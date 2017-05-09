Logitech Profits Rise, But Is It A Buy?

Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI), is a Swiss high-tech company, headquartered in Lausanne, and with U.S. offices in California. They specialize in peripheral hardware and 'Smart Home' software, with a worldwide retail presence.

Logitech just experienced its fourth consecutive year of retail sales growth, with what appears to be an amazing fourth quarter performance, for an IT company which offers dividends. The stock appears to be in an upward path, so attractive to investors, but it does warrant an in-depth investigation.

Based on performance to date, and corporate stock buyback in recent history, it's hard to find fault with the business. The latest investor presentation explains the following Q4 financial highlights:

Operating profits up 61%

Gross margins 37.4%

Cash flow from operations: $44m

Operating profits highest since 2008

Cash flow from operations for the year up from $183m to $279m or an increase of about 153%.

The issue for investors is about the stock valuation versus forward earnings, coupled with the company's continued policy to buy back stock, as opposed to inward investment, which generally reduces risk.

Continuous Buyback Policy

In March, Logitech announced the expiry of its last share buyback scheme, and also the announcement of another, with the intention to spend up to $250m to buy back more shares. As this Gurufocus chart illustrates, there wasn't any insider buying or selling taking place in the first half of 2016, but from the second half into 2017, there's an entirely different situation. Of course, many employees treat company share ownership as part of their salary, and think nothing of it, but the timing is relevant, (the argument of why sell now if a higher price is feasible later).

Logitech also has a long history of 'end of year', corporate dividends. In September 2016, management approved a dividend of USD 0.5679 (Swiss withholding tax of 35%), or $0.3692/net per share, but the analyst earnings estimate for fiscal 2018 is $1.21-$1.25 (against reported fiscal 2017 earnings of $1.32). Logitech International SA's operating margin for the quarter that ended in Mar. 2017 was 4.42%. Source: InvestingGuru

Operating margin is calculated as operating income divided by its revenue. Logitech International SA's operating income for the three months ended in Mar. 2017 was $22 Mil. Logitech International SA's revenue for the three months ended in Mar. 2017 was $496 Mil. Therefore, Logitech International SA's operating margin for the quarter that ended in Mar. 2017 was 4.42%.

The dividend issued in September 2016 represents 43% of income generated in fiscal 2017, and from a relatively low operating margin.

Analysts have set the current fiscal earnings bar low, which coupled with the share buyback suggests the stock 'could' still strengthen in price.

Margin and Longer-Term Competitive Position Concerns

Average computer peripheral margin for Q4 2016 (according to csimarket.com) was 3.62-6.73%. For Q1 2017, however, average industry product margin has really shrunk, with a higher figure of 2.41%, suggesting increased competition and lower prices.

Logitech do have their own set of standalone products (not reliant on OEM factory integration), and it isn't known to what degree Logitech's business could be at risk from competitive pricing, but recent Logitech growth is supported by US sales, and potentially stiff future competition from companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Creative Labs, Philips Mobile Entertainment, Plantronics and its Altec Lansing subsidiary, Pelican Accessories, Mad Catz and its Saitek subsidiary. PlayStation and Sony (NYSE:SNE), and other 'remotes' competitors which include, Philips, Universal Remote, Universal Electronics, and RCA. (Source: Logitech 10-K).

Given that this is the situation, I'm concerned about the interest in the continuous share buyback program, when R&D and strategic focus might be a better plan for up to $250m, coupled with the stock trading at a P/E of nearly 30, based on a recent (and historically high) quarterly income.

Other Financial Concerns

To be clear, Logitech is a profitable company with a history of issuing dividends, income has been rising for the last four years, and cash flow is strong.

Check the chart below which compares expected Q4 growth for 2017 with Q3. Analysts anticipate rising earnings this year into Q3.

Book value is based on cash and assets less debt. Gurufocus states a tangible book value for 31st March as follows:

Logitech International SA's Tangible Book Value per Share of Mar. 2017 for the quarter that ended in Mar. 2017 was $3.35. Hence, Logitech International SA's Price to Tangible Book Ratio of today is 10.27.

A closely related ratio is called P/B Ratio. As of today, Logitech International SA's share price is $34.42. Logitech International SA's Book Value per Share for the quarter that ended in Mar. 2017 was $5.18. Hence, Logitech International SA's P/B Ratio of today is 6.64.

Yield & Share Price P/E

Yield:

1.65% P/E Ratio:

29.8259

The Nasdaq is trading at a current P/E of 26, so Logitech is trading at 'full market' value, while discounting any potential negatives.

Gurufocus offers LOGI a DCF 'fair value' of $12.31, based on current earnings with a historical 5% (10-year) growth rate.

Logitech Analysts

Of the analysts which cover Logitech, there's been no change as yet to a generalized 'hold' recommendation.

Stock Charts

The daily chart shows peaks which are consistent with similar bullish legs being traded. Recently, the MACD oscillator has been falling despite prices rising, (negative divergence which often points to a high). The trend still seems to be up, and a break of this would indicate opportunity for correction.

There's probably more than one way of reading the weekly chart. The illustration below highlights the risk of an imminent long-term wave 5 high, with LOGI trading well over both the 50 and 200ma, and with the rising 200ma a possible target in a full blown correction mode.

Summary

Logitech has a history of regular dividend issues which negatively impact inward investment. Although performance has greatly improved into Q4, computer peripheral margin generally took a steep cut in Q1; it isn't clear as yet how this could affect Logitech's returns in coming quarters.

Analysts expect Logitech profits to rise into Q3 before a retracement in Q4, anticipating continually rising profits. Although cash flow is very much improved, the company has also introduced another $250m share buyback, at a time when the stock is already trading at a very high P/E multiple to future earnings, slightly higher than current market ratios, and with a long history of what is currently over a 40% of profit dividend. There is potential risk if the peripheral hardware market was to become more aggressive, in which case sidelining all that cash might not be the best policy.

Taking out a short position in Logitech in the middle of a share buyback isn't the best idea. That's obviously the attitude here, with traders reluctant to sell out, and with stock valuations holding ever higher 'highs'. However, that doesn't make it a good investment. There is risk if trading loses the current wave 5 trend channel, (which is looking like a form of the parabolic wave which corrected itself in 2014).