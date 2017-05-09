Travelport's (TVPT) CEO Gordon Wilson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Travelport (NYSE:TVPT)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2017 08:30 ET

Executives

Maj Nazir - Head of IR

Gordon Wilson - President & CEO

Bernard Bot - CFO

Analysts

Matthew Broome - Cowen and Company

Matthew Pfau - William Blair

Thomas Robb - Morgan Stanley

Maj Nazir

Thank you very much Steven and good morning, everyone. Many thanks for joining us on our first quarter 2017 earnings call. Earlier this morning, we issued an earnings press release, which together with a slide presentation accompanying today's prepared remarks are available on our website at ir.travelport.com.

Following the completion of today's call, a replay will also be available on our website, where it will remain for a period of one year. Participating today is Gordon Wilson, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bernard Bot, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to highlight that throughout today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. In our earnings press release, slides accompanying this webcast and our filings with the SEC, you will find additional disclosures regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations of these measures with comparable GAAP measures as required by the SEC. I'd also like to remind participants that the following discussions and responses to your questions reflects management's views only as of today and will include forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made on today's conference call. Additional information about factors that could potentially impact our financial results is included in today's press release and our filings with the SEC.

So, with that, let me thank you once again for joining and hand the call over to Gordon Wilson.

Gordon Wilson

Thanks, Maj. Hello everyone and thank you for joining us this morning. I am going to start with the financial highlights of the quarter and then provide an overview of the principal drivers about the fallings [ph] across the business. I'll then turn over the call to our CFO, Bernard Bot; who will give you some more color around the financials and 2017 outlook before we take your questions.

So we'll be using our slide presentation, I'm going to start with Slide 4. Q1 started very well for Travelport. Our continued delivery of our strategies to differentiate and broaden our proposition and distribution is on course and moreover, it's beginning to show further traction in our financial performance. So let me start with the financial headlines; in the quarter we saw growth in all of our regions and improved performance and a continued strong performance in our beyond their activities on our platform.

As you all know by now, the overall travel market was aided in March with two additional working days, [indiscernible]. So at least three-fourth, the net revenue for the company at $651 million was up 7% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA rose 9% to $169 million for the quarter and adjusted earnings per share of about 24% to $0.51. Pre-tax flow increased by $68 million year-over-year to $71 million for the quarter reflecting our good operating performance and some other benefits that Bernard will talk to in detail later.

Finally, to call out the post period development in April; as anticipated in our quarter four 2016 earnings call, we completed the sale of our 51% stake in the Indian-based technology development company IGT Solutions or IGTS which we sold to our former in the business. Our interest rates was no longer strategic to us given our broader cooperation with consultancy services as our lead third-party application development partner in technology. I'm pleased the majority of this stuff in IGTF works on Travelport, have transferred to TCS or Thatcher [ph] which is there for successful retain that tribal product and system knowledge and expertise.

The divestment will be reflected in our Q2 financials and is surely anticipated in the guidance we've given for net revenue for 2017. As a result of solid start to the year, we now anticipate that our full year 2017 and free cash will come in towards the higher end of our previously stated guidance ranges.

Let me turn to Slide 5 and give you some more color on the strategic and market drivers about performance. Of our mid-two reporting channels, our travel comments platform and technology services the trouble coming is by far and away the largest representing over 95% of our business. The travel commence platform delivered revenue growth of 7% on volume growth of 4% reflecting the ongoing and improved diversity of revenues we're now securing from our platform investment. Geographically, the United States market was positive for us indicating further upswing back to growth in this important country where we also saw modest share growth on a quarter-by-quarter basis.

Once again however, the stand out performance was a 10% revenue growth outside United States. Within that 10%, Asia Pacific delivered volume growth of 13% and revenue growth of 18% this quarter, it's high scores be great for over five years which was driven by customer wins and increased customer penetration across numerous key markets including India, Indonesia, Hong Kong and South Korea. In India alone we gained 250 basis points of share in quarter one.

