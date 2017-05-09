William Lyon Homes' (WLH) CEO Matthew Zaist on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 9, 2017 11:30 AM ET

Executives

Larry Clark - Investor Relations

William Lyon - Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board

Matthew Zaist - President and Chief Executive Officer

Colin Severn - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Will Randow - Citigroup

Jay McCanless - Wedbush Securities

Alex Barron - Housing Research Center

Ryan McKeveny - Zelman & Associates

Larry Clark

Thank you, Candice. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss William Lyon Homes financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017. By now you should received a copy of today's press release. If not, it is available on the Company's website at www.lyonhomes.com.

Press release also includes a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used therein. In addition, we're including an accompanying slide presentation that you can refer to during the call. You can access these slides in the Investor Relations section of the website.

Before we continue, please take a moment to read the Company's notice regarding forward-looking statements which is shown in Slide 1 in the presentation and included in the press release. As explained in the notice, this conference call contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning future financial and operational performance. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update them.

For additional information regarding factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please see the Company's SEC filings. With us today from management are Bill H. Lyon, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board; Matt Zaist, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Colin Severn, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Bill Lyon.

William Lyon

Thank you, Larry. Welcome ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for taking the time to join us today. We have made significant progress on our goals here today and believe that we have laid the foundation for another year of significant growth for William Lyon Homes.

In January, we capitalized on our company’s strengthening balance sheet and the favorable conditions in the high yield market. We completed a $450 million senior notes offering at a coupon of 5.875% a proceeds of which were used to repay in full our existing 8.5% senior notes that review in 2020. The lower coupon rate will save the company approximately $10 million per year in interest. We incurred a one-time charge from the early extinguishment of the old 8.5% notes of $21.8 million or $14.1 million after tax.

In addition to the significant interest savings, the new notes will mature in 2025, approximately five years beyond the maturity date of the old notes. Operationally, we made significant progress on our community count growth and we are extremely excited about our sales momentum and what has been a robust spring selling season for us year-to-date. We continue to see a number of positive dynamics influencing our Western markets including a steadily improving economy, household formation, job growth and a limited supply of available homes relative to demand.

In addition, we believe that our strong start to the year is a testament to our attractive strategically located new home communities. This is evidenced by the positive customer reception that we are experiencing at a recently opened key projects as well as increased demand in our existing communities. Our teams were able to deliver strong orders year-to-date in the face of some challenging weather in certain of our markets, especially the record setting rainfall experienced in the Pacific Northwest and California.

We remained focused on key demographic trends including our emphasis on the entry level buyer segment, which represented 41% of our Q1 closings and 42% of homes and backlog as of the end of the quarter. We also recently announced the launch of our Ovation branded active adult lifestyle communities through which we are addressing a specific niche opportunity within the 55 plus active adult market.

We are proud of what we are creating and look forward to Ovation becoming a meaningful contributor to our business in the future. With our continued focus on the entry level buyer and the launch of our new Ovation offering, we are strategically targeting two of the largest most underserved buyer segments in the marketplace today. We are very encouraged by the start of our year and remain focused on delivering continued growth and attractive returns to our shareholders in 2017 and beyond.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Matt for additional details on our operating results and expectations. Matt?

Matthew Zaist

Thanks, Bill. We are very pleased with start of this year with strong orders and absorption momentum. Net new home orders for the first quarter were 865, up 26% year-over-year representing our 24 consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. Even more encouraging is the acceleration of our monthly absorption pace as the year has progressed with a rate increasing sequentially each month and averaging 3.5 sales per community per month for the quarter. That momentum strengthened in April were our sales pace was 4.8 homes per community generating new orders of 432, up 48% over April of 2016.

Our dollar value of orders for Q1 was $453 million, up 35% over the prior year. On a trailing 12-month basis, the dollar value of orders was $1.5 billion, up 21% over the previous 12-month period and up 71% over a two-year period. We ended the quarter with dollar value of backlog of $634 million, up 34% over March 31 2016.

Units and backlog increased 24% year-over-year to 1,099 homes at quarter end. ASP of homes and backlog as of the end of the first quarter was 577,000, up 8% in the first quarter of 2016 and 11% higher than the ASP of homes closed in this year's first quarter. As of the end of April, our backlog grew to 1,318 units with an associated dollar value of $756 million.

