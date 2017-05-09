Kite Pharma Reports A Deadly First Quarter

Development-stage Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) reported first-quarter earnings premarket Monday, and shares of the leading CAR-T cancer treatments quickly dropped over 15%. The drop didn't come due to any financial disclosures but rather the revelation of a patient death during clinical trials. Competitor Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) experienced multiple fatalities that eventually led the company to shelve its lead drug.

What were Kite's first-quarter results, and how much should investors worry about that patient death?

The Patient Death

Kite's 10-Q report revealed that a patient died during an extension safety study of lead drug KTE-C19 (axicabtagene ciloleucel), which has a BLA submitted to the FDA for aggressive Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. Here's how Kite described the trial and the fatality:

In September 2016, we initiated a safety expansion cohort to evaluate an adverse event mitigation strategy by using levetiracetam, an anticonvulsant, and tocilizumab, an IL-6 receptor inhibitor, prophylactically. In April 2017, we completed the enrollment in the U.S. portion of this cohort and treated 30 patients in total as planned. We expect to treat additional patients in Europe in this cohort. Of the 30 patients treated, two patients experienced grade 3 CRS. One of these patients also experienced multi-organ failure, and a neurologic event that subsequently progressed to a fatal grade 5 cerebral edema that was deemed related to axicabtagene ciloleucel. This patient had shown inadequate responses to both first and second line therapies and had rapidly progressive and symptomatic disease at the time of treatment with axicabtagene ciloleucel. This was the first grade 5 cerebral edema event that has occurred in approximately 200 patients who have been treated in the ZUMA clinical trials.

Juno's lead drug candidate JCAR015 had its Phase 2 Rocket study, which included adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, put on clinical hold not once but twice last year due to patient deaths. The first hold came at the behest of the FDA after several deaths due to cerebral edema, or brain swelling. Juno claimed the deaths were due to the study's patient population undergoing a preconditioning regimen of chemotherapy medication fludarabine. (Note that other CAR-T developers have used the same preconditioning regime without deaths.)

The FDA lifted the hold a few days later with a modified preconditioning regimen that didn't include fludarabine but did include the chemo drug cyclophosphamide.

In late November, Juno put the trial on a voluntary clinical hold after two more patients died of cerebral edema. During the fourth-quarter report in March, Juno finally put an end to the development of JCAR015.

Should Investors Panic?

Cowen & Co. was quick to confirm to Street Insider that the firm considered the death a "non-event" and that the firm was still a buyer of the stock. CAR-T companies weren't a low-risk investment even before Kite revealed this new death.

This is an emerging class of oncology medications that doesn't have enough historical results for anyone to be firmly sure about the long-term potentials or risks. But these drugs also target hard-to-treat advanced cancers where a slight chance of cerebral edema might beat out not having treatment options at all.

The patients in these trials are quite sick going in, and an occasional death due to an oncology medication isn't surprising or alarming as long as it doesn't become a trend.

First Quarter: Consensus Vs. Reported

Now, on to the financial part of the earnings report.

Consensus analyst estimates put loss per share of $1.97 and revenue at $12.31 million. Kite had a mixed 2016 with some EPS and revenue misses. The varied performance isn't surprising for a development-stage company currently bringing in money through milestone payments with development partners.

Kite's first-quarter report included $1.74 loss per share (a $0.02 miss) and $9.84 million ($2.47 million miss) in revenue.

Cash Burn and Runway

Kite expects the 2017 full-year net cash burn to fall between $325 million and $340 million or about $27 million to $28 million a month. If that information holds true, the $804 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities would last over two years.

Upcoming Events and Catalysts

Kite expects to submit the MAA for its lead drug to the European Medicines Authority by the third quarter of this year. The company will also release preliminary 12-month follow-up data from ZUMA-1, which was for aggressive NHL, and the ZUMA-6 combination study pairing axicabtagene ciloleucel with Roche's checkpoint inhibitor Tecentriq.

There are some other early to mid-stage trials starting, but those won't provide any solid information for quite some time. Keep an eye on the lead drug applications and the follow-up data from the ZUMA trials. If there are any more fatalities, Kite will likely go the way of Juno. And, another failure in the CAR-T space could take down other, less-followed developers like bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), which is partnered with Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) on a CAR-T called bb2121.

For now, CAR-T is a bit of Schrodinger's Class; if the science turns out sound and relatively safe, late-term patients could have a bright new hope - or the drugs could never make it to market because people keep dying of brain swelling. For now, I remain cautiously optimistic that Kite's trial fatality isn't an indication the company is going the way of Juno and taking the rest of the class with it.

