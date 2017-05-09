South Jersey Industries' (SJI) CEO Mike Renna on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2017 11:00 ET

Executives

Marissa Travaline - Director, IR

Steve Clark - CFO

Mike Renna - President & CEO

Greg Nuzzo - SVP

Analysts

Spencer Joyce - Hilliard Lyons

Chris Ellinghaus - Williams Capital Group

Marissa Travaline

Thank you. Good morning and thanks for joining us to review SJI' first quarter results for fiscal year 2017. Joining me, present on our call today Mike Renna, President and CEO; and Steve Clark, our CFO. We also have several additional members of our senior management team available to help address questions following our prepared remarks. Our earnings release and the slides intended to accompany the call were issued earlier today and are also available on our website at www.sjindustries.com.

The release and its associated 10-Q provide an in-depth review of earnings on both the GAAP and non-GAAP basis, using our non-GAAP measure of economic earnings. Reconciliations of economic earnings for the comparable GAAP measures appear in both documents.

Let me note that throughout today's call we will be making references to future expectations, plans and opportunities for SJI. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Company's forms 10-K and 10-Q on file with the SEC.

With that said, I'd like to turn the call over to our CEO, Mike Renna, to discuss current performance and future initiatives in the context of our strategic plan.

Mike Renna

Thanks Marissa. Good morning, everyone. To effectively weigh our performance for the first quarter of 2017 it's important to evaluate it against the priorities of the strategic plan we've shared with you over the last two years. While our overarching goal is to achieve economic earnings of $150 million by 2020, it's vital to our long-term success and we deliver this earnings growth from high quality sources or maintaining our balance sheet and preserving the quality of our risk profile. These measures in mind, I'm proud of the progress we've made. Homage [ph] in the first quarter of 2017 produced economic earnings growth with zero contribution from investment tax credits and in the face of an extremely warm winter one in which New Jersey experienced it's warmest February on record.

During the first quarter we also continue to advancing key initiatives, securing approval for the BO England project and updating the final environmental impact statement for the pennies by flight. I think it's important again to emphasize that this quarter's results for the first time in seven years are absent any contribution from my GVs. 2017 earnings composition represents another critical milestone as we continue to execute on our long-term strategy. Number 2017, 75% to 80% of economic earnings are projected to come at regulated sources representing the highest quality, lowest risk earnings available. With another 5% to 7% coming from our long-term contracted assets, including the marina thermal facility serving Borgata and our fuel supply management.

Fuel supply management represents one of the fastest growing areas of our business where we currently supply five facilities in the region with the six set to begin taking gas in the second quarter. Four more facilities are under contract expected to come online over the next eighteen months. And we have an attractive pipeline of potential deals, several of which are in advanced stages of negotiation. Further fuel management contracts require minimal capital outlay, helping maintain the strength of our balance sheet or delivering meaningful results.

Cash flow is further improved from the decision of forgo additional solar development sharply reducing capital requirements on our non-utility businesses and positioning SJI to use the cash from our not-utility operations in support of our significant regulated investments. For the last 18 months we've taken actions to strengthen our business, reduce risk and volatility in our results, maximize operating performance and improve cash flow from operations; all designed to reinforce the foundation of the core businesses that make up SJI. With that in mind we announced guidance with our results that targets economic earnings per share for the full year of a $1.14 to $1.20.

In addition to the impact of the extremely warm winter, guidance reflects the elimination of ITCs from earnings and the issuance of more than 8 million additional shares last May as part of our equity offering. And at the core of our business is more than $1.7 billion of capital investment projected to occur between 2016 and 2020. 93% of that investment is focused on utility and for regulated initiatives. Investments in the safety and reliability of our transmission and distribution systems, investments that will ensure our region has an affordable supply of natural gas to fuel their energy needs, and investments to support the region's economic viability.

I'm very pleased with the progress we've made towards the commitments in our five-year plan and I'm every bit as confident that we will fulfill all of them.

With that I'll turn over - turn the call over to Steve for detailed results for the quarter.

Steve Clark

Thanks, Mike. As mentioned little bit earlier, both the earnings release on the slide deck we made available with detailed information regarding GAAP earnings. And I would encourage you to review that information as well. For the purposes of this call as we normally do, we focus majority of our discussion or our non-GAAP measure economic earnings. As management believes this measure provides valuable insights in the performance of our business.

However, it is worth noting the GAAP results were significantly impacted by the outcome of a jury verdict issued just on Monday in a legal proceeding relating to a pricing dispute with a gas supplier. An after-tax charge of $26.4 million was recognized for the first quarter in our GAAP results. We strongly disagree with the jury's decision, our motion for judgment in favor of SJI is still pending with the court, should that be denied will be intent of appeal [ph].

Well, taking a look at economic earnings; SJI's Q1 2017 economic earnings totaled $57.6 million as compared with $57 million in 2016. Economic EPS for the quarter totaled $0.72 as compared with $0.08 for the same period the prior year. It's worth noting that the variance in the current year's EPS reflects for more than 8 million additional shares that were issued doing our highly successful equity offering in May of 2016 and that dilution impact was worth about $0.08 [ph]. As Mike noted, our first quarter results reflect the absence of investment tax credits as well as the unseasonably warm weather experienced across the U.S. this winter which particularly impacted the North East.

