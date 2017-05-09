Colony Starwood Homes' (SFR) CEO Frederick Tuomi on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2015, 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Ryan Berry – Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Frederick Tuomi – Chief Executive Officer

Charles Young – Chief Operating Officer

Arik Prawer – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

David Corak – FBR Capital Markets

Douglas Harter – Credit Suisse

Vincent Chao – Deutsche Bank

John Pawlowski – Green Street Advisors

Jade Rahmani – KBW

Ryan Berry

Good morning and thanks for joining us today. Yesterday afternoon, we released financial results for the first quarter of 2017, along with a supplemental report of financial and operating information. These documents are all available in the Investors section of the website at www.colonystarwood.com.

On today’s call are Colony Starwood Homes Chief Executive Officer, Fred Tuomi; Chief Operating Officer, Charles Young and Chief Financial Officer, Arik Prawer. They will provide a review of the company's performance for the period and then we'll open the call to your questions.

Before we begin, please note that certain information presented that are not statements of historical facts may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to assumptions, risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. Please see our periodic reports filed with the SEC for a description of these risk factors.

All information discussed is of today May 9, 2017 and Colony Starwood undertakes no duty to update any other statements other than required by law. We will discuss certain non-GAAP measures on this call. The supplemental report includes explanations of these measures along with reconciliations to appropriate GAAP measures. Again, this report is available in the investors section of our website.

With that, I will turn the call over to Fred Tuomi.

Frederick Tuomi

Thank you, Ryan, and good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today to discuss Colony Starwood’s first quarter 2017 results. I’ll begin by reviewing the highlights of our first quarter performance followed by our outlook for the balance of this year.

Charles Young, our Chief Operating Officer will provide details on our operational performance. Finally Arik Prawer, our Chief Financial Officer will highlight a very active quarter of capital markets and balance sheet activities.

As we enter our second year as Colony Starwood Homes, we are focused on identifying and implementing additional operating efficiencies, cultivating acquisition growth channels and enhancing our technology platform to further improve our customer experience, employee and vendor productivity and to enable additional revenue opportunities. We also expect 2017 to be a year of expanding our capital base through external growth and continued strengthening of our balance sheet.

Fundamental to the single-family rental business remained very favorable. Our first quarter operating results reflect continued strong demand for our high quality rental homes in our concentrated high growth markets. We continue to see no sign of meaningful additions of a supply.

Home buying remains stable at low levels and the leading edge of the maturing millennial cohort should provide a swelling wave of single-family rental demand for years to come. At the end of the first quarter, occupancy in our same home portfolio of nearly 29,000 homes stood at 96.1% up from the fourth quarter mark of 95.5%. Year-over-year same-store revenue grew by 6.9%, supported by core rental revenue growth of 5.6% and amplified by an increase utility reimbursements as we implement our utility billing conversion for water, sewer and trash services.

Our total year-over-year same home expense growth, reflect our recent utility billing conversion and are impacted by comp period factors stemming from the closing of our merger in the first quarter of 2016. While absorbing these corresponding year-over-year growth impacts, our same home core NOI margin expanded 50 basis points year-over-year to 65.4%. With seven of our markets achieving margins greater than 70% during the first quarter.

In Q1 same home NOI, grew by 6.5%. Charles will discuss these metrics in more detail as part of his remarks. Through the first quarter, we purchased 397 homes for a total investment of $92 million or about $233,000 per home. These acquisitions consisted of 250 single asset purchases totaling $59 million. $20 million in build the rent deliveries of 85 new homes and $13 million in small portfolio acquisitions totaling 62 homes. Our acquisition activity continues to be concentrated in Nashville, Charlotte, Phoenix, Denver and Dallas.

During the quarter, our portfolio optimization continued with disposition of 136 assets for $28 million. Our external growth pipeline remains encouraging and we expect it to grow further as we enter the more robust summer selling season. 2017 has been a very busy year so far in terms of capital market activities. Eric and his team has executed extraordinarily well on several fronts. The highlight of these activities was our debut primary equity offering, $350 million in conjunction with $400 million secondary sales by our original sponsors. This highly successful transaction provides additional capitals to support external growth and further strengthen our balance sheet.

Another milestone event for the company subsequent to the first quarter was the closing of a new $670 million corporate credit facility, replacing the two legacy credit lines the Colony American Homes and Starwood Waypoint brought into the merger as superior [indiscernible] and costs. Arik will provide more detail on these events and other capital market activities during the first quarter.

