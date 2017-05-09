Alon USA Partners' (ALDW) CEO Alan Moret on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alon USA Partners (NYSE:ALDW)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2017, 11:30 AM ET

Executives

Stacey Morris - IR Manager

Alan Moret - CEO

Shai Even - President and CFO

Analysts

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Stacey Morris

Thank you, Matt. Good morning everyone, and welcome to Alon USA Partners first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. With me are Alan Moret, Chief Executive Officer; Shai Even, President and Chief Financial Officer; along with other members of our senior management team.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Alan.

Alan Moret

Thank you, Stacey. Good morning everyone. We are very pleased with our operational performance in the first quarter of 2017 and our strong start to the year. The Big Spring refinery achieved a new quarterly throughput record and efficient operations drove low per barrel direct operating expenses. Our benchmark crack spread increased compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 and compared to the same quarter last year supporting improved refinery operating margins at Big Spring.

In the first quarter, the partnership reported net income of approximately $20 million or $0.32 per unit. The partnership announced a cash distribution for the first quarter of 2017 of $0.38 per unit payable on May 30, 2017 based on cash available for distribution of $23.7 million. The Big Spring refinery ran very well in the first quarter, achieving a new quarterly throughput record of almost 78,000 barrels per day.

The refinery operating margin of $10.32 per barrel benefited from the strong wholesale marketing environment during the quarter, but was negatively impacted by $0.59 per barrel due to the cost of RINs and also by the premium and WTI Midland compared to WTI Cushing. Big Spring’s direct operating expense of $3.54 per barrel reflected solid operations.

In the second quarter, we are encouraged by the widening discounts in WTI Midland and WTS relative to WTI Cushing. On a trade-month basis, WTI Midland traded at just under $1 per barrel discount to WTI Cushing on average in April and May, while WTS traded at a discount of approximately $1.40 per barrel to WTI Cushing on average for those trade months. These differentials will benefit Big Spring’s second quarter results.

Our total RINs expense in the first quarter of 2017 was $4.2 million for the Big Spring Refinery. For 2017, we currently expect RINs expense to total $19 million at Big Spring based on RIN prices as of March 31, 2017. We expect total throughput at the Big Spring refinery to average 73,000 barrels per day for the second quarter of 2017 due to an approximately ten-day shutdown of our FCC unit this month to perform maintenance. For the full-year of 2017, we expect Big Spring’s total throughput to average 75,000 barrels per day.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, we've been encouraged by the improvements that we have seen in Midland through discounts and the strong wholesale marketing environment, particularly for diesel as drilling activity picks up in the Permian Basin. Based on current forward crack spreads, it is our expectation that with operations consistent with our plan, we should generate sufficient cash available for distribution during the second quarter of 2017. Our Board approved investment of $14 million in order to progress several capital growth projects at Big Spring. We expect to complete these projects over the next two years and expect these projects to yield a simple payback of less than two years.

Lastly, as you know, Alon USA Energy owns 100% of the General Partner and 81.6% of the Limited Partner interests in Alon USA Partners. As previously announced, Delek US and Alon entered into a definitive agreement under which Delek will acquire the outstanding shares of Alon common stock that Delek does not own in an all-stock transaction. Based on current plans and subject to regulatory and shareholder approval, the merger with Delek is expected to close on or about July 1, 2017. On this call, we will not be able to comment on the transaction or address questions around the process or timing.

With that, we're glad to take your questions.

Neil Mehta

Look, really outstanding performance at Big Spring this quarter. Certainly, the market agreed with that sentiment yesterday. Anything you'd really call out or highlight as a driver of, let's say, outperformance relative to either market or your expectations?

Alan Moret

Well, I think we said a couple things here, Neil. We did have the headwind of the crude differential being against us. So that was an unexpected, if you will, headwind that we did have to face in the first quarter, but that’s turned around. On the positive side, it’s really been the demand for product in the Permian region. The very strong wholesale margins for diesel and for gasoline both, the diesel demand I think is truly structural, I think we're seeing true demand in our business. Gasoline demand may have been helped by turnarounds in the first quarter, but even there we had very good margin captured through the wholesale system. Lower RINs expense didn't hurt either I guess compared to where we were in the fourth quarter.

Neil Mehta

And do you have a strong view on this question about whether RINs are in the gasoline crack or not, there’s certainly been a source of a lot of debate on earnings calls thus far.

Alan Moret

Honestly, I'm probably somewhere in the middle of that debate to tell you the truth. This is me personally, I mean, I think clearly when we saw RIN prices move up a lot, you do see gasoline prices follow that to some degree and when they move down, they fall to some degree. I don't think it's 100%, I'd like to think it is 100%, it would have explained a lot of things, but I do think they track but just not at a 100% factor.

Neil Mehta

And I always value your guys’ perspective on Permian crew differentials, just any thoughts that you have, it started to widen out here a little bit in the second quarter, but thoughts on where we go from here and just the multiyear balances of strong growth in the Permian relative to pipeline takeaway?

Alan Moret

Certainly, they have improved for the second quarter. I mean they're back to what I would call a more normal range of $0.50 to $1 mostly as you look at them now, discounts from Midland WTI to Cushing. Longer term, this is always the question of where the balance is going to be. There's two things going on, the pipeline is going to get built to meet the new production, and of course they will, the question is, will they get built in advance or a little behind.

And then the other one is what happens as TND obligations are satisfied, as more barrels have to be shipped on the open tariff. You put those two things together and my view is the Midland Cushing differential probably is in the $1.50 range long term, we'll see spikes, I think to bigger numbers and we'll see lower numbers too, but I think $1.50 is not a bad number to plan around and the forward curve is probably not too different from that today.

Alan Moret

Again, thank you for your interest in joining the call. We appreciate your interest all the time. Thank you.