Now we'll take a closer look at the key items that helped drive our performance within our business lines. South Jersey Gas contributed earnings of $46.5 million for the first quarter, exceeding prior year result of $44.4 million in same period of 2016. Earnings growth is largely attributable to the benefits from infrastructure improvements from our ARP and Sharp, as well as from customer growth.

As we move forward with our accelerated infrastructure investment program, we seeing a change in the way we earn AFUDC as investments made to this program will now roll into base rates in October each year. The change in methodology was part of the extension of the ARRP approved last fall. This change makes the treatment of the ARRP consistent with our system hardening and reliability program or SHARP separating these investments from those recovered through base rate proceedings. For the quarter our ARRP and sharp immediately in the aggregate produced incremental net income of $3.4 million. While this is a sizeable contribution, it stems from the fact that several years of prior ARP investment role was entirely in the rate beyond 2016.

With that in mind before your contribution reflects a change in recovery described previously and is expected to be approximately $3.8 million in total since most of the earnings associated with these investments won't begin till the October roll rates. After 2017, we'd expect the incremental income benefit from the ARRP investments alone to be pushed to $6 million per year. Customer addition started the year strong, the 12-months ended March 31, 2017; our customer base group was $1.4 on a net basics bringing our total number of customers served to almost 381,000.

Conversion activity continues to be the main driver of customer additions throughout our service inventory and conversion numbers are up on a year-over-year for the quarter. Customer additions from new construction have also improved relative to prior year. Natural gas continues to be a better value as compared to other fuels and homeowners risk. Looking at our midstream business, it provided a significant contribution to earnings in the first quarter. The earnings contribution reflects the fact partnership has become presorting AFUDCE this reflects SGI share.

Turning to our non-utility businesses, they contributed total economic earnings of some $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2017 as compared with 12.6 million in 2016. I'll address the significant drivers the impacted these results as I discuss our two primary non-utility business.

First our wholesale and retail commodity businesses house with South Jersey Energy contributed $9.8 million for the first quarter of 2017 as compared with $12.2 million the same period in the prior year. The difference here was that record warm winter noted previously. We significantly reduced spreads available to be achieved from our transportation assets.

Despite this challenge, this area of the business delivered meaningful economic results supported in part by the volumes delivered for five fuel management contracts currently on line and serving merchant electric generation facilities.

For the first quarter of 2017 our energy projects business South Jersey Energy Services produced an economic earnings loss of $2.4 million as compared with economic earnings of a $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2016. Once again, this is in the area of our business where you see the impact investment tax credits for solar develop having 2016.

First quarter 2016 results including $1.7 million of ITC's; well first quarter 2017 had none. Also a factor was a significant softening in Maryland SREC prices due to the over development of renewable energy projects in the state. This situation has similarities to what happened in the New Jersey market in 2012 and market participants are seeking a legislative solution.

I do want to note we are continuing to see strong production across our solar fleet and projects completed at the end of 2016 will add production this year. We are also actively hedging SREC production into strong SREC markets in New Jersey and Massachusetts.

Finally, although some unplanned allergies occurred among our landfill gas to electricity it negatively impacted results. We continue work with optimized productivity of these assets and expect overtime to mitigate the loss scene in this area.

Now I'll turn the call back over to Mike.

Mike Renna

Thanks, Steve. At this time, we'd be happy to answer any questions you may have.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Spencer Joyce, Hilliard Lyons. Please proceed.

Spencer Joyce

Hey, Mike, Steve, Marissa, good morning. Thanks for taking my call. So several for me here perhaps bear with me; So Steve you mentioned increased interest expense and Energy Services kind of went on a full year there. I'm wondering if you could walk us through kind of the pro forma amount of debt we're talking about. Now my guess I see 60 million left over Marina debt and then 100 million perhaps a variable at the parent SJI; is that kind of full 160 applied to energy services or what's sort of the whole debt bucket we're looking at that can repricing on us?

Steve Clark

Well, we've taken a number steps Spencer to start addressing. Yes. It's fixing some things but really did you noted actually we just didn't type first quarter but we just paid it off at the beginning of May and paying it off, took out some swaps - that were related to that.

I think that total net swaps that point was about - it was 15.3 million and now we're up that $50 million the swaps. So we took some of that out of play, we'll be looking to take it another $50 million potentially even $100 million off the table, fixed rate debt in the near term future.

I think that will probably leave us with maybe, I want to say 150, maybe $200 million of floating rate debt at that point. And so basically what we're looking at is - we're factoring in is big-big matter of numbers to go the expectation [indiscernible]. Sure.

Spencer Joyce

Okay. And it's safe to assume there's really no incremental debt just from an absolute value standpoint that it's being borrowed kind of for energy services? That's right I mean what we have here is…

Steve Clark

…is what you've got.

Spencer Joyce

Okay.

