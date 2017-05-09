Short Tesla Takes: Charger Choking, Evercore Confidence, Goldman Sachs Modesty, Conference Call Howlers

I finish with some quick takes on last week's the conference call.

Less exuberant is Goldman Sachs. Its TSLA recommendation: Sell. Its price target: $190. Its expectations for Musk as Steve Jobs or Henry Ford or even the Maytag Repairman: toned down.

The near-term earnings forecast on which Evercore relied in its "fairness opinion" just declined by $1.3 billion. So, what did Evercore do? Why, express continued confidence in Tesla, of course.

Has Tesla quietly been restricting DC charging speeds? Why, maybe, at least in some instances. Now I ask you, was that a nice thing to do?

I'm still working on some longer articles, but they require lots of time and research. So, let's relax a bit with some quick Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) takes.

I. OTA Battery Charging Choke

This weekend, a Tesla Motors Club poster who calls himself Naonak ignited a firestorm. Naonak detailed what he learned after inquiring why his Tesla was experiencing significantly decreased charging speeds after only 30,000 miles:

After the technicians went over the and presumably consulted with the mothership, it was determined that the car has now entered a permanent degraded mode where it will no longer allow fast charging to "prevent battery degradation." Read that again... that's right... if you use Superchargers or any DC Fast Charging, including CHADeMo, your car will eventually enter into a permanently degraded mode that will prevent you from charging your car at reasonably fast speeds.

The wildfire soon spread to reddit.

Naturally, some true believers attacked Naonak. In his defense, he claimed to have an internal Tesla document stating his vehicle now has "permanently restricted DC charging speeds" because of his prior DC charging.

Assuming his report is accurate, then it would seem Tesla programmed his car's "battery management system" to "permanently restrict" the charging speeds.

Did Tesla notify Naonak in advance of taking this step? It appears not. Did it notify him afterwards? Nope. The poor guy had to do some digging to finally get to the truth.

Although some TMC members initially suggested Naonak may have fabricated his complaint, Tesla acknowledged that some cars do indeed have such charging restrictions imposed. Yesterday, Jonathan McNeill, Tesla's President of Global Sales and Service, made the following post (551 here) at TMC:

Tesla's Over the Air (OTA) software connectivity and updates are, no doubt, an advantage unique to Tesla (other automakers could do it, too, but choose not to, at least not yet). However, it comes with definite downsides as this story and the earlier "ludicrous counter" story both demonstrate.

So, it begins to appear there are certain types of charging that are detrimental to Tesla battery life. Is it a serious problem? Does it suggest that, depending upon charging history, Tesla battery life may be more limited than many expect? I'm no battery engineer, and am not qualified to say.

This may be a case where the cover-up is worse than the crime. If, indeed, the problem is as limited as McNeill claims, then it would seem Tesla should at least notify car buyers about the potential for the problem in advance of their purchase.

More facts may come to light. TBD.

(Audi e-tron Sportback concept. It's coming...)

II. Evercore: still earning its munificent fairness opinion fees.

At Seeking Alpha on Monday, this headline: "Evercore confident on Tesla."

As a reminder, Tesla last summer engaged Evercore (NYSE:EVR) to write the "fairness opinion" that would justify Tesla's acquisition of SolarCity. Professor Aswath Damodaran eviscerated Evercore's inept and amateurish work in this YouTube video.

As I discussed here last September, in assessing Tesla's prospects on the auto and battery storage end, Evercore relied principally upon EPS forecasts from the Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Equity Research (GSER) group.

At the time Evercore prepared its fairness opinion, GSER's forecast for Tesla EPS was $1.12 in 2017 and $4.30 in 2018.

GSER has since slashed those numbers on several occasions, most recently last week. It now forecasts 2017 EPS at ($2.53) and 2018 EPS at $0.69.

That translates to a downward swing in net revenues of $600 million for 2017 and $675 million for 2018.

So, you might ask, with forecast net revenues for 2017 and 2018 now $1.275 billion lower than the forecast on which Evercore based its fairness opinion, how could it be that Evercore is "confident" about Tesla?

