you know, pursuant to our collaboration agreement, we are transitioning this program to Pfizer prior to the start of Phase 3. We expect any updates regarding regulatory interactions in Phase 3 trial design to be driven by Pfizer.

Let me now turn it over to Stephen who will give you a brief update on our first quarter financial.

Stephen Webster

Thanks Kathy. In the three months periods ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, we recognized $1.3 million of revenue associated with our Pfizer collaboration. Our R&D expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 were $32.7 million, compared with $18.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2016.

The $14.5 million increase was due to an $11.4 million increase in internal R&D expenses, primarily due to significantly increased headcount and an increase of $3.1 million in external R&D, primarily from an increase of $1.3 million related to voretigene neparvovec, an increase of $1.2 million related to our other three clinical stage programs and $0.6 million related to our preclinical product candidates.

G&A expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2017 were $21.4 million, compared with $8.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2016. The $12.5 million increase was primarily due to an increase of $6.3 million in salaries and related costs due to increase headcount and an increase of $6.2 million in launch preparation activities for voretigene neparvovec, legal and patent expenses, professional fees and other operating costs.

The net loss applicable to common stockholders for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was $52.3 million or $1.70 basic and diluted net loss per common share, compared to $25.6 million or $0.95 basic and diluted net loss per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2016.

As of March 31, 2017, we had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $285.4 million, sufficient to sustain operations into 2019. We also had $31.1 million shares outstanding.

Now I’ll hand it back to Jeff for his closing remarks.

Jeff Marrazzo

Thanks Stephen. As you heard 2017 has begun with continued execution and accomplishment for Spark. We are making good progress across -- against our strategic plan to build a fully-integrated company with a strong pipeline.

Our work on the rolling BLA for voretigene neparvovec has been completed. We continue to make progress in hemophilia A and choroideremia. We have continue to demonstrate consistent and clinically meaningful results in our hemophilia B clinical trial. We remain highly optimistic about the future.

We have an incredible team here at Spark, now more than 240 strong. I want to thank all of our employees for their dedication and hard work in advancing our mission of challenging the inevitability of genetic diseases by discovering, developing and delivering treatments in ways unimaginable until now. We look forward to continuing to update you as our programs progressed through important milestones for the remainder of 2017.

We will now be happy to take your questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Cory Kasimov with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Whitney Ijem

Hi. Good morning. This is Whitney on for Cory. The first question is on hemophilia A and you said an update in July and August, are you thinking of the medical meeting or just the press release or how should we expect that communication?

Jeff Marrazzo

Yeah. Just to repeat sort of what I said at the top and first of all, again, we continue to be excited about this program and we are pleased with the progress we have made since beginning of the trial out of Phase 1/2 trial and based on the progress that we have made we can narrow our specific guidance and expect to provide an update in July or August of this year.

Whitney Ijem

Okay. And then, I guess, can you remind us what you have said or maybe help set expectations in terms of patient numbers, the duration or anything on that front that we should be looking for in that update?

Jeff Marrazzo

Generally at a high level we haven’t said anything specific about the study, but I think, the experience that we went through with factor IX is probably generally similar.

Whitney Ijem

Okay. And then maybe one quick one on RP65, can you just give us an update on your ID or IRD program in terms of, I guess, rollout and any specific numbers you can give us on patients identified so far both in the U.S. and EU?

Jeff Marrazzo

I let John Furey to cover that for us.

John Furey

Thank you, Jeff. So, firstly, we believe RPE65 IRD is on the diagnosed and we launched IRD in the fourth quarter and it’s continued to expand at the present moment. Just to remind everybody, we are proud of 30 plus genes incorporating the majority of causative rhod disorders and that covers most of the mutations that are currently being researched in the IRD community.

The IRD or the program we’ve launched in conjunction with HCP's has been very well-received and we have got very positive reviews. But we are not sharing numbers, but we are very pleased with the way the program is progressing and the rollout.

Whitney Ijem

Okay. Thanks for taking the question.

