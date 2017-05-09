Bonds Love Stocks

The bond market could be telling us something bullish about the stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY) based on our behind-the-curve indicator.

Our Top-Secret Proprietary Behind-The-Curve Indicator

Source: Interactive Brokers

Above is our behind-the-curve indicator in the flesh. The red and green line is the Fed Funds futures. Down means that investors expect the Fed to raise short-term rates. The solid line is the 20-Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT).

As Fed Funds rates go up, bonds should strengthen because inflation and growth should slow down. Higher rates should slow things down which would get bonds to move up and longer-term rates to come down. That would imply the Fed is "ahead of the curve."

When the two lines move together, it means that the market feels the Fed is behind the curve. Even though the Fed is raising rates, longer-term yields moving up anyway implies the market thinks inflation or growth is out in front of the Fed. The Fed is "behind the curve."

That's what the market is showing now by selling bonds despite higher short-term rates. That either means the market expects either more growth or more inflation.

Behind The Curve Means One Of Two Things

Either inflation is picking up or growth is picking up. That's what the market is saying by selling bonds even though the Fed Funds rate is moving up. If either were picking up despite the Fed raising short-term rates, bonds go lower.

Let's see what's causing bonds to go lower.

Is it inflation?

Inflation just dropped in the last reading to a negative number. No inflation here. CPI reports again on Friday. Bonds are not going lower (despite higher short-term rates) because they think the Fed is behind the inflation curve.

It leaves only one culprit; growth.

Is it Growth?

If short-term rates are moving up and bonds are moving lower anyway and it's not because of inflation, it must be due to growth.

Higher growth means investors will get higher rates of return further out and so sell lower-yielding bonds. Despite short-term rates going up, investors must be saying they expect more growth.

After expecting sub-1% for GDP in Q1, the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow forecaster is expecting Q2 GDP to jump to 3.6%. That may be part of the story that's getting bonds to drop despite a) higher Fed funds and b) lower inflation.

We found the culprit. Bond traders expect growth.

Bonds Love Stocks

If bonds are dropping not because of inflation but because of growth, you have bonds making a bullish call on stocks. Low inflation and growth are of the goldilocks variety for the stock market. That's what bonds are telling you about stocks.

Based on our top secret and proprietary behind-the-curve indicator, bonds love stocks.

Disclaimer:

Securities reported by Elazar Advisors, LLC are guided by our daily, weekly and monthly methodologies. We have a daily overlay which changes more frequently which is reported to our premium members and could differ from the above report.

Portions of this report may have been issued in advance to subscribers or clients. All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC and their related parties harmless. Any trading strategy can lose money and any investor should understand the risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.