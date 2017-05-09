The Tide Is Turning For Ingersoll-Rand

IR's industrial business should give the company some leverage to an industrial recovery, but many of these businesses are quite small and the management should consider a split.

Ingersoll-Rand has actually done more or less what it told investors it would do back in 2013 even though the end-market environment has been worse/more volatile than expected.

A year and a half ago, I thought that Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) looked undervalued, and the shares are up more than 70% since then. Now, to be fair, I thought Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) was the better pick at that time, and Atlas's almost 80% rise since then isn't that much ahead of Ingersoll-Rand, so I think this had more to do with being generally right that the market was too worried about the long-term future of these industrial businesses.

In any case, Ingersoll-Rand's management has made progress in both improving the business and shifting the sentiment. I frankly think there's been more progress on the former than the latter, and so there could still be some upside as investors take a more "normalized" view of the company and its prospects (rather than always seemingly expecting something to go wrong). The May 10 Investor Day likely isn't going to be revolutionary for sentiment, but a clear discussion of the company's innovation and productivity initiatives as well as its plans for capital deployment could further strengthen that improving trend in sentiment.

On The Right Side In HVAC

Ingersoll-Rand has been performing well in a generally healthy environment for HVAC equipment. Sales were up 6% on an organic basis in the first quarter with commercial and residential both up in the high single digits and transport down on broad weakness (trailers, marine, auxiliary). Not only was that better than the underlying market performance, but also it continues a trend going back more than a year of mid-single-digit to low-double-digit growth and ongoing market share gains.

I don't think the Street really wanted to hear it a few years back (and I was probably guilty of this as well to some extent), but management had been saying that it was investing in innovation and looking to rebuild share on the basis of improved performance and value for money. That's coming home to roost now, as IR is gaining share in residential without having to give price concessions because consumers want these new products (and they're worth the money). Likewise in commercial where environmental upgrades have helped the business.

Looking at the neighborhood, Lennox (NYSE:LII) more than held its own this quarter with double-digit growth in both residential and commercial. Lennox has been doing rather well in residential but had been lagging in commercial, though the last few quarters have shown a nice upward trend. United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) in contrast has not been performing so well, and I think this business may need a little more management attention and reinvestment while Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) is doing well in higher-end commercial but not as well in residential.

I think there could still be some upside from here. I don't think the residential market has peaked yet and a generally healthier economy is good for all parts of the business (new construction as well as supporting higher-value sales in the repair/replace market). The market is definitely worried about a slowdown in commercial, and while I do think non-residential construction is going to slow, that's only part of the story. Ingersoll-Rand is comparatively overweight to institutional markets (like schools, hospitals, etc.), and that market, which has lagged commercial/industrial construction is well below prior peaks, still offers meaningful opportunities for Ingersoll-Rand.

I'd also note that Ingersoll-Rand's controls business doesn't get the credit it deserves. A lot is made of the building controls businesses of Honeywell (NYSE:HON), Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and how they're strong plays on population growth, urbanization, and energy/environmental conservation. Well, IR has the fourth-largest controls business (UTX is hardly in the running), has a strong presence in wireless, and about half of its control sales are independent of equipment. This isn't a reason to buy the shares all on its own, but it's an overlooked potential driver.

Industrial… They Need To Do Something

It feels as though there's a greater interest today in breaking up conglomerates. Honeywell is getting some pressure to spin off its aviation business and General Electric (NYSE:GE) is seeing more pressure for a break-up (or at least some sort of strategic restructuring). Danaher (NYSE:DHR), ITT (NYSE:ITT), and Johnson Controls have all made moves, as has Pentair (NYSE:PNR) more recently, and Atlas Copco intends to split next year.

Ingersoll-Rand spun Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) a while ago, but there could be more to do. As Barclays analyst Scott Davis likes to say, conglomerates need to earn the right to stay together, and I'm not sure Ingersoll-Rand has or will. This isn't really meant as an indictment of management, but the reality is that within its Industrial business, only the compressor business (both the product and services businesses) really matter much, and even then they're only about 15% of total revenue. Other business like Club Car are good but too small to really help much, and I think an argument can be made that Ingersoll-Rand has underinvested in areas like tools, fluid handling, and material handling. Especially in material handling, in my opinion, where I think warehouse automation is a very significant long-term opportunity (and where Honeywell has made some significant investments).

Even the compressor business could do better on its own. I don't believe Ingersoll-Rand is ever going to catch Atlas Copco and match it in terms of margins, but with the top four compressor companies holding about 25% share of the North American market, to say nothing of the global market, there's definitely room to buy more companies (as Atlas has continued to do) without necessarily moving into less attractive, lower-margin commodity-type markets.

The Opportunity

A shift in sentiment could still likely be one of the biggest drivers for Ingersoll-Rand even with the big move in the shares since early 2016. Institutional sentiment can be a lot like the Titanic - it turns very slowly, but can sink surprisingly quickly. A lot of investors still don't trust management and they seem to be waiting for the other shoe to drop. I think that issue/situation has gotten a lot better in the last 18 months, but it's not totally resolved yet.

I'm not sure management can do much at this upcoming Investor Day to radically change that as I don't expect major transformative announcements. The company has already authorized a sizable buyback, and I think the message on business like climate will be consistent - there are still opportunities to gain share and benefit from residential market growth, institutional construction is an underappreciated opportunity within commercial, and transport will need more time to sort itself out.

I would note, though, that management did alright relative to the three-year targets it gave in 2013. Against targets of 4-5% revenue growth, 85-100bp margin expansion, and 15-20% EPS growth, IR achieved 4.2%, 84bp, and 16% respectively. Given that hardly anybody in 2013 was expecting the amount of underlying end-market turbulence in Industrial that actually manifested, I'd say that's a performance that builds credibility.

Looking ahead, I don't really expect a transformative approach to Industrial, though I'd like to see it. Sales were up 1% on an organic basis this quarter, and compression is showing strong order growth that's broadly consistent with Atlas Copco. As compression touches on numerous industrial end-markets, there is solid leverage here to an ongoing industrial recovery, and the same is true for the industrial equipment businesses, where management did note an upward inflection in service and MRO demand as deferred maintenance is finally being done.

Long term, my basic assumptions are intact. I expect long-term revenue growth in the 3-4% range with the next couple of years likely above that on recovery spending. I think margins could still improve, and my long-term FCF margin target is 11%, which is still pretty lackluster relative to what I'd consider high-quality industrial/industrial conglomerates (like Honeywell, Danaher, and Atlas Copco). I would also point out that Ingersoll-Rand has the balance sheet to be a little more active in terms of M&A, should it wish to do so.

The Bottom Line

Ingersoll-Rand shares trade below my typical required rate of return, but that's the norm today and the implied total return is still in the high single digits. I think I'd rather own Honeywell or Danaher at similar implied returns, but I could still be underestimating Ingersoll-Rand's potential relative to those two high-quality companies. Changing your mind on a company can take some time, but I think Ingersoll-Rand is performing better now than it has in some time and I'm not convinced that that is the widespread view yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

