Medley Capital's (MCC) CEO Brook Taube on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 9, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Samuel Anderson - Senior Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets & Risk Management

Brook Taube - Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors

Richard Allorto - Chief Financial Officer and Secretary

Analysts

Mickey Schleien - Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services

Jonathan Bock - Wells Fargo Securities

Casey Alexander - Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC

Ryan Lynch - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Operator

Welcome and thank you for joining the Medley Capital Corporation's Fiscal Second Quarter 2017 Conference Call. I'd like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded. Please note that this call is the property of Medley Capital Corporation, and that any unauthorized broadcast of this call in any form is strictly prohibited. Audio replay of the call will be available by using the telephone numbers and PIN provided in the company's earnings press release.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode, but will be prompted for a question-and-answer session, following the prepared remarks. And now, I would like to introduce Sam Anderson, Medley's Head of Capital Markets and Risk Management, who will be hosting this morning's conference call. Mr. Anderson, you may begin.

Samuel Anderson

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for our Fiscal Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Brook Taube, our CEO; Rick Allorto, our CFO; and Dean Crowe, our Head of Investing.

Before we begin, I want to call your attention to the customary Safe Harbor disclosure in our press release, regarding forward-looking information. Today's conference call may also include forward-looking statements and projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainty. Any statement other than a statement of historical fact may constitute a forward-looking statement. Please note that the company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed by any forward-looking statements for any reason, such as those disclosed in our most recent filings with the SEC.

We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements, unless required by law. To obtain copies of our latest SEC filings and press release, please visit our website at www.medleycapitalcorp.com. In addition, our fiscal second quarter 2017 investor presentation is available in the Investor Relations section, in the Events/Investor Presentations section of the company's website. I would now like to turn the call over to Brook.

Brook Taube

Thanks, Sam, and welcome everybody to Medley Capital Corporation's quarterly call. This morning we announced our initial results for the quarter ending March 31. We reported net investment income per share of $0.15 and net asset value per share of $8.94.

Excluding a one-time charge related to the early termination of certain debt facilities, the net investment income was $0.17 per share. As announced in our press release this morning, the Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.16 per share for the quarter ended March 31. This dividend will be payable on June 23 to shareholders of record on May 24.

During the quarter, we issued approximately $40 million of 6.125% notes that are due in 2023. Proceeds from this offering were used for the redemption of all of the outstanding 7.125% that were due in 2019.

During the quarter, we also proactively reduced the size of our revolving credit facility that was from $343 million to $200 million. And the purpose of the reduction was to right size the commitment that was given the current portfolio size, our expectation on originations and it was also to reduce the total borrowing cost at the company.

I am pleased to announce that during the quarter, we increased our JV facility by $100 million and that is to a total of $200 million now in total capacity. And we expect to utilize this additional capacity in the coming quarters.

Turning now to investing, during the quarter we received repayments of $35 million and invested $58 million in new opportunities and in support of our existing portfolio investments. We continue to focus new origination on larger borrowers, and first lien opportunities. The loan portfolio today remains diversified. It consists of approximately 89% senior secured loans across 64 companies and that's in 20 industries.

We are also diversified geographically across the U.S. As of March 31, 9.9% of the portfolio was on non-accrual, as some of the non-accrual positions have been restructured and that's resulted in certain equity ownership. Over time, we have the opportunity to turn these investments into earning assets with the potential for equity appreciation, which may provide upside to both NII and NAV in the future,

I'd like to turn the call now over to Rick Allorto, our Chief Financial Officer to review the financial results.

Richard Allorto

Thank you, Brook. For the three months ended March 31, the company reported net investment income of $8 million or $0.15 per share and a net loss of $12.2 million or $0.22 per share. As Brook previously mentioned, net investment income was $0.17 per share, excluding the one-time charge.

The net asset value per share was $8.94 at March 31 compared to $9.39 at December 31. For the quarter, total investment income was $24.4 million, and was comprised of $21.8 million of interest income, $1.5 million of fee income, and $1.1 million of dividend income.

For the quarter, total operating expenses net of management and incentive fee waivers were $16.3 million, consisting of $4.5 million in net base management and incentive fees, $9.1 million in interest and financing expenses, and $2.7 million in professional fees, administrator and general administrative expenses.

