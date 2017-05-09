Accelerated Pharma Plans $12 Million IPO

It's an interesting spin on drug development, but the company is at a very early stage, with no track record and years ahead of it before commercialization.

It says it can succeed developing drugs where others have failed.

Accelerated Pharma wants to raise $12 million in an IPO, valuing the company at $54 million.

Quick Take

Clinical stage biopharma firm Accelerated Pharma (Pending:ACCP) has filed its latest amended S-1 registration, preparing to sell 2.4 million shares at a midpoint price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of $12 million.

Accelerated has developed technology that it claims can better match previously failed drug candidates with patients who are more likely to benefit, thus succeeding where others have failed.

It’s a laudable notion, but the company is at a very early stage, has no track record, and faces large, additional, and likely dilutive financing raises to get to product commercialization.

My recommendation is to avoid the IPO.

Company Recap

Connecticut-based Accelerated was co-founded in 2014 to re-develop previously failed cancer treatments for colorectal cancer and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

The company is headed by CEO Michael Fonstein who owns 23.1% of common stock pre-IPO; COO Ekaterina Nikolaevska, who owns 14.4%; and Chief Medical Officer Dmitry Prudnikov, who owns 14.4%.

In addition, as payment for licensing to Accelerated lead candidate Picoplatin, Tallikut Pharmaceuticals received 100,000 shares of Series A preferred stock convertible into 490,000 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase 80,000 Series A preferred shares convertible into 392,000 shares of common stock, which, upon exercise and conversion, will amount to 14.4% of common stock.

Accelerated is re-developing cancer treatment Picoplatin, which previously failed its Phase 3 clinical trials.

Management says that it has developed a better process for determining which patients will benefit from drugs such as Picoplatin, thereby increasing its chances for success where it had previously failed.

Colorectal cancer competitors include:

Genentech/Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY)

Ranbaxy

Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

For squamous cell cancer of the head and neck, the most promising treatments are immuno-oncology agents, specifically immune checkpoint inhibitors such as Keytruda, Opdivo, and durvalumab.

Commentary

Accelerated plans to use the roughly $10 million in net proceeds as follows:

our expenses in connection with our Phase II clinical trial to obtain genomic expression data for Picoplatin in patients with head and neck cancer; the manufacturing expenses to procure sufficient drug product for our Phase II and assuming those trials meet their endpoints, Phase III clinical trials; the payment of approximately $396,000 to the holder of the promissory note in the principal amount of $345,000 that bears interest at a rate of 2% per annum and that is payable on April 30, 2017 at a 15% premium to the principal amount (the proceeds of such note having been used by us for general working capital purposes); the payment of $30,000 to the Fellowship for Interpretation of Genomes, the President of which is the wife of our Chief Executive Officer, in satisfaction of an unsecured promissory note in the principal amount of $30,000 that does not bear any interest and matures on May 31, 2017 (the proceeds of such note having been used by us for general working capital purposes); the payment of approximately $37,125 to the holder of an unsecured promissory note in the principal amount of $30,000 that bore fixed interest of $6,000, matured on December 31, 2016 and has accrued additional interest on the full amount of the note at a rate of 15% per annum following maturity (the proceeds of such note having been used by us for general working capital purposes); and our working capital and general corporate requirements.

Notably, since its original S-1 filing, management now says it will use the proceeds from the IPO to begin Phase 2 trials only for its treatment of squamous cell cancer of the head and neck, which is a much smaller market size.

According to a 2015 research report by RnRMarketResearch, the top 8 markets worldwide (US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Canada, and Japan) for colorectal cancer will have a market size of $9.4 billion by 2020, representing a CAGR of 1.8% from 2013.

However, the estimated market size for squamous cell cancer of the head and neck, per a 2016 report by GlobalData, will reach only $1.53 billion by 2024. While this represents a CAGR of 14.8%, which is strong growth, the overall market size is much smaller than that of colorectal cancer.

On the other hand, the company faces severe competition in the colorectal cancer market, with nearly 400 active pipeline molecules under development, so perhaps management’s pivot to focus more on head and neck cancer is the smarter move.

For investors to get excited about tiny Accelerated, they must buy into management’s main thesis that it can successfully redevelop Picoplatin as a result of the predictive capability of its genomic technology.

So, management is asking investors to invest in what is essentially a ‘black box’ of unknown capability.

The company is really at the beginning of the process, and the risks could not be higher, despite management’s claims that its technology will lead to success where others have failed.

While I wish Accelerated well, count me a skeptic at this point.

My recommendation is to avoid the IPO.

I write about M&A deals and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.