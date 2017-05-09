Touring The Top Market News

Amazon and Microsoft are adding visual displays to smart speakers, making the devices more fun to look at while you yell at them.

Throughout its torrid descent from the 2015 peak around $250 to yesterday's close below $10, at least Valeant (VRX) was entertaining. Long, short, or neutral, for pure drama in 2015 no ticker symbol had a better plotline than VRX. The cast of characters and concepts was epic: Sequoia. Ackman. Hempton. Philidor. Citron. Pearson. Munger. Net income. Adjusted EBITDA. Hillary Clinton. Whatever else it was, Valeant was dramatic.

Following today's market-pleasing first quarter results, we may well be entering the drama's final act. Valeant has been slimming down, taking better care of itself, making considered decisions. And management wants investors to know it.

The company sold off around 10 product lines in the past year, and plans to divest 6 more in the coming year, surrendering control of about three quarters of a billion dollars' worth of assets in the process. Debt has been reduced 4.3% (and more after the quarter ended). Here's CFO Paul S. Herendeen on the conference call:

We believe strongly that we have clear pathways to get our capital structure in order by: one, reducing our leverage though asset sales; two, through cash generation; and three, the best way, through growth of our operating earnings. That said, as we entered 2017, we were facing a wall of maturities in 2018, 2019 and 2020, and we're operating the financial covenants that left us with only a modest margin of error and restricted our ability to take actions to improve our prospects.

Asset sales; optimizing operations; debt maturities at the front of management's mind; risk aversion. It's hard even to remember the chandelier swinging, price raising, leverage loving Valeant of a few years ago. The earnings slides reference 2017 as a turnaround year, then 2018 and beyond as transformative.

It's like watching a wild college buddy clean up his act. It makes sense, but you do kind of miss the good old days.

Tech News: Smart Speakers Have Screens Now; Burgers Go Mobile

(McDonald's)

Investors pay a lot of attention to new product announcements from big tech companies. Partly they do this because new products represent investment opportunities; partly, though, it's because technology is making us do new weird stuff all the time. Today's news that Amazon has launched a smart speaker with a screen follows similar news yesterday from Microsoft (MSFT). Both items, I believe, fall into the "weird stuff all the time" category.

I was at a friend's house the other day, and he asked Alexa to play a playlist, and then yelled "Alexa, skip!" four times in a row to get through songs he didn't want to hear. Steve Jobs said, "A lot of times, people don't know what they want until you show it to them." As smart devices increasingly permeate households, will more people discover that what they wanted all along was to yell at them? My friend may have made just that discovery.

Elsewhere in technology, people have already discovered that they want to yell at food service employees. I've seen it with my own eyes, and no one seems to enjoy it. You might expect that customers want not to yell. Along those lines, while Amazon and Microsoft facilitate in-home yelling with their audiovisual personal assistants, McDonald's (MCD) and Burger King (QSR) are deploying technology that may reduce yelling, and potentially all manner of transaction-related verbal communication.

The big two burger chains are entering a mobile ordering arms race, in other words. This quote from a McDonald's spokesperson in this Bloomberg report was a bit of a head scratcher:

The technology will offer “the flexibility to pick up their order at the front counter, the drive-thru or with new curbside delivery,” she said.

Customers already have that flexibility, though. Contra Steve Jobs, they probably know they want it. Maybe they need to be reminded they have it.

Meanwhile: Pandora (P) thinks it can sell itself in 30 days. I don't have Pandora. Can you yell at it? I'm sure private equity buyers are figuring that out as we speak.

See also: Amazon lowers free shipping threshold to $25 (AMZN)

Taking Out A Bitcoin Mortgage At New Highs - Good Idea?

I've decided to check Reddit whenever Bitcoin makes a headline, because Reddit is a key resource for all Bitcoin news and analysis. Here's a post titled, "Today I took out a $325,239 equity loan on my house to purchase 191.118 bitcoin."

High leverage, paying for assets at or near all time highs, risk-seeking behavior. Valeant may have settled down, but its memory lives on in cryptocurrency land.