Included in the $9.1 million and of interest and financing expense was a one-time charge of $1.3 million, related to the voluntary reduction of the size of our revolving credit facility. On a pro forma basis, we expect the reduction of the revolver to result in an annual cost savings of $1.4 million.

For the quarter, the company reported net unrealized depreciation of $19.8 million and a net realized gain from investments of $10,000. As of March 31, the company's total debt outstanding equaled approximately $535 million, including $34 million outstanding on the revolving credit facility, $174 million of term loan payable, $177 million in notes payable, and $150 million of SBA debentures.

Excluding - the company's debt to equity ratio, excluding SBIC debt was 0.77 times at March 31. That concludes my financial review. I'll now turn the call back over to Brook.

Brook Taube

Thanks, Rick, and thanks everybody for the time today. In closing, we remain hard at work on the existing portfolio, and we're all focused here at positioning the company for long-term success. Operator, we can open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Mickey Schleien with Ladenburg. Your line is now open.

Mickey Schleien

Hey, good morning, Brook. Just one big picture sort of question, now that earnings season's progressed, I've seen many BDC portfolios shrink this quarter with refinancing. Would seem that on an overall basis the sector is not being taken out by other BDCs, but potentially some other players. I'm just curious, if you could give us some background on who you feel is providing capital today apart from BDCs and what's your outlook for Medley's net investments for the balance of the year?

Brook Taube

Thanks, Mickey. What we're seeing is increased competition in the middle market. To give you some color, the first quarter this year was active for Medley across our platform. Our AUM is increasing and it's largely coming on the private side and other retail channels. So I think there is a significant increase in capital availability in the market. That's not necessarily coming through listed BDCs.

So we have seen an uptick in activity. At Medley, we are witnessing an uptick in activity as well as increased competition. So I think you're correct in assuming that the large part of that increase in competition in capital is coming through other channels.

Mickey Schleien

I appreciate that, Brook. Those are all my questions for today.

Brook Taube

Thanks, Mickey.

Operator

And our next question comes from Jonathan Bock with Wells Fargo Securities. Your line is now open.

Jonathan Bock

Good morning and thank you for taking my question. Can you talk about - in light of the dividend reduction, we've actually seen some managers choose to support their dividend yield through incentive fee waivers. And, Brook, I was curious just what was going through your - you, in the mode of view of not being willing to do that at this point in time. Clearly, there's reason, just been curious what that is.

Brook Taube

So, Jon, let me just clarify. The question is - and maybe there is a confusion, we have a full waiver of our incentive fee this period.

Jonathan Bock

So in terms of base or effectively - when it comes to the dividend reduction, just the overall willingness to try and I think plug the gap. Now, granted the losses et cetera, I'm just curious, when you looked at it, is it just the - there was nothing else one could give within the external management company in order to support the dividend. And, like I said, I completely understand it. I was just curious as to - some folks have tried to support it as best they could without going for a reduction.

I'm curious as to why you know this quarter you decided to be the - the reason you let the shoe drop.

Brook Taube

I still - I just want to make sure I clarify. So I would say our support as a percentage of the fees, which was our full incentive fee is probably the largest as a percent. As it relates to the overall dividend, the dividend - the earnings had been below that dividend for several periods. And the source of that is a couple. One is certain parts of the portfolio we've restructured, that's resulted in nonaccrual. We expect to reposition those assets. And the second is again a decline in overall yields and overall portfolio size.

So we have been affected by that. It's been pending. I think what we indicated is, we do not intend to overpay the net investment income through the dividend. So the dividend decision by the board and all of us related to the sustainable NII. And in terms of their fee support, I'll stick with what I think I've said, which is, I think our percentage support has been and will continue to be on a percentage basis kind of the top of the group. And we will continue obviously to do that. We've made that sort of permanent…

Jonathan Bock

Commitment - I understood and appreciate that, Brook. And then, just the last question is that there are a few external management contracts that are out in the market today. I am curious as to whether or not you believe the Medley complex would be a potential acquirer of any of those contracts. That's all my questions. Thank you.

Brook Taube

Thanks, Jonathan. I'm not in a position to comment on that question at this point in time. But we are aware of what's happening in the market.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Casey Alexander with Compass Point. Your line is now open.

