Tesco's (TESO) CEO Fernando Assing on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Jonathan. Good morning, everyone and welcome to TESCO's First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Your host today are Fernando Assing, TESCO President and Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Boone, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Before I turn the call over to Fernando, please note that we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities litigation Act of 1995 and Canadian Securities legislation. These statements are based on current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those expectations. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our 10-K and 10-Q reports filed with the SEC and with Securities regulatory authorities in Canada. We'll also be using certain non-GAAP measures during this call. The earnings release we issued today contains a reconciliation of these measures to the closest GAAP measures. I will now turn the call over to Fernando.

Fernando Assing

Thank you, Brian and welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us this morning. We continue to make progress in Q1, despite the obstacles the industry is facing as we transition to the new market. We're highly focused in returning to a quarterly breakeven EBITDA run rate and we're encouraged by the progress achieved on the strategic initiatives that provide opportunities to return to such run rates over the next several quarters. I will discuss how TESCO is addressing these opportunities, but first, I'd like Chris -- I'll ask Chris to go through the financials.

Christopher Boone

Thank you, Fernando. Good morning, everyone. I'll begin with a discussion of our first quarter operating results and then summarize our second quarter 2017 outlook. I'd refer you to today's press release for additional financial details on the quarter, including reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP measures as well as our 10-Q which will be filed soon. Today, we reported revenue of $36.7 million, adjusted net loss of $13.7 million or $0.29 per share and adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.7 million. The adjustments were primarily from additional restructuring costs, mostly from headcount reductions and facility closure costs. First quarter's revenues growth reflect increased activity in U.S. land tubular services, increased demand in North America and Russia aftermarket and higher international Top Drive sales, partially offset by weakness in Latin America land, soft activity in our various offshore markets and lower global rental activity.

While adjusted EBITDA fell sequentially, when the cost associated with reinstating certain employee costs in the first quarter are normalized, the incremental sequential adjusted EBITDA margins were nearly 60%. These normalized incrementals were driven by the benefits of recent restructuring and a favorable sales mix. Let's review each business lines.

Starting with Products. Revenue was $20.1 million, up 7% from Q4, primarily from increased new product sales and aftermarket activity, partially offset by declines in Top Drive rental operating days. Product sales revenue increased 23% to $5.9 million, as we shipped 5 new Top Drives versus 4 in the prior quarter, all for international markets. Also, we sold 1 used Top Drive and 1 new catwalk this quarter compared to 2 used Top Drives and 2 used catwalks last quarter. The first quarter ended with a backlog of 5 Top Drives with a potential value of $4.1 million. While we booked 2 new units, we also allowed our customer to cancel an order for 2 Top Drives, that are expected to be rebooked for delivery later this year. Today our backlog stands at 5 Top Drives worth $4.1 million. In addition, we have several units under contract for second quarter shipment. Once the deposits are received, we will include them as backlog. The trend of shorter delivery times and intra-quarter book-and-ship transactions continued in Q1. While only 20% of the deliveries booked and shipped within the quarter, the lead times of the orders were very short from the fourth quarter booking date. We expect most of our second quarter Top Drive shipments to be also booked and shipped intra-quarter. We've been working closely with our customers and refined our supply chain forecasting tools to be able to meet these short lead times. Rental revenue decreased sequentially by approximately 20%, primarily in Russia, to $5.3 million and rental utilization was 14% on a fleet of 116 units. Aftermarket sales and service grew by 22% sequentially to $8.9 million, as demand for field jobs and shop recertification work increased. The growth in recertification work is being driven by higher rig utilization, particularly in North America and reduced equipment cannibalization opportunities. The increase was also driven by Top Drive repair jobs that combine typical recertification work with various equipment upgrades. Adjusted operating loss for Products in Q1 was $700,000 versus adjusted operating loss of $1.6 million in Q4. With sequential incremental margins of nearly 70%, the sequential operating margin increase primarily reflects the leverage of higher volumes, better aftermarket mix and restructuring benefits.