I have no answer, except to note Tesla paid Evercore $7 million for the fairness opinion. Say this for Evercore: once it's bought, it stays bought.

III. Goldman Sachs Says "Sell"

Ever since Patrick Archambault bid Goldman Sachs farewell, with David Tamberrino stepping into the lead position, the analysis by the Goldman Sachs research team has been more sober and credible.

In a May 4 note, Goldman Sachs set its six-month target price for Tesla shares at $190, and maintains its "Sell" rating. Why? Because demand for both the Model S and Model X has "tapered off," and Tesla is likely to miss its targeted Model 3 production rates.

Interestingly, Goldman Sachs also updated its famous March 2014 research piece on Tesla, in which it first valued Tesla under various possible scenarios, including Elon as Steve Jobs, Elon as Henry Ford, Elon as the Maytag Repairman, Base case, and Downside case.

Here were the scenario valuations and likelihoods in March 2014:

Here are the latest:

Take note: according to Goldman Sachs, there is an 77% chance Tesla will ultimately be worth $271 per share or less, and a 65% chance it will be worth $128 or less.

On the other hand, while the share values at the high and low extremes have moderated, the weighted average of the 2017 share values ($190) is higher than the weighted average of those for 2018 ($180). (Is it simply a coincidence that the weighted average of the 2017 numbers exactly equals Goldman Sachs' current target share price?)

To one degree or another, Goldman Sachs' belief that Tesla's current share price is above its true value is shared by (among others) JPMorgan, UBS, Bank of America, and Barclays.

If you need confirmation of your own optimism, though, then there's Morgan Stanley, Dougherty, Evercore, and Cowen to offer assistance.

(Jaguar E-Pace. Now in intensive production prototype testing.)

IV. That Oh So Remarkable Conference Call

The May 3 conference call was, well, let's use a neutral word. Remarkable. I quite enjoyed Bertel Schmitt's take on it. An excerpt:

In the conference call, Musk extolled another amazing fact, namely that car production is "not just a bunch of robots that are sitting there. It's the programming of robots and how they interact. And it's far more complex than the software in the car. I mean, I think, this is just going to be a very difficult thing for other manufacturers to copy. I would not know what to do if I were in their position." Well, I do know what they do. They laugh. For many decades, those 8 and soon 12 models on the same line have been made to order in highly automated processes, individually, in Europe and Japan at least, backed by vast amounts of IT that manages not only the robots, but also the supply chains, the just-in-time delivery, down to the automatic rescheduling of individual builds, in case the truck that has the needed part develops a flat on the Autobahn. It's probably good that Musk quite apparently has never come close to "the best high-volume vehicle production lines in the world," because they would blow his fertile mind.

As they say, read the whole thing.

EnerTuition also has a great piece up on the May 3 conference call. If you instead want the opposite view, Trent Eady has you covered.

Here are my quick takes:

A. The machine that builds the machine will have to wait.

Remember all the talk about how the Model 3 production process would resemble alien dreadnought and make use of the machine that builds the machine? Well, sorry about all that:

Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla Motors, Inc. Yeah, so with Model 3, I think we'll be roughly comparable with the best high-volume vehicle production lines in the world. Better in some respects, a little worse in others.

B. Old Hotness, Model 3. New Hotness, Model Y.

The conference call news that stunned me the most was that the Model Y will require a different platform from the Model 3. And, indeed, a new factory. So, I infer from these answers:

Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla Motors, Inc. Then where things will really be a step change, I think, beyond any other auto manufacturer, will be the Model Y factory. *** It (the Model Y) will be, yeah. Different platform.

I half wonder whether, understanding the world is not exactly thirsting for an expensive smallish sedan, Tesla is now setting loose a new "squirrel" to distract investor attention.

And, let's face it, other squirrels (wall snakes, battery swaps, promises of Model X outselling Model S, multi-billion Powerwall revenue forecasts, solar roof tiles, etc.) have done the trick in the past.