Jeff Marrazzo

Thanks.

Our next question is from Phil Nadeau with Cowen and Company. Your line is now open.

Phil Nadeau

Good morning. Congratulations on the progress and thanks for taking my questions. First, one on choroideremia and could you maybe describe what happened in the untreated eye versus baseline on average in the first patient cohort, were there measurable and significant declines in visual function in that eye or you saw one in the competition of this like stage patients there was no consistent deterioration in that untreated eye?

Jeff Marrazzo

Kathy will dig in.

Dr. Kathy High

So, we’ll say about is that, there are some differences but I think they are mostly within test-retest variability. We know the three subjects where there was a difference between the injected and uninjected eye in favor of the injected eye, so actually that those letter differences that we called out reflect both a gain in the injected and a loss in the uninjected in most of those cases. So I think we need more time to establish a clear pattern.

Phil Nadeau

Got it. Okay. And the earlier stage patients, would they be expected to have more slower or rapid loss of visual function over two-year period. What is the natural history, is it like, is it steady drop off or is it some sort of model curve?

Dr. Kathy High

Well, in terms of that recently published natural history study that we referred too, which published in investigative ophthalmology and visual sciences in 2016. There was a very nice demonstration of the rapid drop off with the I4e -- Goldman I4e test stimulus in younger subject. So that’s a very small testing and that that is loss a fairly dramatic rate in earlier stage individual.

Phil Nadeau

Got it. Okay. And one last follow-up question on hem, has it been disclosed what dose you started within the trial and what the dose increased paradigm in the study is?

Jeff Marrazzo

Yeah. We had -- we did indicate that we started with the dose of 511 vector genomes per kilogram which is the same dose we began in the factor IX hemophilia B trial. We have not disclosed the pre-specified dose escalation proceeding, but you can imagine it's sort of traditional with most other gene therapies.

Phil Nadeau

Okay. And maybe follow-up to Whitney’s, have you said what the target enrollment is, is it 10 similar to hem B or got the different number?

Jeff Marrazzo

I think on clinicaltrials.gov it probably indicate something like up to 50 or in that…

Dr. Kathy High

Yeah. Exactly.

Jeff Marrazzo

Just like factor IX.

Phil Nadeau

Perfect. Thanks for taking my questions.

Jeff Marrazzo

Yeah. Thanks, Phil.

Our next question is from Salveen Richter with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Salveen Richter

Thanks for taking my questions. In regard to SPK-7001, maybe you should comment on the procedure-related SAE, as well as you've talked about how you need a longer period of or longer duration of follow-up with these patients. So with these earlier stage disease patients would there be or with the adequate follow-up time be in this disease and then what proportion of the patients actually have early stage disease?

Dr. Kathy High

Let me start with the procedure-related SAE comment, so the what we see in all of these individuals immediately after vector injection is we do see a loss of visual activity, which is transient and as you heard most people then return to their baseline visual acuity.

This individual had the typical pattern of a loss of visual acuity, but his return to towards his baseline has been considerably slower than the other individuals and we are tracking that along with the typical changes and then regaining of the baseline that you see on the OCD as well. So that's what's going on with that.

And then you ask about the earlier stage subjects and do we know the time course of changes in those individuals. We do not know the time course of that yet for the individuals that we've included and this most recent cohort.

Jeff Marrazzo

I think, the point that Kathy mentioned before about this actual history study which was published in IRD...

Dr. Kathy High

IRD.

Jeff Marrazzo

Yes, again, in certain populations you do see a more rapid decline specifically on visual fields and we did give an indication in the prepared remarks that this population the first three enrolled had an average field baseline Goldmann field of about 960 compared to about 90 in that earlier stage group. You obviously have more, not only more surface area potentially for the product, but you also have more field in which you are measuring a baseline and change.

Salveen Richter

Just to follow-up on that so work proportion of the total choroideremia patients would fit into that subset and just a follow-up on hem as well, what is your approach in that study with steroid use?

