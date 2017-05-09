Aimmune Therapeutics And DBV Technologies: Room For Both

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) is developing its lead candidate AR101 for the treatment of peanut allergy. AR101 is designed to work by exposing the patient to steadily increasing amounts of proteins, the profile of which matches the protein profile found in peanuts. This steadily increasing exposure aims to desensitize the patient's immune system over the course of about 20 weeks. The company has previously competed phase 2 studies of AR101 in peanut allergy, and a review of these studies should allow us to make a prediction regarding the likely outcome of upcoming results from a phase 3 study of AR101.

The phase 2 studies

The first phase 2 study, ARC001, was a randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled study in peanut-allergic individuals of ages 4 to 21. The study enrolled 56 patients, and the primary endpoint was the proportion of patients who could tolerate at least 300 mg (or 443 mg in total) of peanut protein with no more than mild symptoms following a food challenge. The doses of peanut protein in the food challenge were progressively increased and were 3 mg, 10 mg, 30 mg, 100 mg, 300 mg and 600 mg. A subject who tolerates the 300 mg dose with only mild symptoms has thus been exposed to 443 mg cumulative and has met the primary endpoint.

The company reported positive results in June 2015; 29 patients were assigned to the AR101 arm of the study, however, six discontinued the study early due to gastrointestinal side effects and compliance issues. Of the 23 patients that were left, 100 percent tolerated exposure to a cumulative amount of 443 mg of peanut protein, and 78 percent to 1,043 mg cumulative of peanut protein. If we account for the six patients who dropped out, and I feel we should since the treatment failed in these individuals, those numbers change to 79 percent (for the 443 mg endpoint) and 62 percent (for the 1043 mg endpoint). Even accounting for these dropouts, however, we find that AR101 still beats placebo by a wide margin since only 5 of 26 in the placebo group (19 percent) and 0 of 26 (0 percent) met the 443 and 1,043 mg endpoints respectively (Figure 1). The toxicity data were less impressive; 72 percent of AR101 patients experienced gastrointestinal issues in the trial compared to just 27 percent of placebo patients.

Figure 1: Percentage of patients achieving the primary endpoint in the ARC001 study

Source: AIMT Corporate Presentation, March 2017.

Patients completing the ARC001 phase 2 study could then enter a follow-on study (ARC002). A total of 40 patients completed the study, with 85, 77, and 51 percent tolerating cumulative amounts of 443, 1,043 and 2043 mg of peanut protein, respectively. These statistics come from a food test following 12 weeks of maintenance therapy (on top of the approximately 22 weeks of initial therapy used in ARC001). The company reported that maintenance therapy results in a lower rate of adverse events relative to the initial 22 weeks of therapy (the dose of AR101 is steadily escalated during initial therapy, whereas it is stable during maintenance therapy).

The PALISADE study

The phase 3 study called PALISADE is a double-blind, placebo-controlled study in approximately 550 peanut-allergic individuals. The primary outcome is the proportion of subjects who can tolerate at least 1,043 mg cumulative of peanut protein with no more than mild symptoms following a food challenge. Data from ARC001 and ARC002 certainly indicate that the trial will meet its primary endpoint although what is more of a concern is the probability of adverse events which were not detected in the smaller phase 2 studies.

AR101 was studied in 56 patients in ARC001, some of whom then went on to complete ARC002. When the number of patients exposed to AR101 increases to about 400 (PALISADE is randomizing patients to AR101 or placebo in a 3-to-1 ratio), the possibility exists to detect rarer adverse events which the phase 2 program was not likely to detect. Since AR101 is comprised of proteins found in food, I can't see the drug as having any off-target toxicity. I think all toxicity occurring in the trial will simply relate to allergic reactions to the peanut proteins found in AR101. Indeed AIMT notes on the pipeline page of the company website that:

"Our treatment product candidates are based on foods that have not shown toxicology issues except in their functions as allergens, we have not been required to and at this time do not anticipate conducting Phase 1 clinical trials."