C. More Capital Raises (and Dilution) Ahead.

Jeffrey Osborne - Cowen & Co. LLC Can you just talk about what your ultimate vision of Tesla over the next few years, Model Y factory, truck factories, truck service centers, three Gigafactories, China expansion. Is all of that going to be funded with internal cash, or do you see partnerships funding despite the low margins that the battery industry has. I'm just trying to get a sense of what your ultimate vision will cost. Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla Motors, Inc. Right. It's incremental dilution along the way. It's hard to say. I mean, I'm sure there will be some funding rounds that happen in the future.

D. Model 3 Deposits: We'd tell you, but you wouldn't know how to interpret it.

Antonio M. Sacconaghi - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC I was wondering also, your customer deposits, and I recognize there's a lot in that, declined for the second straight quarter, and at least by my math, it appears as though Tesla's new car inventory has increased substantially over the last couple quarters, maybe 3,500 units, or about 50%, even though sort of production and deliveries have been relatively constant…. Are you seeing cancellations? Because at least optically, it looks like the book-to-bill is less than 1 on Model S and Model X. Deepak Ahuja - Tesla Motors, Inc. Yeah, Deepak here…. And also to your other question on customer deposits, what I'm seeing is that we had an artificial backlog in our customer deposits of Model Xs and as our production of Model Xs has stabilized, and as our mix of Model X has increased relative to Model S, we have cleared that, so it's nothing unusual from what I'm seeing there.

In other words, a non-answer. As Seeking Alpha member notasmidgeon wrote elsewhere, we've really missed Deepak Ahuja's evasiveness.

E. Remaining FIT Credits: We'd tell you, but you wouldn't know how to interpret it.

My view, and that of many others, is that the impetus for some of those making Model 3 deposits was to buy an "option" on the $7,500 federal income tax credit, which begins its "Phase Out" within two quarters after Tesla produces its 200,000th qualifying car.

That credit is, obviously, far more material to a car promised for $35,000 than one (such as the Model S or Model X) selling for, on average, three times as much.

So, the number of remaining credits before the Phase Out machinery begins to grind would be highly material both to Tesla investors and potential Tesla car buyers.

Does Tesla disclose this material information in its filings? No, it does not.

Does Tesla make the information available for the IRS to publish, much as the IRS publishes similar information for other EV makers? No, it does not.

Will Tesla answer direct questions about how many credits remain? No, it will not.

Jeffrey Osborne - Cowen & Co. LLC Is there a way you could just give us what the cumulative numbers (of Tesla cars qualifying for $7,500 federal income tax credit) thus far in the U.S. quarter to date - sorry, inception to date? Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla Motors, Inc. No. Here's the problem, if we do that, then people run off and make all sorts of conclusions based on that that are not predictive of the future, because you can't test drive Model 3.

F. Model S and X demand: Flat to Falling

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs & Co. My question was just on what the order rates and demand was looking like from what you're seeing on your customer base? Historically you've given or provided very helpful color on what the year-over-year or quarter-over-quarter order growth rate has been on the Model S and Model X, and I think, it's a meaningful metric for what demand looks like for those vehicles and for your products…. Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla Motors, Inc. I don't think it's meaningful. Like we're going to produce 100,000 units approximately. So, all that matters is there going to be demand for 100,000 units? I believe there will be, or there is.

(Nuclear Neil's Dodge Ram. Hey, there are still guys out there who prefer the workhouse truck to the EV costing twice as much.)

G. Level 5 Promises

Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla Motors, Inc. The sensor hardware and compute power required for at least level 4 to level 5 autonomy has been in every Tesla produced since October of last year, approximately. So, it's a matter of upgrading the software, and we can reach level 5. And if it does seem that we need to upgrade the compute power, it's designed to be easy to upgrade, basically access it through the glove box and plug in a more powerful computer, so we don't think it will be, but if it is, that's pretty easy to do.

I lack the credentials to judge whether this statement is accurate. However, many knowledgeable observers believe that without LIDAR, no car can achieve Level 4 autonomy, never mind Level 5.

They also believe Level 5 is a long way away. It's doubtful, they believe, that any Tesla on the road today, regardless of hardware, will still be on the road when safe and sanctioned Level 5 driving becomes reality.

