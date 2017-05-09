Northern Blizzard's (NBZZF) CEO John Rooney On Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Northern Blizzard Resources, Inc. (OTC:NBZZF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

John Rooney - Chairman and CEO

Michael Makinson - CFO

Analysts

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Q1, 2017 Conference Call.

I would like to introduce John Rooney, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead.

John Rooney

Thank you, operator. Welcome to the first quarter conference call for Northern Blizzard Resources. As mentioned by the operator, I am John Rooney, Chairman and CEO of the company.

With me today are Michael Makinson, our Chief Financial Officer, as well as Joel Douglas, and Tiffney Choy both from our Financial Reporting Group.

Production for the quarter was 17,201 Boe a day compared to Q4 2016 production of 18,281 Boe a day. Production decreased as a result of two property dispositions late in 2016. Funds from operations during the quarter were $20.9 million or $0.18 per diluted common share.

Pro forma, the issuer bid which happened during the quarter, funds from operations were $0.20 per diluted common share. First quarter capital expenditures were $21 million and we are on track with guidance for $60 million program in 2017.

During Q1 2017, we drilled 25 wells at Cactus Lake and 16 wells at Winter. Results from ongoing program continue to be excellent which is in line with our expectations. We are very focused on sustainability and free cash flow. We estimate that only 50% of budgeted 2017 annual cash flow is required to maintain production levels at current levels.

For the remaining 50% free cash flow that can be used to grow production and reserves, pay dividends, repay debt or pursue other corporate initiatives.

Michael Makinson will now provide financial overview.

Michael Makinson

Thank you, John.

The news release in the MD&A include comparisons of our annual guidance to the financial and operating results for first quarter of 2017. Northern Blizzard expects annual 2017 results to be close to guidance by the end of the year. Production for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was 17,201 Boes per day was close to the annual guidance of 17,100 Boes per day. Also, close to the annual guidance our operating expenses of $15.65 per Boe for the first quarter compared to the annual guidance of $15.40 per Boe.

Corporate costs of $6.77 per Boe for first quarter of 2017 were higher than the annual guidance of $5.70 per Boe. The variance was mainly due to a higher than anticipated finance cost as we plan to purchase and pen our significant portion of the senior unsecured notes commenced in early in the first quarter. we didn't buy any senior notes during the first quarter. subsequent form our March 31st actually the first business day of April, Northern Blizzard purchased $6.5 million of senior unsecured notes to the open market.

G&A expenses up $2.37 per Boe was below Northern Blizzard's budget for the first quarter of 2017 and expected to decrease on a per unit basis over the course of the year as a budgeted production volumes increase. Funds from operations per Boe, including hedging, up $13.60 per Boe for the first quarter of 2017 were lower than the annual guidance of $17.65 per Boe due to lower oil prices and higher corporate cost.

Approximately 85% of production for the first quarter of 2017 came from five properties broken down as follows. Cactus Lake was 8,613 Boes per day, Winter was 3,035 Boes per day, Court was 1,694 Boes per day, Cuthbert was 647 Boes per day and Mantario was 615 Boe per day.

First quarter 2017 operating expenses were $15.65 per Boe compared to $15.42 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2016. The modest increase was mainly due to increased power usage and higher surface maintenance cost. Funds from operations for the first quarter of 2017 were $20.9 million or $0.18 per diluted common share.

Comparing the first quarter of 2017 to the fourth quarter of 2016, realized losses on financial derivative contracts versus gains that we had in the fourth quarter of 2016 and lower oil and natural gas sales were partially offset by lower production and operating expenses.

Field operating net-backs before hedging for the first quarter of 2017 were $21.08 per Boe compared to $21.26 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2016. Lower quarter-over-quarter field net-backs were mainly due to a higher transportation operating cost partially offset by higher oil prices.

Northern Blizzard currently pays a cash dividend of $0.02 per share per month. Northern Blizzard's total pay-out ratio was 133% for the first quarter of 2017. Total payout ratio was calculated as dividends paid plus capital expenditures divided by funds from operations. For the three months ended March 31, 2017, capital expenditures and dividends paid were higher than funds from operations.

CapEx is typically higher in the first quarter of the year as compared to the other quarters of year. At March 31, 2017, Northern Blizzard had net debt of $345.9 million, which included about $30 million of cash. Net-debt includes the credit facility, the U.S. dollar denominated senior unsecured notes translated to Canadian dollars, the owners contract provision and working capital.

On February 3, 2017, Northern Blizzard completed initial bid whereby we paid $90 million to purchase for cancellation 22.5 million common shares at $4 a share. In early May, the credit facility was extended by 1 year to July 13,2018 and the borrowing base remained unchanged at $285 million.

Our banking syndicate is provided a waver regarding the provision in the bank loan agreement that will be triggered as a result of a change in control resulting from the Waterous Energy Funds upcoming purchase of about 67% of the Northern Blizzard's outstanding shares. Consent in the banking syndicate we'll still be required regarding any redemption of the senior unsecured notes.

We ended the quarter and are still presently undrawn on our $285 million credit facility. For the first quarter of 2017, Northern Blizzard's realized hedging losses totaled $1.1 million. At March 31, 2017, the mark-to-market value of our financial derivative contracts was a liability of about $20 million. As if May 5, 2017, the mark-to-Market value of our financial driven contracts was a liability of approximately $1 million.

A news release issued this morning includes the summary of our current hedge position and the financial statements include a detailed listing of our hedges on a contract-by-contract basis. John?

John Rooney

Thanks, Michael. As Michael mentioned, on April 10, 2017, Waterous Energy Fund announced at 2 of its affiliates had entered into purchase agreements to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Northern Blizzard held by NGP and Riverstone which is approximately 67% of the company's outstanding common shares.