Since patients in the study follow a regime in which the amount of AR101 is steadily increased over many months, the chances of a very severe allergic reaction are low, and so I don't expect to hear of any deaths due to severe, treatment-refractory anaphylaxis which might otherwise jeopardize AR101's chances of eventual marketing approval. For example, while reactions to food allergens result in 200,000 emergency visits per year, this translates to far fewer deaths, about 200 (a rate of 0.1 percent, Figure 2). You can see how then if AR101 caused 1,000 ER visits in the PALISADE study, we might expect one death in the trial (a rate of one death per 1,000 ER visits). If the data from phase 2 are anything to go by, we can expect about a 20 percent dropout rate in the AR101 arm of PALISADE. Six of 29 patients (20 percent) dropped out in ARC001, where 90 percent of adverse events were mild, with the remaining 10 percent being moderate. With more patients in PALISADE, we may see some cases of severe adverse events perhaps resulting in ER visits in a handful of cases, but I don't expect anywhere near enough ER admissions to make a death in the trial a likely scenario.

Figure 2: IgE-Mediated Hypersensitivity to food allergens is a serious disease.

Source: AIMT Corporate Presentation, March 2017.

Further, since dose escalations of AR101 occur in the office of an allergist, any allergic reaction can be rapidly treated before it progresses in severity. I provide this rough calculation because I think only a death in the trial can derail AR101's odds of being perceived as successful. If AIMT releases a PR saying 70 percent of those treated with AR101 tolerated 1,043 mg of peanut protein (compared to approximately 0 percent of placebo treated patients), and that side effects were manageable with discontinuation and rescue medication, then the trial will be hailed as a success. Of course, the devil is in the details, but the initial data release will likely only include summary toxicity data, so barring any death, I feel this will boost the stock.

The up-dosing portion of PALISADE should complete around mid-year 2017 with six months of maintenance dosing to follow. The company should be able to issue firmer guidance as to when data from PALISADE will be available, but current guidance suggests year-end 2017.

The rest of the phase 3 program

AR101 is also being trialled in other phase 3 programs. AIMT intends to submit a Biologics License Application to the FDA using data from the data from the PALISADE study, the RAMSES study and the first cohort from ARC004, a roll-over study of the PALISADE trial.

ARC004 is intended to explore what should be done when a patient misses a dose of AR101. Data from this trial will provide a potential marketing advantage over others in the peanut allergy space. The more complete guidance and clinical experience AIMT can provide to physicians, the more likely they are to choose AR101 for their patients.

The RAMSES study does not include food challenges so will produce real world data (you can expect a lower rate of allergic reactions to accidental ingestion of peanuts in those treated with AR101). The company expects that since there is no food challenge at the entry of the trial, this may in fact result in less adverse events during up-dosing of AR101 since the immune system has not been "primed" by a food challenge. For this reason, impressive toxicity data from RAMSES may well offset any concerns that arise with toxicity from the PALISADE study; after all RAMSES reflects real-world usage of AR101 although RAMSES will not complete until after PALISADE.

For approval in Europe, AIMT is conducting ARTEMIS where the endpoint will instead examine patients who can tolerate a cumulative 2,043 mg of peanut protein (compared to the 1,043 mg endpoint in PALISADE). If data from ARC002 are anything to go by, only about 50 percent of patients will be able to tolerate this amount of peanut protein without at least mild symptoms. Still, it would be expected that approximately zero placebo patients will be able to tolerate this dose of peanut protein. AIMT plans to file for marketing approval in both Europe and the US in late 2018.

One of the most exciting trials in the phase 3 program is ARC005, which will test AR101 in individuals of ages 1 to 3. In this patient population, the possibility exists to treat peanut allergy more effectively since available data suggests that oral immunotherapy in these patients may have sustained benefit that persists even when immunotherapy is ceased. Certainly then the rationale exists for treating peanut allergy at this young age, so the outcome of the ARC005 is particularly important.

