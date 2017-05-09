Belmond's (BEL) CEO Roeland Vos on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 9, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Amy Brandt - Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

Roeland Vos - President and Chief Executive Officer

Martin O’Grady - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

David Katz - Telsey Advisory Group

Joe Greff - JPMorgan

Carlo Santarelli - Deutsche Bank

Anthony Powell - Barclays Capital

Jeffrey Bronchick - Cove Street Capital

Welcome to today's First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call for Belmond Ltd.

Amy Brandt

Thank you, Erina. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the first quarter 2017 earnings conference call for Belmond Ltd. We issued our earnings release last night. The release is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.belmond.com, as well as on the SEC website.

On the call with me today are Roeland Vos, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Martin O’Grady, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started today, I would like to readout our usual cautionary statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In the course of our remarks to you today by Belmond’s management and in answering your questions, they may make forward-looking statements concerning Belmond such as its earnings outlook, its three-point growth strategy including future investment plans, and other matters that are not historic facts and therefore involve risks and uncertainties.

We caution that actual results of Belmond may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Information about factors that could cause actual results to differ is set out in yesterday’s news release, the company’s latest annual report to shareholders, and the filings of the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Management will be using certain non-GAAP financial measures today to analyze the first quarter operating performance of the company. You can find reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the earnings release we issued last night.

I will now hand the call over to Roeland.

Roeland Vos

Thank you, Amy. Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We’re pleased to have you joining us for a discussion on our first quarter 2017 results and an outlook for the remainder of the year.

On today’s call, I will first speak briefly about the results for our first quarter, I will then quickly discuss our full-year 2017 guidance, and lastly, I will give you an update on some of the advances that we have made on our 2020 strategic growth plan. Martin will then follow with the details of the first quarter results and take you through the specifics of our 2017 RevPAR and other guidances.

As you will recall, our first quarter is our seasonally lowest revenue quarter of the year. Historically, it’s representing less than 5% of our annual adjusted EBITDA. The results for the first quarter of 2017 were in line with our previous expectations and the guidance that we gave you on our last earnings call.

As we have anticipated as we had indicated on our last call, the single largest driver of the year-over-year decline in our first quarter results was the combined decrease of our two hotels in Brazil. Here the results for the quarter were impacted by the country’s economic situation and a decrease in international inbound demand. Additionally, in the prior-year quarter, the hotel has benefited from the incremental demand that was in the lead up of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games there.

Our first quarter of 2017 results were also negatively impacted by a change in the seasonal allocation of annual expenses and that is for our Italian hotels and our owned trains and cruises. The shift in the timing of Easter, which took place in the first quarter of 2016, whereas this year it took place in April, and an increase in central overheads due in part to our new development and other corporate team members who joined the company over the course of the last 12 months to support our strategic growth plan, as mentioned.

We saw good revenues and we saw adjusted EBITDA growth for our three owned assets in the United States, Belmond Charleston Place and South Carolina. The ‘21’ Club in New York City and Belmond El Encanto in Santa Barbara. We are creating solid foundations for our growth plan, which we expect will be demonstrated in our results as we progress throughout the year. The expectations that we previously provided you for the full-year still holds and we have very good reasons and Martin will provide a bit more detail on this. But the second quarter is when most of our seasonal hotels reopen. It is also the strongest quarter for our largest hotel, which is Belmond Charleston Place.

In addition, we expect our second quarter to benefit from things like in St. Petersburg; the Soccer Confederation Cup, which is a big thing; a strong economic forum for the Belmond Grand Hotel Europe; as well the Biennale for our Hotel Cipriani in Venice; the new product coming online, including things like the six new suites at the Belmond La Residencia, Majorca; and our Grand Hibernian train, which will be in its first full-year of operations. And then, of course, the third quarter is the peak summer season in Europe, and in fact, the second and the third quarter historically have contributed together approximately 80% of our full-year adjusted EBITDA.

For 2017, business on the books for the second and the third quarter is looking strong on the whole, with our forecast indicating solid year-over-year growth. Accordingly, we’re maintaining our same-store constant currency RevPAR guidance of between 1% and 5% growth for the full-year.

With that, I would now like to update you on how we have been performing on our 2020 strategic growth plan which consist of, as you know, our three key growth areas; driving top line growth and bottom line results, increasing the brand awareness, and expanding on our global footprint.

We have recently made some good progress on the organic growth key focus area. Putting in place the right systems to support our existing as well as our future properties. Starting first with an initiative, we discussed it at our Investor Analyst Meeting last year to provide global 24-hour telephone support for customers looking to book at our properties.