Latin America was our second fastest growing GDS region behind Asia Pacific and we grew our share there for the sixth consecutive quarter growing nearly twice as fast as the market. Europe also performed nicely with 4% revenue growth in the quarter benefiting from the increased activity in Germany, France, The Netherlands, Austria and Norway. And we continue to aggressively increase our share of wallet with a number of large European online travel agencies, as well as we incorporate travel business in the region.

Finally, Middle East and Africa showed revenue growth of 14% year-over-year. Now this was assisted by the recognition of some revenue deferred from previous periods in this region which Bernard will talk to you shortly. In volume terms, we saw some weakness in the area, largely due to the government travel sector in Saudi Arabia along with some uncertainty in why the Middle East region following the travel restrictions put in place by the U.S. administration and the withdrawal of some capacity. However, it's difficult at this point to quantify if these are long-term factors impacting growth or mainly the indication of a change in travel patterns and destinations selected by travelers coming from the Middle East.

Repast [ph] group by 4% to an average of their reported segment of $6.67 demonstrating certain benefits of our strategy and gaining more value per segment booked as a result of our broader range of content and capability in airline merchandising, in payments and in hotel and car distribution on top of baseline bookings.

As far as our second reporting channel, technology services is concerned, this smaller element of our business showed modest year-over-year contraction of $1.7 million in revenue, primarily due to the timing of out airline customer project work and a slowdown in the third-party work with IGTS which is I've mentioned we've now solved. Back in February I mentioned we are investing for delta and some new capabilities to improve that is ask to recovery processes which they are using from another supplier to Travelport. The revenues associated with this work will start to flow in the second half of this year post implementation which is on-track.

Turning now to Slide 6; I'd like to discuss separately some of the highlights of both our air and beyond their activities within our platform. Speaking out the sources of our revenue growth, AI revenue in the quarter was $30 million or 7% year-over-year. This has been achieved through both improved logging bookings but also the quality of the volume we secured across our key geographies but in particular as a result of our share gains in Asia and Latin America.

On growing volumes the percentage that comes from our away markets for airline customers remain close to 50% as a percentage of our total volumes, delivering high-end yielding booking fee revenues to its competitor home or domestic market bookings. Our airline revenues are also reflective of our continued leadership in airline personalization and merchandizing whereby we now have 220 carriers implemented with the ability to show and to sell that [indiscernible], ancillaries and other merchandized propositions. We believe this is more than four times the number of carried implement to this kind of capability compared to our next nearest competitor. Indeed we have an additional 30 carries signed and in the process of implementation which will further augment our competitive position.

I previously discussed these capabilities enabled Travelport agencies to sell more value proceeds sold to the airlines they service. They along with the superior mix of all the way bookings adds to our rep pass. And we're now seeing the critical mass we have in merchandiser content results in greater share of wallet and progressive share gains in both, the online travel agency and on that stock travel agency customer base. Our product investments designed around changing manner in which airlines deliver their content continues. And again, as previously advised, we can already enable airlines to make personalized corporate office to enable tailored contents and benefits such as free onboard Wifi, fast-track security access, lounge access and so on, alongside especially negotiated fares available uniquely for particular company to our platform to be applied by the travel agency or the corporate bookings provider that that company is using.

I'd like to remind you as well that we were the first GDS to be granted [indiscernible] NBC aggregator level one certification; and we form possibly the only 10 technology companies with the certification. And what this means is that we are able to take content via the IATA standard application programming interface which several airlines either have or are developing. And we are able to connect and incorporate our content into our platform and products. This is a process in which we are actively engaged with some of the world's largest airlines.

So the product enhancements this quarter included 7.3 of our multi-award winning travel agency point of sale system called SmartPoint. This city has some 43 innovations and enhancements to improve travel agency efficiency and automation. Some of these new capabilities include for example, easier management of airline change fees, easier sale of airline ancillaries, better displays of both airline promotional fares and hotel dynamic rates. This is in addition to the intuitive and consumer great displays of airline merchandize content has helped products including pictures, Trip Advisor reviews, and a fully graphical car rental booking capability.