Based on the continued support of favorable demographic trends, limited supply, solid first quarter results and encouraging operating indicators leading into the peak leasing season, we expect another year of solid results and progress. We are proud of our accomplishments to date, confident in our ability to achieve operational excellence and optimistic about the long term future prospects of the single-family rental space.

Charles will now review our operational results for the quarter.

Charles Young

Thanks Fred and good morning everyone. On today's call, I will provide some detail on the drivers of our operating results and highlight conditions in our markets for the first quarter of 2017. Occupancy rates at quarter end was 96.1% for our stabilized portfolio of 31,000 homes, as well as, our same home portfolio of 28,732 homes, which is the highest occupancy percentage we have reported to date. This consistency across portfolios is a testament to our team's ability to manage the steady flow of homes we are acquiring in several markets. Quickly get the homes ready and lease them to quality residents.

During the period, same home explorations increased 21% to 5,537, of the which 67.3% were renewed and 74.3% were retained, both improvements over Q4 of 2016. Same home turnover for the quarter was low at 7.9% of the portfolio or 31.7% annualized. We had 4,114 renewals commenced during the quarter at a growth rate of 4.7%. Northern California leading the way at 8.4% and Tampa came in on the low end of the range at 3%. We had 2,320 new leases commenced in the quarter at a growth rate of 2.8% with Northern California again out in front at 13.3%, which is in the lowest market of scale at negative 4.4%. Overall, our same home blended rent growth for Q1 with 4%.

As we've noted before, replacement rents are seasonally lower in Q4 and Q1 and we expect replacement rents to outpace renewals in Q2. In fact, April replacement rents were already outpacing renewals at 6.1% to 5.1% blending to 5.4% for the month. Asking renewal rents for Q2 are averaging around 6%, which indicates another summer of strong demand for single-family rental homes. Combining rental income and continued strong growth of fee income total same home revenue was up 6.9% versus the same period last year.

We continue to see strong demand for our product with over 250,000 leads for available homes generated by our marketing platform. During the period, which is an average of 35 lead per marketed home, the highest we have seen yet. This demand drove healthy rent growth and a 25% reduction in our move-outs and move-in timeline versus the same period last year. The number of days a home spent vacant has been reduced by compressing turn timelines, as well as, completing roughly two-thirds of our showings to prospective residents using our smart home technology platform, allowing them to tour our homes, while having to schedule in advance with a leasing consultant.

In addition to reducing average days without revenue, our smart home offering is now generating ancillary revenue as residents utilize the smart home product during a residency. Currently, one out of every two new residents are subscribed to the smart home experience.

Same home operating expense growth with 7.6% versus the same period last year, primarily driven by our utility conversion program and merger related bad debt expense in Q1 of last year. Core year-over-year expense growth, which normalizes for these drivers increased 4%. In late 2016 we initiated a new utility program where we will keep water sewer trash in our name 100% of the time. This change explains the rent growth for our utility line item, which is substantially offset by resident charge backs.

We constantly look for opportunities to operate more effectively and this program aids in turn efficiency and the resident move in experience. In fact, this program has already helped reduce our rehab turn times by 50% versus Q1 of last year to an average of 10 days. Bad debt expense increased year-over-year due to an unusually low amount of Q1 of 2016 coming out of the merger. Consistent with other quarters, bad debt expense is still within our expected range of 1% to 1.5%. Combining revenue growth and expense growth, we grew core net operating income by 65% versus the same period a year ago. Our core net operating margin for the quarter was 65.4% primarily driven by three factors; strong occupancy and rent growth, our ability to maintain property management costs at 5.6% of revenue and a 2.8% increase in combined property tax insurance and HOA cost.

We delivered core margins greater than 60% and nearly every market in almost half of our 15 markets delivered core NOI margins greater than 70%. We are particularly excited about margin performance in markets like Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Nashville and Charlotte, Raleigh which are all current acquisition markets where we acquire combined 367 homes or 92% of the 397 homes acquired during the quarter.

Turning to cost of maintaining our homes. Same home R&M turnover expense averaged 270 per home and same home recurring CapEx averaged 337 per home, totaling 607 per home for the first quarter, approximately 8% lower than a year ago. We believe that our expected cost to maintain range of 2,600 to 2,800 is an appropriate run rate overtime for our portfolio.