A driver of our strong orders performance was the significant progress on our community count growth year-to-date. Community count averaged 82 during the first quarter, up 19% year-over-year increasing to 90 average selling communities in the month of April as a result of opening 13 new home communities during the first three months of the year.

Our community count ramp was coupled with strong absorption and demand from our recent openings as well as our existing communities with meaningfully year-over-year absorption rate improvement in March and April. As we gain sales momentum through the spring selling season, we’ve experienced pricing power across our markets raising prices at two-thirds of our communities during the first quarter.

The combination of these positive supply and demand dynamics, successful opening of new strategic projects and the pricing power we're experiencing in many of our markets yielding gross margin expansion with our current GAAP gross margins in backlog was 18%. We had anticipated that the first quarter would be the lightest quarter of the year from a deliveries, gross margin and revenue perspective and the actual results achieved on those metric were driven by several factors.

Our backlog conversion for the fourth quarter of 2016 has exceeded our expectations, especially in the month of December. And throughout the first quarter, we experienced disruptive weather conditions in many of our markets in particular conventional rainfall in Seattle, Portland in Northern California, which affected the mix of the deliveries achieved.

Our first quarter deliveries totaled 499 homes, down 8% year-over-year. Our average sales price for homes closed during the quarter was $518,700, up 8% year-over-year and when combined with our unit deliveries translated into homes sales revenue of $259 million down slightly from $261 million in the first quarter of 2016.

In addition, our financial results for the first quarter were below our expectations primarily due to a delay in the closing of 25 units in one of our projects in California, which had been included in our prior guidance for the first quarter and now it’s been recognized in Q2.

Despite the backdrop of challenging weather, we've been able to get our new communities open to capitalize on the favorable market demand dynamics. We've maintained our spec start strategy and while inclement weather has increased cycle times in a number of our markets, we've been successful in getting enough starts in the ground to be on track to meet our annualized delivery goals. As of the end of April, we have delivered or started construction on over 3,000 homes.

The underlying fundamentals of the business and market dynamics remain strong and our overall growth story for the year remains intact. We are getting our new communities open and they have been well received by the home buying public, we push pricing where we can across all our markets to capitalize on the significant demand. As I said, we are getting our housing started. Overall, we feel we have good visibility towards deliveries universe and expect backlog conversion and gross margin to improve as we move throughout the balance of the year.

For discussion on our financial results, I'll turn the call over to Colin before wrapping up with some commentary on our outlook for the remainder of 2017.

Colin Severn

Thank you, Matt. As Matt mentions total homebuilding revenue for the first quarter of 2017 was $259 million, down slightly from $261 million in the year ago period. The decline was driven by an 8% decrease in deliveries of 499 homes, compared to 543 in the first quarter of 2016 offset by an increase in the average sales price of homes delivered of $518,700, up 8% from the prior year.

During the quarter, our homebuilding gross margin percentage on a GAAP basis was 15.6% compared to 17.7% in the year-ago period. Our adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 21.1% during the first quarter compared to 24.7% in the year-ago period. The decline in gross margins year-over-year was driven by project and geographic mix.

Our gross margins for Q1 came in it bit lower than expectations due to the timing of deliveries from one particular project as Matt mentioned, which at gross margins well above Company average. We believe that our Q1 gross margins represent a low points and we expect to see sequential improvement in the second quarter and meaningful lift to the back half of the year.

Our sales and marketing expense was 5.7% of homebuilding revenue, consistent with the first quarter of 2016 on a percentage basis. General and administrative expense was 7.3% of homebuilding revenue compared to 6.8% in the year-ago period, do impart to a slight increase in G&A expense on a dollar basis, and a slight decrease in homebuilding revenue. These combined for a total SG&A expense of 13% for the quarter compared to 12.5% in the first quarter of 2016.

Income from our unconsolidated mortgage joint ventures decreased to approximately 250,000 from $1.2 million in the prior period, due primarily to costs associated with internalization of the loan fulfillment teams in our primary venture, which impacted financial contribution in the current quarter.

We expect contributions from this venture in Q2 to return to normalized levels and based on our plans for increased size and scale, this revised venture structure will enhance profitability going forward. We recorded a benefit from income taxes during the first quarter of $5.6 million. We expect our tax rate in future quarters to be approximately 34% to 35%.

