Midas Holdings: Current Valuation Does Not Do Justice To Diversification Efforts And Long-Term Growth Potential

Midas Holdings is a beneficiary of China's One Belt One Road initiative, as China pushes for a Pan-Asian railway network with the financing of several high-speed railway projects.

Midas Holdings is de-risking itself with the diversification of its product offerings, customer base, and geographical and end-market exposure, thanks to its new acquisitions and investments.

Elevator Pitch

Midas Holdings Ltd. (OTC:MDAHF) [MIDAS SP] is currently trading at 0.47 times P/B, representing a significant discount to historical valuation levels. I believe this is unjustified, as the market has failed to recognize the company's higher growth potential and lower risk profile resulting from its diversification efforts and China's One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative. My target price of S$0.295 for Midas Holdings represents a 31% upside to Midas Holdings' share price of S$0.225 as of May 5, 2017.

Company Description

Midas Holdings is a Singapore-listed manufacturer of aluminum parts for the rail transport, power transmission, and other industries that also trades on an OTC basis in the U.S. It currently operates under four business segments: Aluminum Alloy Extruded Products, Aluminum Alloy Stretched Plates, Polyethylene Pipe, and Aluminum Alloy Plates & Sheets, which accounted for 87%, 12%, 1%, and 0% (this new Aluminum Alloy Plates & Sheets segment's production facility has already incurred start-up costs, but will only start commercial production this year) of FY2016 revenue, respectively. I will be ignoring Midas Holdings' Polyethylene Pipe business in my analysis below, as this segment contributes an insignificant proportion of the company's revenue.

Review Of Changes In Segment Reporting Reflects Success Of Diversification Efforts

Midas Holdings used to be literally a one-trick pony that was a proxy for investors seeking to ride on the growth of China's infrastructure spending via expansion of the country's high-speed rail. This also meant that Midas Holdings suffered when China's economic growth failed to meet expectations or investments in the high-speed rail program were delayed. For example, China's high-speed rail program was suspended temporarily in 2011 when 40 people were killed in a collision between two high-speed trains in Wenzhou, and the railway department's former minister was removed from office on corruption charges. A review of Midas Holdings' historical segment reporting information reveals that the company has made significant headway in its diversification efforts.

In FY2010, Midas Holdings only operated under two business segments: Aluminum Alloy Extruded Products and Polyethylene Pipe with the former representing 96% of revenue and 89% of operating profit. Within its core Aluminum Alloy Extruded Products business, the rail transport (aluminum alloy profiles used in the manufacturing of train car body frames for high-speed trains, metro trains, and freight wagons) and power transmission (aluminum alloy tubing used in power stations for power transmission, electrical energy distribution, and transmission cables) end-markets accounted for 80.3% and 5.4% of segmental revenue, respectively. The company did not provide any geographic segmental breakdown for FY2010, likely attributable to the fact that it generated most of its sales from China.

Fast forward to FY2016, Midas Holdings has added two new businesses, Aluminum Alloy Stretched Plates and Aluminum Alloy Plates & Sheets. Its Aluminum Alloy Extruded Products business has a more diversified end-market profile, with the rail transport end-market representing 65.1% of segmental revenue and other industries (excluding rail transport and power) contributing 22.2% of segmental revenues. In terms of geographical diversification, customers based outside China contributed RMB350 million of sales in FY2016, representing a 65% YoY growth and 23.6% of total revenue. This was the result of new acquisitions and investments.

In July 2016, Midas Holdings completed the acquisition of Huicheng Capital Limited, a producer of aluminum alloy stretched plates and hot-rolled aluminum alloy plates and coils, which is now the company's new Aluminum Alloy Stretched Plates business segment. Huicheng Capital owns the Dalian Stretching Plant (aluminum alloy stretched plates) and the Luoyang hot-rolling mill with annual production capacities of 40,000 tonnes and 200,000 tonnes, respectively. This new acquisition diversified Midas Holdings' product offering beyond its core aluminum alloy extrusion and cold-rolled plates and sheets product offerings to include aluminum alloy stretched plates and hot-rolled aluminum alloy plates and coils. Midas Holdings' new Aluminum Alloy Stretched Plates business contributed approximately five months of earnings in FY2016, but it is likely to have been a key driver of the company's geographical and end-market diversification. This is because aluminum alloy stretched plates have a wide range of applications, as they can be used in the petrochemical, aviation, aerospace, marine, automotive, and rail transportation industries. In other words, Midas Holdings has broadened its customer base beyond Chinese and international train manufacturers, to include manufacturers of planes, ships, and automobiles.