Looking next at Tubular Services. Revenue was $16.6 million, up 1% from Q4. The sequential revenue increase in U.S. land tubular services which tracked rig count increases closely, was mostly offset by lower activity in Latin America and in multiple offshore markets. We have seen and are pursuing some opportunities for modest price increases in North America, cost escalation from labor shortages, equipment reactivation and logistics is still ongoing but the pace moderated in Q1. The adjusted operating loss from Tubular Services was $5.1 million compared to $5.3 million last quarter. The sequential improvement was primarily driven by improved profitability in U.S. land, partially offset by the impact of lower international and offshore activity.

Moving next to corporate and R&E. Corporate expenses were $5.5 million which is up about $600,000 from Q4 on an adjusted basis, primarily due to the $500,000 impact of the reinstatement of certain employee costs and benefit plan. Research and Engineering costs were $800,000 on an adjusted basis versus $1.3 million in Q4. The sequential decrease was primarily due to the mix of sustaining engineering products -- projects. Foreign exchange turned to a gain of $100,000 from a loss of $1.1 million in Q4. This improvement was driven from the strengthening of various international currencies and the fourth quarter impact of the devaluation of the Egyptian pound.

Income tax expense in the fourth quarter was $1 million, despite a pretax loss. Pretax income was earned in certain international markets without tax loss carrybacks, while we're still recording tax evaluation allowances on losses in other markets. We expect the mix of earnings to shift in coming quarters and for tax expense to reduce from these first quarter levels.

Turning now to our balance sheet. We had cash and cash equivalents of $83.1 million as of March 31, down from $91.5 million on December 31. The decrease was primarily due to an increase of receivables of $6 million which included delayed collections from approximately $4 million of certain international receivables than have been mostly collected this quarter. In addition, we have payments of $1.6 million for U.S. property taxes and $1.1 million of restructuring payments. After spending $700,000 on CapEx, primarily for deepwater offshore tubular services equipment and infrastructure projects, free cash flow was negative $8 million before restructuring payments of $1.1 million.

Turning to our outlook for the second quarter of 2017. In the second quarter of 2017, Products revenues expected to be higher sequentially primarily from increased new and used Top Drive sales. Rental revenue was also expected to increase from some improvement in Top Drive utilization in various markets and incremental catwalk rental activity. Accordingly, the adjusted operating loss is expected to improve sequentially. For Tubular Services revenue was expected to increase sequentially primarily from increase in North America land activity and higher new and used CDS sales. Adjusted operating loss is expected to improve sequentially but incrementals are likely to be impacted by the onshore-offshore mix and reactivation costs for planned activity increases in the second half of the year. Corporate and R&E expenses are expected to slightly increase sequentially. Based on these ranges, we expect adjusted EBITDA losses in the second quarter to improve sequentially. Cash levels are expected to decline from first quarter levels but at a reduced pace from the first quarter. While we have collected most of the first quarter delayed international collections so far this quarter, we've also made several in-direct and income tax payments. With that, I'll now turn the call back to Fernando.

Fernando Assing

Thank you, Chris. As the market recovers, we remain highly focused on returning to a quarterly breakeven EBITDA run rate, while minimizing cash usage over the next several quarters. I will discuss the key drivers to achieve in this -- in the short term. First, we must grow the serious CDS Line Evolution adoption and gain market share, particularly in North America. Adoption rates have in fact increased and we're especially pleased by the recent conversion of a multi-rig U.S. client base on the safety, service quality and cost efficiency of this automated offering. In addition, our new multi-plug launcher has now completed several jobs with positive result and we'll continue to ramp up our capacity in the second quarter. The recent addition of various cement and accessories greatly enhances the value proposition of the CDS Evolution package. This should accelerate the adoption of this highly automated offering in the second half of 2017.

TESCO profitability benefits from both leverage on higher market share and lowest-cost structure. Second, we must accelerate the sales of new and used CDSs as well as tubular accessories. Global markets are increasingly understanding the value proposition of our automated offerings and we plan to ship several new and used CDS systems to international clients during the second quarter. Also, during the OTC just last week, we demonstrated a fully automated CDS technology package to clients on our upgraded test rig which generated positive customer feedback.