On an adjusted basis, excluding the $14.1 million loss on extinguishment of debt, pre-tax income was $6.9 million for the quarter and net income was $4.1 million or $0.11 per diluted share on a fully diluted share count of 38.4 million shares. We recorded GAAP net loss available to common stockholders of $10 million for the quarter or $0.27 per share, primarily driven by the debt extinguishment cost as mentioned earlier. Our adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $22.5 million.

For the first quarter, our land acquisition spend was $55 million and a horizontal spend was $19 million for a total land spend of $74 million. For 2017 consistent with our guidance on last quarters call, we expect $210 million to $220 million of land acquisitions spend and horizontal spend of approximately $140 million to $150 million or a total land spend of approximately $350 million to $370 million for the full-year.

Now turning to our balance sheet, we ended the quarter was $1.8 billion in real estate inventories, $2 billion in total assets, total equity of $749 million and cash of $39.5 million. Total liquidity as of March 31, was approximately $120 million. As of March 31, 2017 our total debt-to-book capitalization was 60.1%, down by approximately 100 basis points from last year.

Our net debt to net book capitalization was 59.2% at quarter end, down from 60.2% at the end of the first quarter of 2016 and up slightly from 57.6% at December 31. As we move through the coming quarters, we look forward to continuing to make improvements on our balance sheet metrics and achieving our long-term leverage goals.

Now, I'll turn it back over to Matt.

Matthew Zaist

Thanks Colin. Before we open up the call to your questions, I'd like to provide some additional information regarding our outlook for the remainder of year. For the second quarter, we expect our backlog conversion rate to be between 73% and 77% and then ASPs will be in line with first quarter closing ASPs.

On last quarter’s call, we laid out or expectation for sequential improvement in homebuilding gross margins in Q2 over the first quarter and the meaningful pick up in the back half of the year. We currently project homebuilding gross margins for the second quarter to be in the mid-16% range.

We continue to expect a significant increase in gross margins as we move through the back half of the year based on our significant number of backlog units in current homebuilding gross margin and backlog of 18% as well as expectations of an increased percentage of new home orders and deliveries coming out of our strategic assets that we have previously outlined that have recently opened.

SG&A percentage for the second quarter is anticipated to reflect approximately 100 basis points of year-over-year improvement from Q2 of 2016. Lastly, we expect minority interest from our homebuilding joint ventures to be between $1.5 million and $2 million for the second quarter.

Overall, we are very encouraged by the start of our year and remain focused on delivering another year of significant growth. We believe that the early results from our new project openings and robust spring selling season year-to-date as well as significant progress made from our production standpoint give us good visibility into our 2017 projected performance and a high degree of confidence in our ability to achieve our full-year financial and operating goals.

For the full-year, we continue to expect deliveries of approximately 3,000 to 3,250 homes, home sales revenue of approximately $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion and pre-tax income before minority interest of approximately $135 million to $150 million.

Thank you again for joining us today. I’d now like to turn the call to your questions. Operator, we are ready for the first question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Will Randow of Citigroup. Your line is now open.

Will Randow

Hey, guys. Good morning.

Matthew Zaist

Good morning, Will. How are you?

Will Randow

Doing okay. I guess in terms of – if you will – you had very strong April order pace and well I was trying to bridge the gap, I think you said 16% gross margin for 2Q. Can you kind of talk about your pricing actions in the first quarter on a absolute basis meaning what type of pricing you put on your communities and how you are balancing demand relative to orders, because it seems like the order progress has been very strong, but the 2Q gross margin seem to delay?

Matthew Zaist

Sure, Will. Look I think that Q2 like we said, we expected to see some sequential improvement. I think the performance that we have seen in the first quarter has been strong. As I mentioned we’ve raised prices at approximately two-thirds of our communities in the first quarter. I’d say the average price increase if you look that stores that were opened in January through April the average price increase has been about 3.5% on those communities that we’ve raised prices.

And so certainly that’s a part of what’s contributing to the margin growth in backlog coupled with as we laid out on prior calls, we laid out some key strategic assets that were opening over the course of the first six months of this year and those that have opened have seen good success and significantly higher gross margins in company average and those things coupled are really contributing to the significant pick up on the back half of the year which is – what we had expected to see. I think the pace in April obviously is extremely strong and we are going to continue to use pricing as a mechanism to keep overall absorption rates in line with what we can produce on a production basis.

