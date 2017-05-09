Pattern Energy Group's (PEGI) CEO Mike Garland on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 9, 2017, 10:30 AM ET

Executives

Mike Garland - President and CEO

Mike Lyon - CFO

Analysts

Nelson Ng - RBC Capital Markets

Andrew Hughes - Credit Suisse

Ben Pham - BMO Capital Markets

Rupert Merer - National Bank

Sophie Karp - Guggenheim Securities

Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - UBS Investment Bank

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Mike Garland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pattern Energy Group Incorporated.

Mike Garland

Thank you operator. Good morning everybody and thank you for joining us today. Earlier this morning, we released our first quarter 2017 results, which you can find on our website at patternenergy.com. Q1 was a very solid quarter with nearly all of our measures meeting or exceeding expectation except for the delayed acquisition of the Broadview project.

Wind and production was at our long-term average, up 13% from the same period last year. CAFD, cash available for distribution, was more than $45 million, up 10%, and adjusted EBITDA was up 26% from last year.

The performance for Q1 puts us on track to meet our CAFD guidance for the year, and this morning, we reaffirmed that a target -- our target of between $140 million and $165 million for the year.

This morning, we also announced a 1% increase in our quarterly dividend to $0.418 per common share for the second quarter of 2017. This is the 13th consecutive dividend increase and that results in a 33. 8% increase in the dividend since our first one, which we paid in Q1 of 2014.

Our fleet continues to operate at the top of the industry with an availability in excess of 97%. During the first quarter, we also successful issued our first rated corporate note offering, a $350 million offering, which was well-received by the market.

Some of the proceeds were used to fund most of the Broadview acquisition. Broadview, if you remember, is two projects totaling 324 megawatts and a 35-mile 345 KV Western interconnect transmission line. The project commenced commercial operation in March.

Our own capacity in the Broadview project is 272 megawatts after allocating ownership to the tax equity proportional to their initial share of the cash flows. We funded the acquisition with $215 million of cash and $54 million in back leverage project secured by the Western Interconnect.

You may recall that in June 2016 when we originally announced the agreement to acquire Broadview, the tax equity investors wanted a commitment from Pattern Energy that would -- who would be the long-term owner and operator. As such, we secured $160 million in back leverage Project Holdco [Indiscernible] to ensure that we had the resources to acquire the project. Of the $160 million in backlog leverage project add, we're only using $54 million of the Western Interconnect loan.

We expect Broadview to generate a CAFD of $23 million annually after making the Western Interconnect loan payments. The $23 million is a five-year average from a base of about $18 million in 2018, which then increases by about $2.5 million per year through 2022. The CAFD also assumes our long-term average production.

Based on the $215 million purchase price and the going forward $23 million of CAFD, the Broadview acquisition represents a 9.3 times multiple of CAFD. This current CAFD multiple is slightly better than the one we announced last year when we made the original commitment.

The Broadview project is an exciting project in part because it demonstrates that inexpensive renewable power from Eastern New Mexico, one of the highest wind areas in the West, can be delivered to California at low cost.

Additionally, Broadview complements production from California's domestic renewable resources, such as solar, helping California transition to a carbon-free low-cost renewable grid. We believe Broadview is just first of a number of exciting large-scale projects that Pattern Development has underway in New Mexico and the Southwest.

Also on the development front, we are pleased to report that the iROFO projects, Belle River, North Kent, and MSM in Quebec, representing 233 megawatts of potential own capacity are all under construction.

Additionally, we have made considerable progress with Riverstone on raising additional development capital for Pattern Development, more specifically, Pattern Development 2.0, which would allow Pattern Development to significantly expand its development activities. We have, and will, continue to analyze the opportunity for Pattern Energy to invest in Pattern Development's development business.

The Board of Directors of Pattern Energy had been extensively briefed on such an investment; however, no decision has been made at this time. We still expect that any initial investment in Pattern Development would be less than $100 million.

And we still believe that there would be no requirement for Pattern Energy to commit additional capital beyond that level unless they freely make a decision to invest further. Thus, Pattern Energy would be entitled to participate in subsequent rounds at our option, which we would consider at the time.

Currently, the development stage assets and activities within Pattern 2.0 are located in the U.S., Canada and Mexico and include one project rating that is currently part of the iROFO list. Again, the iROFO list is the identified ROFO list that we make publicly available.

The remaining iROFO list of projects and the current Japanese development business will remain at Pattern Development 1.0. Pattern Development is working on some structural changes to the Japanese business, which could potentially allow it to raise low-cost local Japanese capital for parts of the business. Once these changes have been made, the Japanese development business could become part of the development activities dropped into Pattern Development 2.0.

The Japanese market is very unique. A near-term opportunity with excellent project opportunities, strong 20-year power purchase agreements with creditworthy entities. Pattern Development currently has three operating projects in Japan, one under construction and it operates -- anticipate starting construction on a second project later this year. Actually, I think it's two operating projects, not three.

The last item I would like to mention on development is the white paper we published on our website last month. It was meant to help investors better understand the wind development business and specifically how Pattern Development manages its capital and the risk of investing in wind development.

