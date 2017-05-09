Alaris Royalty's (ALARF) CEO Steve King on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alaris Royalty Corp. (OTC:ALARF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Curtis Krawetz - IR

Steve King - CEO

Darren Driscoll - CFO

Analysts

Gary Ho - Desjardins Capital Markets

Ben Holton - RBC Capital Markets

Gavin Fairweather - Cormark

Anoop Prihar - JMP Securities

Scott Fromson - CIBC

Chris Murray - AltaCorp

Scott Chan - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Alaris Royalty Corp's 2017 First Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast. Please be advised, that this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Curtis Krawetz, VP, Investments and Investor Relations. Mr. Krawetz, please go ahead.

Curtis Krawetz

Thank you, Alana. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Alaris Royalty Corp's conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results for the three months ended March 31 2017, as well as a brief corporate update. I am Curtis Krawetz, VP of Investments and Investor Relations and I'm joined on the call today by Steve King, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alaris, as well as Darren Driscoll, Chief Financial Officer of Alaris.

After a short presentation from Steve and Darren, there will be a question-and-answer period. The lines will be placed on mute until then to avoid background noise.

Before I begin, I'd like to remind our listeners that all amounts given are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Listeners are cautioned that comments made today may contain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based upon a number of important factors and assumptions, and as a result the actual results could differ materially.

Additional information concerning the underlying factors, assumptions and risks is available on last night's press release and our MD&A for the period under the heading Forward-looking Statements and Risk Factors. Copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as our website. Non-IFRS data is also presented that may differ from the way other companies present such data. As with the forward-looking statements, please refer to yesterday's press release and our MD&A for the period for clarification regarding non-IFRS measures.

I’ll now pass the call over to Darren Driscoll, Alaris' Chief Financial Officer.

Darren Driscoll

Thanks Curtis, we certainly appreciate who are taking the time to listen today to our Q1 results call and as to our usual practice I’ll run through some of the more significant financial results and then present CEO Steve King will have a few comments followed by question and answer period.

Highlights for the first quarter include very good and measurable progress made on each of our more popular files for our group SM we got a new lender in there on March 31st, it is paid to way to restarting the distribution was commencing in late May or June 2017, 2.6 million on an annualized basis, so actually paying a CAD50,000 a week, starting shortly. Recent contract wins as well and significant value will support additional distribution as cash flow allows.

On KMH, finally a signed deal that we can announce for the most significant transaction in their strategic process that relates to the Canadian assets, the biggest part of their business. The third-party investor has put more than 50% of the transaction amount in escrow and the deal is now subject to Ontario Ministry of Health approval and of course Alaris' consent. This deal along with couple of other small transactions that are underway are expected to provide Alaris with the rest for the 26.5 million is sitting on our balance sheet today.

For SCR continuing to produce better results and with the visibility created by new projects they won recently. We are pleased to announce restart of partial distributions of CAD100,000 a month commencing in July and then also be a variable portion as free cash flow allow, much like Labstat previously. I know a senior lender here as well, so we have a clear path in front of us that can dictate of those distributions are.

For agility, while they still have completed the transaction that will see our units repurchase, they are paying us to be patient. They've been making full and regular distribution since last October and have started to pay off the unpaid distributions from 2016, 100,000 in March, 125,000 in April and are required to pay 150,000 a month extra in May, June, July, August and September as part of an agreement we may to extent our forbearance period through September 30th.

For Kimco, they continue to produce strong profitable results that are well ahead of the budget thus far in 2017 three months. Still well ability to restart distributions given the senior lend in place, but we continue to work to adjust that in the long-term outlook, for Kimco's business is solid ever since those management changes we made and major G&A reductions implemented in late-2016. Meanwhile, the majority of the portfolio is performing extremely well. Several top of the call resets for Jan 1 [ph] were confirmed by audited statements or Planet Fitness, Federal Resources, DNT and Labstat four of our largest partner.

Providence doesn’t have a reset until 2018 but had a huge 2016 and is off to even better start three months into 2017. Sequel our largest partner continues to put up tremendous results and next reset for them for them is July 1st and we do expect another positive one. End of the Role ticks the lines it always has and LMS, Sandbox, Matisia and ccComm operating as expected.

For the quarter, revenue was down compared to the prior year, that was due to lost revenue from a handful very profitable reductions it took place in 2016 or included LifeMark, Solowave and Mid-Atlantic. Adding to the revenue decline this year compared to last year for Kimco, SCR and SM which had the amounts in Q1 last year and nothing accrued for Q1 this year. That was all offset by new revenue streams for Sandbox, Providence, Matisia and ccComm.