Will Randow

So just to put a final point on, it seems like gross margin of the backlog is materially higher than what you are expecting in the second quarter?

Matthew Zaist

I would agree with that statement.

Will Randow

And then in terms of the two master plans you guys have been talking about it in the past year in New York and also in the Pacific Northwest, can you update us on the progress there and how you feel about the sales pace? I know you mentioned a little bit in the commentary, but I think to get a little more granular.

Matthew Zaist

Yes. I think sales year-to-date on both of those projects have been strong. So if I look at base orders for example, we’ve seen year-to-date sales of about 125 out of that community spread across five different product lines. So I think good consistent demand really across each of the respective products.

Turning to River Terrace, which we've also previously highlighted up in the Pacific Northwest, I think really feel like we're starting to get our production legs underneath us and really kind of combining year-to-date on that project. We've seen almost 100 net sales out of that community as well. So both of those are continuing to be drivers for us.

As we've mentioned on other calls too, we’ve recently opened our Affinity master plan for sales in Summerlin and just getting ready to kick off our Denver Connections project in Denver. So we think that those communities will continue to add solid community count and continue to help absorptions as we move through the balance of the year.

Will Randow

Thanks. Thanks again guys and congratulations on the progress.

Matthew Zaist

Appreciated. Well, thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Jay McCanless of Wedbush. Your line is now open.

Jay McCanless

Hi. Good morning. The first question I had, could you repeat what you said on the minority interest income for 2Q?

Colin Severn

Hey. Jay, it’s Colin. We said $1.5 million to $2 million for Q2.

Jay McCanless

Okay, great. And then just wanted to focus on Colorado, it look like orders were down there double-digits for the quarter, but the community count was starting to tick up a little bit. Can you give us some inside into what’s happen there?

Matthew Zaist

Yes. Jay, it’s Matt. Good question. I think that was one of the few points in Q1 where we saw absorption rates tick down year-over-year. We mentioned previously we had over the course of the last year installed new management team in Colorado. One of those things as they taken the heart is really looking at all of our portfolio product, redesigning it to get costs down.

And really for most of Q1 what we were dealing with is selling kind of remaining stat under the old products that we had developed, we've been rolling out our new product, which is more efficient from a built and cycle time perspective and we think it can really something we're going to get paid for by the consumer relative to bet that count and things of that nature.

As I look at April’s performance for Colorado, their absorption rate ticked up about 30%. If I look at April’s pace compared to their monthly pace in Q1, so I think that we should continue to see Colorado start to put some better numbers on the board and obviously getting our Denver Connections project opened up should improve our Q2 absorption quite a bit there as well.

Jay McCanless

Yes, it’s great. And then one other question, I apologize if I missed this. I believe on the last call, you guys said the gross margin and SG&A margin should collectively still about 100 basis points in improvement for 2017 over 2016, does that still the expectation that how it should be modeling?

Matthew Zaist

Well, I think certainly we are continuing to see leverage on the SG&A side as we move through the year and I think we are pretty encouraged by where we are seeing gross margins and backlog in the back half of the year. So I certainly have no problem with you modeling that kind of spread again.

Jay McCanless

Okay. It sounds great. Thanks guys.

Matthew Zaist

Appreciated.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Alex Barron of Housing Research Center. Your line is now open.

Alex Barron

Hey, guys. Great job and good progress.

Matthew Zaist

Thanks, Alex.

Alex Barron

I wanted to focus a bit on the Washington State, you guys had a pretty big jump in orders there or maybe just last year was kind of depressed. Can you talk a little bit about what’s causing that that you just open new communities or because it seem like your net community increase was not that big?

Matthew Zaist

Good point. I think when you look at Washington, we talked a bit about that last year. We really got gapped out last year. In Washington I think that’s a market that’s continued to see really good demand dynamics. We really dealt last year with horizontal development delays as well as municipality delays relative to entitlements and been able to replace the community count that we had last year with new communities that candidly have better segmentation, better appeal to the first time buyer heavily attached from a product standpoint. I think the absorption and demand there has been significant.

We’ve increased price there on every one of our communities and candidly had the biggest price increases across the company and yet absorptions continue to be extremely strong. We've got to balance down a little bit in Washington is just a fact that it has rain like a [indiscernible] over the course of this year.