At the end of April of this year, we opened a new central reservation office in the Philippines, which is open 17 hours a day from 4:00 AM to 9:00 PM Manila time. Our new office bolsters our existing reservation facilities to offer English language services across the globe 24 hours a day. Meaning, that the international travel services is no longer restricted to European or US time zones.

The new reservation office is staffed by a team of full-time consultants who are fluent in English, in Mandarin and Japanese and who deliver informed travel services for new as well as obviously existing customers. Also in April, we started the roll out of the first of two phases for our new customer relation manager – management system or CRM. The first phase has been focused on our B2B efforts, which include travel agents, it includes tour operators, company accounts and the likes.

The goal for the B2B is to ensure that each of our 140 sales team members across the company has easy access to a single central platform, with their view of the production for each account whether it was created at the corporate, the regional, or at property level. This will be for the first time that the global and local account information has been combined increasing the accounts shown on our central platform by roughly 20%.

In fact, it will also be the first time that approximately two-thirds of our salespeople have access to any form of a digital cell system whatsoever. So this will be a significant improvement across the Board in the company.

In the next week, we expect that all of our 140 global sales force members will have access to our new system. The new digital platform provides also a tool for strategically managing our accounts, providing visibility into all of the opportunities that exist for Belmond as a global company, the way it should be.

We are giving those people in our organizations who are responsible for driving revenue a better visibility, helping them to generate new leads and increasing opportunities to improve production and ultimately drive greater revenues for our company. The new CRM should also enable increased conversion for groups by giving ourselves, people, the opportunity to offer the right solution at the right price and at the right time based on historical knowledge.

The second phase of the CRM roll out is B2C side of it, our direct dealings with our customers with our guests. From mid-May, we expect to roll out our new guest marketing communication programs with an expected completion in July. Each week, we will be introducing a new step in the consumer journey and that will include things like welcome e-mails that introduce the guest to the Belmond portfolio capturing the preferences, curating content, encouraging first-time bookings, then rich and extended series of pre-stay communications, and the new set of targeted personalized promotional communications that we have lined up to encourage booking and booking decisions.

With this second phase, we will start communicating directly and personally with the existing wand the potential guest that we have lined up. And it will allow us absolutely to better recognize our guest not only when we are communicating with them upfront, but also when they arrive on property.

Our new CRM will be an incredible effective and the powerful tool for sales for reporting, for recognition and we look forward to giving you an update on the roll out of the second phase and the early results on our next earnings call.

Before I move on, I want to mention a key new hire an addition to our senior management team here. I’ve often said that, our people are one of the most important assets, and we would not put ourselves in a position to achieve our 2020 goals without having the right team.

In early May, we added an important new resource. Stuart Mason joined the company as Senior Vice President, commercial, revenue and distribution. Stuart reports to Philippe Cassis and he’s overseeing all of our sales, all of our reservations and revenue management with a clear mandate to drive improvements to our existing functions and ultimately drive greater revenue opportunities.

Stuart joins us from Clear Channel Outdoor, where he held the position of global director of business operations, leading the revenue management and the sales functions for all the international markets. Before Clear Channel Outdoor, Stuart held various revenue management and sales positions in the lodging, as well as in the airline industries. So great to have him on Board.

Turning next to our progress on our global footprint expansion. On May 4, we launched our eight luxury train experience, the Belmond Andean Explorer sleeper train, which operates between Cusco, Lake Titicaca and Arequipa in Peru. Our newest train leverages our expertise and our existing infrastructure to offer yet another of the world’s most incredible rail experiences.

Belmond Andean Explorer, which is owned through our 50-50 Peru joint venture and managed by Belmond takes guest on one of the highest altitude rail lines in the world. Operating one- and two-night itineraries, the train offers authentic Peruvian journeys inspired by a truly dramatic Andean scenery. Last Thursday, the train commences an overall trip two-night journey from Cusco to Arequipa and early passenger feedback has been incredibly positive.

Additionally, through our existing Peru hotels joint venture in which we own 50%, we recently acquired the Las Casitas del Colca hotel in Arequipa in the region in Southern Peru. Upon closing, we assume the management of the 20 key hotel, which we are now operating at Belmond Las Casitas. Our joint venture use cash on hand to finance the approximately $3.9 million purchase price and we intend to invest approximately $1.1 million for property improvements and to bring the hotel up to Belmond brand standards.

Belmond Las Casitas, which is located in a Colca Canyon is a prime example of a small, but casual luxury hotel that meets our financial investment criteria and fully matches the Belmond brand personality. The hotel truly blessed with the surrounding environment and offers guests one of the most unique experiences in the world and that is something around viewing the unencumbered in the natural habitat.