Jeff Marrazzo

Kathy…

Dr. Kathy High

So the -- as this point we are adopting same approach that we have traditionally use in our trials which is steroids are not administered prophylactically, they are administered in response to evidence of the need for steroid.

Jeff Marrazzo

What I would say about choroideremia is that, one of the other reasons in addition to the development reasons that we just indicated about moving to the earlier stage subjects is that this would obviously be from medical perspective we believe going into earlier stage subjects who have more function there to rescue or destabilize make sense medically and certainly from a, if you think about an incident population going forward, all of those people would proceed through that and then, of course, from a prevalent population based on going to earlier stage subject you are going to get some portion of those that are at that stage versus those that are past that stage.

Salveen Richter

All right. Thank you.

Our next question is from Joseph Schwartz with Leerink Partners. Your line is now open.

Dave Larsen

Hi. Thanks very much for taking the question. This is Dave dialing in for Joe. So two quick ones from me, regarding the SPK-7001 in choroideremia, I was wondering if you could perhaps elaborate of the decision to expand the dose cohort as opposed to starting a different dose level. Was there some kind of a limitation or stealing to how much vector can be introduced and related to that did all 10 patients you’ve dose to-date show equal or similar transduction efficiency and then I have a quick follow-up? Thanks.

Dr. Kathy High

So let me say that, from our preclinical studies we feel that both of the doses that we injected in the first 10 participants are expressing levels of REP-1 comparable to or higher than normal. So we don't think there's a need to increase the dose. As Jeff mentioned earlier, an advantage of individuals who are earlier in the course of the disease is that typically they have a greater area where the injection can be place, because there is more viable retinal tissue and so it's easier to come close to the target dose of 300 microlitres, the volume of the target.

Dave Larsen

Okay. You wouldn’t happened to know if there is any variability in transduction efficiency between the 10 to-date.

Dr. Kathy High

Well, unfortunately, it’s difficult to judge transduction efficiency directly from any kind of fundoscopic exam or anything like that, right, it’s not like looking at GFP in the back of the eye or measuring a clotting factor level in the bloodstream.

Dave Larsen

Okay.

Dr. Kathy High

You can't get direct evidence of the transduction efficiency.

Jeff Marrazzo

But the levels of the mRNA levels of our vector injected into nonhuman primates or something that we have presented previously is actually I think currently still on our corporate presentation, if you go to our Investor section of our website and you'll see in the context using a couple of different doses even assuming different amounts of volume that give there is the way above what is needed which as the nature of this disorder would be presumably a maximum of 50% of normal way above that and when you look at that the human levels of that mRNA in that nonhuman primate study.

Dave Larsen

Okay. And in terms of the earlier stage cohort that you are enrolling currently, you mentioned visual fields using the Goldmann assay. So I was wondering if there was any particular baseline criteria you are gunning for this expanded cohort? Thank you.

Jeff Marrazzo

I think one of the things that we indicated in the prepared remarks and would be indicative of the type of question you're asking is the size of that baseline over visual field in this case using a III4e stimulus looking at their sum total degrees and the sum total degrees just for everyone that a vacation is essentially the degrees in 24 different meridian and so as we said in the prepared remarks three patients we have enrolled in this group of earlier stage patients have a sum total degree average of 963, which is 10-fold higher than the baseline characteristics on average of the first 10 patients in the trial that we talked about earlier today.

Dave Larsen

Okay. But not necessarily in visual acuity or anything else of this sort, right?

Jeff Marrazzo

Well, you could expect actually, the answer is no, I am sure answer is no. We did say that in the first 10 patients in Kathy’s prepared remarks about the safety results the visual acuity in the first 10 patients who were at later stage been an important point at this disease had visual acuity still between 20/20 and 20/24, so relatively well-preserved central vision still. That’s the function of this disorder. You tend to preserve visual acuity well into the disease even through the later stage disease when you’ve actually lost a substantial amount of your field, so just take what I just said in a different way, the average sum total degrees for that group of 10 was 96. The sum of all of their degree is 96, to get their acuities were still 20/20 to 20/40. That gives you a sense of the nature and progression of this disorder really being hitting and impacting the fields for considerable years before the acuity is actually compromised.

