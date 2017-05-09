The Medicines Company Gets The Go-Ahead On Novel Cardiovascular Drug

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) recently announced its first quarter results, which saw the company posting a net loss of $102.7 million. On per share basis, the company's net loss stood at $1.44, surpassing the market estimate for loss of $1.13 per share. The Medicines Company also fell behind the market expectations for its quarterly revenue as it posted only $24.2 million. However, despite these disappointing quarterly numbers, the company has made some good progress on its product development front. The Medicines Company, in collaboration with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., recently finalized its plans with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III clinical program for inclisiran.

Inclisiran is a part of the company's acute cardiovascular care product portfolio and now the company is moving it into the Phase III clinical program. Inclisiran is an investigational GalNAc-conjugated RNAi therapeutic targeting PCSK9. It is being developed for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia. It was earlier known as PCSK9si and ALN-PCSsc. The drug candidate is important as it uses a novel technology for dealing with cardiovascular issues. The current treatment regimes are based on anti-PCSK9 monoclonal antibodies that bind to PCSK9 in blood. However, Inclisiran works upstream by turning off PCSK9 synthesis in the liver.

Upon approval, Inclisiran will be competing in the market with established treatments such as Repatha and Praluent, which work downstream of inclisiran. Besides, both these drugs are based on monoclonal antibodies, which not only increases the price of the treatment but also requires the drug to be taken more frequently. According to some experts, the technology used for developing Inclisiran may prove to be more cost effective and may help The Medicines Company in pricing the drug more competitively. Amgen's Repatha is currently listed at $14,100 a year while Sanofi's Praluent goes at $14,600. Inclisiran has entered its Phase III testing and thus, it is a little early to predict the probable pricing of the drug. However, since the treatment is expected to be required only twice a year, in comparison to Repatha or Praluent, which need to be taken 24 times a year; I believe the pricing should reflect that. The required frequency of the treatment is a key point here, which underscores the thesis that the overall cost of the treatment may be substantially lower than the current treatments. Competitive pricing, along with more convenient frequency, will be the main selling points for Inclisiran.

However, the competitors including Amgen are also gearing up to provide stiff competition to The Medicines Company. Amgen recently announced its outcome based contract for Repatha. In simpler terms, the company will pay refund to all eligible patients who suffer a heart attack or stroke while taking its Repatha injection. Amgen has inked the deal with the health service company Harvard Pilgrim. Amgen's action plan highlights the issue of high price for cardiovascular treatments. The insurers and health managers have been reluctant to extend their support to pricey treatments such as Repatha and Praluent. This is where the opportunity for Inclisiran lies. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (NASDAQ:CDC), cardiovascular ailments account for about 610,000 deaths in the US alone. Another report valued cardiovascular device market at $33 billion in 2015. It is expected to show CAGR of 6.6% till 2024.

While Inclisiran has the potential to become a star product for The Medicines Company, it is important to look at its existing portfolio as well. The company primarily deals in Acute Cardiovascular Care, Surgery and Preoperative Care and Infectious Disease Care segments. For the first quarter of 2017, the company received $10.4 million in royalty revenue for its Angiomax drug, which falls under cardiovascular segment. The drug is marketed by Sandoz and its first quarter sales in the US fell to $4.8 million in the first-quarter of 2017 from $13.2 million in the first-quarter of 2016. The company also suffered a setback with regard to Angiomax when the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed an earlier patent ruling stating that the company's patents are limited to example.

Despite worse than expected quarterly results and other issues, The Medicines Company stock has seen good progress in the recent past. It grew 27 percent in the last 12 months. However, it is in the current calendar year that the stock gained more ground and spiked over 35 percent. It is currently showing solid momentum and is now trading nearly 15 percent lower than its 52 weeks high of $55.95. The stock price showed a slight pullback consequent to its result announcement and thus offers a good entry point at the current price level. Under its new agreement with the FDA, the company plans to carry out various tests, which are likely to provide fillip to the stock price in the coming months.

