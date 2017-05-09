TransMontaigne Partners' (TLP) CEO Frederick Boutin on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TransMontaigne Partners LP (NYSE:TLP)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2017, 10:00 ET

Executives

Michael Hammell - EVP, General Counsel and Secretary

Frederick Boutin - CEO

Robert Fuller - CFO, CAO & EVP

Analysts

Shneur Gershuni - UBS Investment Bank

Selman Akyol - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Charles Fratt - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Operator

Welcome to the TransMontaigne Partners LP first quarter 2017 conference call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Michael Hammell, General Counsel and Secretary of TransMontaigne Partners. Please go ahead, sir.

Michael Hammell

Morning. Thank you, Jennifer. And thank you, everyone, for joining us today on the TransMontaigne Partners conference call. I'd like to remind you that statements made during this call might include the partnership's expectations or predictions and should be considered forward-looking statements that are covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are disclosed in our SEC filings, including the Risk Factors section of our annual report on Form 10-K.

We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, except as may be required by the law. Finally, on the call this morning, management may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. For reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please refer to our earnings release or to the company's website. With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Fred Boutin, Chief Executive Officer of TransMontaigne Partners.

Frederick Boutin

Thank you, Michael. Good morning, everyone and thank you, for joining us. Also with me on the call today is Rob Fuller, our Chief Financial Officer; and Greg Pound, our Chief Operating Officer, will be available to help addressing questions available at the end of the call. TransMontaigne had another record quarter with revenue EBITDA and distributable cash flow each coming in at their highest levels and in the partnership's 12 years history. We have been successful and growing thermal capacity while also realizing meaningful commercial successes with new contracts and improved rate compared to the first quarter of last year, revenue increased by 11%. EBITDA was up 13% and distributable cash flow grew by 23%.

The strength of our base business and our prospects for growth reported in an increase in our distribution of $0.15 for the first quarter, up from increases of $0.01 per quarter for each of the previous 4 quarters. Our distribution of $0.725 for the first quarter represented growth of 2.1% over the previous quarter and 6.6% over the first quarter of last year. Additionally, first quarter distribution coverage was strong at more than 1.6x. This uptick in our distribution growth is the reflection of continued strength and stability of our-based businesses which was built at strategic assets backed by stable long term, fee-based contracts. As well as our opportunities were significant growth over the near term. A major driver of this growth is our $75 million Collins Phase I expansion projects in Collins, Mississippi which continues to progress and extremely well.

During the first quarter, we have 1.2 million barrels of the new tank capacity in service and since the end of the first quarter, we have completed and placed into service an additional 300,000 barrels. We expect the entire 2 million barrel expansion to be in service and producing revenue before the end of the second quarter. All of this new capacity is backed by long term fee-based take pay-per-pay agreement. This is just a fantastic project for TransMontaigne, we still expect high teens cash returns on $75 million investment. And to put this in perspective there in mind that during 2016, the entire company generated EBITDA of approximately $96 million. The incremental EBITDA we expect from this project is significant and align with our long term growth objectives.

We previously applied [indiscernible] to build an additional 5 million barrels of capacity at Collins and we're in active discussions with customers. Collins is not only a strategic asset for us, but also for our customers and we're very pleased with the level of interest we have received. I'll now turn the call over to Rob who will review our financial performance.

Robert Fuller

Thank you, Fred. Revenue for the first quarter of 2017, totaled $44.9 million which was 11% higher than the $40.6 million, we reported in the first quarter of 2016. The base of revenue growth also edged higher by about 6% for the first quarter relative to the revenue we reported in the prior quarter which was in the fourth quarter of 2016. Of the $4.3 million increase in revenue, the Southeast and Gulf Coast terminals were higher by an approximately $3.3 million and $2.7 million, respectively. Partially offset by $2 million decline at Brownsville, while the river in Midwest terminals were mostly unchanged.