Dave Larsen

Thank you very much.

Our next question is from Edward Nash with Suntrust. Your line is now open.

Gena Huidong Wang

Hi. This is Huidong for Edward. Thanks for taking question. I have a question on choroideremia, so you said, you saw -- announced significant improvement in four patients, so I wonder did you see any kind of correlation to, for example, the follow-up period or the disease vary, everyone know that, all 10 patient are about the same know at this stage?

Jeff Marrazzo

Huidong, I will just make one comment and then Kathy can answer in addition. What we did see and what we noted in the prepared remarks was that, they were -- we specifically reflected three patients using three participants who showed differences in visual acuity of 8 letters, 6.5 letters and 4 letters between the injected and control eye in favor of the injected eye. With one of those patients we saw a corresponding in would be characterize as an improvement off of baseline in certain points on their visual field as measured by micro-perimetry.

Then in the fourth patient we saw correlated or I would say relational improvements again in differences between acuity, contract sensitivity and light sensitivity on that same patient. So, yes, there were two of those patients have disorder that we just reference that had multiple endpoints going in the right direction.

Dr. Kathy High

I don’t think I really have anything to add to that, what we look for are consistent changes or as Jeff indicated, changes in more than one endpoint, so that’s the kind of thing we’re looking for as an indication of result.

Gena Huidong Wang

Okay. So and I guess you said before that since the protein is involved in the vesicle trafficking pathways, so that it might take longer for you to see the any efficacy. But did you had any -- did you have any initial, maybe internal expectations as to how long you have followed patient to be able to see any clinical efficacies in that?

Dr. Kathy High

Well, the trial was set off for two years of observation. So that was our initial approach.

Gena Huidong Wang

Okay. And last question about the early state patient versus the late stage patient, you said the visual field is about 10-fold. I wonder in terms of the number of cells surviving to be able to benefit from the gene therapy is the difference about the same magnitude?

Dr. Kathy High

Well, actually, probably, it’s larger than that, because it reflects an area. Yeah, I’d have to think about that.

Gena Huidong Wang

Okay. Yeah. Thank you for taking the question again.

Our next question is from Matthew Luchini with BMO. Your line is now open.

Ryan Bohren

Hi, everyone. Thank you for taking my questions. This is Ryan on for Matt. Your hemophilia A trial, could you give me some color as to what you're looking for to escalate to the next dose? So in terms of efficacy will you be focused only on factor level and it’s a 12% factor activity level a reasonable goal or would you consider moving higher or?

Jeff Marrazzo

I will say couple of comments, I think, consistently back from more than a year ago we've been discussing what we believe is the ideal initial target product profile for hemophilia gene therapy in general and that has, of course, we focus in particular mention the other advantages of gene therapy like something that’s usually active along time, you have this is natural history study of more than 500 patients with hemophilia A suggesting that factor levels do change precipitously that the amount of risk and the number of annualized pleased when you get to that 10% or 12% threshold that you really see that drop close to zero, if not the zero. So you consistent if that has been our general part of [inaudible] hemophilia gene therapies. In terms of the specific approach to dose escalation, we have not disclosed that.

Ryan Bohren

Okay. Great. And I had a question on the hem B program, after you hand it over to Pfizer, will you still be providing updates on the Phase 1/2 trial and if so when should we expect that?

Jeff Marrazzo

Yes. We will provide -- continue provide updates on the Phase 1/2 trial, including at medical meetings and likely also publishing it. We would expect we would have an update at the ISHT Meeting in July.

Dr. Kathy High

All of those patients will move into a long-term follow-up protocol as they approached one year.

Ryan Bohren

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Our next question is from Stephen Willey with Stifel. You line is now open.