I think we had over 60 days rain in the first quarter in Seattle and while our guys do a heck of a job of getting houses started and doing a lot of work in the rain. They don't make umbrellas big enough to put a house underneath them and you can't quite finish until weather gets a little bit better. So I think we’re really excited about the demand trends there and certainly what we're doing on a pricing basis, and I think the production will continue to catch up just a great market for us.

Alex Barron

Okay. And then can you comment on given the strong orders this quarter, given the even stronger performance in April. Are you get this being conservative about not raising guidance for the deliveries this year or you just think some of those are going to get extended into next year instead or what's going on?

Matthew Zaist

Well, look I think we're – four months into the year, I think as we laid out for you. We’ve got the low end of our production range either close or started from this year and that certainly a better place than we were a year ago. But I think there's still a lot of work left to get done this year and I think as we move through maybe the midpoint of the year, I think that’s why a better time for us to tighten up any sort of guidance ranges. At this point in time, though I think we feel comfortable with the reiteration of what we've laid out for you to beginning of the year.

Alex Barron

Okay. And good luck for the rest of the year. Thanks.

Matthew Zaist

All right, appreciate it Alex.

Operator

Ryan McKeveny

Hey, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the question. Just wanted to dig in a little more on the April order trends and ultimately for 2Q. So looking at the slide deck and the monthly comparisons, last year it looks like June was a very strong month. If I remember correctly, I think you had some community openings and some strong absorption in that period.

So in relation to the strong order pace, the strong absorption pace put up in April, when thinking about that in the context of the full quarter, would you anticipate some moderation as you face those more difficult comparisons as we had into the June period for instance or do you think about it more as the strong absorption pace showing a bit more sustainability?

Matthew Zaist

Ryan, I think it’s a good question. I think Slide 3 of our slide deck, we intentionally kind of layout for everybody kind of year-over-year, month-by-month trends. It’s certainly a very difficult to project where further demand from a new orders perspective comes. I think that both March and April have been very encouraging from an absorption perspective.

Last year we did see may give off as it relates to the April and compare to June, this year's May is again really only four weekends in the month. So yes, I would probably expect May's overall absorptions to be a bit softer than April’s like last year. I think as we think about June, we do have some new community openings that are still scheduled for the balance of Q2.

It’s just really hard for us to kind of predict total absorption rates. We've got kind of what are our absorption rates were each of May and June last year, not sure that we would anticipate things being radically different from an absorption rate standpoint. But you believe that we would anticipate benefit coming from a larger average community count over the course of the second quarter.

Ryan McKeveny

Got it, that’s very helpful. And I guess just following up on the community count point. Just in relation to the 82 communities in 1Q and that ramping up to 90 in April, can you give the sense of the markets that that maybe saw more of that outsized growth in the month of April? And then as you mentioned with some of the anticipated communities through the remainder of the quarter, any notable differences geography wise where those might be falling through?

Matthew Zaist

Well, I think the community count growth really is come from – in Colorado, in the Pacific Northwest, it's a kind of balancing these two, we've seen stronger absorption rates out of the Pacific Northwest and to say Colorado. But I think we're encouraged by some of the new openings that we have even in Colorado.

So I think those things kind of – have kind of a overall net neutral mix. We did get a bit of a path from opening for sales are affinity project in Nevada. So overall you've got kind of a mix of our higher absorbing markets as well as kind of our more muted absorbing market.

I think our projections are the community count going to whole pretty stable over the course of the quarter somewhere in that high 80s to 90 range with new openings coming on as well as some close outs rolling off. So don’t anticipate a lot of volatility relative to community count, which I think is improvement over a years past.

Ryan McKeveny

Great, thanks so much. And last just a very quick clarification if I missed it. Could you reiterate the backlog conversion in guidance for 2Q?

Matthew Zaist

Yes, Ryan, we’ve indicated 73% to 77% for Q2, based on our Q1s ending backlog.

Ryan McKeveny

Perfect, thanks so much.

Matthew Zaist

I appreciate Ryan.

End of Q&A

Matthew Zaist

Thank you. I'd like to thank all of you for joining us on our call today, and we look forward to speaking with you next quarter and providing you updates on our progress. Have a great day.