The decline at Brownsville was due to receive funds in the prior year from one-time legal settlement related to our propane system. The increase at Southeast terminals was predominantly driven by higher contract charges at our Collins terminals following the partial completion of capacity expansions for ongoing Phase I growth projects. For the second quarter, we expect further sequential increases in revenue from our Collins facility as we benefit from a full quarter contribution of the 300,000 barrels of capacity draw in line throughout the first quarter, 300,000 barrels completed just recently here in May and the addition of the remaining 500,000 barrels that we expect to bring into service at points throughout the second quarter. Beginning with the third quarter of this year, we expect to realize the full benefit of this 2 million barrels of new tank capacity.

For the first quarter approximately 72% of our revenue was generated by firm terminal in services contract commitments, up from approximately 70% in the prior-year period. Our contract portfolio remains attractive with 58% of our terminaling services revenues for the first quarter generated from contracts with remaining firm commitments of 3 years or more. Direct operating expenses totaled $16.5 million for the quarter, an increase of approximately $600,000 over the prior-year period most of which was associated with annual cost of living adjustments we gave to our internal employees in the first quarter and then increased employee health insurance cost. Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates totaled $2.6 million, an increase of $700,000 versus prior year's first quarter, approximately half of the increase coming from our 42.5% interest in BOSTCO JV and then half from our 50% interest in Frontera JV.

Consolidated EBITDA for the first quarter was $27.3 million, the increase of 13% compared to the $24.1 million we reported in the first quarter of 2016, our strong performance for the first quarter as compared to the year-ago quarter was driven by the partial completion of our phase I Collins growth project as well as successful re-contracting activities completed throughout last year, much of which was at higher rates. Distributable cash flow totaled $23.5 million for the quarter, higher by $4.4 million or 23% compared to the $19.1 million from first quarter of 2016. Maintenance CapEx for the first quarter was approximately $1.5 million, down from approximately $3 million in the prior-year and $4.8 million in the prior quarter, primarily this is due to the timing of maintenance projects consistent with historical trends we do expect an increase in our repairs and maintenance expense and maintenance CapEx in the later quarters of the year as the weather becomes more condusive these types of projects.

Our first quarter results included approximately $2.1 million of contribution from 1.2 million barrels in new tank capacity we had online during first quarter as Fred mentioned, today we brought online and our revenue 1.5 million of the total 2 million barrels in new storage capacity at Collins and expect to place the remaining 500,000 barrels online at points throughout the second quarter. General and administrative expenses totaled $4 million for the quarter which was consistent with amounts we recorded in the prior-year period. However, we do anticipate these costs to rise a little for the remaining quarters of the year due to $1.8 million annual increase in the Omnibus administrative fee related to Collins Phase I expansion, that was approved last week.

Under the Omnibus agreement, if we acquire or construct additional assets the owner of our General Partner may propose a revised administrative fee covering the provision of services for additional assets subject to approval by the complex community of our General Partner. This increase has been factored in to the Phase I, expected high teens cash return on our $75 million investment which Fred alluded to, earlier on this call. Net earnings for the first quarter totaled $13 million or $0.62 per limited partner unit, compared to $8.7 million and $0.41 per unit in the prior year, respectively.

As Fred mentioned earlier, we increased our quarterly distribution for the period ended March 31, 2017, by $0.15 to $0.725 per unit, the distribution was paid out yesterday on May 8, to unitholders of record as of April 28th. Our first quarter distribution represents growth of 2.1% sequentially and 6.6% above the rate paid in the prior-year first quarter ended the sixth consecutive increase in our distribution. Our first quarter distribution represented total cash distributions of $14.6 million, resulting in a distribution coverage of approximately 1.6x. We acted the first quarter of 2017, with approximately $292 million of borrowings on our revolving credit facility, essentially unchanged over the prior quarter and this resulted in first quarter leverage of debt-to-trailing 12 months as of 2.94x.

