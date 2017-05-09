American Express Has Lost Its Steam Of Growth

Business Model

Although often compared directly with Visa (NYSE:V) and MasterCard (NYSE:MA), American Express (NYSE:AXP) actually has a distinct business model from both firms. American Express does not only process transactions between consumers and merchants but is also a card issuer; in other words, AMEX handles all aspects of the transaction relationship. Unlike mere payment process companies, AMEX earns interest income on top of processing charges. In 2016, AMEX earned 22% of its revenue from interest revenues, the majority of which are interest on loans.

Revenue Breakdown

(10-K)

Item Description Discount Revenue Fees charged to merchants for accepting cards from American Express. Net Card fees Revenue earned from annual card membership fees Other fees Foreign currency conversion fees, delinquency fees, travel commissions, etc. *Interest Income Interest income earned on outstanding balances

*Interest income is calculated by total interest income - total interest expense

82% of revenue AMEX earns is from risk-free channels which directly correlate with the number of AMEX members; this revenue structure provides a moat for AMEX as the number of card holders is unlikely to significantly decrease in depression times, therefore, profit will not be significantly harmed during an economic downturn.

However, AMEX seems to be hitting a bottleneck of growth in the past 2 years; in 2016, the only category showing growth was net card fees which is driven by the growth of Platinum, Gold and Delta portfolios. Discount revenue decreased 3% compared to 2015; AMEX ascribed the problem to the loss of Costco (NASDAQ:COST) related revenue; however, we believe the loss of Costco business is non-recurrent and should not pose a huge problem for the development of AMEX. We believe the real problem for AMEX lies in its discount rate, which is the rate it charges to its merchants for transactions. The average discount rate for 2014, 2015 and 2016 were 2.48%, 2.46%, and 2.45%, respectively; the decline of the discount rate shows that AMEX is losing ground to its competitors and has to decrease % cut per transaction in order to retain merchants.

We expect total revenue net of interest expense to remain flat or increase in low single digits next year as AMEX still faces fierce competition in discount revenue and the average discount rate is very likely to continue to fall. We believe the growth in revenue will mainly be contributed by net card fees because AMEX has increased its Platinum card annual fees by $100 to $550 per year.

Financial

(Morningstar)

(10-K)

AMEX revenue has been rather steady in the past 5 years, ranging from $31,000 million to $34,000 million; this is quite alarming as Visa's revenue increased by 44.7% and that of MasterCard increased by 45.7%. We believe this is due to the market orientation of AMEX. AMEX is missing out on the lower end market; in America, AMEX only has 6 credit cards with no annual fees compared to the range of no annual fee cards provided by Chase and other banks that transact using Visa and MasterCard's system.

From the comparison of the amount of interest income from different groups, we see that average balance from US consumer services remains to be the largest contributor of that income, yet the average balance has decreased by 10 million. We expect the ratio contributed by each segment to remain steady in 2017, yet the overall average balance should increase by low single digits as the economy continue to improve.

In 2016, marketing expenses increased by 17%; this brings no surprise as all major credit processors are increasing spending to acquire new partners and retain current ones. In 2016, AMEX lost Costco to Visa, which is a disappointment and a warning sign to the firm, so we expect marketing and promotion expenses to continue to increase in high double digits in order for AMEX to stay in the payment processing war. We are also happy to see the increase of card member services fees as this implies AMEX is putting effort in its customer services to secure its lead in the area. Customer service is a huge differentiator between different card issuing banks, and AMEX is still a leader in the area. We have done an experiment and discovered that AMEX's customer service line picks up calls 4.3 minutes faster than Chase's customer service line and 6 minutes faster than Discover Financial's.

Though the increase of expenses has its needs and virtue, this is alarming. As we have seen in the earlier part of the article, AMEX's revenue has remained relatively flat for the past 3 years; if recurrent expenses continue to increase incessantly, AMEX's profitability will eventually take a hit in the long run.

In 2016, Amex's cash increased by $2,446 million, yet operating cash flow has decreased by 25% when compared to 2015. The increase of net cash flow is mainly due to the net decrease in card member receivables and loans, which increased by 146% YOY because of the sale of HFS (Held for sale portfolio). This is a non-recurrent event and, therefore, we expect cash flow in 2017 to decrease.