Expenses were down quarter-over-quarter in simple G&A expenses. As a few extraordinary items in 2016 didn’t repeat themselves. So total G&A and that salary benefits, corporate office expenses and legal and accounting were 1.9 million compared to 2.3 million in the prior year period. Our finance costs to talk to a couple of analysts and they are a little higher than some people we’re expecting. But in Q1 each year, we amortize the CAD2 million we paid a few years ago for our four year CAD250 million facility, so included in Q1 that's a CAD512,000 [ph] amortization for those facility fees.

Our net cash from operating activities in the quarter 15 million versus 14.7 million in dividends paid, 98 actual payout ratios for the quarter. Earnings down from the prior quarter, but that’s primarily due to the substantial and extraordinary gain of 18.5 million on the LifeMark redemption that was recorded in Q1 last year. All of our bank covenants are well within allowed limits, we have current capacity to draw another 100 million based on current covenant.

As far as fair value adjustments, they were none in the period, so very little to talk about there. Regarding our debt, so we have CAD98.5 million drawn at March 31st and as I mentioned total of 100 million of additional capacity based on current covenants. Still nothing new to report on the CRA front, you will see the MD&A total potential liabilities of 40.2 million and that includes all taxes, interests and penalties and we paid 16 million of that in deposits living an FX exposure of just over 24 million. We continue to believe we've done everything correctly and remain confident in our position, but again this is something that will impact our payout ratio materially or dividend and that will take some time to resolve.

Our expectations for Q2 include the aforementioned restarted distribution of SM in June and SCR in July. 21.2 million of revenue for Q2 can be approve by the deployment as well as additional amounts collected from group SM, and we do expect expenses consistent with prior period. We have again included the payout ratio sensitivity table that we introduce last year and I think most -- probably the fairly useful tool for keeping tabs on the impact on some of the items we've discussed in the results call here today.

So those were the things I wanted to highlight during today's call. I will past it over to Steve for his comments.

Steve King

Great, thanks Darren. I’ll give a little more color on some of those files and talk about the environment that we are in today, I guess stepping back we are pleased to come forward with another quarter that was as expected, the only difference from expectations was a change in accounting treating for SM revenues that had no impact at all on our cash flows. So on the partners that people were wondering about, obviously we are extremely excited to announce material progress on almost all of them.

SM with their return to distributions starting at 2.6 annually and I mentioned there is past to increase that as we go on here over the coming months, the spring and seasonally the biggest requirement for working capital. So that will make a difference as that tappers off, then we'll be able to take more out of the company. New contract wins, which we had the substantial wins recently and of course the international tribunal judgement which is still expected.

KMH, very happy to be where we are at with that, with a deal closed in escrow, subject only to Ministry of Health Approval, that approval submission was put in the early April. We have been told that process typically takes six to eight weeks so not too far away from there and the smaller transactions progressing as well. So we are very pleased with that. SCR restarting distribution, that again will depend on working capital requirements as they grow and new contract wins, but very pleased with their full deployment for May, June and July in terms of the workforce. So we are pleased with how that does is looking.

Kimco, Darren mentioned had at a steady base of operation but they couldn’t make our full distribution right now, if the senior lender permitted it, but senior lender having gone through a difficult phase with management -- miss-management and management changes, not willing to do that. So our next path is to change lenders or I am speaking with the current lender to play ball. But very happy with the way the company is performing.

I’ll give you an update on Sequel. Sequel as we press released previously had entered into a transaction with Special Purpose Vehicle to acquire it and become a public entity. That deal was supposed to have closed originally at the end of March, which it has not, last update to us was that there are still hurdles left to cross on that transaction.

I think at best it would close end of the summer. But it seems like lots of things to cross there before that will happen, so there is no guarantees that that transaction will happen at all, if it doesn’t will be late summer. Rest of the portfolio very strong as Darren mentioned, I'll emphasize Labstat business has going up dramatically. Had a good year last year, a much better year, so far this year and a good visibility on paying our full CAD7.9 million distributions compared to only CAD5.5 million last year, so a really nice pick-up on Labstat.

In terms of the market that we’re operating in, the private equity markets remain over heated. I expect that to remain for the foreseeable future. Driver that will bring valuation back down to historical levels or increasing interest rates, more limited access to high level of senior debt and also some optimal returns for PE funds, but all of those things aren’t going to be seen in my opinion for some time.