We acquired the asset to complement the Belmond Andean Explorer, as the hotel provides a perfect extension to the journey onboard of the train. These new additions to our portfolio are our early indications of first steps of progress on our 2020 footprint expansion goals, and the impact that our expanded development team is having on building relationships, finding deals, and evaluating the opportunities using our disciplined approach.

We expect that as we continue to grow the team to which we intend to add two more ideal people in 2017, we will continue to build momentum and we look forward to having positive news to report on the development from going forward.

Turning then to the final key growth pillar of our 2020 strategic growth plan, which is continuing to build awareness of the Belmond brand. We have put a great deal of focus on leveraging the product launches to drive increased exposure for individual properties, as well as for the entire brand. At the end of April, we hosted the pre-launch press event for the Belmond Andean Explorer train, which brought together some of the most influential media from across all of our key markets.

We also took our guests on a three-day two night journey from Arequipa to Cusco. And with that, we visited the Belmond Las Casitas and we had a stopover at the majestic Lake Titicaca. I can tell you the journalists were blown away by this one-of-a-kind experience, which offer them fantastic surprises at every dramatic turn that the train tour.

As a result, we have received great press coverage in leading publication, it was in that sense an incredible successful event than we expect that the resulting coverage will drive greater awareness for our newest train in the Belmond brand as a whole.

To conclude, our first quarter of 2017 results were in line with our same-store RevPAR guidance and the adjusted EBITDA guided that we provided on our last call. Our second and third quarters, which make up the vast majority of our annual adjusted EBITDA are looking strong, which gives us the confidence to maintain our full-year 2017 same-store RevPAR guidance.

Importantly, we have continued putting in place the building blocks for our strategic growth plan and are beginning to see early indications of these results from our initiatives. Additionally, I’m pleased to have recently added two new properties and also to see that our deal pipeline is building with our expanded development team, which I expect will put us in a position to announce some new deal signings soon.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Martin to provide us with some more detail on our first quarter of 2017 results and our guidance. And after Martin speaks, we’ll be happy to answer your questions during Q&A.

With that, Martin, all yours.

Martin O’Grady

Thank you, Roeland, and good morning, everyone. As Roeland stated, I’ll now take you through some detail of our first quarter results, and I’ll then provide some color on our outlook for the second quarter and the rest of the year. Please note that unless I state otherwise, all the figures I provide will be on a constant currency basis.

As I anticipated on our last earnings call, there were several specific challenges in the first quarter that in aggregate lead to a year-over-year decrease in revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Our RevPAR in the first quarter was down 7%, revenue of $95.4 million was down $7 million, and adjusted EBITDA of negative $0.5 million was down $11.3 million. On a U.S. dollar reported basis, RevPAR was down 1%, with revenue decreasing by $2 million and adjusted EBITDA by $8 million.

On our last earnings call, I provided color on our expectations for the first quarter indicating that U.S. dollar reported adjusted EBITDA would be down between $5.5 million and $9.5 million, and our results were in line with our guidance provided. In Europe, we saw a fall in adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 million caused by combination of factors, including the timing of the Easter and the change in the seasonal allocation of annual operating expenses in our Italian hotels totaling approximately $750,000, but that impact from those expenses will revert over the remainder of the year.

In North America, we experienced healthy growth in our U.S. business and we were particularly pleased with them in Charleston Place in South Carolina, where adjusted EBITDA reached the new first quarter record, reflecting the benefit of our recent investments in the property and increased group business that allowed us to better yield manage driving high rates of both transient and group booking.

We were also pleased with the trading performance of Belmond El Encanto and ‘21’ Club. Belmond La Samanna in St. Martin did not fair so well with adjusted EBITDA holding by approximately $1 million, primarily as a result of decreased demand.

In our Rest of world region, the major story and single largest driver of our year-over-year total adjusted EBITDA decreased was, of course, Brazil. Although, we’re starting to see some positive macro economic indicators coming out of the country after a lengthy period of recession, the international inbound demand for the destination continued to be negatively impacted by the political and economic situation during the first quarter.

Additionally, demand in the first quarter of the prior year benefited from increased demand in the lead up to the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio. Largely as a result of these factors, our two hotels recorded a combined year-over-year adjusted EBITDA decline of $2.9 million.