I would like to highlight a few of our operating initiatives that take aim at further driving down these costs both in the short-term and the long-term. First, we are seeing improvement of in-house technician utilization and efficiency through route optimization, technology improvements and work order bundling. This initiative has led to an increase in daily work order completions for technician year-over-year.

Reductions in average cost for HVAC and roofing work orders where we are leveraging national procurement to drive down material and labor costs. Lastly, we have realized the reduction in work order volume year-over-year by taking advantage of trip voiding opportunities. These are just some of the reasons we are seeing year-over-year reductions in cost to maintain our homes and expect that trend to continue through the balance of 2017.

On our last call, we described some expectations for 2017 and we are pleased with the results produced in the first quarter of this year. We are well positioned to capitalize on the 2017 peak leasing season with a high quality portfolio, industry leading revenue management platform and unique technology capabilities that blend seamlessly with our talented team members.

I will now turn the call over to Arik.

Arik Prawer

Thank you, Charles. Today I will provide color on our financial results, provide an update on capital market activities and capital allocation then we'll conclude with 2017 guidance. Through the three months, March 31, 2017 the company recorded revenue of $151 million. On a GAAP basis, we recorded a loss of $11.3 million or $0.11 per share, which includes depreciation and amortization. Core FFO for the quarter was $52.8 million or $0.48 per share. Our solid financial results were driven by continued strong operating metrics for the same-store cohort that both Fred and Charles highlighted.

We were quite active in the capital markets in 2017, thus far we’ve taken a number of steps to extend on maturities, fix our cost of capital, diversify our funding sources and raise growth capital for the business. Highlights include, we completed a well executed $345 million convertible transaction, effectively refinancing substantially all of our convertible notes through 2017. Moreover, we lowered the coupon by 100 basis points and increased the merchant price by $7 per share.

We also entered into a $550 million swap transaction that effectively fixed the rate of our interest on the last securitization at 3.6% increasing our fixed rate debt ratio to over 90% today. As you know, we had our debut primary equity offering whereby we raised over $350 million of growth capital and enabled our sponsors to sell $400 million of secondary shares. This successful offering strengthens our balance sheets, provides growth capital and enhances our flows.

We also implemented $300 million ATM program during the quarter. We view this as another capital tool to potentially match fund growth over time. Its spread referenced we recently closed on a 675 million corporate credit facility to replace our prior two secured credit facilities, representing another milestone capital development. This is a traditional style REIT revolver with lower cost of funding greater flexibility and lower administrative burden and cost in our private facilities.

The interest rate is based upon a leverage grid and we expect pricing to be approximately LIBOR plus 200 basis points for future borrowings. Moreover it has far away provisions, should we achieve an investment grade rating during the term of the loan.

Lastly, subsequent to the quarter-end we paid down $300 million on a securitization loan. This pay acts as a cash management tool to reduce cash balance following the equity raise. So, we had a good capital market year this quarter and as a result we had no near term debt no near term debt maturities. Our debt-to-market capitalization of 46%, fixed rate profile of over 90% and over $800 million of liquidity.

Turning to capital allocation. Our cost of capital both in the equity and debt markets has improved meaningfully and allows us to be active consolidators in this space further increasing our ability to buy accretively. As Fred mentioned, we have robust pipeline that brings our acquisitions target range to $400 million to $500 million for the year, excluding any significant portfolio transactions. We anticipate a monthly run rate of approximately $30 million for single asset acquisitions. We will continue to grow the build-to-rent pipelines, opportunistically review small and mid-sized portfolios and remain positioned to act on large portfolio transactions.

We entered last year with $900 million capital recycling program. I am pleased to announce that we are over two-thirds through that program with the remaining $300 million of asset earmarked for future disposition. We expect to $200 million to $250 million of dispositions in 2017 as we continue our ongoing portfolio optimization program.

Lastly, I will revisit guidance for the year. For the full year 2017, we continue to forecast core FFO per share in the range of $1.85 to $1.95 per share. This represents double digit growth over the prior year. We now enjoy almost 29,000 homes in our same home set [ph] providing considerable stability and predictability. Specifically, our operational assumption for 2017 includes same home occupancy averaging between 95% and 96% for the year, turnover of 34% to 36%. Same home revenue growth of 4% to 5%, same home expense growth of 2% to 3% and same home core NOI margins of 63% to 65%.