So we’re operating successfully in this environment as I mentioned last quarter, I think that means more of a focus on smaller transactions. But there will always be situations where entrepreneurs of even larger companies will not give up control and the cost of their traditional equity is just too high regardless of the multiples offered by traditional private equity for them to accept those types of transaction.

So the current time, we do have transactions in progress that we expect to close in this quarter. However, there is always factor that prevent deals form closing, so there can’t be any guarantees on that. We also have a few much larger transitions that are earlier stage, that we’re bidding on. So I guess what I'm trying to illustrate here at even this type of environment, there is always opportunities for us to deploy capital. Our offering is still an extremely unique, gives entrepreneurs a much different outcome, both economically and also relating to the softer issues of control in permanent fees.

So we’re still very comfortable with our guidance on deployment for this year and I think there is only upside in terms of how the environment goes down the road and allowing us deploy even more. But we’re going to continue to be disciplined, we’re not going to chase the market. If our deployment growth is a little slower than it has been over the last five years that's plays fine, we're paying a good steady dividend and I’m confident that we’ll be able to grow at decent rates.

So Alana I’ll open the lines for up for questions at this time.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Certainly, thank you. [Operator Instructions]. The first question is from Gary Ho, Desjardins Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Gary Ho

Just quick question first Steve, you mentioned the competitive landscape maybe we can start off there. How should we think about capital deployment, you’ve mentioned your guidance, I think last couple of years it's been hovering around that 100 mark, could you guys still hit that for 2017?

And then how should we think though redemptions given the current environments, could redemptions also be higher at current levels?

Steve King

It certainly is a risk when you see valuations as high as they are, I guess the more temptation for an entrepreneur to just walk away and sell. Currently we have three companies in that process Agility, KMH and potentially Sequel. Although we'll be staying in for a deep portion of Sequel if that transaction does happen. We don’t have any other visibility on redemptions. But as I think I have talked about over the last year, we have got our mature portfolio, so if you look historically on average of five to seven year hold on these companies before the entrepreneurs have looked to sell, obviously, that's an average, every case is going to be different, we have companies that we've had for 13 years.

So I think you can expect one or two companies per year going forward, but again that won't be forecastable and we get 90 days' notice on these thing. And in terms of the deployment, yes I think, I do believe we can hit 100 million this year as always we only have about 90 days visibility on transactions where we actually know about something, but based on the deal flow, based on the opportunities out there, I think that’s still a reasonable number.

Gary Ho

And then just -- maybe just to elaborate on Sequel, it's sound in closing day has been pushed back, if the sales doesn’t go through, have you talked to the investee in terms of what they plan to do, will they look for another buyer?

Steve King

I talk to the company's advisor late last week and agreed that if it doesn’t go through that we would be on the first plane out to meet with the owner and talk about what he wants to do. He is certainly not in any big hurry, he's not an old person, he still has a huge desire to be a part of the business, that's why he was doing more of a go public type transaction as oppose to just selling.

So yes, we will meet with the owner and see if there is something that we can propose that would get him way want to be or close to it. And if he does want to change horses and actually sell, then we'll have to deal with that as it comes. They still believe that this transaction is going to happen so we'll deal with some alternative by if and when that happens.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Ben Holton with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Ben Holton

Just on Sequel, sticking with that one for a minute. Can you provide just a little more color on what's specifically is causing the delay in this transaction? Is it approval related or is it questions around valuation or anything like that?

Steve King

From what I have been told Ben, these Special Purpose Vehicles, they have shareholders that bought their original transaction, in this case there is a 150 million of equity raise, you have to have approval from all shareholders to proceed with a transaction. And so it's pretty difficult, you are going to have some people that are going to say no that there is hedge funds that buy these specs, because you going to warrant in addition to your share, if you say no they -- you sell your share to somebody that wants the deal, but you have to keep your warrant.

So it’s kind of risk free arbitrage for some of these hedge funds on us back, and that’s actually what makes a lot of those deals very difficult. Is because you do have to end up replacing most of the original shareholder. So that’s the stage that they are at today, they have to go through the process to find out how much of that 150 million they have to replace. They’re working with kind of -- call it the cornerstone investor for a good chunk of that and then they'll have to go out and raise the rest bit by bit. So that's the process that they're in right now. We haven’t heard any issues with the company or evaluation, it’s just the process of replacing all the shareholders.