Cash Position

The company had $283 million in cash and investments as of December 31, 2016. The company expects cash to last through the completion of the AR101 clinical program and "into the domain of BLA and MAA filings" (page 5, 2016 Annual Report). If we read between lines, I think it seems likely the company will look to raise more cash, but not before most the data from the phase 3 program has been released. Language elsewhere in the Annual Report indicates that the cash on hand as of year-end 2016 was expected to last at least 12 months (page 88). AIMT's guidance for 2017 expenditures (Figure 3) supports that cash will easily last throughout 2017, meaning a raise before data from the phase 3 program is unlikely. With 50,315,674 shares outstanding, the company currently trades with a market cap of approximately $960 million.

Figure 3: Financial guidance for 2017 from AIMT

Source: March 15, 2017, press release

What's the catch?

Meet DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). Rather than oral immunotherapy for the treatment of food allergies, DBVT is developing epicutaneous immunotherapy (patients wear a patch instead of swallowing the immunotherapy). Viaskin Peanut is being developed for those with peanut allergy and is a direct competitor to AIMT's AR101.

In a phase 2b study of Viaskin Peanut, patients wore the patch for 12 months and compliance was above 97 percent. The 250 μg dose of Viaskin Peanut (50 percent of patients responded) easily achieved statistical significance over the placebo group (25 percent responders) on the efficacy endpoint, which similarly to trials run by AIMT uses food challenges to assess the efficacy of the drug. It should be noted that definition of a responder includes not only patients who can tolerate 1,000 mg or more of peanut protein following 12 months of treatment but also any patient who could tolerate 10-fold more peanut protein at the end of 12 months of treatment compared to before treatment. This means there are two ways for the patient to achieve a response (a patient who only tolerated 30 mg at the start of the study could be classified a responder by tolerating just 300 mg after 12 months of treatment). Recall that 62 percent of patients treated with AR101 tolerated 1,043 mg of peanut protein compared to 0 percent of placebo patients in the ARC001 study. In ARC002, 51 percent of patients treated with AR101 tolerated 2,043 mg of peanut protein.

AR101 vs. Viaskin Peanut: Efficacy

When these numbers are considered, it looks like AR101 has superior efficacy to Viaskin Peanut. Further, when the subgroups within the Phase 2b study of Viaskin Peanut are analyzed, we find that the therapy performs best in children (ages 6 to 11 years) where 53.6 percent responded relative to a 19.4 percent response in the placebo group. The difference in response rate between the Viaskin and placebo groups was even more mediocre in adolescents (ages 12-17, 38.9 percent vs. 22.2 percent) although this comes from a comparison of just 36 patients.

A follow-up study of Viaskin Peanut showed that with 12 months of additional therapy with Viaskin Peanut raises the response rate to 70 percent (compared to 50 percent in the first phase 2 study). In the subgroup considering only children, the response rate was 80 percent. So after 24 months, patients can expect response rates similar to what one would achieve with AR101 in less than 36 weeks. I'd summarize the efficacy findings by suggesting Viaskin Peanut is less effective or, at the very least, slower to act.

AR101 vs. Viaskin Peanut: Safety

In the 12-month phase 2b trial of Viaskin Peanut, the dropout rate was just 6.4 percent. Comparing this number to the ARC001 trial of AR101, we find that six of 29 patients (20.7 percent) dropped out of the trial due to compliance issues or gastrointestinal side effects. Viaskin Peanut appears to be slightly better tolerated if the dropout rate is anything to go by; recall that the trial of Viaskin peanut was longer than the initial ARC001 study.

DBVT's phase 3 program

Based on the findings seen in the phase 2 program, DVBT decided to run a phase 3 program in children aged 4-11 years. Apparently the company may explore higher doses of Viaskin Peanut in adolescents in the future. PEPITES is a double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 study of the 250 µg dose of Viaskin Peanut in 356 children.

