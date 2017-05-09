Phillips 66: A Dividend Growth Powerhouse, But Is The Level Of Share Buybacks Rational?

Yet the stock price has been in a rut for a couple of years now. Investors should keep an eye the allocation of capital to share buybacks.

Phillips 66 continues its impressive dividend growth track record with a recent 11% increase in the quarterly dividend. It could have been increased even more.

As most of my followers know, Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been one of my favorite companies in order to benefit from the shale energy renaissance. The company's strategic plan is to reduce its dependence on the refining segment by expanding its midstream and chemicals businesses - thereby benefiting from increasing domestic shale production and advantaged feed stocks.

That strategy has been working quite well and kept the stock from falling even as refining crack margins collapsed over the past couple of years. As a result, PSX has one of the best dividend growth profiles in the S&P 500:

Source: 2017 Annual Meeting Presentation

Note I have added the 2017 estimated annual dividend payout based on the company's announcement last week to raise the quarterly dividend by 11% to $0.70/share. In consideration of the Q1 dividend payment of $0.63, that equates to $2.73 for the year and a yield of 3.4% based on the current price of $79.67. And this is all good: PSX is an excellent dividend growth company.

However, what has me a bit concerned is management's propensity to prioritize stock buybacks over dividends directly to shareholders (shown by the red arrow in the above graphic). In the past, this has been rational because the stock price did appear to be undervalued and was appreciating. However, a look at the stock price chart below shows a definite moderation of the stock price appreciation profile. Although the stock is up over 150% over the past 5 years, for the past 3 years the stock has been stuck ~$80:

Now to be sure, PSX has some impressive growth projects that will boost EBITDA and cash-flow in the coming quarters (Freeport LNG, Gulf Coast Chemicals, the Beaumont Terminal, and Crude & NGL pipelines). Yet with a trailing TTM P/E=27, perhaps much of the growth in EBITDA and cash-flow is already priced into the shares.

Looking back at full-year 2016, note the following shareholder return metrics:

19.3 million shares of common stock repurchased for $1.5 billion.

$1.2 billion in dividends paid directly to shareholders

Quarterly dividend increased by 12%.

Since July 2012, the company has repurchased 92.5 million shares for $6.4 billion. Phillips 66 ended the year with 529 million shares outstanding.

In the Q1 2017 EPS report management reported operating cash-flow of $748 million. And despite the graph above showing a priority on share buybacks over dividends in 2016, in Q1 the company distributed $326 million in dividends versus $285 million in share repurchases. That is a trend I would like to see continue (i.e. more capital allocated to dividends as opposed to buybacks). The company expects to repurchase $1 billion in stock this year.

Yet in response to an analyst question concerning the use of cash going forward, CEO Greg Garland said this on the Q1 conference call:

We continue to think about the business on mid-cycle basis. We should generate $4 billion to $5 billion of cash kind of mid-cycle. We still expect that we'll be able to generate $2 billion out of the MLP through drops. And with that we can certainly afford $1 billion of sustained capital, $1.3 billion dividend, growing that dividend. And then you think about we have a choice. Do we buy shares, do we reinvest in the business? I think you can certainly afford kind of a $1 billion to $2 billion growth program and a $1 billion to $2 billion share repurchase program. And so that's kind of how we think about the business.

I am not sure I agree, because that outlook ($1-$2 billion in share buybacks versus $1.3 billion in dividends) continues to - at least potentially - prioritize buybacks over dividends directly to shareholders. Note I have been very critical of Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) management in the past for putting much more emphasis on buybacks as compared to dividends (see "Exxon Mobil: Buyback Heavy, Dividend Light"). I know that many Exxon shareholders disagreed with me at that time, but my view (and many others) believe this allocation of capital frequently rewards management much more so than it does ordinary shareholders. That is certainly the case when the stock doesn't do anything for 10 years - as is the case with Exxon.

The bottom line is that I think Garland's premise of normalized cash generation of $4-5 billion, and a dividend allocation of only $1.3 billion, is not necessarily in the best interest of shareholders. This is especially true when - as Garland points out - the company is generating addition cash through drops to the MLP. Remember, one reason to form the MLP was to "unleash shareholder value." There is no better way to unleash that value to shareholders than to pay dividends directly to them. So the choice as to what to do with the extra cash isn't just - as Garland says - between buying shares and reinvesting in the business. There is a third choice: growing the dividend at a faster rate and reducing the amount of cash allocated to share buybacks. I think a 65-35% split (in favor of dividends over buybacks) is about right for PSX going forward. That is certainly achievable and in easily accomplished while keeping within the company's 20-30% leverage targets.

Don't get me wrong, I still own the stock and I still like the stock. Midstream performed very well in Q1, as did the chemicals segment. Even DCP came on strong with an increase in NGL prices. Yet refining basically broke even.

And I still like the management - which I consider to be one of the most shareholder friendly management teams in the business. That said, note that fellow refiner Valero (NYSE:VLO) currently yields 4.3% - significantly higher than PSX. Meantime, PSX could have quite easily increased its dividend by much more than 11% this year.

Disclaimer: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSX XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.