With the hope that the white paper provides a perspective on why we think it's an acceptable risk/reward profile for Pattern Energy to take should the Board decide to make an investment in the business.

Since we published the white paper, we have received positive feedback from a number of you, including that it answered many of your questions. It has also generated new good questions, which is great to hear and we are happy to respond to.

Lastly, I want to mention that we are making good progress on Pattern 2020 vision. If you remember, our vision for 2020 is to be the best place to work in the renewable industry, double the megawatts we own or manage and continue to be at -- a top competitor.

In the area of safety, we have reduced our TR IRR almost in half over Q1 of last year, making progress on our aim to have zero injuries. We have made significant progress on rectifying our material weakness, which Mike Lyon will comment on. And while we are doing -- and while we're doing so, we identified more efficient ways in many processes and policies.

Additionally, we continue to make good progress in our cost improvement efforts, including having renegotiated turbine service contracts at six sites, and we are on track to start maintaining the turbines at five project sites by the end of the year.

With that, I'll turn it over to Mike Lyon to review the financials in more detail.

Mike Lyon

Thank you, Mike. Let's start with electricity sales; we report electricity production on a proportional basis to reflect our ownership interest in operating projects. Proportional gigawatt hours sold increased 13% to 2,038 gigawatts for the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016. This increase was primarily due to an increase of 133 gigawatt hours from our controlling interests in consolidated gigawatt hours due to the less favorable wind conditions experienced in first quarter of 2016 as well as an increase of 104 gigawatt hours from unconsolidated investments, due primarily to the acquisition of the Armow project in October 2016.

Production from the fleet for the first quarter was at our long-term average. Our mentee parties believe that win conditions in 2017 will be at or close to our long-term average. Our 2017 cash available for distribution guidance has been based on this wind condition assumption.

Total revenue was $100.8 million in the first quarter, up 15% from the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to a $10.3 million increase in additional electricity sales, primarily due to more favorable wind conditions in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the lower wind levels of the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 26% or $20.1 million to $98.2 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same period last year. The increase was primarily attributable to the increased electricity sales and production from our Armow, which I referenced earlier as well as a $3.1 million decrease in project expense. These increases were partially offset by an increase of $4.1 million in operating expenses.

Cash available for distribution increased 10% to $45.1 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same period last year. The $4.1 million increase in cash available for distribution was primarily due to an increase of $10. 7 million in revenues, decreases of $3.1 million in project expense and $1.3 million in distributions to non-controlling interests and an increase of $0.9 million in total distributions from unconsolidated investments.

These improvements were partially offset by an increase of $4.1 million in operating expense, a $3.5 million funding of a project reserve, $2 million in interest expense and $1.4 million in additional principal payments.

This morning, we reaffirmed our cash available for distribution guidance of $140 million to $165 million for the full year 2017. The 2017 guidance includes only the 18 operating projects. The midpoint of that range represents approximately a 15% growth in cash available for distribution versus last year.

As of March 31, 2017, our available liquidity was $841 million, which consisted of approximately $245 million of unrestricted cash on hand, $26 million of restricted cash, $472 million available under our revolving credit agreement and $99 million of available undrawn capacity under certain standby project debt facilities.

As Mike mentioned earlier, we funded the Broadview acquisition with approximately $215 million of cash consideration subsequent to the end of the quarter. As of May 5th, 2017, the amount available under revolving credit facility was $412 million.

As discussed during our last two calls, we are taking aggressive steps to remediate the material weakness identified in our internal control over financial reporting. It is important to note that the weakness of internal controls over financial reporting is separate from an assessment of our financial statements. We continue to have confidence in the financial statements that we have previously issued as well as those that we filed today.

The remediation is of the highest priority for us, however, it is not a short process. Controls are tested and two successive successful tests must be completed for each control deficiency prior to a testing that, that control is remediated. Some of these controls are tested daily, some monthly and some quarterly. At a minimum, it requires two quarters of successive successful tests to remediate a quarterly item.

With this in mind, we are conservatively preparing to deal with this issue throughout the course of 2017. We have invested in additional resources within the accounting team to support and accelerate the remediation for this fiscal year only. Based on the improvements we are implementing through this process, we believe we can streamline roles and responsibilities in the out years after 2017.

Thank you and I will now turn the call back over to Mike Garland.

Mike Garland

Thanks Mike. We have, and continue to, successfully deploy a strategy to produce and grow stable sustainable CAFD, cash available for disruption. We delivered a 10% growth in CAFD in this quarter.

With this result, we are reaffirming our full year CAFD guidance, as we mentioned previously, and we're on track for growth of 15% in CAFD, as Mike mentioned, at the midpoint of our guidance for 2017.

To meet our guidance, we do not need to do any equity raises and no additional acquisitions. We raised our dividend for the 13th consecutive quarter. We have set clear goals as part of our Pattern 2020 initiative that we incurred -- engaged our employees, double -- that we will engage our employees, double our size of our asset base and compete at the highest levels within our sector.

We are on track to meet these improvements in terms of processes, bringing our safety first mentality from the operations to the systematic method and manner in which we process our work. We are making progress on our goal to be cost competitive, driving down both our total cost and our operating cost.