The lack of competitiveness of the firm is showing its impact on its free cash flow which measures the amount of cash the company is able to generate after spending the money required to maintain its asset base. Free cash flow of the company was $9,795 million, $9,631 million and $6,849 million, respectively, in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and per share was $9.373, $9.641 and $7.34, respectively, in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Shares outstanding of the firm is steadily decreasing because of its share repurchase program. In 2016, the number of shares of AMEX decreased by 66 million shares; the average purchase price of shares was $63.11, which is 12.5 times earnings of 2015. The repurchase program has spent $4.4 billion in 2016. We are happy to see that AMEX is vehemently purchasing its own shares as we see this as a way to boost shareholders' wealth.

Though AMEX shows little growth potential, it is still very well run. Operating margins still seem solid, averaging 25.2% over the 3-year period from 2014 to 2016. ROE also shows that AMEX is very good at creating value for its investors, averaging 26.41% over a 3-year period. We have noticed that of the past 10 years, only in 2009 had AMEX's ROE dropped below 20%; this is very impressive as this shows AMEX is very well run and can consistently create value for its investors.

Business strengths

Being a card-issuing and card processing company gives AMEX a distinctive advantage. AMEX is running on a "closed loop" system, which means the firm has the access to information at both ends of the card transaction, gaining information of merchants and card members at the same time (10-K). This allows the firm to analyze data of the trade and roll out a targeted marketing strategy to its card members to boost transaction amounts. We believe the close loop system allows AMEX to target high spending clients and match them with particular merchants, forming a fortuitous cycle for all parties in the loop.

The increasing interest rate environment may allow AMEX to charge its clients higher interest rates.

Risks

We believe the major threat AMEX is facing right now is the intense competition in the higher end market. AMEX used to dominate the higher end credit card market, but lately, several firms have rolled out credit cards that directly compete with AMEX's niche. In 2016, Chase introduced the Chase Sapphire Reserve card and Citi introduced the Citi Platinum card, both of which targeted the high-end market and provided similar benefits as AMEX's platinum card. US Bank recently introduced the Altitude Reserve travel credit card which also targets the same market.

Another risk for AMEX is the decline of the company's image. AMEX cards used to be framed as a symbol of success. It offers concierge services and helps its holders to gain access to high-end events; people will pay extra for such symbolism. However, as millennials became the main force of spending, they need less of those "luxury" services from AMEX as those functions are either replaced by the internet (travel recommendation services) or also provided by its competitors (concierge services). This change of preference puts AMEX in an awkward market position where the firm could lose its direction if not dealt with properly.

Valuation

We believe AMEX is a mature company in a rapidly expanding sector with limited growth prospect because of the increasing competition and the lack of growth in revenue. However, as the company is still vehemently buying back shares, we believe EPS will still grow at low single-digit percentage. Using the DCF valuation method with earnings guidance for 2017, which ranges between $5.6-$5.8, a 4% growth for 5 years then 2% perpetually and a 10% discount rate, we came to conclude the fair value of the stock to be between $77.78-$80.45.

Over the past 13 years, AMEX's median PE is 14.24. As AMEX is no longer rapidly growing, the PE ratio can be adopted as one of the projection metrics. Using the median PE as reference with 2017 expected earnings, the stock price should be between $79.744 and $82.592.

Weighing results of 2 valuation methods equally, we find the fair value of the stock to be $80.1415 (2.5% upside potential as of 5/8/2017). AMEX is now trading around its fair value; however, we do not suggest investors take large positions now as the current price does not provide a sufficient margin of safety. Applying a 20% margin of safety into our fair value, we believe $64.11 to be the safe price to buy a large position in the stock.

Conclusion

AMEX has proven itself to be a valuable asset to its shareholder over the years. Currently, it is still earning superior returns for its shareholders, yet if the firm does not regain its momentum to grow, it may fall short in the fierce competition of the payment industry and be surpassed by its competitors. We give the stock a "HOLD" rating for its limited growth prospect but stable income flow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.