And given that Travelport has pioneered and indeed lead in the merchandizing space, and we secured into leading attachment rates for hotel and car bookings alongside air, we are deploying our real world learnings into the ongoing iterations of our Smart Point point of sale system for our travel agency customers. Finally, our travel agency customers are benefiting from a new data analytics product called Travelport Competitive Insights. This is a cloud-based product that provides our agencies with the ability to forensically analyze their own performance versus their peers across a range of KPIs by destination, fare type, and carrier. The product reflects a growing suite of capabilities we are building in data analytics, mainly which are also semi-available to cloud-based applications to further enhance on proposition as well as supporting market share growth.

Turning to Slide 7, beyond debt revenues have also showed strong growth this quarter, up 9% year-over-year which is an increase of $13 million to $148 million in revenue recognized in the quarter. We didn't beyond their portfolio were pleased to report growth across all of its constituent parts. Hospitality revenue grew at a low single digit percentage consistent with our performance in both Q4 and the full year 2016. Our hospitality attachment rates for the number of hospitality segments sold for 100 airline tickets was actually downsided at 41 per 100. This is largely due to the superior growth the airline tickets we've issued as a result of securing more set of volume with several large online travel agencies in Asia and Europe who predominantly [indiscernible].

But we feel good about signs of better growth in the U.S. corporate market which is a key driver of our hotel volumes. We believe from data supplied by third-party sources that we continue to gain market share in hotel bookings. And our SmartPoint point to set applications is a key piece of this as it continues to improve the ease of booking as well as the depth and breadth of hotel content we have available. This week we made an award in United States for example to our Smart Point travel agency of the year to most other things have secured a 30% year-over-year increase in hospitality bookings as a result of their embrace of Smart Point as means of access and book our superior hotel content. So hotel booked grew by 4% year-over-year to $16.3 million in the quarter and now show particularly strong growth with a double-digit percentage increase in bookings. In part of course, we just see more factors given where [indiscernible] this year but also evidencing encouraging underlying growth.

Car distributions measured by rental days grew by 1% year-over-year in the first quarter to $22.2 million. In the quarter we announced a multi-year strategic partnership with [indiscernible] who are an Irish based company specializing in connectivity so the tractor [ph] of smaller car rental and other ground transportation upgrades in the global market. This cooperation will expand further, still the depth and breadths of content of the Travelport platform can offer its customers this time in ground transportation. We also went live with our development of online booking capabilities for car with driver services; what we call DriveMe which is integrated into the Smart Point desktop with South Africa as our launch market.

Our fastest revenue growth this quarter came from our mobile and other solutions, now branded as Travelport Digital which grew revenue at 45% in quarter one. In addition to the well-known design build and management an award winning mobile apps for airlines is diverse, as Singapore airlines, easyJet and Etihad in the Middle East. During this quarter we initiated a new travel agency mobile app capability with excel travel [ph] who are our largest South Africa travel agency and they are the large customer through a new app. They are branding the app as ExcelGo [ph] and it is authenticated mobile travel assistant designed to support and travellers throughout their trips.

The app is the first to be launched with TravelPort's new mobile app creation offering for agencies leaving our considerable experience gaining delivering apps to airlines that are designed to be more of an app in a box to enable our agencies to take part in the sustainable shift we're seeing to mobile commerce but without the full cost of the (inaudible) design and build. And of course our apps are ready built with full excess to all the content and capabilities of our travel commerce platform.

Locomote our next generation corporate travel management product has travelled the number of customers on its roster over the last year as it continues to gain traction in Australia and in New Zealand. Moreover the product is now under test and with initial customer introduction prior to launch in the United Kingdom which is slated for this year with other key corporate travel markets plan to fast follow. So digital continues to be a source of further differentiation and investment for TravelPort. We now have placed 300 people in our origination focused specifically on consumer grade products in the mobile space and we are building this out still further.

Last but not least and beyond there, our payments business eNett secured a revenue growth of 22% this quarter and that growth is of course all organic. With these results which was in-line with our expectations particularly given this growth comes in top of the 76% growth secured in payments in the same quarter last year. eNett continues to make significant progress in the Asia-Pacific and EMEA regions particularly in the leisure market characterized by online travel agencies and tour operators in their use of eNett to pay their suppliers. Our pipeline of new business remains strong, our investments in further project extension is on-course and eNett's EBITDA margin continues to be in the low double digits as a percentage of revenue.