We have scheduled our Investor Day for Thursday, June 29, in Midtown New York. The event will be webcast live for all interested parties and we will be inviting investors individually to attend. We are excited to share more details with you at the event about our progress on 2020 and update on the development pipeline, the business strategy and our growth plans moving forward.

I'd like to thank our investors. We have a plan for creating long-term value for the investors, changing the way electricity is made and transferred in developed countries, while respecting the communities and the environment where our projects are located.

With that, I'd like to open it up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. And your first question comes from the line of Nelson Ng of RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Nelson Ng

Great. Thanks. Congratulations on a good quarter.

Mike Garland

Thank you Nelson.

Nelson Ng

Just a quick question. So, with the white paper out, when will you guys be in a position -- or when will the Board -- do you have any more color on the timing in terms of when the Board will be ready to make a decision on the [Indiscernible]

Mike Garland

Well, everyone in front of my Board and tell you when they are going to make a decision. Obviously, we're working very closely with them on all aspects of a potential transaction, and so that's really all we can tell you is that they're being very cooperative and available.

Nelson Ng

So, like to put it in another way, is there a time when Pattern 2.0 needs cash to fund development?

Mike Garland

No. We're fully funded at this point. We primarily are self-funding at this point from sales projects, and so there isn't an urgency other than, obviously, as we are expanding our pipeline, we increase our demand for more capital. But there is a point that we see where we would run into trouble if we don't have that new capital in place by a certain date. So, we feel like we're in good shape to manage, but we have an expand on as soon as we close out the new capital.

Nelson Ng

Okay. And my second question is I know we have Puerto Rico in the past and now that they've finally, I guess, you can say bankrupt, how does that impact your wind facility there or it doesn't affect at all?

Mike Garland

It doesn't really. Remember that hasn't filed and they are legally obligated to pay our payments even before they pay their debt. Proper has gone through and is going through some restructuring of their debt, but they have not indicated in any way that they're looking to restructure the power purchase agreements.

And I think, as we've said before, we have been told by, at least, PREPA, in the past that we're the lowest producer on the island and so it's very unlikely they're going to try to squeeze us because we are not their problem. And so there has not been any delays in their payments throughout performance, and so we're anticipating that to be continuing going forward.

Nelson Ng

And you mentioned that European to your payments are senior to that debt obligations, right? Or ranked ahead of debt obligations for PREPA?

Mike Garland

Correct.

Nelson Ng

Okay. Thanks Mike.

Operator

Your next question comes from Andrew Hughes of Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Andrew Hughes

Good morning guys and congrats on the notable improvement on operating margins. I want to focus a little bit there on the cost side. How much of that improvement is a function of better wind conditions versus last year? And is the $3 million improvement in project expense, unlike some of what you're talking about, new O&M contracts for some of the assets. Is that a reflection of a pull forward in the $15 million or so of cost savings you guys talked about a little bit about on the cost side?

How much of that improvement is a function. And Mike you were talking, new-own and contract for some of the assets, is that a reflection of a pull-forward in the $15 million or cost of cost saving. You guys talk literally bit on the last call.

Mike Lyon

Well, the contract costs are lower, and it is part of our move towards reducing cost over a three to five year period. But it's not -- you shouldn't take that to be a reflection of the totality of what we're driving towards, Andrew.

There's also -- we always have to be a little bit careful with operating cost because there's a bit of variability and when you incur costs associated with replacement of components. And so we're always going to have a little bit of movement around the average for that. It was a good quarter.

We did hit lower cost and the recontracting is part of that. And as you pointed out, a significant part of the improvement is also just the increase in revenue relative to last year because the winds are stronger and our revenue was up.

Andrew Hughes

Okay. And then on the OpEx side, is that $4 million increase, is that, primarily related to addressing some of the accounting weaknesses? Or is that growth-related? Can you give us a sense of what that's

Mike Lyon

Yes, half of it is due to the added effort that we've identified associated with the remediation of the material weakness. And the other portions are just continued increase in internal resources needed for just to run the business.

Andrew Hughes

And just quickly on the dividend. I mean, it was growing sort of 2.5% quarter-on-quarter rate the past two years and sort of 10% or so year-on-year. The last two quarters have come down to 1% sequentially and about 8% year-on-year. Is this the new normal? Or is there an opportunity here, especially as you realize some of the cost savings to get back to that former trajectory? Just trying to think about how to think about it going forward.

Mike Lyon

Yes. I think our dividend policy held by the Board in deliberations every quarter. There are a number of factors that affect the choices that we make around dividends. One is how is the market value in the mix of yield and growth that we can deliver? And those two things, they do work together. The higher our yield is, the less opportunity there is to raise capital and achieve higher levels of growth going forward. It just reduces the amount of accretion that we can get from reinvesting our capital into the business. That is a factor.

The Board always looks at the sustainability of our dividend and liquidity available. These are pretty easy factors to get very comfortable with. And then the growth trajectory that we see in both the-near term and what we think we can sustain over time. And that latter factor is definitely affected by the cost of capital, especially the cost of equity capital that we face.

We have intentionally lowered the rate of growth in our dividend for a number of those factors and I wouldn't -- I don't think I wanted this time to indicate where we see that trajectory going forward. It will depend on the number of these factors and probably a couple of others as well. Mike, would you add anything to that?