Our operating platform continues to optimize and deliver industry leading metrics. Our industry enjoys a constructive macro backdrop and would like our footprint in terrific markets with strong household formations and job growth dynamics. We had a highly productive first quarter from an operating, financial and balance sheet perspective. We like our growth prospects for the year and beyond and look forward to continuing to deliver on all cylinders for our shareholders.

With that, let’s turn the call back to the operator for questions.

David Corak

Good morning. In terms of the new build deal flow. Could you give us an update on your thoughts and discussions with developer there? You mentioned on the last call the 600 homes were in some sort of formal contract including the small portfolios. But maybe just an updated in the number and timing there? Then have you guys put into place any kind of larger contract this year or just still mainly the smaller deals with a handful of developers?

Frederick Tuomi

Okay. Yeah, this is Fred. Thank you for your question. Yeah, we’re still very excited about the newbuild concept. We've been doing it for several years going back to even pre-merger with both companies and we already have roughly 1,000 of these in our portfolio today. But we’ve amped up the activity. Actually we haven’t had to go too much on outreach, they’re coming to us now or as before we had to go cultivate these relationships. So, we’re now with the newbuilds, we’ve gone about 600 in the first pipeline. We’re already delivered on 85 this year and we think that the balance this year, we could probably continue about 400 more. And then we already had commitments for about 150 of those deliver spilling into 2018 and that pipeline continues to grow as the relationships that we have become deeper and we cultivate more new relationships with small local builders, regional builders and a few of the large nationals.

We currently have about 45 relationships of various types with different builders in our target markets. One more interesting part on both build-to-rent as we’re also developing some 100% fully contained build-to-rent communities where every home is a rental and we have about 11 of those in process now, three of them actively delivering and eight of them in the queue yet to come.

David Corak

Okay. Great. And then turning back to acquisitions. The $92 million or so you bought this quarter. What do you think is an appropriate yield or cap rate for that? Is this a good run rate for the rest of the year going forward? Then for the newbuild the yield on those, what kind of premium are you guys underwriting those to?

Arik Prawer

Yeah, the cap rates have been very stable for all of 2016 and coming into 2017 we haven't seen any movement on cap rate across our markets for the type of high quality homes that we’re interested in, that we’re buying, well located, good neighborhoods, good schools, low crime et cetera. So, our buybacks have been very steady, very consistent, very disciplined and we’ve been able to fill that, our allocation 30 million to 40 million a month one option small portfolios and newbuild. The cap rates on the single asset acquisitions have been very steady with the 5.6% to 6% range. In Q1, we averaged this a little over 5.6% and that’s spread across the markets of North Carolina, where we bought 140 assets, Nashville where we bought 100, Phoenix about 85, Denver 36 and then others spread between Dallas and Las Vegas and Atlanta.

CapEx might be a couple ticks lower in hot markets such as Phoenix. In California, if we’re buying this that we have not, is a little bit higher in the North Carolina and Nashville markets. So in terms of the newbuild cap rates, the interesting type there we’re building brand new homes at a higher cap rates, where we’ll get yield of 6% to 6% plus on the newbuilds today.

David Corak

Okay. Great. And then one last one for me. I appreciate the new same-store disclosure very much, makes modeling a lot more efficient. But just digging in a little bit, can you talk a little bit more about the rise in the bad debt. It’s kind of in the middle of your range or has been in the higher end of kind of range you’ve stated. So, just trying to figure out, that’s material or is it just the merger comp. One of your peers had a pretty big increase as well, so just want to make sure it not really a systemic kind of trend. And if you have it, maybe it would help us to see what April is versus last year and as a percentage of rent?

Frederick Tuomi

Yeah, we don't see this as being any systemic thing it's really when you look quarter-over-quarter, we had a really low bad debt number and coming in at 1.4 is actually the lowest we've been over the last three quarters. So, the trend is actually down, which is positive. So, this is something that we look at, it’s within our range. We hope to overtime to drive it down, but right now as we look at 2016, we think the range from 1% to 1.5% we feel comfortable and we should be in that range by the end of the year. Looks like in April we’re about flat to where we were in Q1. Yes, the large percentage increase on quarter-over-quarter was purely driven by the low bad debt experience that we had our first quarter of the of the merger, where we had on cutting back on home side, that come into the merger with a very conservative over accrued bad debt allowance. So we had that benefit, so if you look at this way, the trends that we provided in our supplemental, you can see an unusually Q1 was clearly a comp issue quarter-over-quarter.