For the rest of the region, we saw continued strength to Belmond Mount Nelson in Cape Town, again, reflecting a successful recent investment program. Offsetting the growth out of South Africa was an adjusted EBITDA decrease for our Asian hotels, partly as a result of particular challenges at Belmond Governor’s Residence in Yangon, Myanmar due to a newly reopened refurbished competitor and also recent negative media coverage for the country in general.

Our trains and cruises region also faced some challenges in the quarter, with adjusted EBITDA declining $1.8 million year-over-year. As with our hotel, our two boats in Myanmar were impacted by the negative media coverage for the country. Also included in our year-over-year adjusted EBITDA decline was $400,000 of offseason costs for Grand Hibernian, which launched at the end of August last year, and as such, did not have operating expenses in the prior-year quarter.

As with our Italian hotels, several of our owned trains and cruises incurred incremental expenses in the first quarter of 2017, as compared to the prior quarter, due to the seasonally allocation of annual operating expenses, which contributed approximately $600,000 of additional costs in the first quarter in which expenses were reversed over the balance of the year.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning that although central overheads increased $1.4 million over the prior quarter. This increase reflects the investments we’re making in people to drive forward multiple strategic imperatives, including footprint expansion, focus on top line revenue growth, and the implementation of operational processes and system enhancements.

Turning to our balance sheet. At March 31, 2017, we had total debt of $592 million, total cash including restricted cash was $139 million, resulting in total net debt of $454 million. Net leverage was 3.8 times, as compared to 3.4 times at the end of 2016. Our fixed to floating interest split was 48% fixed to 52% floating. Our weighted average interest rate was 4.3%, and our average weighted average debt maturity was 3.7 years.

Looking forward, we have provided second quarter guidance with same-store RevPAR worldwide RevPAR of 8% to 12% growth on both the constant currency and U.S. dollar basis, with growth expected to be driven nearly equally by occupancy and rates.

For our European hotels, we are seeing a strong bookings pace. RevPAR growth in the quarter is expected to be held – it is expected to be held by the Biennale Art Festival in Venice, the Confederations Cup and Annual Economic Forum event in St. Petersburg and the G7 event in Sicily in May. We also expect to see healthy growth for our hotels in Madeira and d’Angkor, where we have recently made investments to further improve these assets.

At Belmond Reid’s Palace, we recently completed a stunning renovation of the hotels arrival experience and creatively reorganized two separate restaurant outlets to create one all-day dining experience and a new meetings and events space. And at Belmond La Residence d’Angkor, we have capitalized on existing land to create 16 suites, four of which will have principles, which are massive views of the world heritage listed Tramuntana Mountain range. We expect to open these new suites later this month and bookings for the suites are very encouraging.

For our North American region, we are expecting Charleston Place to continue to show solid growth, demonstrating once again the benefits of the EBITDA enhancing projects we recently completed. For our Rest of World region, we expect to see further growth in our Southern African operations, again, reflecting recent EBITDA and housing investments to drive performance, particularly for bound Eagle Island Lodge in Botswana and Belmond Mount Nelson, where we expect to improve hotel’s wide experience, lobby, terraces and lounges over this winter season in the third quarter.

For Brazil in the second quarter, we expect adjusted EBITDA to be down modestly by between $0 million and $1 million. Recall that our operations in Brazil in the second quarter of 2016 were negatively impacted by a lulling demand leading up to the August Olympics games.

As for our trains and cruises, we are expecting to see growth in second quarter in that division led by our new Belmond Grand Hibernian train in Ireland, which we’ll be operating in the second quarter in its first full operations year. Additionally, we are expecting Belmond Royal Scotsman to have a good second quarter due in part to increased demand, higher revenue charge business and the additions late last year of two new cabins increasing the train’s passenger capacity by approximately 10%.

Finally, for the second quarter, you will note the guidance we had provided revised central costs. The increase compared to last year reflects our investments in strategic initiatives, particularly in relation to adding resources to our development team and development related legal and other professional expenses.

Turing to the full year 2017, we are maintaining our constant currency guidance for the same-store worldwide RevPAR growth of 1% to 5%; in dollars, the range is 2% to 6%; in total, we expect growth to be driven nearly equally by occupancy and rates.

As we have indicated, we are expecting good uplift in our second quarter. Our third quarter 2017 starts with a headwind of approximately $6 million in Brazil, as a result of the Summer Olympics in the third quarter of 2016. But we are seeing solid growth from the rest of the portfolio which will compensate bringing our expected third quarter results roughly in line with the prior year quarter.

It’s important to note that if we excluded Brazil from both periods, we will totally expect growth of approximately 10% for the third quarter, thus illustrating positive growth trends for the remainder of the portfolio. And for our fourth quarter, it’s of course still early days, but based on business on books and forecasted pick up, we expect to see healthy year-over-year growth in that quarter as well.