Ben Holton

No. That’s helpful. Thanks for the clarity there. Shifting to another sale KMH. It’s good to see -- and that’s growing moving forward. The transaction as it's envisioned right now. Does that also take you out of your 3.5 million in debt that you have outstanding to KMH?

Darren Driscoll

No. That will be a long term note and so we switched it to long term about the same time and we amended our purchase price from 35 to 28. So okay, this is the cash that we can’t get out of this transaction. And then the note will be secured against everything left including the owners ownership in the go forward business and it will be a long-term note. So we’ll collect that over a period of five, sever some odd years.

Ben Holton

And do interest payments restart on that or is this just?

Darren Driscoll

No interest is accruing already.

Ben Holton

Okay. And then second about SCR, I guess good to see cash payments restarting there and get us cash in the door. Thinking about the variable portion and maybe specifically based on their current forecast. Can you talk to kind of the magnitude, that this would be envisioned through the rest of this year?

Steve King

Yes. Too early to tell, unfortunately Ben, so there is a few issues here, one is there requirement for working capital as they ramp up. The other one is some of their projects can be pretty lumpy and short-term. So we need a few more kind of longer term wins before we can really start getting a feel for what we can take out over the longer term. So little too early, we’re starting with 100,000 in July and we'll communicate with the market as we get more visibility on that.

Ben Holton

Right. I’ll pass the line. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Gavin Fairweather with Cormark. Please go ahead.

Gavin Fairweather

Just wanted a shout out on federal resources and DNT, both of these partners have blowout years in 2016. Did note that there were about down a little bit in the first two months of 2017. Curious, if you could comment on the factors that play there and kind of the backlog or pipeline of opportunities for these firms?

Steve King

So federal resources is an interesting one and really their slower start to 2017 is well still very profitable, is a little bit behind last year, mostly just because of the disruption and a change in administration. But without a doubt that change in administration will be very good for federal resources business. So they are extraordinarily excited about what the rest of the year brings and are expecting another year of growth.

So for them again it’s a little bit like SCR in that some of their projects can be a little bit lumpy. And so some timing issues as pushed things later they haven't lost any business and still expect a small growth here.

For DNT, again it is very similar, where it is sort of project related and again their first three months of this year have been, again extraordinarily positive. There is a massive coverage ratio in place for DNT, they are a little bit behind last year, but they have an immense start to 2016. And so we do expect some leveling off and at this current -- at current time DNT, the CFO wrote me out, they are expecting another year of growth by the end of the year for DNT.

So always tough for some of these businesses when we are giving two and three months guidance because you really need six, eight, nine months before you got a handle on where things are going for some of these businesses.

Gavin Fairweather

And then just secondly from me, I know that you've been experimenting with your structure in certain circumstances for large cap deals, potentially looking to incorporate an element of differed compensation. Curious if you can provide some insight on how the market is receiving that product?

Darren Driscoll

We've had a very good response from the advisors on transactions that there was a deal that unfortunately we came second on in the bidding. But the feedback from the advisor was without that pick [ph] concept, we wouldn’t have made it to the finals. So we think they are definitely is valuing in that. One of the large deals we are looking at right now, it doesn’t have a pick component, the other one likely will.

So it really depends on a company's business model, whether they have a business model that acquires the conservation of cash in the short term or whether it's really just valuation issues, which doesn’t require the pick concepts. So it's been very well received, we've had great feedback from the advisory community on it. But it's not going to be an all the time same.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Anoop Prihar with JMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Anoop Prihar

Darren the [indiscernible] that you talked about the calculations of finance cost for the first quarter, can you just us a bit more color on that, what does that amortization relate to and over what term that being amortized?

Darren Driscoll

So when we signed the deal, it's a four year loan and we had to pay the fee upfront, so it was a CAD2 million fee we paid for that four year facility and so we amortized that it's a little bit over 2 million, I think it's 512 or something like that 1,000 a month, a year that gets recording in Q1 of each year, so I think there is they extended a next few years, I think there is two more years you will see amortization on the front end of next year end 2019.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instruction] The next question is from Scott Fromson with CIBC. Please go ahead.

Scott Fromson

Couple of questions, just wondering if you are doing anything different in the sales process to generate investment prospects?