David Corak

Okay. All right. Fair enough. Thanks a lot guys.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Douglas Harter with Credit Suisse. Please proceed with your question.

Douglas Harter

Thanks. I was hoping you could – in the half of the markets that you're ready above a 70% NOI margin. Do you think there is more room for that to go higher?

Arik Prawer

Yeah, we look at our portfolio across all of our markets and we really like our footprint and obviously we’ve had a handful of markets like Denver, Phoenix, Las Vegas Charlotte, Northern California that are comfortably above 70% this quarter and have been there pretty consistently. As I talk about on previous calls our opportunity was in our, more stabilized more growing markets as of 2015 in the merger where the way with buying homes in Texas, in Florida. We're going to stabilize those in 2016 and what you're seeing now is the margins tick up there and we’re getting good momentum. So, we see that as our opportunity to grow those markets, that’s Miami, Orlando, Tampa as well as looking at Houston, which is starting to get good occupancy now. So, there’s an opportunity to grow those markets and then is this overall efficiencies that we’ve gained through the merger and we continue to look to optimize, use our technology and get more efficient. So we want to put all the margins up, but the opportunity is in Florida and Texas for us right now.

Douglas Harter

Great. Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Jade Rahmani with KBW. Please proceed with your question.

Jade Rahmani

Thanks very much. You guys have been at the forefront of pioneering technologies, technology investments in the space in single-family rental. Are there any new technology investments that you’re looking into that could potentially improve efficiencies or add to other revenues?

Frederick Tuomi

Yeah, Jade this is Fred. Thank you. Yeah, we do believe we've been on the forefront and fortunately, going back to the very beginning of this venture. Our sponsors allowed us in fact, encourage us to invest heavily in the technology for the long run, right from the get go. So, we have a little bit of unfair advantage there. We’re early adopters and early creators of a lot of these technologies that are now given us a lot of benefits, not only for ourselves, but for customers as well. But you're never done. We’re constantly refining and enhancing what we already have and constantly challenging our people up and down the organization to come up with the next big thing. So, we’ve got some ideas in the hopper. You’ll have to wait and see what those are. But Charles and his team and Larry our CTO and the whole group, we continue to have the creative juices flowing. I can tell you that one area that we’re going to continue to leverage is our smart home.

We started just a couple of years ago. It started off really as a necessity, just for key control, migrated into an expense savings on utility management and basic utility control. And then it went into enhancing and making the leasing process more efficient for our leasing people and for our customers, that was largely adopted and braced by our customers as well as our field employees and now turn into an ancillary revenue source we pick that same system and put it into the hands of our residents who just had an enjoyable experience using it in a leasing process is a easy sell have them continue it into the living process.

So, we think they can take that platform and continue to add to it. In terms of efficiencies, Internet of Things is a real thing, being able to analyze and detract and do preventive and predictive maintenance activities, getting constant feedback on centers in our homes, as well as, figure out new ways to enhance that ancillary revenue source through the addition of other types of home automation, home control, security et cetera. So, that’s a big frontier for us, but we’ve got several other tricks up our sleeves that aren’t quite yet to talk about.

Charles Young

A lot of this as Fred said is built off of smart home. We’ve contained a lot of efficiencies, but we need to roll this out in terms of the ancillary revenue and we have the systems in many of the homes already, that people are in and we can go start those and so there’s ongoing predictive analytics, that will help us on cost to maintain. So, there’s a lot of things that we’re going to trying to build off in the smart home apparatus.

Jade Rahmani

In terms of the platform, what percentage of work orders are currently done with internal employees?

Frederick Tuomi

Yeah, we’re running 30% and 40% depending on the region. Some regions were able to do a little more. That number runs a little higher in slower R&M season of Q4 and Q1. But month-over-month has been growing and we feel comfortable that that’s part of what’s driving our cost to maintain down, our number down quarter-over-quarter.