Mike Garland

No, I'll just emphasize what you said. I think that -- I think even the investors have indicated to us that at higher yields, you don't grow as fast. At lower yields, you're expected to grow faster. And so I think this is -- there's two things I'd say, Andrew. One is we've got ahead of ourselves a little bit in that we raised our dividend anticipating CAFD growth. We could have waited for CAFD growth.

So, slowing indicates that we're acquiring fewer assets than we originally foresee because of the capital mark is not being fully opened, in our view, for us and rewarding us for growth.

If that starts happening, if that's -- if our yield starts improving, we'll start growing more again, both in our acquisitions of the operating assets and in our CAFD. And as Mike has said previously, our general management view is as we grow our CAFD, we'll grow our dividends and that's really all we're speaking to.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Ben Pham from BMO. Your line is open.

BenPham

Thanks. Good morning. Do you guys talk about Chile? There are some commentary about strategic review being made at the Pattern Development Company and maybe some more color I haven't talked about and then is that -- is the way to think about also at the PEGI level?

Mike Garland

Yes. I -- we have always said that in markets like Chile, we anticipate we have to be to make it a growing concern business and a place to be, we need 500 to 1,000 megawatts of operating assets. And we've slowed down in Chile that the market has gotten overheated and there's been some issues around completing the timing of the completing of their transmission system, which would -- expansion, which is starting at -- which is happening.

But we feel like we gave a directive to our team down in Chile to go back and do a strategic review of can we think -- do we think we can grow to at critical mass to make it worthwhile for us to operate down there and what are our other alternatives including looking at what the assets may be valued at.

There's no rush. We're not -- we don't have a deadline to make that decision where we have a couple -- these markets ebb and flow. We are now starting to have a number of opportunities to further invest. I mean, acquisitions of companies, selling assets or businesses that include Chile. And so we're looking at all of those different elements, and we'll make a strategic decision whether we should stay in Chile, expand Chile or what we'll do.

I think I'd mentioned may it be last Earnings Call, in fact, that Chile is an expensive place for us. We only had LRA on right now operating down there, and it's a long ways away. So, on a G&A basis, it's an expensive business to run from our perspective. And so that's part of the analysis of if how big you have to be to make carrying a business in Chile profitable and similar at the other parts of the world.

Ben Pham

Okay. And if I can switch to somewhat earlier question of the development decisions from your perspective. Now, that you've put a white paper and -- you've been talking about the benefits of it for some time. What's really left in terms of friction between you and possibly Pattern Development? Is it most prized at this stage? Or is it more kind of discussions about how it's going to be staged over the long-term?

Mike Lyon

There isn't really much friction. Actually, things are going very well, but these things take time, right? There's -- we're talking about a lot of money and some very sophisticated investors that would be participating in such a fund-raising. And so it's really just a matter of natural time it takes to do these things. You just can't -- it's not easy to run out and raise $500 million or $1 billion.

So, I would tell you that there is -- that things are going very well, that things seem to be on track, that we haven't found any major material disagreements. There's always differences of opinions how things ought to be done. But basically, things are going very smoothly.

All the people that are involved at this point get along well and know the business very well and working through the issues, and we'll just have the wait until they work through all those issues and present it the Board and let the Board make a decision whether we want to do it or not.

Ben Pham

Okay Mike. And you said $500 million. If you take your potential investment, that give you a sense of the percent that you're planning to buy?

Mike Lyon

No. We've mentioned in the past $500 million to $1 billion is the kind of order of magnitude that potential money we buy. Upfront, it's going to be -- that amount of commitment is used over time. It's not -- we're not thinking of it as the initial funding of the business, and so you can't really do it on that math.

Ben Pham

Okay all right. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Rupert Merer from National Bank. Your line is open.

Rupert Merer

Hi good morning.

Mike Garland

Hey Rupert.

Rupert Merer

I was wondering -- can you give us an update on your thoughts on raising equity for growth? How likely are we to see sell downs on the operating assets in the future? Would you consider a sell down part of your ownership on new acquisitions on development interest? And what are your thoughts on using the ATM?

Mike Garland

That's a mouthful. Thank you. Let me start with a direct answer. We have said recently that given the capital markets constraints, we have to look at various ways to raise capital. So, we will look at recycling capital of our existing assets. We are not making any commitments at this point because we've got a lot on our plate, but we are looking at the potential of selling down an assets and recycling that money into new assets.

We have to give that thought. We've had a number of investors raise it. We've had internal debates about it as to whether it's a good thing or a bad thing, but it is one option on the table that we will look at.

So, we will look at recycling asset capital, and we will look at our cash flows and reinvesting those -- that capital end of cash flows, and we will look at ATM. There's no timing around the ATM. We've said that the prices at a level that we are happy with at the moment.

But we hope, as we make improvements, both in the outlook of the growth potential of the company, our funding alternatives and our cost improvement measures, that the market will respond positively and we'll be back into a reasonable growth period in the coming years.