Third, we must continue gaining offshore Tubular Services market share in our established markets, in which several rigs are expected to be reactivated. As we have been established as a full competitor to the larger players offshore, we have been invited to participate in an increasing number of tenders. This is encouraging and we should have more information over the next few quarters about these results. Finally, we must accelerate our aftermarket offerings, including ARC installations as rigs reactivate. In the first quarter, we completed several highly differentiated aftermarket jobs, that combined a typical recertification scope with equipment upgrades. We have more of these jobs planned this quarter and later in the year. Increasing third-party aftermarket is a key part of our aftermarket strategy, representing almost 10% of our sales this quarter.

In addition, we installed additional ARC units this quarter and performed trials in a new international market which we expect will generate more installation opportunities later this year. As we implement this growth initiative, we must also manage the risk that cost escalation will exit price increases in the short term, as well as a slower pace of the recovery in international markets. In conclusion, we'll continue to execute on our strategic initiatives to leverage our existing platform, deploy technology and gain market share. These are the key to returning TESCO to a quarterly breakeven EBITDA run rate over the next several quarters. We're well positioned for the recovery as we have retained the capabilities and have the technology needed to play in the new market. We also have the liquidity to fund our growth and to take advantage of the opportunities that we continue to position TESCO as a leader in drilling performance. Now, with that, operator, we're ready for questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Michael LaMotte from Guggenheim.

Michael LaMotte

Fernando and Chris, I'd like to follow-up on the comment about the inflation pressures that you're seeing. There are, obviously, comments in the press release as to where you are seeing them most. Just kind of curious in terms of the order of magnitude and sort of the timing of getting reimbursed to that -- for those increases through pricing increases?

Fernando Assing

Well, Michael, so far the cost -- we have seen most of the cost pressure in North America where the recovery has been the hottest. And so far some of those cost escalations have been moderate, as Chris described in the prepared remarks section. We're just highlighting the fact that at some point some of those cost escalation may run faster than our ability to increase prices. In an ideal world, the price -- our ability to increase prices and some cost escalation happen at the same time. And if we get a little lucky, price increases go ahead of those cost escalation and then this doesn't become an issue, but It's important that we highlight that, that this risk is very real.

Michael LaMotte

So it's identifying a risk, it's not actually that you're seeing it that it's an issue at this point?

Fernando Assing

Yes, we saw some in Q4 and Q1 and we communicated that accordingly. We're seeing that some of that is going to happen in Q2, more clearly for Tubular Services in line in North America, specifically as we're relocating some equipment, reactivating equipment that has been idle for a while to respond to the demand growth that we see in the second half of this year. So yes, they felt very real and did happen in Q4. We saw them -- some in Q1 and we'll see a little bit in Q2 and that's why we're cautioning that the incrementals in Tubular Services in the second quarter will be little softer than normal. But, again, these are early days and a lot of reactivation process happen at the same time. And with a little bit of luck, all these costs are to moderate and dissipate as we start gaining pricing power.

Michael LaMotte

Okay. And then you made the comment that you expected second half activity in the U.S. to flatten out. Is that based on what you're seeing in your own order book and with your own operator dialogue? Curious as to your view as to why that might be the case?

Christopher Boone

This is Chris. Now we -- this is from what we read from everybody else's research.

Michael LaMotte

Okay.

Fernando Assing

Yes, in Q2, we're forecasting an increasing activity for Tubular Services in land in North America. I think a consensus is developing that the rate of increase or the pace of improvement and rig count increases will soften in the second half of 2017. We agree with that consensus at this stage.

Michael LaMotte

Okay. And then last one from me, Chris, CapEx for the year -- thought some of that might look like?

Christopher Boone

As we said, generally in any given quarter, it will probably range from on average $1 million to $2 million. Again, for a baseline, a little bit of incremental plus maintenance within the wildcards of if we win some additional work, especially offshore incremental work, then that could certainly be additive to that number.

Our next question comes from the line of Joe Gibney from Capital One.