The definition of response is slightly stricter in the PEPITES; in this case, a responder still includes a patient tolerating 1,000 mg of peanut protein at the end of the study, whereas patients who could tolerate less than or equal to 10 mg of peanut protein at the start of the study must now tolerate 300 mg (30-fold increase) at the end of the study to be classified as a responder. A reanalysis of the phase 2b data using the new definition of responder shows that this definition of response widens the gap between placebo and Viaskin Peanut.

Figure 4: Reanalysis of data from children in the Phase 2b VIPES study using the newer definition of response to be used in the phase 3 PEPITES study

Source: DBVT company presentation, April 2017.

DBVT's other phase 3 trial is called REALISE, which won't include food challenges and is thus analogous to AIMT's RAMSES study. This trial will generate additional safety and efficacy data for Viaskin Peanut but includes only a six-month blinded portion followed by 24 further months of open label study; the trial has enrolled 393 patients. Data from both PEPITES and REALISE are expected in the second half of 2017.

DBVT is also developing Viaskin Milk for Milk allergy, but data will not come until the first half of 2018. For this reason, data from the phase 3 program of Viaskin Peanut is the near term catalyst. While I feel the PIPETES trial will succeed, competition from AIMT will hang overhead.

Cash position

DBV Technologies like AIMT has plenty of cash on hand. The company ended 2016 with €256.5 euros (approximately $280 million at the time of writing). The company believes that cash on hand will last at least 18 months; the net loss in 2016 was €114.5 million, which supports this statement. As with AIMT, data from the phase 3 program seems likely before any cash raising activities. The stock currently trades on the Euronext Paris exchange, the ticker is DBV, with a market cap of approximately €1.6 billion euros. Investors may prefer to access the stock through the American Depository Receipt which trades under the ticker DBVT used throughout this article.

Recommendation

Buy them both. There is room for both AIMT and DBVT on the market. I can understand why the two companies have been compared previously on Seeking Alpha; what I don't understand is why investors are arguing over which one to buy. The moment where we find out which therapy sells better is over a year away. What comes between now and then plenty of phase 3 data from both companies which will likely be positive. There is ample opportunity to profit from the peanut allergy space and get out with a profit before finding out which company secures a larger market share. For longer-term investors, I still feel there is room for both companies. DBVT is not even targeting older patients unlike AIMT. DBVT seems to have superior safety with Viaskin Peanut, but AIMT has superior efficacy with AR101. Certainly an excess of toxicity could cause sentiment of AIMT to cool as could disappointing efficacy numbers from DBVT. What both companies are tapping into is a huge market, however, with about 1 percent of the US population being allergic to peanuts. Success in the peanut allergy indication will shine a favourable light upon the pipeline of each company. Investors might consider closing some of their position heading into the end of 2017, although look for more clarity from each company on when data will be announced.

The risks

One of the major risks faced by investors in AIMT is that the phase 3 program includes trials which differ substantially in their design relative to the phase 2 program. If the trial of AR101 in young children (ARC005) results in a much higher rate of adverse events than has been seen in older children, adults and adolescents, then the stock will take a hit. Further, the RAMSES trial may not report lower adverse event rates than the company has reported in the phase 2 program despite the suggestion from the company that the absence of food challenges might reduce adverse events. Lastly, regulatory delays could see AIMT fall well behind its competitor DBVT thus allowing DBVT to maximize its first-mover advantage in the peanut allergy immunotherapy space.

DBVT does not seem to have a program analogous to AIMT's ARC004 study which provides physicians with advice on missed doses. The absence of such data might put DBVT at a significant disadvantage should physicians see this as an important piece of prescribing information. Although it seems likely DBVT will report phase 3 data prior to its competitor, AIMT, regulatory delays could see the company fall behind on the potential launch of Viaskin Peanut, moving any potential revenues further into the future.

Happy Trading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.