And now, I think we will always appreciate the market once -- us to minimize raising equity and look at ways to economy -- economize our need for new equity through things like recycling. So that will be an ongoing part of our evaluation of in the future. But like I said, there's just no -- we'll be evaluating both the markets and the opportunity to sell assets or raise capital on an ongoing basis from here on.

Rupert Merer

Okay. Great color. And then quickly, Mike Lyon, you talked about the added cost, your remediation efforts. It sounds like some of those costs will be structural. So, what's the potential for G&A reduction once the remediation efforts are completed?

Mike Lyon

Well, we think there's very good possibility for that, Rupert. In part, that's because some of the resources that we've added are in the form of outside the consultants that are helping us with various aspects of the remediation effort. So once we're through that process, we won't need them to continue with what they're doing right now.

We also think that in many cases, the processes that we are modifying and clarifying are going to give us more efficient approaches to getting things done that we think can help us reduce some of what you would call some of our structural cost associated with running the business.

So we think that starting in 2018, we can see some attractive reduction in our overhaul G&A and related party G& A costs as a result of those factors. I'm not going to take trying to quantify it today whether to give you the direction of comfort, but we will -- I think you can expect that we'll be providing some indication of the potential quantity is involved in that probably later this year.

Rupert Merer

Okay, great. Thanks very much.

Mike Lyon

Sure.

Operator

Your next question comes from Sophie Karp of Guggenheim Securities. Your line is open.

Sophie Karp

Hi good morning guys. Thanks for taking my question. I wanted to ask a follow-up question on the operating cost. You mentioned you're negotiating the contracts and I was just wondering what do you see as a long-term trajectory on the OpEx contracts in the U.S. And how much cadence maybe you're able to achieve, percentage-wise, for a contract? Like what's the magnitude of possibility there?

Mike Garland

The way we said it before is $10,000 to $20,000 of a turbine in operating savings, and we think the order of magnitude is there. I say the renegotiating on the contracts and moving to sell performed get us in that $10,000 to $15,000, maybe even better, but let's say, $15,000 to $20,000 -- excuse me, of the $20,000, we can get half to two-thirds 3 of it through the renegotiation of the contracts and self perform.

Sophie Karp

And now is the long-term trend for the contracts are stable? Or is pricing declining or growing? What is it in your opinion in U.S?

Mike Garland

We have some immediate savings. Like Mike talked about earlier, the 6 contracts that we signed, we will see some immediate savings. But keep in mind, like self perform, we're gearing up, right?

So, we're hiring a bunch of people to take over. I have said by the end of the year, we should have five sites that we're taking over. We're hiring a bunch of people before then to be able to take over and do that business, and so we will see some expenses coming up.

And it gets a little completed because you have some projects ramping out of the contract. So for example, Broadview is a brand new project. It will have, I think, it's a two-year warranty on it, maybe it's three. I should check that. But it's either a two or three-year warranty as part of the construction agreements and turbine supply agreement.

And then we'll roll off into lower cost contracts after that and do more of the work ourselves. And so it's probably a five or six year phase transition. We're gearing people up, and we're facing out contracts to realize the full value. But each year, we're hoping -- we're mapping that out and we hope to give you some more color on this at the Investor Day.

We've kind of laid out our strategy, but we're testing it internally about whether we can get more, or how’s the timing and all that sort of stuff. So, I can't speak to the specifics today, but it will be like a five-year phase in.

Sophie Karp

Okay. Thank you. And then lastly, we begin to hear more about Offshore Wind, these bunch of developments, I guess, in the New England territory and New York that have been contemplated. Is there an interest on the side of Pattern Development or you guys participate in those?

Mike Garland

When we -- I think it's pretty exciting for the industry. We are not contemplating getting into the offshore, in the East Coast at this time. The cost have come down substantially. It's still not cost competitive in our minds against onshore. It's still a lot more expensive, but it's come down a lot. The difference is narrowing to some extent.

We have been -- some of us have been involved with offshore. If you remember, we announced Pattern, we actually had one of the offshore contracts. We'd go out of the Delaware, and we felt like it was more of the balance sheet, very long term seven years or more to get there. And so we sold that business or actually our predecessor sold it.

We spun out without that business and it was sold -- I actually think it was sold at GEN. And we so we have a lot of experience. In the prior company, we actually were involved with the first offshore contract in the U.K.

So our feeling is while it's a very exciting business and I really like what Northland has done in their offshore effort to try to bring discipline of project finance mentality to the North Sea projects and prove like companies like North Land and ours could do it, we're not prepared to go in there in offshore in the U.S. at this time.

We are -- we do have an offshore, if you want to call it that, project in Japan called [Ishikari] and it's really a waiting pool offshore as opposed to Deepwater. It's like 20 to 30 meters deep, so we consider that shoreline, if you will offshore as opposed to fully engaging in offshore.

Having said that, it is an exciting area. I hope that it does grow, but we're just not that we just so much on our plate now, so many good opportunities that we'd rather follow through on those and let the market develop and mature a little bit in the United States.

When we looked at it -- when we were involved with it 7 years, that's close to 7 years ago or 8 years ago, there wasn't any infrastructure. The turbine supply guys and the shippers and all that guys who install it, they just didn't almost no interest because there was just not enough demand for them to focus on it.

