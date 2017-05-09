20 Years In The Coca-Cola DRIP

Investors should not mirror Warren Buffett's investments like I did; they should emulate his methods or simply follow his advice, which is suitable for many investors.

I'll share the investment performance for my Coca-Cola holdings and the cost basis tracking spreadsheet I use detailing every transaction over the period.

This article highlights a real-life example of the Coca-Cola Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) at work over a 20-year period.

20 years ago, I started buying Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) stock through the dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) as an aspiring young investor on the notion that if Warren Buffett owned Coca-Cola, so should I.

On top of that, I was a Sprite addict in my youth. As a fan of Peter Lynch's writings, I wanted to own stock in companies I knew well.

Buffett, of course, is the first to advise against buying a stock just because he owns it. He bought Coca-Cola in 1988 after the stock market crash when the valuation was attractive.

Even when the stock was at sky-high levels during the late 1990s, Buffett didn't sell. His favorite holding period is forever.

Buffett holding a stock is not a reason for independent investors to buy a stock.

Two decades wiser, I've learned that just because someone famous and accomplished owns a stock, it doesn't guarantee returns. Coca-Cola has been a positive investment over the past 20 years, but it far underperformed the S&P 500 index.

I've participated in the Coca-Cola DRIP for 20 years now. In this article, I'll share the performance of my personal investment in Coca-Cola from April 1st, 1997, to the latest dividend received on April 3rd, 2017.

Acquiring The First Share

Buying stock in the 1990s was far more tedious than today. The online brokerage industry was in its infancy. Shopping for books on the internet was still a skeptical endeavor for many, let alone trusting this new portal for buying and selling stocks.

Young investors today can build a dividend stock portfolio from their smartphones with little or no fees. Beyond stocks, technology has enabled investors to diversify their investments into many kinds of passive income ideas.

Not so in 1996. The internet was an exciting frontier, but the simple transactions we can accomplish from our computers and smartphones today were not possible yet.

Understanding how DRIPs worked from my first stock investment in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and wanting to invest alongside Buffett, I decided to participate in the Coca-Cola DRIP.

But direct stock purchase plans (DSPP) - buying the first share directly online - were not common yet. Investors needed to acquire one share of stock before participation in the DRIP could begin.

The process for DRIP participation has changed since then. DSPPs are available online for many stocks via transfer agents such as Computershare and Wells Fargo Shareowner Services, but plenty of companies still require one share in the investor's name before participating.

We have many options to acquire that first share today.

But to acquire my share in 1997, I did what was normal at the time: I found a local stock broker in the yellow pages and called and ask to buy a share.

I sent a check for the price of one share ($56) plus a purchase fee of $10. A few weeks later, a folded stock certificate showed up in a standard envelope with a Post-it note that said, "Good Luck."

My original stock certificate is dated December 31st, 1996.

The certificate arrived in my name instead of street name which meant I could participate in the Coca-Cola DRIP. But it took another three months to complete enrollment.

On April 1st, 1997, I made my first cash purchase into the DRIP and received and reinvested my first dividend.

Acquisition of Shares

To build my Coca-Cola position, I dollar cost averaged by purchasing $50-$100 worth of shares on a regular basis at different times during the 20-year period. Early on, $50-$100 was all I could afford on a young worker's salary.

The amount and frequency of my investments depended on my personal cash flow, and, at times, valuation.

I always chose the dividend reinvestment option to easily compound returns and build my holdings.

Today, I receive enough dividends to purchase two new shares every quarter.

Now that I've reached the 20-year mark, I've decided to begin taking the dividend in cash and invest it elsewhere. That will eliminate the reinvestment fee and put more money in my pocket.

Receiving the dividend in cash also allows me to further diversify into other attractive investments such as discounted dividend growth stocks, ETFs, or hassle-free real estate investing platforms.