In February 2012, Midas Holdings signed an agreement with Jilin Kaitong Engineering Co., Ltd. to invest in Jilin Midas Light Alloy Co., Ltd., which will build and operate a new production plant located in Liaoyuan City, Jilin Province, to manufacture aluminum alloy plates, sheets, strips, and foils with an estimated annual production capacity of 200,000 tonnes. This became Midas Holdings' new business segment Aluminum Alloy Plates & Sheets. Similar to the acquisition of Huicheng Capital, Midas Holdings' investment in Jilin Midas Light Alloy and the new production plant will serve to diversify the company's product offerings and client base, as the aluminum alloy plates, sheets, strips, and foils that the new production plant manufactures have applications in the aerospace, aviation, automobile, shipbuilding, railway, and containers (aluminum pull tabs of beverage cans) industries. The production plant located in Liaoyuan City, Jilin Province, is expected to start commercial production this year with an annual production capacity of 100,000 tonnes.

Midas Holdings' FY2016 results have not factored in the full impact of the company's diversification efforts. Its new Aluminum Alloy Stretched Plates business did not contribute a full year of earnings in FY2016, while the Aluminum Alloy Plates & Sheets business did not generate a dollar of revenue while incurring start-up losses last year. Looking ahead, Midas Holdings' new Aluminum Alloy Stretched Plates and Aluminum Alloy Plates & Sheets should be significant earnings contributors in FY2017 and beyond, while de-risking the company at the same time by diversifying its revenue contribution beyond China and the rail transport end-market.

Margin Upside From Change In Product Mix And Synergies From Acquisition

In FY2016, Midas Holdings grew its gross margin by 280 basis points YoY to 29.7% in FY2016, largely attributable to an expansion of the segmental gross margin for its core Aluminum Alloy Extruded Products business from 27.0% in FY2015 to 30.4% in FY2016. This is a reflection of Midas Holdings' success in moving up the product value chain.

Midas Holdings used to supply primarily the lower-margin aluminum alloy extrusion profiles for the manufacture of high-speed trains. In the past 1-2 years, Midas Holdings is selling a greater proportion of higher-margin fabricated parts (a step closer to the end-product) to its customers. This shift is driven by both customer demand and the company's capabilities. Midas Holdings' clients increasingly prefer to purchase fabricated parts rather than aluminum profiles for their production needs, as it reduces their inventory holding costs by holding a small number of fabricated parts relative to the number of aluminum profiles. Midas Holdings claims that "we are also one of the first and amongst the few in the PRC aluminum alloy extrusion industry to possess capabilities for the downstream fabrication of passenger train car body components." Midas Holdings' claims are supported by new order wins for aluminum alloy extruded profiles and fabricated parts from CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co., Ltd. and CRRC Tangshan Co., Ltd. amounting to RMB251.9 million.

Another source of margin upside is the cost synergies from the acquisition of Huicheng Capital highlighted above. The Aluminum Alloy Plates & Sheets business's new production plant, expected to start commercial production this year, uses hot-rolled aluminum alloy plates and coils as raw materials, which can be potentially sourced from Huicheng Capital's (Aluminum Alloy Stretched Plates business) Luoyang hot-rolling mill which boasts an annual production capacity of 200,000 tonnes. This will generate cost savings for Midas Holdings, as purchasing hot-rolled aluminum alloy plates and coils externally will be more costly.

However, note that Midas Holdings' group-level margins are still expected to be lower going forward, as the new business segments boast lower margins compared with its core aluminum alloy extrusion product segments (gross margin in the 30s). But this will be offset by higher group-level earnings.

Core Aluminum Alloy Extrusion Product Business Is Beneficiary Of High-Speed Rail Projects

In March 2015, The National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China jointly issued a press release titled "Vision and Actions on Jointly Building Silk Road Economic Belt and 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road" which laid out the framework for China's OBOR initiative. The OBOR initiative, first mentioned by China's President Xi Jinping in September 2013, plans to improve connectivity among the countries located along the Silk Road and the Maritime Silk Road (see map below) via an enhancement of the region's transport infrastructure and network.

Countries Covered By The OBOR Initiative

Source: Hong Kong Shanghai Alliance Holdings Limited

The OBOR initiative should boost demand for transport infrastructure projects in China and Asia, which should benefit Midas Holdings, particularly its core Aluminum Alloy Extrusion Product business, in the mid-to-long term. Key excerpts from the press release relating to the expansion of transport infrastructure are reproduced below:

On land, the Initiative will focus on jointly building a new Eurasian Land Bridge and developing China-Mongolia-Russia, China-Central Asia-West Asia and China-Indochina Peninsula economic corridors by taking advantage of international transport routes, relying on core cities along the Belt and Road and using key economic industrial parks as cooperation platforms...With regard to transport infrastructure construction, we should focus on the key passageways, junctions and projects, and give priority to linking up unconnected road sections, removing transport bottlenecks, advancing road safety facilities and traffic management facilities and equipment, and improving road network connectivity...We should give full play to Inner Mongolia's proximity to Mongolia and Russia, improve the railway links connecting Heilongjiang Province with Russia and the regional railway network, strengthen cooperation between China's Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning provinces and Russia's Far East region on sea-land multi-modal transport, and advance the construction of an Eurasian high-speed transport corridor linking Beijing and Moscow with the goal of building key windows opening to the north...We should make good use of the geographic advantage of Yunnan Province, advance the construction of an international transport corridor connecting China with neighboring countries, develop a new highlight of economic cooperation in the Greater Mekong Sub-region, and make the region a pivot of China's opening-up to South and Southeast Asia.