Looking at our full year guidance by region, I’ve already mentioned the tailwinds that we expect to experience in Venice and Russia. And we are expecting to see good growth across our – in operations as well. Demand remained strong, particularly for our resort locations, and we expect to see additional benefits from recent investments, particularly those that I mentioned from Madeira Angkor.

Also benefiting from recent investments is Charleston Place which we expect to be our strongest performing product this year in terms of U.S. dollar adjusted EBITDA growth in absolute dollars. I should mention of course that Charleston Place was negatively impacted by Hurricane Matthew in the fourth quarter of 2016 and our guidance assumes that such an event does not happen again this year.

For our rest of world region, we are projecting a year-over-year RevPAR decrease for our two hotels in Brazil for the reasons I have already provided. On the positive side, recent investments are driving good growth at a number of our owned hotels in the region, including Mount Nelson and Cape Town, our refurbished Belmont La Residence d’Angkor in Siem Reap, Cambodia and Eagle Island Lodge in Botswana.

And to give you some color for the full year 2017 results for trains and cruises, it’s important to note that we’ll have a full year of operations for the Belmond Grand Hibernian train this year and our newly launched joint venture owned train in Peru, the Belmond Andean Explorer will start contributing in the second quarter. And although we expect that this new train will have a minimal impact on our results for 2017 during its pre-stabilization period, we expect that the train will contribute between $1 million and $2 million to Belmond’s adjusted EBITDA once stabilized and we will get fantastic [indiscernible] in the last weekend, we’re pretty confident about that.

I have already mentioned that our property is in Myanmar, so year-over-year decreases in the first quarter of June is probably to stronger competition and negative media coverage, in aggregate we expect our businesses in Myanmar including our one hotel and two river cruises to deliver lower adjusted EBITDA between $2 million and $3 million for the full year 2017 as compared to the prior year.

We remain confident in the same-store owned hotel RevPAR growth guidance we initially established in February and we are maintaining our constant currency range of 1% to 5% as we have on the whole very positive expectations across the rest of the portfolio. I will remind you that our same-store constant currency RevPAR guidance excluding Copacabana Palace would be growth of 5% to 9%, so that’s solid growth indeed.

I’ve mentioned in part the benefits to RevPAR that we are seeing from recent investments, but we also believe we will soon start positive results for the multiple operating initiatives that are now soon will be in place and form a significant part of our overall strategic plan.

Well, that concludes our prepared remarks and before I hand you back to the operator for Q&A, we’d like to request that you limit your questions as to two per person, thank you very much. Operator?

David Katz

Hi, good morning everyone.

Roeland Vos

Hi, David.

Martin O’Grady

Hi, David.

David Katz

So, first things first, the additions in the train category, they certainly appear to be wonderful additions to the portfolio et cetera. Can you talk about the degree to which those additions will sort of drive other business through the hotel portion of the system and the degree to which that actually adds broader value in the just the train itself?

Roeland Vos

Certainly, in the case of Belmond Andean Explorer will be a big help to the hotels that we have in Cusco, we have two hotels there. And so not only in terms of people wanting – who would expect to staying on a luxury train, they are going to want to stay in the most luxury hotels in Cusco, so I’d expect we’d have a high pick up of passengers choosing to travel on that train.

I also think it lifts awareness of that marketplace, so people who are train buffs, who wouldn’t otherwise have felt [ph] to staying in Cusco will go on the train, so again bring additional business to those hotels. Let’s hope for the Grand Hibernian in Ireland of course, because we don’t have any hotel products, at least not yet, in that wonderful country.

David Katz

All right, and so my other perhaps larger question is, and I appreciate all of the detail around the cadence of earnings this year and some of the headwinds and puts and takes, but as we think bigger picture longer-term, if we’re going to get to that double of the EBITDA and I know we’re not in a position necessarily to guide for 2018 in any specific way, but it appears as though next year is going to have to both organically and through acquisitions, it’s going to have to start to grow more pretty meaningfully, is that a fair characterization? I mean, can we look organically for the portfolio to put up some – you know some hardy right, and whatever adjectives we’d like to use, EBITDA growth in order to get to that double by 2020?