Stephen Willey

Yeah. Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Can you maybe just speak to where you are in terms of pre-commercialization activities for voretigene, I guess, specifically around the centers of excellence and the physician training and whether or not any of these activities or anything on the manufacturing front you may at this point represented rate limiting step to update post-approval?

John Furey

Yeah. Thank you for the question. And so -- this is John Furey here. We are actually very pleased with progress on commercial activities over the last quarter. We have added a lot of commercial talent to our organization here in the U.S. particularly across the areas of marketing access, patient services and we are starting to commence our build-out in Europe as well equivalently in anticipation of our MAA submission.

As we have discussed previously, we have four platforms we are working across, firstly, in our early attempts to help physicians identify patients and prepare patients for diagnosis and we are obviously working with the ACP community to educate them on the value proposition associated with voretigene and this work has all been conducted and more generally to our medical community prelaunch.

Obviously your question relates to the preparation of centers of excellence in terms of where we are going to actually conduct the intervention and we are making a lot of progress in regard to the identification and we are working with those centers of excellence to understand that there needs in setting up those programs and those facilities in advance of launch.

So, on the commercialization side I would say everything is progressing as planned. We are happy with progress. Your question specifically in regard to supply, again we are very confident in our progress in regard to our preparations for launch and we don't anticipate any issues in regard to supply to support launch.

Stephen Willey

Okay. And then, I guess, this is part of journey testing initiatives you are obviously screen further IRDs beyond RPE65 in choroideremia. So, I guess, just curious how this initiative is instructing where your spending resources on the R&D front and when we may hear about other IRD programs that are being optimized in the clinic?

Jeff Marrazzo

Well, to the point, I think, it's a good question, I appreciate the question, one of the reasons that we have designed the panel that John mentioned earlier for the reasons that we did with one and 30 different genes involved with the panel was, first of all, that they all fit together when you look at sort of phenotypic presentation of patients, two, we heard an explicit need for within the medical community of patient as well, and third, we thought it could inform an understanding, a better understanding and much more precise understanding of the potentially true epidemiology of some of these disorders.

And so we continue to acquire that, we think it actually can be useful and informative either in areas that we may conduct research or an understanding where other researchers or other sponsors might actually conducting research as well.

So with respect to the pipeline what we have previously disclosed is that we have ongoing preclinical work going on in Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as a form of retinitis pigmentosa.

Stephen Willey

Okay. And maybe just a quick one for Stephen, the cash guidance in the 2019, should we presume that assumes some level of voretigene revenue in 2018? Thanks.

Stephen Webster

Yeah. Steve that is fair. We haven't given any guidance on that. But as John said and Jeff said, we are preparing to launch with the BLA in, we are going to hit wind hit the ground running. So that does factor in some commercial operations in 2018, yes.

Stephen Willey

All right. Thanks for taking the questions and congrats on finishing up the BLA.

Jeff Marrazzo

Thank you.

Our next question is from Martin Auster with UBS. Your line is now open.

Martin Auster

Hi, everyone. Congratulations on the BLA progress. Great accomplishment for everyone. Thanks for taking my question as well. I was curious if you could add some color on what you and regulatory agencies are looking for as you make determinations around next steps forward in hemophilia A. Is there a specific kind of number of patients over certain time that you're looking to follow-up or from a dose selection perspective you can talk more about what you and the regulatory agencies looking for there? Thanks.

Jeff Marrazzo

Maybe a couple things at a high level, first, the -- you could imagine as we have done previously with factor IX and again it continues to be kind of a good template for you all to think about and refer to what we did with factor IX last year, with produce initial data and then proceed with in this case regulatory submission or the breakthrough therapy designation receive that and then use that as a form to have a breakthrough therapy meeting with our partner Pfizer that happened earlier this year.

So, first of all, it’s premature to speak about it, because we need to produce that initial Phase 1/2 data and then from there engage with the regulators. So that's what I would say about it. I do think going back to one of the questions I was asked previously about sort of the target and we talked and I mentioned before about the target product profile naming for just 10% to 12% threshold that we’ve spoken about before. I mean, the other piece to it which certainly is important is not hitting super physiologic levels as well.

