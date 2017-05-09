Tesla Giving Up On SolarCity?

Much of the recent commentary on Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) SolarCity unit has focused on the decline in its solar installations. In this article, rather than discussing whether the company's business is growing or shrinking, I want to remark two facts:

SolarCity didn't just miss guidance in 2015 and 2016 - it missed by such a margin that several long-term targets are now impossible to realize. Though this is well-known by those who follow the company, it has attracted surprisingly little commentary by the financial press. Executives at SolarCity and Tesla are always talking about the long-term, so it seems to make more sense to focus on that than on quarter-to-quarter fluctuations.

While failing to meet a target is not the end of the world, failing to provide a target may be a bigger reason to worry. Because that's the situation: Tesla has not issued any guidance for its solar unit since the acquisition closed in November. For a much-ballyhooed multi-billion deal this seems a rather massive omission - yet it has gone virtually unnoticed by the analyst community. Not a single analyst in the last two earnings calls inquired about targets for cost per watt, MW installed and so on.

(You may have heard conflicting statements on whether SolarCity missed in 2015. They installed 870MW, which at first sight seems to be within its target of 820-1,000 MW for the year, but the initial target was for MW deployed. And the company deployed 778MW.)

A checkered history

Back in February 2015 SolarCity stated it would achieve:

A production run-rate at the Buffalo factory of 1GW/year, by early 2017.

One million customers by mid-2018

Energy generation run-rate of 8TWh/year by mid-2018. The company specifically says it expects each kW to generate 1,400kWh/year, so this implies cumulative installations by then of 5.7GW.

A year later, the company didn't mention those targets - but did bring up a new one: cost per watt installed of $2.25 in 2017.

As an aside, before we get to the meat of the article, here you can see all the quarters for which SolarCity's/Tesla's deployed MW are disclosed.

Let's see how these targets fared one by one.

1GW/year production by early 2017: missed

As of May 9, Tesla has not offered any disclosure on how much the Buffalo fab (now operated by Panasonic) is producing. Such a disclosure may appear in the company's 10Q, which is due to be filed by May 15 at the latest. If there is any relevant info I will update the article.

In any case, given that 1GW/year was the proposed capacity (i.e. maximum production) of the factory, and that SolarCity's installations are running far below this rate, and that part of the factory's output is intended to be solar roofs, which have just been delayed... well, you get the point. It's safe to say the Buffalo fab is nowhere near 1GW/year currently, even if we stretched the definition of 'early 2017' to this day.

(In fact, the 16Q4 report states the company is "working towards ramping production to 1 gigawatt of solar cell production by 2019" -emphasis mine.)

One million customers by mid-2018: all but impossible

SolarCity's 16Q4 10K didn't disclose the number of cumulative customers. This was the first time since the company's IPO that this number went undisclosed. In every single previous quarter one could find the data in the letter to shareholders, quarterly report, or both. (There was no letter to shareholders in 16Q4 because, well, after the November merger there were no SolarCity shareholders).

Though this data point may return in the yet-to-be-published 17Q1 report, for now we're left with two quarters that have no data, so I extrapolate. On average, each cumulative customer corresponded to an additional 8kW in SolarCity's cumulative MW deployed; with this info we can draw the following chart. The target is the red line.

I estimate 350,000 cumulative customers by the end of March, so Tesla would have to add 650,000 in 15 months (130,000 per quarter).

5.7GW by mid-2018: same story

Likewise, cumulative MW deployed by SolarCity are disclosed for every quarter since the company went public - except the last two. I estimate cumulative MW simply by adding the deployments for 16Q4 (201MW) and 17Q1 (150MW). I assume that the 5.7GW target was for all deployments - if SolarCity actually meant 5.7GW for panels under Energy Contracts (i.e. owned by the company and not by customers), then the blue line would figures about 10% lower.

Achieving 5.7GW would require deployments of 2.85GW in the following 15 months, which is to say 570MW per quarter.

$2.25 per watt in 2017: no news = bad news

The last document published by SolarCity, its 16Q4 report, makes no mention of this target - or of the company's cost per watt at the time. Similarly, Tesla's last two letters to shareholders don't disclose this data point, and neither does the 16Q4 10-K.

One has to go back to SolarCity's last letter to shareholders, that of 16Q3, to find an actual number: "Cost per watt of $2.89 declined 5%."

There's a problem: the "decline" is with respect to the previous quarter. Compared to the year before period it's actually a small increase.

Maybe Tesla will issue a press release tomorrow declaring this target achieved. I just wouldn't bet on it.

Dude, where's my guidance?

SolarCity used to provide guidance in its letter to shareholders - as most companies do. If there was guidance in the 10Q and 10K, either it was the same information already conveyed by the letter or it pertained to minutia.

The last two quarters didn't have a SolarCity letter, so naturally you'd expect Tesla to take over the task. But you'd be wrong: Tesla has simply not mentioned cost per watt, or MW deployed, or any other meaningful objective for its solar unit.

Now, one cannot expect Tesla to provide as much detail about SolarCity's operations as the latter did when it was independent. But this deal was massive, and solar was supposed to be a fundamental pillar for the resultant company. How can there not be any target?

The closest Tesla has come to giving its solar business a reason to exist are these two lines, from the 17Q1 letter to shareholders:

Rather than prioritizing the growth of MW of solar deployed at any cost, we are selectively deploying projects that have higher margin and generate cash up front. Consequently, solar energy generation deployments in Q1 2017 declined year-over-year, but had better financial results.

Notice that they aren't actually committing to positive cash flow, unlike SolarCity repeatedly promised. They're just saying they'll try to generate cash up front - well, who wouldn't?

The brief mention of solar stands in contrast to the statements of both companies immediately prior to the merger. To use one example, taken from SolarCity's 16Q3 letter:

Moreover, the integration of SolarCity's sales, service, and installation operations with Tesla's extraordinary product development and manufacturing acumen will create a highly differentiated, integrated sustainable energy company ideally positioned to capture the $1 trillion-plus global marketplace for transportation, energy sales and energy infrastructure.

Or this other, from a blog post pitching the merger.

SolarCity provides nearly one out of every three new residential solar power systems in the U.S., and now has more than 300,000 installed residential and commercial customers across the country. By combining SolarCity with Tesla, we expect to significantly expand our total addressable market to include a solar market that generates $12 billion in the U.S. alone, and that is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of between 15-20% in the next five years. Additionally, with the new products that we have shown, we expect that solar's share of the nation's $400 billion in annual retail electricity sales will increase more than anyone currently expects.

Emphasis added in both cases.

Has there been a change of plans? Have Elon Musk and Lyndon Rive decided that generating cash upfront matters more than capturing the world's trillion-dollar-plus energy market? If only an analyst asked about this in the next call, we could get an idea.

The numbers used to draw the charts in this article can be found here.