General Electric: Down To $21?

Sifting through the 10-K of General Electric (NYSE: GE), I was left wondering whether based on certain risks, its stock - currently trading at $29 a share - is anywhere close to bargain territory or whether, more appropriately, it should change hands in the low $20s.

I still have mixed feelings about it, despite a performance that recently had some observers speculating about the attractiveness of having your name on the shareholder register.

(Source: MarketWatch)

Buybacks

In recent years, investors have focused on earnings per share accretion in the wake of large share repurchases, but GE might also end up buying back debt this year.

That is the plan for its captive finance division, which focuses on customers and markets aligned with its industrial businesses, both in developed and emerging markets. GE doesn't strictly have to redeem debt there, given its mildly levered capital structure at group level, but consider what it said in its annual results when it pointed to rising interest expenses:

Higher treasury operation expenses of $1.3 billion reflecting excess interest expense, costs associated with the February and May 2016 debt tenders and derivative activities that reduce or eliminate interest rate, currency or market risk between financial assets and liabilities. We expect to continue to have excess interest costs in 2017. We may engage in liability management actions, such as buying back debt, based on market and economic conditions.

On top of that, it reported:

Higher treasury operation expenses of $1.0 billion reflecting excess interest expense, including costs associated with the debt exchange completed in October 2015 and derivative activities.

This is a gauge of competitiveness worth watching closely in the near future.

Refi Risk

Elsewhere, its refinancing plan, too, drew my attention after detailed analysis of its core cash flows (click here and here).

(Source: General Electric)

This year, GE plans to use new long-term debt facilities to refinance existing "unsecured term debt", as well as to finance the Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) deal and for other corporate purposes, which could mean that executives perceive its debt maturity profile as not being properly balanced.

(Source: Morningstar)

New debt may consist, it said, of new unsecured term debt - essentially, fully drawn credit facilities without collateral - that is expected to be issued by GE; alternatively, it could be favored by intercompany arrangements between GE and GE Capital, and use GE Capital's excess unsecured term debt facilities.

Either way, GE would maintain a commercial paper program - this typically comes in the form of very short-term unsecured debt - with a balance of $1.5B at the end of 2016.

Taking into account all these elements and based on its projected cash flows and equity value, GE does look safe indeed, although, as I pointed out in my recent coverage, there remain risks associated with cash flows and free cash flow projections in the next couple of quarters.

While net leverage is manageable, and the separation of GE Capital from industrial assets continues, something also worth mentioning here is that its total debt position is relatively high, but it must be adjusted to reflect its recent deal-making:

On December 2, 2015, $87.7 billion of senior unsecured notes and $4.9 billion of commercial paper was assumed by GE upon its merger with GE Capital.

(Its resulting debt position is shown in the table below.)

(Source: General Electric)

However, "assumed debt is presented in borrowings with an offsetting receivable from GE Capital" - this is reassuring, given its recent cash-burn rate.

On the GE Capital balance sheet, assumed debt is reflected as an intercompany payable to GE presented in borrowings.

(Source: General Electric)

In this context, GE's debt assumed from GE Capital in connection with the merger of GE Capital into GE was $58.8B, and GE guaranteed $47.5B of GE Capital debt as at 31 December 2016.

Crystal Ball

Another key element is represented by its ability to predict trends, as GE's policy aims to minimize exposure to interest rate movements as well as to currency fluctuations.

As far as the former is concerned, it said that:

We fund our financial investments using debt or a combination of debt and hedging instruments so that the interest rates of our borrowings match the expected interest rate profile on our assets. To test the effectiveness of our hedging actions, we assumed that, on January 1, 2016, interest rates decreased by 100 basis points across they yield curve (a "parallel shift" in that curve) and further assumed that the decrease remained in place for the next 12 months.

Based on its year-end 2016 portfolio, all other assumptions being equal, GE estimated that consolidated trailing net earnings would have been hit by less than $0.1B as a result of a parallel shift in the yield curve, whose shape and behavior remain unpredictable nowadays.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

As it turned out, rates fell soon after the first rate hike in about eight years was announced in December 2015 but then rose higher than at the beginning of the year, so GE assumed a drop in yields - hence a rise in bond prices - that never materialized.

The "effect of derivatives on earnings" section of its 10-K shows that net earnings were affected to the tune of $887M, on an aggregate basis, between 2015 and 2016.

Meanwhile, unrealized losses associated to certain securities, too, place a question mark on its ability to predict trends, and subsequently, to allocate shareholders' capital efficiently.

(Source: General Electric)

Talking of which, how not to mention that last year industrial returns against invested capital were still below 2012's levels?

My apologies here go to the bulls who may find my conclusions unpleasant reading.

Value

Back then, GE's stock changed hands around $21.

After a couple of decent years in terms of earnings growth, diluted earnings per share, or EPS, came in at $1.39 (2013: $1.47), which implied a price-to-earnings multiple of between 15x and 14x.

Now, based on projected EPS of $1.50 for 2017, GE's shares trade at about 19x forward earnings, which is a significant premium against its comparable trading multiples in 2012 and 2013.

Of course, GE is a different beast these days, but it is worth considering that in 2016, return on invested capital was lower than five years ago, as the table below shows.

(Source: General Electric)

On the bright side, its weighted cost of capital was also lower last year than in 2012, so there could be an offsetting adjustment there when it comes to spread between returns and cost of capital.

But is $21 a plausible mid-term target?

Down

Undoubtedly, GE remains a macro play.

As confirmed by its trading range against the US 10-year Treasury yield, rising rates might not be ideal for investors who are after capital appreciation with GE's equity, for its stock seems to have benefited from lower - rather than higher - rates, particularly in recent times.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Admittedly, if you are tempted to bet on a price target of $21 for GE's equity, you ought to be careful; it's possible that it will continue to use financial engineering to artificially shore up its earnings and equity valuation, while the likely departure of its boss, Jeff Immelt, could also offer some upside, although history shows that management changes usually provide only a short-term fillip rather than long-term value.

Trust is gone out of the window, of course - which, counterintuitively, is another reason why it might not be a great idea to bet against it. Yet other equity investments - click here, here, here and here - remain more attractive, given the all-in returns they offer through to 2019, in my opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.