(Navigant Research says Tesla is but one among many contenders, and not among the few leaders, in the autonomous driving derby.)

Read the many articles out there about this issue and form your own conclusions. Me? Just thinking as a lawyer, I would never want my client to make such a bold and unqualified claim as the one Musk made during the call.

H. All Q1 deliveries were indeed to "end customers."

In my most recent article, I wondered about what seems to be a gap between Tesla's Q1 delivery numbers and those reported by third parties. I pointed to a change in language in the delivery reports by which "end customers" was shortened to simply "customers."

Bertel Schmitt has a piece, here, questioning the Tesla numbers and detailing the data.

In the conference call, Tesla stated that "customer" and "end customer" mean the same thing.

Brian A. Johnson - Barclays Capital, Inc. [Y]our order delivery announcements at the end of the quarter, I mean delivery announcements, you used to talk about deliveries to end customers. This quarter it was just deliveries to customers. Is there any change in distribution channels potentially using resellers in some markets that that's meant to communicate? Jonathan McNeill - Tesla Motors, Inc. No, it's the same thing. It's consistent. We are delivering to end individual customers.

For the record, I believe Tesla. I'm reporting this simply to close the circle, and acknowledge my suspicions were unfounded.

I. That electric bus? Yeah, it's not happening.

Last year, Elon Musk promised that this year he would reveal plans for a Tesla electric bus. This year, well…

Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla Motors, Inc. On the bus, yeah. Having given a bit more thought to it, I don't know if the bus thing, if that's actually going to be something that makes sense in a shared fully autonomous environment because if you have a share - it costs very little, like it costs less than a bus ticket to make use of a shared economy fleet to go wherever you want point-to-point.

J. Tesla's Subsidies from Nevada.

Musk made a bit of a speech about this. It deserves a full article.

V. Before you leave…

...a few final words.

First, I received some good-natured ribbing about my article in anticipation of the Q1 earnings release. In that article, I again cautioned investors, especially shorts, to stay away from Tesla.

The earnings report reflected higher operating losses than I expected, though, and the stocked dipped by a good measure in the 24 hours after the report.

However, the stock is again trading above $300. For so long as the stock is trading about $300 (or even $30), it means the stock price is completely detached from fundamentals. It remains a gamble and my advice continues to be: stay away.

Do you need more proof? How about simply the hype resulting from Chamath Palihapitiya yesterday comparing Tesla to Amazon and comparing Elon Musk to Thomas Edison? Too bad Palihapitiya never read UncleBrian - he would have known better.

As for Musk and Edison, I think it's a laughable comparison. Someone, please, tell me how many patents Elon Musk has? Palihapitiya evidently is unaware that the true founders of Tesla were driven off by Musk and are muzzled by confidentiality agreements, and that Daimler(OTCPK:DDAIY) and Toyota (NYSE:TM) helped build the Model S. He probably doesn't know PayPal succeeded only after Musk was shown the door.

Palihapitiya regards Tesla's financial picture to be "unmodelable." As I said, the Tesla share price is based on faith and hope, and is utterly detached from fundamentals. Stay away.

(Note: Palihapitiya is recommending investing in Tesla via the 2022 convertible bonds, not stock. David Pinsen has a smart piece about Palihapitiya's recommendation, and David Einhorn's opposite Tesla thesis, here.)

Second, Seeking Alpha member Luciilius recently made an amusingly accurate comment:

This appears to be the long investing thesis: 1) The share price went up and will continue to do so. 2) How is the weather in shortville? 3) So Elon said. Very profound!

In truth, many of the comments on my articles are variations on one of these themes. Those comments are truly of little value. Indeed, they undermine the thoughtful comments of my astute critics.

Third, whether the TSLA price is up or down when this article is published has absolutely no bearing on the merits or demerits of what I wrote. I genuinely dislike gloating about stock price movements, no matter who does it.

VI. Thank You…

Thanks this time to upatnite2. He knows why.

Help, too, from Bonaire and CoverDrive. I appreciate it, fellows.

And a tip of the hat to Luciilius, notasmidgeon, and Zwalderon.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VIA OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.