I will highlight two OBOR railway projects and provide a comprehensive list below to illustrate the long-term growth potential of Midas Holdings as a beneficiary of the growth in transport infrastructure spending. Midas Holdings lists Chinese train manufacturer CRRC Corporation Limited (OTC:CRCCY) and the top three global train manufacturers, Bombardier Inc. (OTCQX:BDRAF), Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY), and Alstom Transport (OTCPK:ALSMY) as its key customers.

China financed approximately $6 billion of a 770 kilometers high-speed rail line connecting Moscow and Kazan, which is expected to be completed in 2020. This is only a start, and China expects to invest up to $100 billion to link this high-speed line from Kazakhstan to Beijing via China's own high-speed rail network. Siemens AG, one of Midas Holdings' key clients, was part of a German consortium that invested in this project, and it is expected to be a supplier of this rail line's rolling stock. Another OBOR project is the Sino-Thai high-speed rail which will involve the construction of railway routes connecting Bangkok to Kaeng Khoi and Map Ta Phut to Nong Khai. In the first phase of this project, a new 250 kilometers railway line connecting Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima will be constructed. The ultimate aim of this project is to link Thailand to China's Kunming through Laos.

Please find below a more comprehensive list of OBOR-linked rail projects that were announced since 2013:



Source: U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission research report titled "China's High-Speed Rail Diplomacy" published in February 2017

The OBOR initiative is expected to gain further momentum with the One Belt One Road Forum to be held in Beijing, China on 14-15 May 2017, where leaders from 28 countries and representatives from World Bank and the International Monetary Fund will be in attendance. Midas is a late-cycle beneficiary (i.e. FY2019 and beyond) of OBOR in terms of potential new order wins. Most of the construction for the current OBOR railway projects are only starting this year and will take a few years to complete, and orders for rolling stock typically happen a year prior to railway construction. For example, making reference to the high-speed rail line connecting Moscow and Kazan mentioned above, as this high-speed rail line is expected to be completed by 2020, new orders for trains and Midas Holdings' (assuming Siemens AG supplies the rolling stock and purchases the aluminum parts from Midas Holdings) aluminum alloy extruded products used in the manufacturing of train car body frames for this project are likely to come no earlier than 2019.

Looking ahead, OBOR should drive the construction of more high-speed rail lines, which would lead to a growth in demand for aluminum alloy extruded products. Midas Holdings, with its track record and capabilities, is well-positioned to gain a healthy share of these new orders.

Valuation

Midas Holdings is currently trading at 0.47 times P/B, representing a significant discount to historical valuation levels, based on its share price of S$0.225 as of May 5, 2017.

Historical P/B Valuation Range for Midas Holdings

Source: GuruFocus

I arrive at a target price of S$0.295 for Midas Holdings by applying a 15 times forward P/E multiple to my estimated FY2018 EPS of RMB0.0985 (S$0.0197).

I forecast Midas Holdings to more than double its revenue from RMB1,486 million in FY2016 to RMB3,120 million in FY2018. This assumes the commencement of commercial production of the new production plant for its Aluminum Alloy Plates & Sheets business in mid-FY2017, full-year earnings contribution from the Aluminum Alloy Stretched Plates segment starting FY2017, and a mid-single digit growth rate for its core Aluminum Alloy Extruded Products business (prior to the impact from any OBOR-related rail projects). I expect Midas Holdings' net margin to decline from 6.8% in FY2016 to 6.0% in FY2018, as the increased earnings contribution from the lower-margin Aluminum Alloy Plates & Sheets and Aluminum Alloy Stretched Plates segments are offset by the margin expansion from a greater proportion of higher-margin fabricated parts for its Aluminum Alloy Extruded Products business. This results in an FY2018 EPS of RMB 0.0985 (S$0.0197).

My aggressive revenue and earnings estimates are validated by the positive profit alert which Midas Holdings issued on May 5, 2017, where it highlights that "for the three months ended 31 March 2017 ("1Q2017"), the Group expects to record a substantial increase of more than 180% in its profit attributable to owners of the Company for 1Q2017."

A 15 times P/E valuation multiple is reasonable, since railway companies like Zhuzhou CRRC Corporation and CRRC Times Electric Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:ZHUZY) are valued by the market at 14-16 times P/E. Moreover, the FY2018 EPS has yet to reflect the growth potential from the OBOR high-speed rail projects.

My target price represents a 31% upside to Midas Holdings' share price of S$0.225 as of May 5, 2017.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Midas Holdings are a delay in commercial production of the new production plant for its Aluminum Alloy Plates & Sheets business beyond FY2017 and policy risks with respect to China's railway equipment industry, which is driven by the government's fixed-asset investment plans.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