Joseph Gibney

Just a question on the aftermarket side of your business, specifically Fernando, you referenced sort of approaching some combination recertifications and equipment upgrades. Just curious sort of the nature of some of the upgrades you are seeing in the market or is it simply transitioning the larger Top Drive packages and curious on the geo mix on some of this recertification work, imagining it's predominantly U.S., given activities levels I'm curious on what's happening on the aftermarket side of things internationally as well?

Fernando Assing

Joe, the specific examples we report in the prepared remarks refer to some specific recertification work. This is repair work for existing enterprise and the fact that we take advantage and we have engineered -- reengineered the same units so that we can get more horsepower, more port for example, out of some of those and improve some of those functionalities and add features at the time, we're making the recertification. This consist of two things, one, the recertification work to be more differentiated, so less people can compete with us in work that becomes a lot of more sophisticated because it requires engineering, OEM participation and all that stuff; and second is, its more profitable because this incremental scope down on the top of the base of recertification. And we saw good traction. We deployed some of these outbreak packages for few of our models and we're -- some of those got very welcome by the market and have we got few orders in Q4 for work in Q1, Q2 and the rest of the year.

Joseph Gibney

Okay. Helpful. And then just a quick one on new rental fleet outlook. You referenced 2Q maybe seeing some pockets of opportunity to move a little bit higher on utilization. I'm assuming that's U.S. or are there other markets that are beginning to see a little bit of pickup? I appreciate it.

Fernando Assing

With respect to rentals, this position is very low, so any pickup will be meaningful for us and we're seeing some potential increases in rental activity, actually throughout the world. Just a unit more here and there will help a lot. We have some -- we're in discussion with opportunities in Asia, in Russia and Latin America at this stage.

Our next question comes from the line of Daniel Burke from Johnson Rice.

Daniel Burke

Just a little more on the Tubular Services side, really review and the outlook sort of a two-part question. You guys talk about incrementals in Q2 expected to be impacted by onshore-offshore mix. And, I guess, first, I was curious if that meant or would I then -- do I then infer that offshore is decreasing further? Or frankly I'm not sure how mix is playing into the business at this point of the cycle. And then, I guess, the second part would be, you alluded to some activations costs ahead of Q3, I was curious if you could describe what regions you're seeing or you're preparing for more activity?

Christopher Boone

Dan, this is Chris. So on the -- on those it's really different when we talked about the mix effect, we would expect still offshore to be a little flatter quarter-on-quarter but growing land. I think that's just a sort of a mix effect that just drives down the level of incremental as you might typically see on a revenue increase.

Daniel Burke

Okay. That's helpful.

Christopher Boone

If we look at profitability of the two and then the reactivation, that's really more of its kind of a combination as we look ahead in anticipation that we'll start back to work in some offshore markets as well as we talked about as we have gain some market share in the U.S. land that we need to get equipment ready, get people hired and retrained, those types of things that will be happening hopefully through the second quarter to help out the third quarter as well.

While we mention it, it's mostly for Tubular Services still and in the rental area, as we bring occasionally units back to work, we'd have to do some research work on them as well, but not as -- it's not as impactful right now on our products results.

Daniel Burke

Are you anticipating offshore rig reactivations as of today that will be supportive to your offshore revenues in the second half of the year?

Christopher Boone

Hopefully, yes.

Daniel Burke

Okay. And then maybe just the last one from me, again, just more open-ended just for -- for the topic that you guys visited in the past. Getting the EBITDA breakeven, mix dependent, of course, but from a corporate level is mid-$40 millions top line possible, in terms of get you to overall EBITDA breakeven or do you still need to be close to that $50 million threshold?

Fernando Assing

Well, Daniel, Fernando here. We're still standing for the range. And what we have quarter before is that, we get little bit of pricing then it will be closer to $45 million. If it's more based on volume and mix, then it's closer to the $50 million. Range still seems pretty valid to us.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of John Watson from Simmons & Company.

John Watson

Could you all provide additional color on the pricing opportunities you're seeing in U.S. land on the Tubular side. Is it safe to assume that comment does not indicate a change from prioritizing market share capture?