Charles Young

Yeah, and we’re continuing to refine that process, but we would never expect that to be 100%. So, that would mean that you’re overstaffed for similar parts during the year because of the seasonality of the business. So, we believe in tapering that to an appropriate labor utilization rate. If we get our labor utilization in the sweet spot, maybe 75% or so then we know we’re doing well. But the key point with our technology platform on the service delivery side is that our tech platform is agnostic in terms of who’s delivering that service to the resident at that time. By that I mean, our vendors that are embedded and improved on to our platform as well as our employees working on the platform in a type of manner.

Both carry smartphone with the same app, operate upto to same supply and procurement database are distributed through the same route optimization and call routing system and supported by the entity. Identical call center. So whether it’s a vendor or an employee, our platform really doesn’t care, it doesn’t differentiate. We just want to get the right person at the right spot with the right tools and the right skills at the right cost at the right time. That’s a big technology challenge, but we think we’re low on the way of deploying that and its working quite well so far.

To Fred’s point, we spend a lot of thinking about the tech efficiency and year-over-year we’ve been able to drive it up by about 17%. And we’ve seen some of our top performers, who are doing three or four work orders a day last year, performing well over five, five to six. So, driving those – again is the route optimization and it’s about being intelligent around our dispatch, thinking about the service, region, the technician and who more qualified person to go out there and bundling those work orders as well. So, we’re currently looking in China, optimize that.

Jade Rahmani

Can you comment on CapEx spend, which continues to run a bit high at I think over 1,300 per home annualized. What are the main items is a small part of the portfolio, driving a large amount of the CapEx spend? Do you expect improvement going forward?

Frederick Tuomi

Yeah, as we think about 2600 to 2800 cost to maintain range, as we’ve analyzed the portfolio over last year, we think is a 50-50 split between expense and CapEx. So, coming in this month that the 337 is kind of right on a number. As you know with CapEx, its lumpy that will be difficult to predict. So, we pay attention to it and as we’ve mentioned before, 98.5 of our portfolio is performing well below those numbers. So, we are trying identify those outliers and pay attention to them. Think about whether we can resolve the issues or potentially dispose them. And overall though the main drivers of CapEx, HVAC, about kind of 15% or the big part of is, we think it’s a big part of it and our procurement cost have been able to bring those costs down. So we’ve been able to reduce HVAC by 10% or 15% and roofing cost for 10% or 15% using our national platform and national labor and material rates. So, we’re constantly looking at it. We keep in mind though this is a seasonal metric. As we go into Q2 and Q3, these numbers may go up a little and come down again in Q4. So, we’re watching it closely and looking to drive a number down quarter-over-quarter.

Jade Rahmani

And lastly just wanted to why turnover increased despite improvement in renewal and retention rates. Was the function of denominators, the number of lease expirations and a larger portfolio or was it something else, explain that.

Charles Young

Yeah, now good question. We had more explorations in Q1 this year than last year. Our actually retention in renewal rates as you mentioned were at the top of numbers for us to date. So, we feel good about that and I think that’s reflecting in our strong margins. But we had, as we look at our lease exploration schedule we wanted to move up those explorations earlier into Q1 at peak leasing season already picking up where you can see from our replacement rents we were able to take advantage of turning out home quickly and having the high demand now. The other of it is as you know we came out of the merger, we had multi year leases. And a lot of those multi year leases were expiring in Q1 and so that’s part of why you see a little higher turnover. The reality is, it still a good number at 31%, we have a range of 34% to 36% for the year, where lease expiration schedule is going, we feel comfortable with where that number stands today.

Frederick Tuomi

One example of our revenue management platform as Charles just mentioned, coming into this early on, we didn’t have a great time through data base of historical. We had a lot of our instincts and our knowledge from multi family business, which served us quite well in setting the ideal lease exploration curves for each market and each sub markets. So what we’ve noticed in the single-family business over the last couple of years, is that February, March are pretty strong leasing months. It’s surprised me the first time, the second time it was a trend, another data point and then third time there was a trend. So the only thing to do is take really a little bit of pressure off of the absolute peak of the peak leasing season and exploration forward in our system. Our revenue management system coupled with our Atlas system in the hands of the field management employees allow us from our asset management group to change the shape of the curve at the desire and then it takes maybe the balance of that year to implement to build that in, so now we have a little bit of more of a shift in curve, a little bit more into Q1, a little bit less at the peak of the Q2, Q3.