Roeland Vos

Thanks David. I think that if you would look back to what we said in the analyst presentation, you could clearly see how we split the growth pattern in the presentation between the organic, as well as the acquisition or the additional development targets that we set ourselves and where we saw those starting to kick in. And it’s very clear that from organic point of view, we will start seeing some of those results kicking in both in 2017 already and in 2018 and that will only multiply going forward. I think that if we look at the results so far and we’re predicting for the remainder of the year, you will get very close within the boundaries of what we have said that the targets would be for both the RevPAR guidance, as well as what would flow through from that. So, I think that in that sense the number still hold very much.

As far as footprint expansion is concerned, similar things would apply. We said at the time what it would take to to get to deals and to get deals announced. I think it’s very rewarding to see that we have stuck to being able to get the right talent on board. And at that time we said something along the lines of once that our deal guys would be up and running or basically all set to go, that would do somewhere around two to three deals per person per year and I still think that that is the target that we’re working towards.

And if I look now at – and that is something that is hard to describe because it’s not as direct as earnings or as things coming on board open to signing deals, but it’s not just about the quantity of deals that we have in our pipeline which actually has increased materially. But it’s specifically about the quality of the leads that we’re getting in and the likelihood that we see of those deals to materialize, to be executed.

And I would say right now we have somewhere between 10 and 12 deals in our pipeline that I would consider to be in stages where each and every one of them could potentially materialize that doesn’t mean that we’re going to get all those deals signed, absolutely not, but what it does is, it gives each and every one of those transactions the credibility that it would be a good addition to our portfolio, both from a brand point of view, as well as from a financial point of view. And if you start putting all those bits together, I think you start getting a clear picture of how that would lead up in the build to set end of 2017 and 2018 and beyond. So…

David Katz

Is that…

Roeland Vos

Yes, go ahead.

David Katz

No, I’m sorry, I just didn’t wanted to cut you off. Does that 10 to 12 include acquisitions and management contracts or just acquisitions?

Roeland Vos

No, it is both, it is – we are working on a number of both management contracts, as well as other opportunities in the trains and cruises environment, as well as acquisitions of hotel, so it is truly a representation of what we said we would work on. Now it is very clear that if we talk about smaller management contracts or smaller hotels, that obviously the contribution of those will be smaller as well going forward. Whereas the majority of the EBITDA contribution will come out of the acquisitions or the leases that we have lined up and that we’ll continue to look for.

David Katz

Understood, thank you very much.

Roeland Vos

Pleasure.

Joe Greff

Hello everyone. Just a following up on the efficacy of trying to secure M&A related growth and management contracts. At this point, do you have the staff that you need, Roeland, to secure these or pursue these opportunities?

Roeland Vos

Well, I think we have the staff that we said that we would have at this point in time and I’m extremely happy that we were able to get Kenneth Hatton on board, which is a real reinforcement of our team. We have the three people that we said that we would get on board, which are – now two of them based here in London, one mainly focusing on acquisitions and one on management opportunities, whereas the third one is based in Dubai and started in the fourth quarter of last year.

And as we have mentioned, we will continue to look for two persons and we are in the search those people, one for Asia, where initially we have been looking at Bangkok, which would have made sense, because we have an office there, but we couldn’t find the right quality and the right level of real person to fit our profile. So we now expanded that search and probably would be looking more to places like Singapore. So, that’s one that we’re still looking for and the other one that we are looking for is somebody to cover the Americas, probably based in the U.S., that’s also specific with expertise to cover South America as well.

So, do we have the resources that we want to have? Yes, we have the ones that we said that we would get on board in this timeframe, and yes, we will have the talent going forward. So I feel comfortable that at this point in time we are having the people onboard that we need.

Joe Greff

Thank you very much.

Roeland Vos

Thanks Joe.

Carlo Santarelli

Hey, good morning everyone and good afternoon.

Roeland Vos

Hi, Carlo.

Carlo Santarelli

The – obviously, you guys kind of called out a lot of puts and takes as we move through the year with various tailwinds, as well as headwinds. Martin, I believe on the last call, you kind of talked about being up year-over-year in totality. Do you guys, given the bookings you’ve seen now for, obviously, 2Q and 3Q, do you guys still feel relatively comfortable with that view?

Martin O’Grady

Yes, I think we are. I said that’s exactly why we decided to maintain our RevPAR guidance and the thing that the most important takeaway here is move to 5% in and itself a very good, I think, range of RevPAR growth. But when you take out Copacabana, it’s sort of 5% to 9%, I think that indicates a very positive trend from the rest of the portfolio and it’s not at all surprising when you think about all of these initiatives are underway at the moment, as well as the work on the brand and new awareness, as well as the investment has been made in the last two years in portfolio. So you should expect nothing less really.