Coca-Cola Holdings As of April 3rd, 2017

As of April 3rd this year, I own 245.87 shares in the Coca-Cola DRIP worth $10,448.69. It is one of the top three holdings in my taxable portfolio of about 45 stocks.

I look at DRIP performance in two ways: performance against my cost basis (includes dividend reinvestment) and against cash purchases.

The spreadsheet I link to below lays out precisely how I track transactions and cost basis using the numbers I've tracked over time and via my account data at Computershare.

The total cash purchases I've made into the stock, not counting dividend reinvestment, is $4,716.12.

I've received a total of $2,355.63 in dividends, all of which have been reinvested minus $69.14 in reinvestment fees.

My cost basis is $7,071.75 or about $28.76 per share, which includes reinvested dividends. That represents a 47.75% return over 20 years or an average annual return of about 2.0%.

$3,446.08 is a result of capital gains.

The second performance metric I use is the return on the amount of cash I put into the stock (4,716.12), or gain on cash in, where reinvested dividends are not included as the basis. Based on this, my investment has increased 121.55% since 1997, or an average annual return of about 4.0%.

These are hardly Buffett-esque returns. But that's how the stock performed. Past performance does not equal future returns. That was true in 1997 and remains true today.

The details of every transaction over the 20-year period is tracked in a DRIP spreadsheet format I use for all my investments.

Click here to see the spreadsheet.

Below is a summary.

Gifted One Share

Inspired by my uncle who gifted me and my dad one share of Chevron in 1995, I decided to gift one share of Coca-Cola to my dad for his birthday in 1997. We've always bonded talking about stocks and investing, so I transferred a share during the first year so he could participate too.

This transfer is reflected in my numbers and included in the spreadsheet.

We've both been shareholders all this time, although he transferred his shares out of the DRIP to a traditional broker a few years ago.

What better way for a father and son to bond than through investment underperformance?

Impact of Fees

All investors should aim to minimize the impact of fees on their returns. DRIPs can be a low-cost way to invest, but you need to pay attention to fees.

Prior to 2003, the Coca-Cola DRIP charged no fees for purchases or dividend reinvestment. Then in that year, the management tacked on a small fee to make purchases, then increased it again in 2009. 2009 was also the year they added a fee to dividend reinvestment.

Fees are a key driver in young investors decision making. Some DRIPs are more like leaks because investors watch their money disappear like a leaky bathtub faucet.

Over the past 20 years, I paid $67.68 in purchase fees and $69.14 in dividend reinvestment fees for a total of $136.82. That is almost 2% for the privilege to invest and reinvest in the DRIP. Far too high.

I could have minimized the impact of fees by making larger purchases or taking the dividend in cash. But instead, the fees discouraged regular investment in the more recent years. Had the fees remained zero, I surely would have invested more often.

I'm now taking the quarterly dividend payment in cash but keeping the shares in the DRIP with Computershare.

I've transferred shares out of many DRIPs to a traditional broker in the past. But the cost basis data is often transferred inaccurately. So I'm leaving my shares with Computershare for the foreseeable future to avoid another headache.

Emulate and Listen to Buffett, Don't Mirror His Investments

KO data by YCharts

Young investors would benefit from listening to and emulating Buffett rather than investing in the stocks in his portfolio. Read books about his methods for evaluating stocks, including the writings of Benjamin Graham and various biographies of the Oracle, and read Buffett's annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) shareholders.

If you put in the time, learn from your mistakes, and invest in high-quality companies for the long-term, you can aspire to achieve returns like Buffett. But good luck. Your chances of matching his returns are slim.

Most beginner and intermediate investors should consider listening to the Oracle and simply buy an index fund or ETF such as the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) or something broader like the Vanguard Total Market Index (NYSEARCA:VTI) ETF. Or invest in Berkshire Hathaway stock to reap the true returns of Buffett.

Had I started buying the SPY in 1997 instead of the Coca-Cola DRIP, I'd be wealthier today.

KO data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO, BRK.B, SPY, VTI, CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.