Casey Alexander

Hi, good morning. A couple of maintenance things, could you - Rick, could you repeat what the total originations were versus total repays for the quarter?

Richard Allorto

Sure, one second, Casey.

Casey Alexander

While you're looking that up, I'm also going to ask what percentage of the portfolio is currently floating rate versus fixed rate.

Richard Allorto

Sure. So your first question, during the quarter we deployed $58 million of capital and we had $35 million in repayments.

Casey Alexander

Okay. And floating rate versus fixed?

Richard Allorto

And then, floating rate - sure, Casey - is 83.4% is floating rate.

Casey Alexander

Okay. And is it safe to say that without the cost of reducing the size of the line of credit and also the cost of the accelerated fees on the bond call, that ex those net-investment-income this quarter probably would have covered the new dividend level. Is that fair to say?

Richard Allorto

Yes.

Casey Alexander

Okay, great. Thank you. That's all my questions.

Operator

And our next question comes from Ryan Lynch with KBW. Your line is now open.

Ryan Lynch

Good morning. Obviously, over the past few years you guys have struggled with some credit issues, non-accruals write-downs in the portfolio. I'm assuming that you guys have taken a very hard look at your credit investment philosophy, your underwriting, your monitoring processes, over the last several years and probably even more recently with the recent credit issues.

So I just wanted to know, can you provide any sort of color of - as you guys look at these processes, what have you been able to identify any sort of deficiencies and what sort of changes or steps are you guys looking to make to improve the underwriting and monitoring process?

Brook Taube

Thanks, Ryan. And it's a good question. We have spent a lot of time on this. I think, as folks are aware, MCC is an important part of our business. But it's less than 20% of our assets. The remaining portion, which is focused largely on first lien floating rate and larger borrowers, has performed substantially better.

We have looked at this issue carefully. I would say to you that this is - at this point, the legacy portfolio that we're working through will look different going forward and look a lot more like that 80%-plus of our assets that have performed substantially better. That's the focus. The changes we have made related to deal size, sourcing, as well as certain changes in personnel that have occurred, and I'm pleased obviously with the performance in addition of Dean from his role otherwise at Medley to now portfolio management responsibility at Medley Capital Corporation.

Ryan Lynch

Okay. And then you mentioned on the call, some of your, I guess, non-accruals or in the process of restructuring, can you provide which names that are non-accrual currently that you guys are hoping to or in the process of restructuring currently?

Brook Taube

At this point, we don't have any that are in process. We have restructured. I'd say it's complete.

Ryan Lynch

Okay.

Brook Taube

We have ended up with equity ownership in certain portions. I will reiterate what I think I said last call, which is there are several that are beginning to show positive signs. And we do have equity upside and we're working hard, and will continue to support those with the intention of creating value. Others, we intend to either liquidate or create or maximize what value we have there.

So I'd say, it's hard to predict exactly what happens with something that's on non-accrual that has had restructuring. But in the cases where it was balance sheet related, it was appropriate to restructure and position the company for long-term success. We've done that and we're hard at work at creating long-term value.

Ryan Lynch

Okay. Then when I look at your balance sheet, I mean you guys have about $83 million of cash on the balance sheet. If I remember correctly, I believe that a lot of that is in the SBIC facility. So from as far as capital deployment standpoint, looking at leverage, totals at like 107, regulatory is at 77%. And then you have that $83 million or so of cash, which I think is largely in the SBIC. I mean, should we expect any portfolio growth from here on out or are you guys pretty much set or can you guys actually to deploy some of that cash?

Richard Allorto

Hi, Ryan, this is Rick. $76 million of that $83 million is in the SBIC. And we do intend to deploy that capital over the coming quarters.

Ryan Lynch

Okay. And then just one modeling question, I guess, when I look at the calendar second quarter, assuming that there's no changes in the portfolio values, no gains or losses, my model shows that you guys are going to have a reduced incentive fee, maybe up about a fourth of what you guys would normally get. Does that look in the ballpark? Are those correct?

Richard Allorto

Yes, that's correct.

Ryan Lynch

Okay. That's all for me. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And that does conclude our Q&A session today. I would like to turn the call back to Brook Taube, for any further remarks.

Brook Taube

Thank you all for joining today. As always, we remain available for follow-up questions. And I look forward to speaking with you on the next call. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This concludes today's program. You may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.