Arik Prawer

And you could really see it from our strong demand in replacement rents over Q1 really, low twos, January, February and 3.8 in March, really ramped up and is driving entire April at over 6%. So, it’s actually great timing in terms of our expirations coming through, able to turn them quickly and capitalize on the demand.

Our next question comes from the line of Vincent Chao of Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Vincent Chao

Just a quick question on the market a little disclosures, I’m just curious I know they’re still very strong in terms of rate growth in Orlando and Tampa. But we have heard from the department guys that there is some supply pressures that are starting to cost some deceleration of growth and you guys did also have a little bit of decel on that front as well. Just curious if you’re seeing anything change in the market conditions in those two markets?

Charles Young

This is Charles. Q1 it was seasonal, slow down which is expected. We were able to keep our occupancy strong so we gave up a little bit on replacement rent. There were some pressures from competitors who were doing some concessions, but we stay strong. But ultimately to your question, as we look at April in Orlando our rent growth have moved up from 3.7 in Q1 to 4.4, so it’s moving up nicely. In Tampa, where we were 2.5, which is a little lower than we wanted in Tampa, but we’re 4.1 in April, so that’s moving up. And Miami also went from below three to over 4. So again we tried to balance the rent growth with occupancy. We went into Q2 in a really strong position with occupancy and taking advantage of that strong demand that picked up in April, you’re able to see our rent growth start to accelerate.

Frederick Tuomi

Yeah, in terms of supply, as I mentioned in my comments before and have mentioned this previously, some of the time you allow one of our advantages is that we don’t really have susceptibility to supply charts. You’re not going to have a couple thousand build-to-rent homes brought into the market or several thousand converts from ownership to rent in a local club market, it’s just not going to happen, whereas an apartment business, we know that that can happen from time to time when everyone decides to build same time and same place. So any kind of rent growth or occupancy or any kind of variability, I don’t see it ever happening as a result of supply shock. It may be other competitive factors but it certainly won’t be supply.

Jade Rahmani

Well, I guess, at some point if the apartment guys cut enough then there might be, but I guess just curious you mentioned that the competition was giving some concessions. You were referring to other single-family rental competitors, not apartment guys, is that correct?

Charles Young

Not, apartment, single-family rental and mostly was those who were acquiring new markets, who were trying to get leased up. We’re not seeing that anymore, now that the demand is there, they’ve moved off those.

Frederick Tuomi

Orlando and Tampa you might see a little more home buying, move outs for home buying, they’re always at the top of the chart there and based on seasonality and the home purchasing plus you may have a little more pressure in Orlando, single-family homes or so affordable.

Charles Young

Those are two of the top three for home purchases.

Jade Rahmani

Got it. Okay. I guess, just sticking with the markets to their disclosures changed a little bit in terms of how you’re breaking out the markets, so kind of got rid of the top 10 markets, I think some of the other markets were broken out a little bit more granularly here. So, that’s all good. I was just curious if there’s anything to read into that in terms of where you’re looking to scale, if maybe some of the other markets are now more interesting to you in terms of trying and grow than previously.

Charles Young

No change. That’s really just to clean up that page in the supplemental and to be consistent the way we think about it internally. We still love our market footprint, it’s a fairly small footprint, but it’s a very deep footprint and it’s in the high growth markets in terms of the national economy. In terms of growth, as we’ve mentioned several times over the last year or so, we continue to grow in our sub scale core markets, which are Nashville, Raleigh and Charlotte, Denver, Phoenix. So we’re putting most of our acquisition efforts on those markets and then be opportunistic in any of our core markets as deals come to us that maybe attractive that we can tuck in and further increase our density and further add to our overall operating performance there. But no other read into how we to show the information on those stages.

Jade Rahmani

Got it. Okay. And then just one last clarifying question for me. Just the guidance for same-store revenue and expense growth was unchanged, it does look like that. Those ranges both exclude the change utility across that you mentioned earlier that that's a place and at the end of 2016. But I guess, as we’re comparing your performance year-to-date, I think on page 20 is the only adjustment we have to make here to the 6.9% that was reported on a revenue size is taking out 800,000 for that’s disclosed in the footnote. Is that the right way to think about it?

