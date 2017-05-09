What Is Sparking Novartis Shares This Spring?

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is a global healthcare company located in Switzerland seeking to provide medical solutions to evolving needs of the industry. With a market cap of nearly 208 billion, NVS has offset erosion of earnings by generic competition with 7% first quarter growth 2017, beating earnings estimates. The company delivered sales growth across all divisions led by Cosentyx, Entresto, and Gilenya. Recent FDA approval of Rydapt in AML and SM is a positive for the company. The company indicated it will be moving "upstream" when signing in-licensing deals to develop its pipeline due to increased costs of partnerships and acquistions. With key readouts this year for phase 2 CAR-T therapy, things are looking bullish for the biopharmaceutical giant.

FDA approval of Rydapt (midostaurin, PKC412) in late April marks the first approval for newly diagnosed FLT3-mutated AML in more than 25 years. Rydapt in combination with cytarabine and daunorubicin was shown to confer a 23% decrease in death risk in this fast-progressing patient population compared to chemotherapy alone. The approval included a second indication, systemic mastocytosis (mast cell leukemia, SMCD, ASM, SM-AHN), and is the only drug approved for the rare condition. Estimated overall response rate was reported at 21%, with complete remission or partial remission reported at 17%.

In April, Sandoz, a Novartis biosimilar division, received positive CHMP opinions for rituximab and etanercept to treat immunological diseases and blood cancers. Sandoz is the only company to have 5 biosimilars approved in Europe, indicating a leadership position in the development of biosimilars. Strong Bio recognizes biosimilar development as a very good way to offset erosion of generic competition while still bringing lower costs to patients and insurance companies for treatment.

In March 2017, Kisqali (LEE011) was approved by FDA for treatment of advanced breast cancer in combination with any aromatase inhibitor. The phase 3 study met endpoints in postmenopausal women (HR+/HER2-) advanced metastatic cancer. It was reviewed as yet another FDA breakthrough therapy designation treatment. It achieved a statistically significant improvement in PFS in combination with letrozole, reducing disease progression or death by 44% over letrozole alone, and decreased tumor burden with 53% overall response rate versus letrozole alone. The study's principal investigator Gabriel Hortobagyi stated, "These results affirm that combination therapy with a CDK4/6 inhibitor like ribociclib and an aromatase inhibitor should be a new standard of care for initial treatment of HR+ advanced breast cancer" (MD Anderson Cancer Center).

In a second pivotal phase 3 study, NVS AMG334 yielded a positive readout for episodic migraine. It is being co-developed with Amgen. AMG334 showed a statistically significant reduction in monthly migraine versus placebo. The mechanisms of action in mediating pain is via calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor targeting and blockade. 6 month data reflected nearly 2200 patients evaluated in clinical study.

On May 5, 2017, NVS exercised its exclusive agreement with Conatus for treatment of chronic liver diseases, including NASH, a leading cause of liver transplants. Conatus is currently engaged in a phase 2b trial with emricasan for NASH. Phase 3 studies of emricasan as a monotherapy and combination therapy with Novartis FXR agonists currently in phase 2 clinical trials will be conducted if Conatus achieves positive results. Farnesoid X receptor agonists have been shown to reduce fat, inflammation, degeneration, and fibrosis of the liver, and reduce serum alkaline phosphatase levels (a marker of disease state). Both therapies are on FDA fast-track programs.

In April, FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation in DLBCL for CTL019 CAR-T cell therapy. Key readout expected June 14 from its CAR-T diffuse large B-cell lymphoma phase 2 trial (competitor AxiCel KITE had positive phase 2 results). Both hope to bring the first CAR-T therapy to market this year. FDA granted priority review for pediatric ALL CAR-T therapy, and granted breakthrough therapy designation in this indication as well. NVS CAR-T therapy is different than typical therapies on the market, as it genetically modifies a patient's T cells to initiate anti-cancer responses in cells expressing cancer a specific cancer antigen CD19. Originally developed at University of Pennsylvania, CTL019 represents the 14th FDA breakthrough therapy designation for the company. Investigations of CD19 therapy cancer escape mechanisms are already ongoing.

Finally, multiple sclerosis treatment BAF312 and sickle cell pain mediator SEG101 are expected to submit FDA NDAs in 2018, having generated positive phase 3 results near end 2016. The multiple sclerosis study was the largest MS study ever conducted.

Strong Bio regards NVS as a strong portfolio candidate, especially in lieu of its impressive success in large international clinical trials. It has a robust pipeline and yields a dividend of 3.5%. Specific risks to the company include major competition at nearly every indication. In addition, generic competition as patents expire creates increasing pressure on the biopharma giant to produce from its pipeline. For this reason the company has chosen to start looking at early-stage partnerships to help bolster its pipeline. These partnerships are perhaps less expensive than later stage candidates, and help to stabilize smaller biotechnology companies for patient benefit as well. As always diversify portfolios and look for unwarranted drops in stock prices as nice entry points.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.