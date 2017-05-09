Rye Patch Gold: The Value Of Synergy

Source Seeking Alpha

Investment Thesis

Rye Patch Gold (OTCQX:RPMGF) announced first gold pour the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada a few day ago.

I first noticed the company when it agreed to acquire this past-producing project out of receivership back in the May 2016 for USD 15mn in cash and 20 million shares. According to CEO Bill Howald, the mine was worth USD 35mn so it seemed like a great bargain.

Still, there is amazing value hidden in the synergy that will come out from the combination of the Florida Canyon project with Rye Patch's two other major projects - Lincoln Hill and Wilco. All three projects are located in the Oreana Trend in Nevada and the company could realize significant synergies thanks to the mill of Florida Canyon, thereby significantly decreasing initial capex at Lincoln Hill and Wilco.

Rye Patch plans to become a 200,000-ounce gold producer over the next 48 months.

The operations

Rye Patch is focused on the Oreana Trend in Pershing County and its three main projects are located some 30 kilometers apart:

Source: Rye Patch

Florida Canyon is expected to have a 75 koz Au annual production over an eight-year mine life. It's a very low-grade project but it shines in regard to metallurgy and strip ratio. The financial numbers look good too - AISC of USD 887 per oz, NPV of USD 56.4mn, payback of just three years. Yet, the real gem is Florida Canyon's processing plant capacity - it stands at 180,000 ounces per year.

Source: Rye Patch Gold

Since the May 2016 acquisition, Rye Patch has redeveloped the project for commercial production at a cost of USD 29mn. At the end of 2016, the company had CAD 11.1mn (USD 8.3mn) in cash and its loans stood at CAD 16.7mn (USD 12.4mn), meaning it's self-financed to commercial production. Currently, commercial production is scheduled for around the end of the second quarter or the beginning of the third quarter of 2017:

Source: Rye Patch Gold

Note that the IRR and NPV are based on gold at USD 1,000 per ounce in the first two years and USD 1,150 per ounce thereafter. The true IRR is higher and I'm not saying that based on expectations that gold prices will increase over the next two years - Rye Patch has a hedging facility for 150,000 ounces at USD 1,276 per ounce. This is equivalent to the planned production for almost two years at prices of more than USD 250 per ounce above the PEA study - a difference of over USD 40mn. In a March 2017 interview with Commodity-TV, CEO Bill Howald said that 2017 output from the project is expected to be around 40-50 thousand ounces and AISC would be around USD 850 per ounce after ramp-up.

Then 2018 production is expected to hit 100,000 ounces thanks to some regional exploration - a 20,000 meter drilling campaign is planned for the second half of 2017 at both oxide and sulfide targets. The property has been drilled on the ridge, but not on the valleys. Keep in mind that the sulfide zone of the project is very underexplored and currently contains almost 400,000 ounces of gold at a grade of over 1.5 g/t.

Moving to 2019, Rye Patch plans to produce close to 140,000 ounces:

Source: Rye Patch Gold

Which brings me to the Lincoln Hill project. Based on a 2014 PEA, Lincoln Hill will require an initial capex of USD 26.2mn and will have an annual production of over 45 koz. NPV is USD 64.2mn and payback is just 1.6 years at USD 1,350 per oz of gold under a five-year life of mine.

Source Rye Patch

However, the project can now share several facilities with Florida Canyon such as a leach pad, a carbon plant and laboratory and material can be shipped there for processing. According to Bill Howald, this can decrease initial capex at Lincoln Hill to around USD 10-15mn and AISC to below USD 800 per ounce.

Regarding the Wilco project, it's still too early to tell but I think it could be producing by around 2021-22 at a rate of around 60,000 ounces per year. It will also benefit immensely from synergies coming from Florida Canyon. Rye Patch's overall goal is to become a 200,000 ounce per year producer in the next 48 months, it's certainly an ambitious objective.

Regarding the resources of the three projects, they currently hold more than three million ounces of gold equivalent in the measured and indicated category and close to 1.5 million ounces of gold equivalent in the inferred category:

Source Rye Patch

I see some good exploration potential at Florida Canyon, Bill even said that the company expects to operate in the Oreana trend for a few decades. At the 2017 edition of the Mines and Money conference in New York (source here, Rye Patch presentation starts at 1:43:12), Howald estimated that the oxide section at Florida Canyon could provide around a million ounces of resources while the sulfide section could hold another 3-5 million ounces. Additionally, there are some half a million ounces sitting in dumps which were considered waste some 30 years ago but could be feasible to process now as gold is over USD 1,200 per ounce. Rye Patch has to move these dumps anyway, the question is whether it's economical to place the material on the leach pad and process it or move it to a new dump.

Other significant considerations

Besides Florida Canyon, Lincoln Hill and Wilco, Rye Patch has another steady income stream - a 3.4% net smelter returns royalty on the nearby Rochester mine. This is expected to result in close to USD 5mn in annual cash flows through 2018. As of the end of 2016, there were around 15.9 million ounces remaining of the royalty. Before the Florida Canyon deal, Rye Patch used the cash from this royalty to buy back shares, which is really rare for a company in the precious metals space.