This reflects the top line growth but also includes the margins we are making as a result of the scale the business is achieving in-line with our previous comments. So TravelPort has a good start to 2017, we remain confident about the guidance we have given as we continue to invest to further differentiate our product and value proposition. More events at our investor day which will take place in New York on the May 23rd.

Let me now handover the call to Bernard to providing some more detail our financial performance and outlook.

Bernard Bot

Thank you, Gordon. Hello everyone. On the slide nine and the top half of our summarized income statement, net revenue was 651 million in the quarter up 7% and as Gordon mentioned, revenue this quarter includes 9 million of revenue which was previously deferred all of which is non-cash. In terms of [indiscernible] of this additional revenue and adjusted EBITDA this was a little over 1 million. Going down the table commissions expense increased by 28 million, this includes around 8 million related to the revenue deferred in previous years.

Excluding this amount commissions grew by 7% which was in-line with our expectations given higher volume growth and strong growth from eNett. Technological cost were 3 million or 4% higher linked to the continued expansion of our operations and additional investments. This caused the forecast to increase for the reminder of this year as we extend our strategic expenditures to widen our product range and capabilities. Continuing down to SG&A, this decreased by 2 million largely due to lower realized losses on our foreign exchange hedges and favourable foreign exchange translation effects. Overall adjusted EBITDA increased 9% to a 169 million.

Moving further down depreciation charges were slightly higher than prior year and amortization of customer loyalty payments was also slightly ahead due to new account winnings.

We finished the first quarter with adjusted operating income of over 107 million up 11 million or 11%. Adjustments to operating income totaled 8 million, 9 million less than in the prior year. The result in U.S. GAAP operating income during the first quarter was 99 million up 19 million or 24%. Continuing onto the slide 10 you will see the bottom half of our summarized income statement. As expected our interest expense decreased largely as a result of our two debt repricings along with the lower level of absolute debt.

Moving down to tax, our provision for income tax increased to 12 million reflecting higher before tax profits, changes in the territorial mix of profit and temporary differences. For the year, we continued to expect the tax charge to be within the 50 million to 55 million range.

Adjusted net income increased by 26% or 30 million to 64 million. Looking at the bridge to U.S. net income please note that last year's other adjustments included 60 million of unrealized losses on our interest swap derivative contracts against a small gain this year. We now turn to slide 11, and you will find there a summary of our cash flows for the first quarter. Free cash flow increased by 68 million to 71 million. We look at this in a little bit more detail, interest payments were 7 million lower again largely as a result of debt repricing and lower absolute level of debt. Continuing down the table customer loyalty payments in the quarter were 17 million down 8 million reflecting the timing of payments to agencies which will normalize over the coming quarters.

Changes in working capital were 35 million more favourable relative to 2016 due to the timing of cash outflows including in large agency payment made last year. Other adjusting items which include restructuring expense increased 3 million to 6 million for the quarter primarily reflecting the technology transformation program which we announced late last year. We're making good progress in our execution of this program. Consolidation of the work we place with the multitude of external application development partners to top that consultancy services is on-course. Equally we're expecting to complete the planned closure of our Kansas City development facility in the fourth quarter.

Capital expenditure on property and equipment was up slightly to 24 million. Similar to the development of our technology cost we expect the run-rate to increase in the next few quarters as our investments across our search and shopping, digital and payments kick-in.

Turning to slide 12 you can see that our net debt reduced by 59 million since December 31 into a better cash position. This resulted in our net leverage falling to 3.6 times adjusted EBITDA with a positive movement effecting a combination of EBITDA growth and lower net debt. As you may remember we completed the repricing of our term loans in January which resulted in a further interest rate reduction of 75 basis points. Our rate is now LIBOR plus 3.25% down from LIBOR plus 4.75% one year ago.

We have in-place interest rate swaps and a notional 2/3rds of our term loans which became effective from February for the next two years. These swaps fixed the LIBOR rate payable at 1.4% or 1.4 billion of our term loan debt. I want to remind you that the LIBOR curve and our guidance interest cost is factoring in rate rises which effect the unhedged portion of our term loans that is around 900 million of our term loan debt.