Fernando Assing

We still see significant opportunities to acquire market share in North America through our automated offerings, today what we call revolution model, that basically reduces amount of people and equipment, assets and logistics required to run tubulars. The best example that illustrate this possibility is the recent award of multi-rig contract in West Texas by a large operator that saw the value of these automated offerings and saw the value of getting less people to the rig floors and saw the value of significantly more automated pipe handling system. We believe that there are 2 things that will drive -- that have the potential to drive our Tubular Services land revenues. One is, of course, rig counting itself but more importantly, it's a conversion of a lot of those rigs to the automated offering. And this award, it illustrates perfectly that possibility.

John Watson

Okay. And I guess, also on the Tubular side, are the planned activity increases in Q3, are those for a specific region and are they based on customer commitments?

Fernando Assing

They are based on our own assumptions about market share acquisition and the consensus rig count projections that we get from the market analysts. The -- I would say that the -- our increased activities are generally speaking in all the regions in which we operate in North America.

John Watson

Okay.

Fernando Assing

Highlighting that there are couple of markets in which we're not established and are planning to at this stage.

John Watson

Right. One last one for me on the product side. Incrementals were very impressive quarter-over-quarter. Can you provide any additional color there? And was part of that sequential improvement due to a decline in depreciation?

Fernando Assing

The incrementals had been very high -- were very high in Q4, were very decent in Q1 and we have warned before that we're not sure that those incrementals can be sustained at those levels and we think we're going to see incrementals somewhere normal over a longer period of time. I believe the main reason for incrementals we're seeing today is the fact that we have a highly optimized cost structure. Where really is the benefit of restructuring and all the cost measures we took that optimized our platform. So any additional revenue really has, especially the earlier revenue, has high potential to create profitability and that's what we're seeing right now.

Our next question comes from the line of Mark Brown from Seaport Global.

Mark Brown

Just curious if you have an update on the ARC software installations? And perhaps what markets you are using those in?

Fernando Assing

Mark, I will -- lets try to add some color while keeping a lot of that information for us. This is highly competitive and [indiscernible] it's highly sensitive information. But we can tell you that we additional installations in the quarter and we're -- we would like to see the same deploying a little faster. But it is deploying, it is being adopted. We have done a significant number of wells since we started this last year. Which have allowed us to perfect the algorithms and all the coding this software is doing, the 2 functionalities that are deployed at this stage fully and commercialize which is self -- equivalent to self TORK and the slide and drilling equivalent are doing great. And we continue to plan to deploy this thing every quarter. At this stage, we -- as communicated during the prepared remarks section, we're also doing some test in a very international market which we believe will -- has a significant potential for expansion.

Mark Brown

Okay. And I'm curious on the Top Drive sales as well as rental, you gave -- you're seeing some improvement expected in your outlook in the second quarter. Can you quantify that or where -- do you see more improvement on the sales side or the rental side, just in terms of percentage?

Fernando Assing

Yes. Mark, we have used before the -- for modeling purposes the suggestion that 3 to 5 Top Drive booking per year -- per quarter, sorry, would be something reasonable. I don't think we're in a position to move that, that much. I think that continues to be a reasonable modeling assumption, 3 to 5 or maybe 4 to 5 and that's sustainable, that's -- we're ready for that demand. We may see -- remember that new product sale demand tend to be more of a mid-cycle play rather than an early cycle. So we'll keep, we think, dealing with these booking and delivery rates for a while.

Mark Brown

Okay. And just in terms of your guidance on the tax rate, I think I heard you say you expect that to come down a little bit. Did I hear that correctly?

Christopher Boone

Yes. Again, we had some taxable income earned in the couple of foreign jurisdictions that really drove the first quarter. But just as we said, that mix should shift in the start of the second quarter and we'll probably get back to the levels more we've seen in the last few quarters.

Operator

Fernando Assing

Thanks, Jonathan. Thank you for your interest in TESCO and we look forward to speaking to all of you, again, during the second quarter conference call. Thanks, again. Bye.