Rye Patch also holds a 15 sq km property called Garden Gate Pass on the Cortez Trend close to the massive Cortez mine of Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX). There could be some real value in this project if mineralization from Barrick's deposits extends into this property.

Source Rye Patch

Another thing I like about Rye Patch is the insider buying:

Source Canadian Insider

I like companies run by executives with skin in the game - Bill Howald currently has more than 2.7 million Rye Patch shares.

Ok, what about analyst recommendations? Well, Rye Patch is flying under the radar and is currently covered by Macquarie Capital, CanaccordGenuity and iA Securities. Macquarie Capital currently has a CAD 0.79 (USD 0.65) valuation and a 12-month target of CAD 0.65 (USD 0.47) with an Outperform rating.

CanaccordGenuity has a CAD 0.50 (USD 0.36) price target with a Speculative Buy rating while iA Securities holds a CAD 0.75 (USD 0.55) price target with a Buy rating. All analysts see great potential for Rye Patch and think the company is a two- or three-bagger.

Regarding M&A opportunities, I think that the nearby project of Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) could add value and benefit from synergies with Florida Canyon:

Source Pershing Gold

Over 96% of the resource is oxide and is amenable to heap leach processing and the grade is much higher than Rye Patch's projects. Also, the project is significantly underexplored.

Concerns

Besides the obvious project development risk, my major concern with Rye Patch is the very high NSR on Florida Canyon - it stands at 5.75%. It's a very high figure.

I think that a new share issue by Rye Patch is possible, but for now the company seems to have enough cash (USD 8.3mn) to fund operating expenses until ramp-up. However, it should be noted that Rye Patch disclosed in its 2016 financial report that it completed draw-downs of its remaining credit facility of USD 10.8mn after the end of 2016.

It's hard to predict the cash burn rate until commercial production, but at the 2017 edition of the Mines and Money conference in New York (held less than a week ago), Bill Howald said that Rye Patch currently has around USD 8mn in cash and around USD 27mn in debt. This means that the cash levels remain pretty much unchanged compared to end of 2016.

Bill also said at the conference that the company is currently producing around 100 ounces per day which I think this could be close to breakeven in regard to cash costs. The commercial production rate for Rye Patch is around 200 ounces per day and is expected to be achieved at the end of the second quarter of beginning of third quarter of 2017 - that's around two months away. Even if we assume a cash burn rate of USD 500 per ounce for 150 ounces multiplied by 60 days remaining to commercial production, that's USD 4.5mn - it can be covered by Rye Patch's current cash reserves.

Conclusion

Rye Patch just became Nevada's newest gold producer and I think that the company is due for a re-rate. With a market cap of just over USD 71mn as of time of writing and a measured and indicated resource of over 3.2 million ounces of gold equivalent, Rye Patch is valued at just USD 22 per ounce. This is a valuation for an explorer and I expect this to change as Rye Patch ramps up production in the coming months.

What I really like about Rye Patch is the amazing synergy between the Florida Canyon, Lincoln Hill and Wilco projects. With the combined infrastructure, initial capex for Lincoln Hill alone is expected to decrease by USD 10-15mn. It's too early to put any numbers for Wilco, but there will be additional savings there too.

Rye Patch has also some very good catalysts coming such as a large exploration program scheduled for the second half of 2016 as the company aims to boost annual output to 100,000 ounces in 2018 and to around 140,000 ounces in 2019.

My concerns are mainly with execution risks and the high NSR on Florida Canyon (5.75%). I think that Rye Patch has sufficient cash for now and that there won't be a fresh capital increase in the short term. Keep in mind that the company is also generating cash from a NSR at the Rochester mine which is expected to result in close to USD 5mn in annual cash flows through 2018.

I think that Rye Patch is undervalued at the moment and adding to that the fact that it's main operations are in a safe jurisdiction like Nevada, I wouldn't be surprised if a gold major makes an acquisition move soon.

Regarding gold prices, Rye Patch is shielded from declines by a 150,000-ounce hedge at USD 1,276 per once which is enough for close to two years of production. However, the share price has been moving with the price of gold which seems illogical for me. In any case, Rye Patch's shares are currently cheaper compared to the time when the company bought Florida Canyon. I've been using the recent declines to add more shares.

The analysts seem to agree that Rye Patch is undervalued at all of them set price targets at levels much higher than the current share price. The company seems to be flying under the radar of many investors and there aren't many articles on it on Seeking Alpha. However, I think that this will change over the next months as Rye Patch ramps up production on its way to become a 100,000 ounce per year producer by 2018.

In addition, the current mine life of Florida Canyon is 8.5 years but CEO Bill Howald seems very confident that much more reserves and resources are there as he said that the company expects to operate in the Oreana trend for a few decades. In Florida Canyon alone, he expects around a million ounces to come from the oxide zone and 3-5 million ounces from the sulfide zone.

The company plans to become a 200,000 ounce per year producer in 48 months, can it deliver?

Disclosure: I am/we are long RPMGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.