Frederick Tuomi

Well, you said, when you’re looking at the rental revenue, just look at that line rental revenue and then the other income, other utility, so you have that core growth of 5.6 being more accurate for this quarter. Kind of neutralizing the impact of that utility conversion program, just like on the expense is the same way. So, Q1 has a small number of transactions relative to Q2 and Q3. Q2 and Q3 is really where you make, you drive, the year results. So I wouldn’t read off, you can’t just take Q1 and multiply it by four, so we can update that more as we come into the end of second quarter on the next call. Arik, did you have anything?

Arik Prawer

Yeah, I would just say, mathematically, you just deducted from revenue, the resident utility reimbursement and then deducted from expenses and that will be give you the net revenue and expense growth. And then another way to think about is just look at the quarter which kind of, which takes out the target facts, and that’s approval. All of this is consistent with our guidance.

Jade Rahmani

Right. Okay. Thanks.

[Operator Instructions] Final question will come from the line of John Pawlowski with Green Street Advisors. Please proceed with your question.

John Pawlowski

Thanks, Charles I believe heading into the year, you were expecting occupancy to be flat. But you picked up 60 bps year-over-year. So, curious was it a change of strategy as you went through the quarter in terms of what you're seeing on the ground? Or was it just an upside surprise leasing activity?

Charles Young

With our revenue management, asset management platform we’re always trying to optimizing between occupancy and rent growth and we know that the busy leasing season is coming, which is going to do add to a little bit of a turnover and so we really wanted to go in strong and we’ve been able to do that. So, nice surprise, but we still had some good rent growth in Q1 right at what we expected, maybe a little higher. And I think it puts us in a really great position in Q2 to optimize rents as much as possible. So, I think it was a strategy of trying to find the right balance and we have our legs under us in each region is trying to find out right balance working closely with asset management. So, went in good shape and I think it will show in Q2.

John Pawlowski

Okay. And then on the expense side, curious if you can give some color, what’s shifting within the property management cost bucket. Last year, at different same-store pool, but last year costs were down 22%. This year they’re up 14% through Q1. So, what can we expect over the balance of the year in property management cost?

Charles Young

Yeah, this is Charles, good question. As we’ve mentioned actually put in my opening remarks there. We expect PM expense as a percentage of revenue to run 5% to 6%. We ran low all last year and we became in in Q1 right in the middle of that range of 5.6%. So, we feel comfortable where that number one was and some of that was as looked at Q4, we’re 4.9% and Q3 we’re at 5%. We feel we ran low, but we executed well. And since June of 2016, we acquired 500 homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, 280 homes in Nashville, another 500 homes in Phoenix, Dallas and Denver. So as we looked at Q1, we saw that we had the growth capital hand from the equity raise and the current acquisition and anticipated acquisition growth, it was time to moderately have that in our under scale regions of Nashville, Charlotte and Raleigh.

So, while we had to anticipate what’s coming and when you have a under scale region, sometimes you need a higher slightly out ahead. When you go into the larger regions like Denver and Dallas, you don’t need to hire as many bodies. We’re there, we have our scale, it’s a lot easier. And the other thing I’ll add is our centralized call center. We knew we were understaffed in Q4, the demand wasn't huge, so in Q1, anticipation of peak leasing season, we added a few of our new teammates to the squad. And it served well, we’ve been able to keep up with the demand and ultimately we think PM [ph] expense at 5.6% is going to be that run rate between 5 to 6 for the year. And we’re pleased with our operational results in the quarter. Both NOI occupancy and leasing.

John Pawlowski

Last one for me, Fred or Arik when you’re setting up the capital plan and the balance sheet for 2017 and 2018. I guess, what specific factors came into play to ramp your acquisition pace modestly?

Frederick Tuomi

Its fair enough. As I mentioned in my opening remarks, really our cost of capital both on the debt and equity side, give us an opportunity to deploy capital very accretively. So, when the recent, with our pipeline, with the equity raise that was really sized to our pipeline, we thought that it made sense to have a sort of a $400 million to $500 million year. It’s very consistent with our previous statements where substantially this is going to be funding with the equity from the offering. And then we also have a capital recycling program to the tune of $200 million to $250 million that's there. So, it’s a combination of the opportunities that are out there and our ability to finance them accretively. So, we’re fortunate in that way.

John Pawlowski

Great. Thanks for your time.

We have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. Mr. Tuomi, I would now like to turn the floor back over to you for closing comments.

Frederick Tuomi

Good. Thank you all very much. We had great first quarter, looking forward to the balance of the year and we’ll see many of in the New York in June. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day.