Carlo Santarelli

Great. Thank you very much. And then, Martin, I’m not sure if you gave it – if you did, I apologize and I missed it. In terms of CapEx plans for the year, do you guys – have you guys made any adjustments?

Martin O’Grady

Yes, we are – we have been identifying additional investment opportunities in the portfolio. So right now, I think, we’re staying at ranges sort of $55 million to $75 million and next year probably $50 million to $70 million.

Carlo Santarelli

And that’s all in for both years?

Martin O’Grady

That would be both years, yes, each year.

Carlo Santarelli

Great. Okay, thank you very much.

Anthony Powell

Hi. Hello, everyone.

Roeland Vos

Hi, Anthony.

Anthony Powell

Hi. In terms of your acquisitions, most of the time you’re planning similar size to the one you did in Peru, or do you have any larger deals you’re targeting? And if you, how do you plan on financing those deals?

Roeland Vos

The fact that we have the 20-room acquisition in Peru is clearly something that we would focus more on the brand experience than on the EBITDA contribution that we would be looking for. And the number of hotel rooms in the deals that we would be going off is pretty much in line with what we said before anywhere between, say, 75 and 150 rooms is probably our sweet spot.

So those properties would be what we offer. And if I look at our pipeline, that is also pretty much what we would have as and ever in the transactions that we’re lining up. The way we finance it, it hasn’t changed and I’ll let Martin and Martin talk about that, but that hasn’t changed, where we have put indications for ourselves. So we would be willing to pay for contributions of properties in that size. And I think that within that bandwidth, there will be properties that will be probably starting at a little bit higher price range and some others that will be lower. But in average, we will come pretty close to what we have been saying that we are targeting.

Martin O’Grady

Yes, in terms of how we finance, I think, the balance sheet is in pretty good shape. We’ve said that, we’ve got right now – we’ve got good liquidity and we’ve said that going forward in order before we finance anything significant, we would, of course, not provide anything significant that could impact negatively on balance sheet too much. We would actually have to sell something first.

Now, we’re not actually trying to sell anything right now. And the reason, I would say, anything that would demand us today the need [indiscernible] right now. But I would also remind you that we’ve got a revolver undrawn of $105 million. We’ve also run off existing term structure and accordion feature of over $100 million – up about $100 million, plus we have the headroom on the Charleston Place. So there’s good room within our existing term loan structure to financing, I think, in the short-term.

Anthony Powell

Got it, thanks. And maybe somewhat related, you mentioned the ‘21’ quite a few time in your prepared remarks seems to be doing well, maybe with some effect there. Could you talk about whether that’s happening [ph] mainly in the long-term plans at the restaurant, or are you exploring opportunities for that real estate?

Roeland Vos

Well, yes, you called it right. We did have a visit from the new President, and we have actually capitalized on that quite extensively through PR, not features in magazine to newspapers with the presidential history all the presidents have enjoyed visiting that restaurant. So – and I think prior to come back, you haven’t been there for a while and have been pleasantly surprised with the changes that have been made in the last coupe of years. So if you haven’t been recently, of course, I would encourage all of you to go there.

We’ll also, I would say, I have had some disruption from across the street with a building under construction, that’s ceased off now and that helps the business. In terms of long-term future, we haven’t got anything to discuss specifically about the turnaround for today, we will continue to evaluate that as we move forward.

Anthony Powell

All right. Great, that’s it from me. Thank you.

Roeland Vos

Thanks.

Martin O’Grady

Thanks, Anthony.

Jeffrey Bronchick

Hi, good morning everybody or good afternoon I should say. Just a question, so am I correct at reading so, just looking at the first quarter as an example, essentially the company on the SG&A line is adding that with all the – whether it’s marketing, development, all the things that you are doing to "make this a company", is about $5 million a quarter or $20 million additional to sort of corporate SG&A to support the plan. Is that just a simple mathematical statement?

Martin O’Grady

Yes, maybe that’s due to a too, too generous, Jeff. We are not actually investing that much money in additional G&A this year.

Jeffrey Bronchick

Not this year, but I’m saying on a run rate basis from, Roeland, when you came in and made some strategic points of, look, we need better marketing, we need development people, we need any sort of you know, whatever it is, late 19th century or late 20th century systems to run a public company and the net result of that is, just looking at the SG&A line is about $5 million a quarter.

Roeland Vos

Yes, I think that the difference here would be in the fact that there is not additional SG&A that you are talking about, those are the amounts that are quarterly recorded and therefore there was an SG&A cost as well before we started the planning process.