So, now maybe that's starting to get some traction, and we'll see cost coming down. And whenever we start seeing cost coming down and being more competitive, we'll take a look at it. But right now, it's just not in our daily book. It's not an area that we're interested in currently.

Sophie Karp

Got it. Thank you.

Mike Garland

You’re welcome.

Operator

Your next question comes from Brian Lee of Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Brian Lee

Hey guys. Thanks for squeezing me in here. Two questions. Just first off, maybe given the current environment, it does seem like there's a decent supply of assets available for sale, both within and outside of Yieldco assets. And then I had a follow-up.

So, we'd be curious if you're any thoughts to share around the M&A environment for acquiring full portfolios or other Yoko assets. And then I have a follow-up.

Mike Garland

Yes. We're looking at all, most all of them. There's a few that we passed on. But we are actively reviewing it and we're, right now, the bigger portfolios, we've had some discussions with various partners so that we're not back into a situation where the public markets weren't available for us to raise the capital needed to acquire the portfolio ourselves. We would have options.

And so the main thing for us is, is it a good price? And are the assets of our quality in nature? There are some portfolios out there in parts of the world that we're just aren't interested. We are a develop-nation type focused company. We're not interested in going to emerging markets with higher risk and all that.

And so some of these portfolios are mixed bags that we would have to anticipate probably shutting or selling off or teaming up with somebody who would want those assets as opposed to us.

In some of the domestic sales, we are very active. We have -- and they are in various stages from mid-to late stage to the fully operational projects, and we are in negotiation on a bunch of late-stage project acquisitions in the development side. We have -- and we are, in the review stage on the number of operating assets as well. But our tendency is to think that those are fully valued and in a competitive market have often been more aggressively priced than we're comfortable with.

Historically, Brian, we talked about that we only win about 20% of the competitive bids we go after because we just are a little more conservative and want high return instead of our competitors.

Some of those competitors come in and out of the market as you've seen, and people like Xterra and ourselves and others are a little more disciplined about making sure that we buy assets we think are quality and can return heavy intrinsic return value over a long period.

And that makes it harder to win competitive bids. We like negotiated bids. We have a number of -- we have a few of those going on, but those are early stage and harder to predict where they'll go.

Ben Pham

That's fair enough. All right. Would you say just a follow-up quickly to that in terms of the activity level and maybe just general attractiveness of what you're seeing in the development pipeline? Any SKU, one way or another, between wind and solar? I know your existing focus and operating base is predominantly wind, but anything in the development side that has skewed one way or another recently?

Mike Garland

Yes. It's all ebbs and flows, depending on what month it is. But yes, we see a lot more pick up lately in wind. I think what people are starting to realize is the fall out of PTC has real value. Meaning for the next four or five years, there's terrific value for wind projects and because of the PTCs and then after that, you may find that it's -- without the PTCs, it won't be quite as lower price.

And I think wind is starting to show itself. California was the first -- excuse me, solar has start showing itself in places like California with that curve that it can be very helpful and productive resource in areas.

But you have to have additional resources around it to have a manageable supply, and so we're very optimistic about solar and wind starting to complement themselves -- each other in California. That's why we're excited about the Broadview project as an example.

We think wind is a great complement the solar. It's getting hard to do solar in California because it's almost competing with itself at lower and lower pricing. And if you look at places like Texas, you could easily see solar coming on much more strongly than wind in some regards.

Our project in Texas, the transmission lines, Southern Cross that connects access to the southern states is an exciting opportunity that be able to realize solar and wind and have it out of high production areas in Texas and ship it to the Southern states.

Those kinds of projects, I think, could become realized by us and others. And then you look at other markets where wind really just outcompete solar all the time. What we're finding is I think smaller developers realize that it's harder and harder to do on their own, so we're seeing the development stage opportunities become more prevalent.

A lot of the smaller guys don't have the capacity that have ordered PTC-qualified turbines and we did, along with some of our peers. And so we are in a very unique position with a couple other parties to be able to see some of these 100, 200, 300-megawatt projects be successful because we have a storage of PTC-qualified turbines.

So, it's exciting time. It's actually very good. I mean, it's every -- year, every other year, it seems like we get an ebb and flow. And right now, it feels good that there's a good backlog of opportunities for us to do in the United States, in particular, because of things like the PTC advantage we have and other things.

So, the development side on wind is very good, and we're really, I think, coming into solar at a good time as well. We're looking at developing solar in the United States because there's a lot of constraints that have come about. You've seen the potential tariff on Japanese -- or excuse me, Chinese and well, beyond Chinese and Taiwanese Japanese and other manufacturers that could really increase the cost of solar coming.

But the thing we like is the optionality. We think the solar and wind pricing has gone down enough that it's attractive on its own, and that we can play in both markets for the first time. We're seeing that a couple of different ways for us to be able to play in the United States on solar. So, that's all good for us.

Brian Lee

Okay, that's great. One last one for me, and I'll pass it on. Just on the quarter in terms of pricing and mix, was there a SKU in production towards lower-priced regions, such as Texas just -- or maybe any maybe other one-time issues that impact the pricing? It seems like, at least based on our estimates, production was in line, as you reported, by pricing might have been a little bit lower than expectation. So, any comments on pricing or mix will be helpful.