We remain committed to maintain a conservative balance sheet, but with our firmly committed contract structure, we continue to believe that our business could support somewhat higher leverage. Total expansion capital expenditures for the first quarter was $8 million, most of which was driven by our ongoing Collins expansion project, through the end of first quarter was spent a total of $48 million related to our Collins expansion, we expect total remaining growth capital expenditures of approximately $30 million for 2017, based on approved projects. In March, we were pleased to enter into amended revolving credit facility, the amended facility offers us with enhanced flexibility and positions us well to execute on attractive organic growth opportunities and potential accretive M&A.

The facility provides the total line of credit of $600 million which is $200 million increase from our previous facility with also extended maturity date to March 2022, from July 2018. To support potential growth associated with strategic joint venture investment opportunities, future allowable borrowings for our JV basket under the minute facility was reset and increased to $175 million from $125 million. The facility recording feature was expanded to $250 million up from $100 million adding even greater optionality around our ability to execute on potential accretive M&A. We're pleased in our ability to sign the new facility at lower rates which we expect will save approximately $700,000 per year in interest payments at the current borrowing and leverage levels. I'll now like to turn the call back to Fred, for closing comments before opening up the lines for Q&A.

Frederick Boutin

Thanks, Rob. I would like to call your attention to some management changes that are set to take effect later this summer. In late April, Greg Pound, announced his intention to retire from his position as Chief Operating Officer, at TransMontaigne Partners, effective June 30 of this year. I wanted to take this opportunity to offer my sincere appreciation to Greg, for everything that he has done to help grow TransMontaigne Partners into the leading refined petroleum product storage provider that it is today. Greg has been with TransMontaigne Partners since it was formed in 2005 and predecessors of it for many years beforehand. Greg, I know I speak for the entire company when I say thank you, we will miss you and we wish you the very best. Separately, I want to announce that Jim Dugan, will be promoted to the position of Executive Vice President of operations and engineering. Jim has been with TransMontaigne Partners and its affiliates for almost 20 years beginning in 1998, as an engineering manager. With decade of experience in industry, we look forward to Jim playing an even larger role in TransMontaigne organization. With that, Jennifer, we're now ready for any questions that folks may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question will come from Shneur Gershuni with UBS.

Shneur Gershuni

Just a quick question here, there's been some recent issues with spreads for shippers on colonial. I was wondering if you can talk about the potential negative or positive impacts that, that may have on your business and most importantly some of the expansion plans as well, you know there is a net positive and net negative or neutral just kind of intrusted in your thoughts there?

Frederick Boutin

Sure. Well contractually it makes little different to us since the contracts, primarily re-contract that we have in Southeast is a take-or-pay contract and the customers paying minimum and that's really always been the case. So the volume that's moved has very little impact to us. Having said that, we haven't seen any change in the volumes or anything really meaningful in terms of the changes in the volume and as we said, we're marketing the potential Phase II to Collins and we haven't seen any change in interest that people have in Collins. So I would say no, it hasn't any impact on us. That's not new phenomena and it certainly something that's happened in the past and I'm sure it will happen again in the future. So, I think we're pretty neutral to that and I don't it's having much of an impact at all.

Shneur Gershuni

Okay. And I think it's about a year ago you started talking about JV potential with Magellan, I believe it was the South Texas. Any update on that?

Frederick Boutin

Yes, we - that project was always contingent upon getting commitments that would underwrite the project and today, we just have not gotten the commitment that we would need, there is certainly interest in it from certain parties, the whole process of deregulation inside the Mexico is - while it's officially the case that it's been deregulated the processes behind the deregulation was some open season, access to existing or the open seasons will create third-party access to assets in Mexico that are owned by PEMEX, it is an ongoing process and probably not going in straight line so that project could still happen but we haven't talked about it much lately because it's just a slow go there. And I think, if you listen to other conference calls, I'm sure you do, I think other people have experienced similar frustrations with certain projects in the area.

Shneur Gershuni

Okay. And one final question, any updates with respect to your General Partner, with respect to large drop-down potentials I know it changed for over year and a half ago I was just wondering if there's been some discussions or updated of that you wanted to share with us?