Finally turning to slide 13 and our guidance for the full year 2017. In summary, we have had a positive start to the year with solid revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth. Revenue was up in all regions for the first time in over two years, in Asia-Pacific the fastest growing and largest travel region in the world we realized high teen revenue growth and increased our market share. We're encouraged by the successes we have had in implementing in new business wins and growing revenue with existing customers, leveraging the full value proposition of our platform. Free cash flow generation was strong and will be applied to investments in key strategic areas including in search and shopping, data analytics, mobile and payments.

Given this we anticipated that there are adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income per share and free cash flow will come in towards the top end of our guided ranges. So for net revenue in 2017 is expected to grow between 3% to 5% and this includes the impact from the completed divestment of our stake in ITGS. We anticipate our total commerce platform revenues to grow in the mid-single digit range.

This concludes our prepared remarks and we will now open up to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Matthew Broome with Cowen and Company. Please go ahead.

Matthew Broome

Could you just talk a little bit more about what drove the 13% segment growth an APAC?

Gordon Wilson

It's basically all good old fashioned you know winning business and share of one of the existing customer. So I mentioned in my remarks we have grown 250 basis points of share in India in the quarter. We've also got about the same level in Indonesia, if you recall in one of our earlier call, call at the end of last year, we talked about winning three of the biggest agencies in Indonesia, well this now will convert onto TravelPort and putting volumes through this. We have also grown about 30% year-over-year in Hong Kong. We have shown good growth in Singapore and the range of other marketplaces so it's all volume growth based on better share wallet with existing customers and new customers have implemented.

Matthew Broome

Okay. And I guess obviously the global macro has been very supportive in Q1, have you seen that continuation of that trend through April?

Gordon Wilson

Yes. I mean obviously April on a year-over-year basis is down because of Easter moving from March to April this year, we us started in-line with our expectation but actually so far April is proceeding as we planned it to do so and we don’t have any cause of concern, it’s the goodness of quarter one anticipating in Q2, obviously the pivot months that will be May and June.

Matthew Broome

Okay. And then last one for me, inner growth guidance of 20% was reiterated, do you expect that to be fairly consistent throughout year or is it likely to be maybe more of an uptick towards the end as the (inaudible) starts to get a little bit easier?

Gordon Wilson

Probably the last (inaudible), a little bit easier towards the end of the year, I think the COGS were hardest in Q1, Q2, Q3 basically and again as you know some previous discussions we have had the eNett customer base when they come on it can be a bit lumpy you know and we had such a good quarter in Q1, '16 because of the latest new business signed in '15 really came on stream in Q1, '16. So with the pipeline we have got, expected to see kind of trending up you know better at the end of the year than at the start of the year.

Our next question comes from Matthew Pfau with William Blair. Please go ahead.

Matthew Pfau

Just wanted to first start out with the revenue guidance and obviously the first quarter came in quite strong quarter on the top line, any additional details you can give us on sort of how to think about the cadence for growth throughout the reminder of the year and then if travel platform is going to grow mid-single digits it kind of implies a deceleration of growth throughout the remainder of the year so maybe just puts and takes on how you're thinking about that.

Bernard Bot

As we said 3% to 5% for the total revenues and 5% for the TravelPort's [ph] platform. So couple of things, the total revenues will be affected by the divestment of ITGS that’s now been completed, so that’s a shave-off about a half a percentage point of growth on a year-on-year comparable. The focusing on the TGT [ph] platform as Gordon mentioned, we had a little bit of favourability of the Easter effect in this quarter which is going to reverse in April but overall the trend there will be in the 3% to 5% as guidd.

Gordon Wilson

Another thing I would add is, as you well know large customer of ours will seek the end customer in the second half of the year based in Australia and so our goal in life is to sort of you know compensate for that movement by other wins which we're doing quite well but that will be similar to the suppressant in the second half of the year.

Matthew Pfau

Got it. And then I wanted to ask again about on the U.S. side you mentioned that market share was up a little bit quarter on quarter maybe what drove that and then maybe extrapolate a bit on comments you made around the hospitality attach rate and being positioned relative to U.S. corporate travel and that potentially benefitting your hospitality attach rate.