Mike Garland

Yes. Great. What I would say is the spot market in Texas and the basis issue in Texas continues to drive pricing down a bit in Texas, and that may be what you're seeing in some of this.

Mike Lyon

Yes. I'm not sure I'd characterize that as a one-time impact, Brian. I think we expect that to continue to be some downward pressure on pricing in Texas for a good part of this year, maybe into next year, particularly when it comes to some of the basis.



But then we think we'll see some relief on the congestion that's occurring in Texas, and we may see a little bit of an improvement. But it might be a little early to feel much confidence in that beyond 2017.

Mike Garland

And just to add -- for a little color, one of the most awesome results this quarter was Spring Valley, which if you follow some of our projects in the first couple of years, struggled because it was: one, it came out of the gate with some of the lowest wind in decades. And this year or this quarter in particular, just blew way out. I mean, we were like 130. I can't remember what the final numbers were, but it was way over our P 50 in Spring Valley.

In Spring Valley, you would consider it's a middle-of-the-road pricing regime. It's not as high as Ontario or as low as Texas. And Hatcher Ridge, same thing. We would've been producing a lot more if we could have solved the icing problems on the blades that we are trying couple of different things that our ops guys have been very clever to try to figure out ways like pitching the blades and trying to shake them, so that there's less icing going on.

But this year, if we were ahead an ability to keep ice off all the time on Hatcher Ridge, we would've just a phenomenal year at Hatcher Bridge just well. So, it -- I wouldn't say it was the high price versus the low price markets that did well. I think I do think the main thing you saw was Texas being a little bit more constrained than we'd like to see in the spot market area and basis.

Brian Lee

All right. Thanks guys.

Mike Garland

You bet.

Operator

Your next question comes from Julie Dumoulin-Smith of UBS. Your line is open.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Hey good morning.

Mike Garland

Hey Julien, how are you?

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Good. Thank you very much for taking the time. So, perhaps just first quick question you can elaborate a little bit. I'd love to hear what exactly Japan entails in terms of local sources of the capital. When you're saying that I presume you mean equity capital in conjunction with that capital?

Mike Garland

Yes. We would consider a quasi equity, quasi debt. And so it's just really a way to -- as you probably know, Japan historically has had relatively low cost capital. And in the case of our wind project under construction there, I think our debt, isn't it like 1%, Michael?

Mike Lyon

Little over 1%.

Mike Garland

Little over 1%. So, you can't pass up and ignore markets like that. So, -- but at the same time, Japan likes to have main parties as owners and operators, and so on. And so we see a really nice complement between PEGI's participation as a sponsor there and some of the low-cost capital.

I think you could consider what we're talking about in the structures quasi-debt in equity like mezzanine debt, if you want, or preferred equity. Or we haven't really fully structured it out yet. So just think of it as just kind of a low cost quasi-equity form of raising some of the equity locally complemented long-term hopefully by an investment by PEGI.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Great. Excellent.

Mike Garland

It’s very cool market. Julien I don't know if you've worked in the Japanese market at all, but it's a very interesting market. At some point, if you're interested, we'd be happy to give you kind of a briefing.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Excellent. And actually, just to clarify that, that would be a full sell-down effectively?

Mike Garland

No. When you say full sell-down, you mean to the Japanese markets now, it would just be a partial funding there. It would still be owned by -- in the interim, it's going to be owned by our GPI affiliate in Japan. And the operating assets like the ones -- the three we have operating now and the one we have under construction and we expect Tsugaru to start construction later this year, the idea is to package all those up and finance those locally.

And then along with long-term owner like PEGI being the owner sponsor long-term. So they would have an equity interest in be the sponsor of the project, and we've used the local equity debt to finance the projects and just be able to get a little bit more out of the projects that way.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Got it. Okay excellent. And can you elaborate a little bit more on the development efforts? Again, thinking about this PEGI 2.0. My question specifically here is you mentioned less than $100 million of investment into that business.

What kind of percentage take we're talking about? What are the kinds of terms should we be thinking about in terms of the magnitude of the investment. And what's the cadence of that investment if you go to think about? Is that $100 million basically financed upfront as you think about it as to the white paper? Is this something that we've done overtime in increments to get you to $100 million? And in how to think about scaling it from there at that point?

Mike Lyon

Yes, we'll go into it in more detail when we announce it in potentially at the Investor Day. What we said is the initial investment will be less than $100 million and there will be future capital calls as we expand the development business. And we can make the choice of either further investing in the business or not.

And so that's really all we're prepared to say today because of those discussions are ongoing. We can't get out in front of the discussions, A, with the Board, but B, even with our partners on how we're going to grow that business. And so I don't want to really give you an indications more than that at this point.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Got it, fair enough. Well, thank you all very much.

Mike Garland

All right, thanks Julien.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Colin Rusch of Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Colin Rusch

Thanks so much. Can you guys just give us a sense of what you're seeing in the pipeline or opportunities that for acquiring transmission and distribution assets? It doesn't seem to be an area of focus right now, but it seems it could help his returns in certain areas.