Frederick Boutin

No, I don't think there is any news to share. I think the story is always that there is something that could happen, we're not in a position or we're not - there is nothing to announce at this time, but certainly could happen, but it's not in light to talk about that at this time. But I would say that drop-down aside, relationship with ArcLight is very helpful one and not just with regard to drop-down for just access to third-party M&A which we have looked at a number of things together obviously, we haven't done anything yet, but I think that they can be extremely helpful, not only in the process of third-party M&A and knowing what's out there, but also potentially partnering with us on third-party M&A that could be too big or too confusing or have elements too that don't really fit inside of TransMontaigne. So there's a lot of way that having them as true partner could benefit of us just in the third-party M&A context as well and they have just been great to work with I would say and just good relationship.

Operator

And we will hear next from Selman Akyol with Stifel.

Selman Akyol

I have done a little late so if you have addressed this, I apologize. But first about is there any updating on additional permits for Phase II on Collins and how that was going?

Frederick Boutin

I would say that yes, it has gone slow, but it is definitely on track and I would add expect those permits I think there's a good chance we'll remaining permit that we need, all of the other permits are fine probably within the next 60 days or so.

Selman Akyol

Okay. And then from there that allows discussions to move a little bit of pacer?

Frederick Boutin

Exactly, yes.

Selman Akyol

Okay. And then also I just want to ask a little bit about the Brownsville results and I guess, revenues were down, expenses were up. Just kind of wondering what's going on there? In terms of your long, for it.

Robert Fuller

Sure, Selman, this is Rob. As far as the revenues go, the reason that they are down this quarter versus the prior year first quarter is that if you recall in the prior-year first quarter we had a one-time legal settlement with our customer in the propane system in Brownsville that was kind of one-time [indiscernible] in the prior-year that's causing the decrease quarter-over quarter. Does that make sense?

Selman Akyol

Yes, absolutely I guess then you also then take a look at your operating expenses increased from the prior year at roughly $2.9 million versus $2.7 million in the prior-year?

Robert Fuller

Yes. So we got a lot of folks, a lot of people down at the Brownsville terminal because it has multiple ways in bringing multiple products and there are multiple ways of bringing those products out. And overall our people costs were up year-over-year, one reason is annually we give our terminal folks at least a cost of living increase and also we've experienced higher health insurance costs year-over-year.

Selman Akyol

Okay. And then I guess in terms of just you alluded to this in the press release, you said you have had good contract for negotiations, higher rates, higher utilization over the past years. I guess, can you talk a little bit about what you for the upcoming years as well?

Frederick Boutin

Well I think that trend - I think the rates are certainly holding up, I don't think that we will have as many contract renewals in the next year as what we had last year because everything is pretty well booked up. So I don't think there is the potential for this same increased year-over-year, but I certainly see the, I think Collins is overwhelm at, so you will see a big increase in revenue and other with the markets holding up well so we're happy with that.

Selman Akyol

Got you. And then just in terms of BOSTCO, any sort of outlook in terms of any expansions and then looks like your distributions from BOSTCO were down this quarter?

Frederick Boutin

Well, I think BOSTCO nothing right there to talk about in terms of expansion, but there were a couple of connections made to BOSTCO within the last 6 months or so which certainly bode well for future utilization of BOSTCO and I think certainly it's quite possible that there could be more connections made, pipeline connections, as you know very well, it sits between Exxon's refinery and the Shell refinery and there's a lot of other refiners and chemical companies and terminals in the areas. So the real crown jewel BOSTCO is the waterfront in the deep water in ability to expand it and so I think the likely growth scenario at BOSTCO over time is going to be further pipeline connections and then greater utilization of the dock as in import export facility and there are those sort of projects that come up and are discussed, but as I said nothing really that is right to talk about.

Operator

And next we will hear from Charles Fratt with D.A. Davidson.

Charles Fratt

I apologize I got a bit late, you might have addressed this but Robert, look like first quarter of CapEx was a little bit light relative to what you might be spending for the full year. Can you talk about what you expect in the second quarter and for full year as far as growth CapEx, please?