Gordon Wilson

Yes definitely. First of all given the (inaudible) to go out what was quite interesting is that our from a revenue share point of view, in terms of distribution, if you had to call it a distribution revenue it would be three big public players. We estimated our revenue shares about 28% in distribution which is slightly up year-over-year. In air-volumes there is just one aspect of the business obviously you know our share is basically stable and its sequentially up quarter over quarter in certain geographies including United States and of course with good growth in Asia Pacific and Latin America so some dampening of that though in Middle-East and Africa and (inaudible) slightly down there for the recent slide I mentioned. So it was all pretty much stable on there, on volume growing in revenue share and quite pleased with where we are at.

The attachment rates item as I mentioned before because it’s a kind of a function of air-tickets we have some of the big agencies [ph] that we're now working which don’t actually do any (inaudible) they basically have a white label of somebody elses probably like Booking.com or whatever. And so therefore our air volume and tickets go up because you know the attachment rate doesn’t -- and so the overall rate comes down. What I'm bullish about is we're getting some good traction in the corporate America market which proportionally books more hotels and with their air bookings and we have won a couple of big corporations our TMT bonds [ph] are converting onto TravelPort and that will have a benefit in the hotel space as well.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Thomas Robb with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Thomas Robb

Just wanted to dig into the delta agreement a little bit, can you just talk about what exactly you're doing for them and kind of what the economics there are and then maybe a little bit on the aggregator side, the level one certification you noted. What kind of advantages that give you and are there any like different economies there versus like a normal GDS? Thanks.

Gordon Wilson

Sure. Let me deal with it, the delta part, so what would you send out in this regard as our technology services revenue line. I think what you know is that we run the main and reservations and operation systems of delta in our data center on a managed service basis. We don’t do that distributed environment, we don’t their website and mobile apps on airport apps, so we do all the kind of back-end side of things for them. That’s a multi-year contract and that we have with delta and what we're adding to that is that until the movement we don’t do disaster recovery for delta, a third party company does that. So delta sort of provide that service to a second data facility and we're busy at the moment. What I guided to in the last quarter of the 2016 where you saw some additional capital spend from those that was to buy the equipment that we need to provide this service to delta, we are busy implementing it now it should go live in the summer. We shall give a better facility to delta managed by ourselves and also we get some expanded revenue for that. The services relative to delta are not transaction based they are more fee based and services and of course I should mention that we will also now doing that work for Virgin Atlantic since they came on the delta platform with our help to delta last year and we are hopeful that other airlines will go the same level but that will be delta's decision.

In terms of the aggregator piece of it and my (inaudible) which is the airline association has designed a set of protocols and their APIs and so the idea being the airlines, their API is set of protocols and people who want to obtain content for those airlines by that methodology versus the traditional method of airlines filing fares and whatever. We will ride to these APIs within standardized form. So we got certification as an aggregator that we can do that, that means that airlines that stay today and we want to change the way or the structure in which we provide data and we got to provide more data, in fact a more personalization at the point of inquiry we at TravelPort are ready to accept and integrate that kind of content. So we're talking to a number of airlines now about doing that. This is in itself is not new because we already connect to a whole variety of airlines to APIs, every low cost airline that we interface into easyJet, Ryanair, Air Asia etcetera that’s all through API connectivity, that’s in itself is not new, its just now the main stream airlines they have got this IR style protocol. In terms of commercial model that is something is being worked and there has been some commentary in the press about it, that still has to sort of playout. The point is there is no technical impediments on the part of TravelPort and in a sense to take content in additional manner.

And this concludes our question and answer session for today. I would like to turn the conference back over to Gordon Wilson for any closing remarks.

Gordon Wilson

Well thank you very much for your time today and we had come across we're excited about the many opportunities that lie ahead for TravelPort in 2017 and indeed beyond. A reminder again, our investor day is taking place in New York on the May 23rd, where we will share an in-depth of data on our progress that we have made since IPO in 2014 and our previous investor day for that matter in 2015 as well as giving you the opportunity for yourself just how far we have advanced in our products and our value proposition. So I look forward to see as many of you as possible in New York on the May 23rd. Thank you very much indeed.

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