Mike Garland

Well, it's a big focus for us at Pattern Development. We're probably the most active player out there that pure renewable company. You've got companies like Clean Line and others like that other at doing probably have more individual just pure transmission projects than we do.

But we have -- I think we've mentioned three or four projects that are what we call transmission-enhanced wind projects. The reality is some of them actually have opportunity to do more than that.

So for example, our Southern Cross project that connects Texas to the South, one of the incredible benefits that, that project could create is a bidirectional interaction between the southern states and southern utilities -- not The southern Utility, the southeast utilities and Texas and vice versa.

Right now, we're approaching it primarily as a way to sell, harness all the wind and solar that's available in Texas and ship it cheaply to the south results. But we've talked about the project that would create 1,500 megawatts on that kind of order of magnitude of wind projects in New Mexico and ship that into potentially in Arizona and California and maybe other places.

So, we are very active in that area. We're very careful about that market because the projects like that with long-term transmission -- long-distance transmission are very hard to accomplish. So we have said, and we'll continue to say, that if we pull off one of those, it will be fantastic. We hope to do more but if we can just do one, it's a game changer.

And the reason why we think we -- it's worth pursuing, and again, I'll emphasize if you read the white paper, we keep our cost at a minimum until we have an economic proposition. But one of the reasons why we're able to even consider getting something like these projects done is because of the four-year window that we have with the IRS guidance on in-service that we now have a longer period of time and to be able to build the transmission line whereas before.

Now we are four years, for example, that put projects in that qualify for 100% PTC whereas in the past, we work more in the two-year timeframe. Maybe even possible to go beyond four years if it's purely because of the transmission line. But right now, we're assuming we should try to get these projects in by the end of 2020.

And then after that, the benefit starts reducing because the next year, we'll be up 80% PTC and so on. But we actually have -- are probably the most active and having a number of these large projects with large transmission long-distance transmission lines attached to them.

Mike Garland

You mentioned your distribution in your question Colin, and it's not something we're looking at.

Colin Rusch

Okay. So, no distribution. I guess the final question there is are you seeing real opportunities for avoided costs PPAs, if you're augmenting any of your wind farms with energy storage systems or supplementing and in certain areas? Is that a real opportunity for you guys at this point?

Mike Garland

We're having some discussions around that. The pricing still hasn't been that attractive. I think we're still in that period much like solar and wind or in the early days where people are trying to sort through it in there's enough critical mass and momentum and the direction we'll be able to drive cost down.

We are probably a little more conservative again on these sorts of things, so we'd rather see the price or storage come down a little more. And then all of our sites are potential sites that could use storage -- maybe just all of them, but there's a number of our sites that would be pretty interesting sites to be able to augmented with storage, or in some cases, even solar that currently it's not an area that is going to impact our business in a substantive way over the next three years.

Colin Rusch

Okay. And the a final, just related to risk management. The white paper, that was pretty instructive in terms of the detail out, the risk profile of different stages. So, if PEGI is going to end up migrating into a little bit riskier stage of capital deployment where you felt a little bit of capital inheritance, how do you think about your cost of capital?

And what's the way you've thought about your business model if you're going to be in that earlier stage part of the project development having a little bit higher risk and return capital back to investors with that sort of risk profile?

Mike Garland

Yes, I think, Colin, our approach to that is to be very thoughtful about scale. We've always said that we believe we should size an investment in development, so that it is not already dilutive. We know that the very nature of development, particularly if you're sort of starting up development and have maybe a two to three-year run way till you start getting cash returns is going to be a little dilutive initially before we think it will be more accretive into buying assets at fair value.

And so that, for us, is matter of keeping the investment down to a modest portion of our overall capital structure. We believe the way we're thinking about investing in 2.0 is reflective of that. A number that's below $100 million is single-digits as a percentage of our small single-digits.

In fact, as a percentage of our market cap. We do think over time that both as the market comes to see the success story in development that we generate, we think there's been some visibility into that already that the market is not going to see that as a major shift in the risk-reward. And in fact, we think we'll see it as a slight improvement, which is how we view it.

Colin Rusch

Okay, perfect.

Mike Garland

Colin one of the ways that we've thought about it and stated previously. So when you think about our growth is an 80% payout ratio, you have 20% of our cash flows. How much can you invest that 20% in development or operating assets? And which has your better risk return profile?

And so if you think about like even what Mike said, the $100 million, you then think about well, that's like three years to investing the 20% of our cash flow, current cash flows, into the business, which is we think doesn't change our ability to pay our dividend.

And so we doesn't change the risk profile of our basic business and it allows us to buy assets, if you will, or invest in assets more like a six to eight multiple revenue 10, or 11 or 12 multiple like what the market is trading at.

Colin Rusch

Perfect. Thanks guys.

Mike Garland

You’re welcome.

Operator

And this concludes the Q&A portion of today's call. I turn it back over to Mr. Mike Garland for closing remarks.

Mike Garland

All right. Well, thank you, everybody. Again, we appreciate you tuning in at a joining us for today's call. We look forward to updating you on the progress next quarter and have a great day and feel free to contact us if you have any further questions.

Operator

And this concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.

