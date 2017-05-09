Net Lease REITs, Shopping Centers, and Malls were the worst performers. Retail real estate sectors continue to feel the brunt of the discomfort from the fast-changing retail landscape.

35% of REITs boosted 2017 guidance while just 10% lowered guidance. Data Center REITs led the way in Q1, followed by the Apartment and Industrial REITs.

Earnings Report Card Overview

Each quarter, we publish a "REIT Earnings Report Card," which briefly recaps the quarterly results of the 13 REIT sectors.

Data Center

Data Center REITs reported a very strong quarter as demand continues to outpace new supply and the "big-data" thesis remains very much intact. The digitization of health records, self-driving technology, and artificial intelligence remain key drivers of demand over the next decade. Data Center REITs remain a safe place to play these trends relative to non-real estate technology stocks.

Apartment

Apartment REITs continue to be resilient in the face of a mountain of high-end apartment supply as demand remains firm, a function of higher home prices and a millennial generation that values the optionality of renting more than prior generations. Rent growth is expected to be 2-3.5% this year. Sunbelt and California markets continue to perform well, while NYC continues to be weak.

Industrial

Industrial REITs continue to smash expectations as logistics facilities and warehouse space are in high demand, a function of the changing landscape in the retail sector. Supply continues to be a lingering concern, as the booming sector is no longer under the radar.

Manufactured Housing

Mark Twain famously said "Buy land, they're not making any more of it." The same can be said about manufactured housing parks. The revival of the working class, combined with the near-zero net supply growth over the past decade, has given manufactured housing REITs the pricing power to continue to raise rents.

Hotel

Hotel REITs have continued to impress despite the emergence of Airbnb several years ago. The past three years have been some of the best on record in terms of occupancy. 2017 is trending well, and Airbnb remains a marginal player despite their extremely lofty private market valuations.

Healthcare

Healthcare inflation, particularly labor costs, has continued to pressure healthcare REITs over the past several years. The wave of boomers moving into senior housing facilities is still several years away, so supply issues will continue to linger. MOB and life science demand was solid. Skilled nursing REITs and hospitals continue to move at the whim of legislators.

Office

Office REITs have been following the same trend as apartments for the past half-decade. West Coast and Sunbelt markets continue to outperform on strong demand, while NYC struggles with new supply. Despite higher taxes, the young and educated labor pool has generally kept businesses in NYC, but the same can't be said for other high-tax states in the Northeast like Connecticut, which has yet to fully recover from the recession. The removal of the state and local tax exemption will only make things worse.

Student Housing

Student Housing REITs have underperformed this year as EDR reported weaker than expected same-unit rent growth. The sector continues to be priced at a modest premium to other apartment REITs, but the secular growth story of Universities needing to upgrade aging dormitories with more attractive REIT-built units remains

Single Family Rental

The Invitation Homes IPO injected a jolt of investor confidence into the sector, but Q1 earnings brought the sector back down to reality. Issues with mortgage service firm Ocwen (NYSE:OCN), which has plunged 60% this year, are too close for comfort for many investors, despite that fact that these REITs are no longer active in the NPL space.

Mall

Retail continues to be the ugly duckling in the REIT space, and if not for General Growth Properties (NYSE:GGP) revealing that it is exploring "all available options" to close the gap between public and private market prices of assets, the mall space would likely be the worst performing sector. Store closures are expected to be 2x the rate of 2016, but these closures are largely concentrated in lower quality assets. The higher quality mall REITs continue to command occupancy rates exceeding 95% and NAV discounts that are 30%+. Clearly either public REITs are generously underpriced or private sector values are overpriced.

Storage

Sector-leading performance in 2014 and 2015 pushed storage REIT valuations above sustainable levels, and despite solid performance over the past half-dozen quarters, these storage REITs have continued to underperform. Storage REITs were once a "low-supply-driven thesis," but supply levels have increased at a significant rate over the past two years, while demand has shown some early signs of weakening. Growth rates remain above the REIT average and valuations have come back in line with reasonable levels.

Shopping Center

Q1 was actually a solid quarter for shopping centers, as the vast majority of REITs beat expectations. We've been saying for several months that we suspected 2017 guidance was overly conservative, so the market wasn't overly impressed with the better-than-expected results. DDR lowered 2017 guidance into negative-growth territory, which seemed to spook many investors. There is no doubt that the retail landscape is changing, but we continue to believe that sentiment is too negative given the relatively healthy brick-and-mortar retail sales data.

Net Lease

Credit issues with key tenants at Spirit Capital dragged down the entire Net Lease sector despite generally better-than-expected results outside of SRC. Investors sometimes overlook the net lease sector's exposure to retail and are instead captivated by their bond-substitute-qualities. This quarter seemed to serve as a reminder that these bond-like net lease payments are not risk-free.

Bottom Line

Q1 earnings were generally better than expected across the real estate sector. Roughly 45% of REITs exceeded consensus expectations, while 40% met, and just 15% missed. 35% of REITS boosted 2017 guidance while just 10% lowered guidance. Data Center REITs led the way in Q1, followed by the Apartment and Industrial REITs. Net Lease REITs, Shopping Centers, and Malls were the worst performers, as these sectors feel the brunt of the discomfort from the fast-changing retail landscape.