Steve King

No, deal floor is not an issue for us. I’ll give you a little bit of extra color on that. The private equity industry has regular conferences regionally, and then there is a large and a more national one called Intergrowth that was held in Las Vegas last week. So myself and Dan and Devin from our business development team were down there. So we are very well-known throughout the U.S. which is by far main market. They’re still nobody that does what we do. So we get adequate deal flow, we see any deal that we should be seeing. So there isn’t anything new that, that I feel that we need to be doing there. Obviously there is -- we’re in that environment where software that may not be a majority seller in regular market is -- hits the bids, when it sees some incredible bids coming in. It’s almost like real estate in an overheated market. We get guidance from an advisor or what the company should trade at. And we’re seeing bids that are coming in two to three multiple points higher than the guidance is and it’s really an incredible market, not one that I’ve seen in my 25 years of the business.

So it's something that we have to contend with using -- trying to tweak our terms a little bit. So that we’re more competitive without giving up our core economic is really what we’re trying to do, I think we’re better off staying disciplined and not doing quite as many deals in the market like this. But as I said, this still deals to be done, there is still lot of the capital that we’ll be able to deploy, because as I mentioned, there is still nobody else that doesn’t with it.

Scott Fromson

Okay. Thank you. And just on follow-on investments. Is there any expected and have any of the current investment partners turned to other capital sources?

Steve King

No. For all of our partners, it’s just us and their senior lender. There has been nobody that went and for other forms of equity capital. Once you've partnered with us, you really do understand kind of how the economics works and the value of our structure compared to traditional equity. So there are ccComm is one that is kind of continually evaluating acquisition opportunities, Planet Fitness, Federal Resources are two others that we think we'll be active with I this year for follow-on transactions and there could be more, Sandbox would be another one that could be somebody that we'd put more money into.

Scott Fromson

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Chris Murray with AltaCorp. Please go ahead.

Chris Murray

Just little seems to puts and takes on ’17. It sounds like there is some opportunities maybe that deploy some capital, for capital coming back. Just thinking about even to that table, you're seating with a payout ratio close to 100%. But at the same time, it sounds like you could actually end up with excess capital maybe you can deploy. Can you just talk about capital allocation in the event that you end up with kind of excess capital sitting on the balance sheet and what you're your thoughts on that and would you actually think about either returning that capital or maybe taking down some debt or even doing some buybacks or anything like that?

Steve King

Yes. We would, I think the only time we would ever consider a share buyback, is if we just don’t see any opportunity to deploy capital and that's definitely not the case. So in terms of redemptions, the three that we’ve talk about, KMH is money coming back without losing any revenue. So that would actually increase -- sorry decrease at payout ratio, that would help. Agility, is a relatively small number. But we would be losing some revenue there. Sequel, we'd be mostly staying in 62 million out of the 92 million.

So while we do have some money coming back, it wouldn’t -- Sequel would have the biggest impact on our payout ratio, but based on our pipeline, I am very comfortable that we'd be staying below 100% and actually improving that payout ratio from here as some of these revenue streams come on.

So we are not counting SCR in our payout ratio of 97% right now. SM, I think will continue to grow. So -- and I think hopefully Kimco comes on before yearend here as well. So I am pretty confident, we will get back down closer to our 80% target on our payout ratios. So I don’t see doing anything in terms of a share buyback. Obviously, immediately when money comes in, we do pay down our debt. And have more dry powder to deploy. But still very comfortable on deployment possibility, so no thought at all about any kind of a buyback.

Operator

Thank you. There are no -- I do apologies. We have a question from Scott Chan with Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Scott Chan

Steve just thinking back on the small cap segment it's been almost I think two years since you developed it. How has the traction been, I guess looking right now and what's the outlook for that segment, it seems like that segment the outlook for deal is very positive?

Steve King

Yes, I am really happy with our small cap group as I mentioned that’s going to be I think the main driver for our growth over the next foreseeable future, companies in that kind of CAD5 million to CAD10 million EBITDA range, they are not giving as the clear EBITs from private equity that the larger companies are. They also tend to be more tightly held companies where the softer issues have control and dilution are bigger matter for them and they are with larger corporation.

So yes, I am very happy with it, the next couple of deals that you will see from us will be from that -- on a small cap side, but still not small transaction, but below -- just below 20 million U.S. each. So I am very pleased with it, I think it's going to be a real key for us and when we talk to the advisory network, they're are ecstatic that we can cover all of their market and they can just show us whatever deals they have.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions registered at this time. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. King.

Steve King

Great, thank you Alana and thanks everybody for participating in our call. As always Darren and I and Curtis are available anytime for follow up questions and further color. And other than we will look forward to you coming back to you in three months with our second quarter.

Operator

Thank you. The conference has now ended.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.