The closing of this transaction is expected to be completed mid-May this month. The acquisition of the shares will represent a change control of the company as defined in the documents noted below. And will trigger the respective provisions. So firstly, as Michael mentioned, the bank loan credit agreement includes a provision that must be way by the syndicated banks in the event of a change control. And that that waiver has been received from the banking syndicate.

Secondly, the senior unsecured notes, or high-yield bonds includes the provision that if a change control occurs, the holders of the notes can require the company to repurchase their notes at a price equal to 101% of the aggregate principle amount of the notes together with the crude and unpaid interest.

There is a process we have to go through with that, the company has up to 30 days after closing of the transaction provide note holders with an offer from that date of the offer, the company has up to 60 days to repurchase the notes from the note holders that accept the offer.

The company would need additional financing to repurchase all of the notes outstanding. Northern Blizzard has access to a portion of its credit facility subject to the banking syndicate. For this purpose and expects to have the financing in place for any increment required.

Finally, the compensation award incentive plan includes the provision that awards outstanding can payable on change control. The company has the option of settling the value of the awards that become payable on common shares of cash or a combination thereof.

Northern Blizzard is working hard to bolster the sustainability of the company and build shareholder value. This is not an easy task that oil prices have less than $50, but we believe we are making good progress. We have been very successful at managing assets to lower base decline rates, which has resulted in an industry leading corporate decline rate of 10% to 12%.

In terms of operations, we drilled 25 wells at Cactus Lake during the first quarter of 2017. Average production for the quarter increased approximately 4% to 8613 Boe a day compared to average production in the 2016 of 8318. Production for Cactus Lake is now over 50% of total production for the company.

Base decline rates so excluding new wells that are drilled are at or near zero in this field as a result of water flood and flood pressure support. Impressive operating performance underpins the strong economics being achieved at this field.

For example, during the first quarter of 2017, when WTI priced average US$51.91, Cactus Lake generated $23.5 million of net operating income. During the same period, we invested $12.9 million of the capital into the field including drilling in polymer powder resulting in $10.6 million of field level free cash flow.

Similarly, for all of 2016 when WTI averaged US$43.32, Cactus Lake generated $68 million of net operating income. Total capital invested in the field was just under $25 million leaving total $43 million of field level free cash flow. During 2016 production grew 11%. Cactus Lake is indeed our very strong asset. At our Winter property, we drilled 16 gross wells during the first quarter of 2017.

Horizontal wells are utilized to develop this property as there is water underlying a very thick oil column. Of the 16 wells drilled in the quarter nine averages lateral lengths of approximately 450 meters and that is consistent with previously drilled wells. These wells are expected to earn rates of return of over 50% at US$50 WTI. The remaining six wells average lateral lengths of greater than 850 meters, which adds approximately 7% only to the capital costs but an additional 30% the economic reserves per well.

Longer lateral wells are expected to have rates return that exceed a 100% at WTI $50 per barrel. This drilling design in an exciting initiative at our Winter property we are monitoring the results of these wells closely. We continue to focus on decline rates and generating free cash flow. The decline rates are a key driver in determining the capital required to maintain production levels. Approximately 90% of Northern Blizzard's production is associated with active water flood or natural water drive reservoir. Approximately 80% of the company's first quarter production is from three fields, Cactus Lake, Winter and Court.

Northern Blizzard's successful EOR projects, enhance our recovering projects have resulted an industry leading overall corporate decline rates as I mentioned. We have a strong hedge program in place to protect oil prices in case oil prices continue to be soft and recently they have been. To-date our hedging program has delivered over $19 million of realized gains for the company.

Our current hedge position which is said on the press release is 10,000 barrels per day in 2017 and 6,000 barrels a day in 2018. We are very confident that that gives us the protection we need as we move forward and we'll continue to be hedgers at opportune times.

I'd now like to address what I think are going to be questions that will come so I'll take a short at that, just right off the top, I'll spend a minute talking about the senior unsecured notes.

We only understand the impact of the change control. We impact we're not party to the negotiation that went on between shareholders. That was a transaction that happened outside of the company, so the change in control that happened in the company is not something that is all constrained from within. It happens between shareholders and that's fine, I'll talk about that in a second.

We do understand the impact of change control. We have talked with bondholders representing a significant portion of the bonds, and based on that we do not expect a material market the bones to be put. Recently the bonds have traded at or near 1:1 so in fact any bondholders along with equity can get it, there is not big premium there to have with this foot.

Having said that, we must be prepared for them likely event that all depends on 101 and we're in discussions with the leader of bank facility about that.

As Michael stated at this time, we are confident that we can manage this process and we believe we can manage it without any equity issue of anything like that, so we're pretty confident on how that is playing out and we're working at it.

The second topic I think is worth spending a minute on this the Waterous Energy Fund. This acquisition was not yet closed and I said it's expected to close in mid-May, it is really an exciting thing to have the confidence and support of such a shrewd and respected businessman. We think it is a great addition to Northern Blizzard. It will be very good for shareholders and the employees of Northern Blizzard, so we're actually very excited about the addition of Mr. Waterous to the company and his investment in the company and we look forward to reporting more on those initiatives that Mr. Waterous brings to us and what we're working on already.

I will now open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have no questions at this moment

John Rooney

Excellent. Thank you, everyone for attending. Don't hesitate to reach out if something occurs to you and you're shy and you want to do it in private as opposed to over the conference call. Thanks, operator.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes the Northern Blizzard Resource, Inc. Q1 2017 conference call. Thank you for your participation, and have a nice day.