Robert Fuller

Yes. I think you're talking about maintenance CapEx there and it was about $1.5 million less than it was a year ago first quarter...

Charles Fratt

Yes, then even growth CapEx expand to CapEx $10 million...

Robert Fuller

Yes. I would say [indiscernible] questions about maintenance CapEx and it's closer related to also repairs and maintenance expense. If you want to get an idea maybe we'll comment for the year, I'll take a look at last year, I mean year-over-year we tend to be similar. It does come through sometimes differently in the quarters but that might be a good thing to look at it if you're trying to protect what we expect for throughout 2017 and that we'll look to 2016. As far as expansion CapEx goes, we've got a couple of smaller projects that were working on but again the largest project is completion of the Phase at Collins. And then we'll hopefully be able to announce something related to Phase II little bit later here in the year.

Charles Fratt

Would that be covering the 18 CapEx [indiscernible] for Phase II?

Robert Fuller

Well, it all kind of depends on when we actually get the permit, sign of our customers as a chance we start spending some funds here in 2017, on our Phase II project...

Charles Fratt

And it looks like there is...

Robert Fuller

Most of it be in 2018.Yes.

Charles Fratt

It looks like there is $30 million left on the Phase and is that accurate and then is that mostly going to be in the second quarter?

Robert Fuller

Yes, it's a little less than $30 million, it's probably closer to around $26 million or so that we have left to spend there on Phase I which 1/3 of the overall expected that project cost. And a lot of that I expect coming through here in the second quarter.

Charles Fratt

And then Robert, look like the terminaling revenues in Gulf Coast hit a new level, it really stepped up from fourth quarter, is that a sustainable level or is that - it was just something going on in the terminaling section for Gulf Coast?

Robert Fuller

Gulf Coast hit a really good first quarter here, there's a lot of things happening there, we have some tanks and port manager that we rendered about the middle of 2016, so those revenues were not in first quarter of the prior year and if you also recall we have purchased the Hydra system in the first quarter the prior year's, the first quarter of the prior year didn't have full quarter with revenue relating to Hydra system there and we're up a little bit with our efforts in Florida, along with product gain. So it's a whole host of issues there.

Charles Fratt

Got you. And then sort of [indiscernible] but when you group all the insurance, SG&A looks like that stepped up in first quarter versus the fourth quarter and it didn't look like comp expense was up that what much so I was just wondering is that $6.8 million is run rate or should it - what it's gonna look like over the rest of the year?

Robert Fuller

In this [indiscernible] you're talking about equity-based compensation or it is just...

Charles Fratt

I'm just grouping SG&A, insurance and other costs and all of the non-Operating expenses?

Frederick Boutin

Yes, so I think we would - I think it's going to be similar to the prior-year, now in the prior-year first quarter, we were paying a little bit less in the amount of insurance we allocated at that point in time from now.

Charles Fratt

Okay and then as far as Collins Phase II, do you have a finer estimate on what potentially the size of that expansion might be?

Frederick Boutin

Well, we applied for a permit for up to 5 million barrels, but I suspect we can't build 5 million barrels all once so I think as soon as we have the permit and we have the contracts in place, I suspect that there will be phase there and I would expect that the first phase that we will announce and talk about would probably be in the range of 1.5 million barrels to 2 million barrels something like that and then as we sign up additional customers beyond that, we'll just update everyone on where we stand and what the timing is. The initial Phase II, if you want to think of it that way, there is significant amount of additional infrastructure that will be in that phase. Phase II is right next to Phase I, but there are - we have got to add some pretty big pieces of pipe and valves and manifold and that's sort of things. So there are additional costs and there is also civil work in Phase II that was not in Phase I. Phase I, directionally padged just sitting there waiting to build on so the cost around Phase II will be a little bit higher, but I would expect that if we have 1.5 million to 2 million barrels commitment before Phase II had that it will still be very nice rate of return project.

Operator

At this time we have no further questions in the queue. So that does conclude our question-and-answer session for today as well as our conference call. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.