Martin O’Grady

You know there are $20 million more additional overhead, you are absolutely right, but of course every single additional overhead added one expects and we’ll demand a return on that investment and we believe the additional cost will more than pay itself for all the initiatives and not just on the organic growth in the sales side and the CRM and all that stuff, but also on the development side, you conquer the portfolio without any people in the development team, so you would expect there will a cough there as well on the current basis.

Jeffrey Bronchick

Roeland, I just want to get it, I get it, look I get it and so my question is, just I’m trying to quantify that and sort of been backing in towards, hey, what additional revenue did the top line, your front ending cost in the hope of driving further revenue organically and inorganically, and I’m just looking at the first quarter and I’m just looking at basically a $5 million difference and I’m just – I’m guesstimating that that’s actually a true number that you guys, the companies to bridge 2020 plan is basically eating an additional $20 million of corporate SG&A to hit that, is that a correct statement?

Martin O’Grady

Yes, I’m not sure where you are picking up the additional…

Jeffrey Bronchick

I’m just looking at your SG&A for one quarter, just looking at you press release.

Amy Brandt

Sorry Jeff, this is Amy. Just to let you know, that includes the expenses at the property level. This quarter we started presenting our SEC and P&L in the release and you’ll see that that SG&A includes both property level and corporate expenses.

Jeffrey Bronchick

Got it, okay. So the answer would be, no, it’s $5 million the first quarter, it’s something less than that.

Martin O’Grady

Yes, quite a bit less. Yes.

Amy Brandt

Yes, it’s a little over $1 million to corporate overheads year-over-year to support the growth in the first quarter.

Jeffrey Bronchick

And – is it really necessary to have a massive internal bunch of core dead people running around the world, having lunch and looking for deals, vis-a-vis relying on whatever, getting relationships with a dozen global local bankers who do hotel deals who were more than eager to show you what they have, versus the expensive – you spoke to that guys, that’s historically a very expensive way to go?

Roeland Vos

Well, I won’t comment on historically expensive ways to do sort of comparing that with talking to a bunch of bankers. But what I can tell you from my experience is the only way to get transactions going in the development world in the sense is by having feet on the ground, and by having people attending opportunities looking at opportunities and then making sure that you analyze those in a way and then getting out and building the relations with the people who actually get the deals done.

Now, that is perhaps slightly different than what you would see happening in pure M&A transactions. But in the hotel space to get new hotels or to get conversions your way, you will have to be out there, you will have to knock on doors, and you will have to be with the people who actually create the opportunities out there.

And especially with the young brand like ours and with a company that doesn’t have a long history of development, where developers would be knocking on your door, it is even more reason to have your resources out there and to be available at the moment as the opportunities arise. So I…

Jeffrey Bronchick

Got it.

Roeland Vos

I would disagree with you on that some more expensive way of attacking the issue, because I think without that, you won’t get any traction at all.

Jeffrey Bronchick

Okay. And just my last question, I guess, would be – and looking at and I know it’s a broad very general question. But in – there’s two ways to pursue your strategy right? One is, sort of an [our keep it] [ph] type of way, where, look, you’re in market, you’re identifying a one-off hotels that could be sort of brought into the fold and whatever your magic brought to bear and the network effect of Belmond, et cetera?

And the other way would be, groups of hotels that other larger groups for whatever reason don’t deem a strategic, or they themselves have done deals and need to raise capital and are looking to dish off X properties. When you look at the environment and, again, it’s every day is a new day. But are there – have there been other M&A by other players that you feel give you an opportunity set to get nine hotels at one shot, or is it likely more this one by one internal development?

Roeland Vos

Well, and I don’t think it’s either or Jeffrey is, I think we have also in our strategic plan lined up that there would be a possibility to go after what we at the time described the smaller portfolios. And there we were talking about, I’d say, five hotels at that time.

But to be very honest, we have not come across the opportunities in a material way, where we would say, here are groups that would fit our brand and that would actually be able to execute, because they are on the block, or somebody else is dispersing of them.

So I have seen a number of transactions, where we could be talking about twos or threes, specifically in country specific portfolios. And we will together with the resources that we have, we will chase those down as well, because, obviously, it’s a much easier way of getting to the numbers than to have to chase them one by one. But at this point in time, there would not be in the things that we’re looking at anything that would come to fruition anywhere soon. But there’s certainly something that is on our radar screen.

Jeffrey Bronchick

Thank you very much.

Roeland Vos

Thanks, Jeff.

Amy Brandt

I think that’s all we have, I mean. So thank you, everyone, for joining us today, and we hope you have a wonderful day.

Roeland Vos

Thank you, everybody.

Martin O’Grady

Bye-bye.