Martin Auster

Okay. Thanks for the answer. Appreciate it.

Our next question is from Gbola Amusa with Chardan. Your line is now open.

Madhu Kumar

Hi, guys. This is Madhu Kumar on for Gbola. Thanks for taking my questions. First one relates to the point you just making about kind of thinking about the profile in relation to factor XI. So thinking about that factor IX program and BioMarin hemophilia A program. What you consider coming over 12% make sense, but how do you think about the kind of range of factor level. What would you consider reasonably good, what would you consider like two broader range of factor VIII levels in light of the BioMarin data that we have seem at this point and I'll follow-up with the second question later?

Jeff Marrazzo

Well, I mean, we can't speak specifically to the BioMarin data. I mean, we've obviously seen what they’ve shared in press release is another form publicly we’ve not seen data yet at the medical meeting. I think once that happens, I think, all be -- we will be clear to be able response some of this questions.

I think what we've had in pre-IND and in pre-discussions with the FDA is certainly ensuring that we do not exceed super physiologic levels. They've expressed in previous discussions with us concerns about levels above 125%. And so, I think, that's probably one gate like, I know we can get pretty large range, but that’s probably two things we can speak to right now.

Madhu Kumar

Okay. Thanks. And then, kind of on your point again about factor IX being a template, obviously, there's no direct equivalent of the Padua variant. But how do you think about the transgene modifications that need to be made for the factor VIII in terms of those their ability to promote viral packaging versus their ability to enhance factor activity, again not in the same extended Padua, but in a kind of a tail way of increasing factor VIII activity within the transgene context?

Dr. Kathy High

So, first of all, as you know the major challenge with factor VIII is a cDNA and an expression of set small enough to get an all of the 4.4 kb of the factor VIII cDNA, but with the requisite strongly with specific promoter and other elements that you need and all small enough to get reasonable packaging efficiency. So we think that we’ve done that with our construct.

And now you are talking about, is there a way make factor VIII -- a supped up factor VIII just like factor IX as it has specific -- factor IX Padua has specific activity variant. So the challenge there is that factor VIII as you know is not an enzyme, it is often illustrate for like it has specific activity enzyme, factor VIII is a cofactor. It really functions, do hold two things together. So is there a better way to make a cofactor. And so you're raising an interesting question and there a lot of people interested in the answer of that.

Madhu Kumar

Okay. And then, finally, one last quick one, what is your take on the use of AV gene therapy in the hepatitis positive hemophilia population and how do you, I mean, different companies are taking in a different cutoffs or metrics for inclusion and exclusion. So remind us what is your take on hepatitis and where you think these drugs fit within hepatitis positive hemophilia?

Dr. Kathy High

So, let me just say little bit about that, in 2001 when we did the first AV trial in the liver, obviously, then there was no way to sterilize people with HCV, all right. I mean, they -- there is no way to clear. They didn’t clear on interferon and Ribavirin. And so we actually included in that study some individuals who were HCV RNA viral load positive and they did not have any different profile of safety then individuals who were HCV RNA viral load negative. So that’s what we know from older experience pre-direct acting antiviral. Now we were careful not to enroll in those earlier trials individuals with metavir scores of 3 or more. So that’s an index the amount of liver fibrosis following HCV infection. So there is experience with individuals who have lower grades of fibrosis post hep C infection but not with people with more advanced disease. Not of course, there is no reason to include individuals who were HCV RNA viral load positive all those people can be treated with direct acting antiviral.

Madhu Kumar

Okay. Great. Thanks very much.

I am showing no further questions. I would now like to turn the call back to Jeff Marrazzo for any further remarks.

Jeff Marrazzo

Thanks everyone for joining this morning. We appreciate your continued interest in Spark and the work that we do every day to create world where no life is limited by safety. Look forward to seeing you all soon and thanks for the time again this morning.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. You may all disconnect. Everyone have a good day.