Steve Clark

Or as we've said before basically what we have on our books now is all that's being incurred for those projects. Now it's, as those projects produce cash and even in the solar business - even if we recognize a fair amount of the income up front what we took the ITCs, there's a significant amount of cash that comes out of those results on just depreciation aspects but to so --so that cash is effectively being utilized to be enable us to reinvest other parts of the business. That will be actually cash positive for us SJI as a whole.

Spencer Joyce

Okay. Yeah understood there; kind of sticking with energy services. I guess a little surprised that the - that you all had to mention again kind of the landfill gas to electric stuff. Aside from the more basic kind of standard solar assets, remind us what is left within that segment. And then kind of part two there, you know how special were the landfill issues? I mean was it an act of God, once every kind of 20 year kind of thing? Or you know is this routine maintenance; I mean how special was kind of the negative surprise there?

Mike Renna

Spencer, this is Mike. As far as the portfolio goes in addition to the assets that serve or God of which is a combined epower facility supported with a with a co-generation unit. We have four landfills that we own; all of the production from those landfills - or the majority of production of those landfills is sold to - under a long term above market PPA.

So then and then again as you mentioned we have our solid portfolio. So that I believe is the sense of our energy production assets.

As far as the challenges that we face in the in the landfills, they are relatively unique site. So each site has different challenges; frankly these two landfills are the same. So the delays that we've had have been a part of a very comprehensive improvement plan and I think some of them were just delayed in equipment arrivals and bringing new engines on line. It doesn't change the long term prospects of the landfills. And in fact I think in both cases we're now, maybe Greg, you could probably help me here I think. We do have the fixes in place, is that correct?

Greg Nuzzo

Yes. One of the facilities has fixed that.

Mike Renna

Right. So it really was just delays I think in equipment. To get a new and upgraded equipment online.

Spencer Joyce

Okay. And I guess it's sometimes a little hard to parse out the landfill peace versus the solar contribution but on a net basis for the full year, can the landfills be EPS neutral or net income neutral? I assume they contributed at least some losses in the first quarter.

Mike Renna

They did. And as I mentioned you know we put together in 2015 when we did the transaction with our partner in an energetic, we at that point time put together a full operational improvement plan together for the landfills. And our expectation is they will be creative once that plan is fully in place.

Steve Clark

Yes. Spencer, for the first quarter that hit is $700,000, was about $30,000 last year, a little over $300,000 last year. As these things come in we anticipate - I think for the year, last year we lost $2.6 million on those. We expect to make up the overage that we had a first early - the larger loss we had the first quarter order had reduce that loss for expansion for whole year.

Going forward, we would expect to be ahead cost cutting unit.

Spencer Joyce

Okay.

Steve Clark

Once we're through 2017.

Spencer Joyce

Okay. Perfect; on the SREC side, I know you mentioned the production numbers. Is it safe to assume that the sales of SRECs we up kind of about that 25% year-over-year? You know I guess Steve, what's your hedging strategy? Do your sales more or less match kind of the bell curve of production? Just on a very broad kind of general basis.

Mike Renna

Yes, I mean in general, yes. I mean obviously there's seasonality to it but we're constantly looking out based upon the productive facilities we have and look the hedge-out into future markets as a rights for those, that's absolutely best.

Spencer Joyce

Okay. And just kind of debars the language a little bit. You mentioned an aggressive hedging strategy in the press release. I assume that, where I interpreted that to mean you're hedging out sort of as far as possible. You know not aggressive and kind of a risk conversation as in trying to gain the markets per se. Is that right?

Mike Renna

No. That a correct answer. By aggressive we mean it will go out as far as we can whether it's liquidity in the market. We're not aggressive in a sense of speculation.

Spencer Joyce

Okay. Great. Great, thanks for clarifying that for me. Steve, you touched on a little bit on the call with the AIRP now being consistent with the SHARP treatment.

As far as we're all know in the rates and such and you know we can perhaps talk at AGI you know in a little bit more detail about what changes there but my question is if that particular change will be a headwind for you in the second and third quarter. I'm just trying to pars you know where we all kind of on the street here might be wrong; kind of in our full year outlook kind of coming into to this release this morning.

Steve Clark

Yes. That's a point we've been trying to make for a while now. Sometimes I used to do answers we picked up there. With regard to the ARP because it is now in the same format as SHARP and because the way that - We recognize earnings will actually go into our rates on an annual basis and the recognition that if AFUTC under these programs is a little bit different the way we recognized it that under the old ones.

Basically the way to think about it is, is that last year we got our program approved That was it an extension of a previous programs. The previous program said that we were basically investing approximately $35 million a year in the ARP type investments. What happened was as we got approval to go to $60 million to spent; however in seeing that increase in investment that we could do for that program, we knew that there was going to be a basically a catch-up period in 2017 as that program got going.

So when I think about the program over - if I did an apples-to-apples comparison of the two programs over a similar five year period, the new programs probably work to us around $16 million of net income, the old program would have been were about $11 million during that period.

So there is a lag that occurs during '17 but then it picks up once you're under '18 and actually you end up - if you ever got to the end of the program would they be a tail but would then last into the following year where you continue to recognize incremental earning of benefit.

Spencer Joyce

Okay. Yes. That that is helpful. I guess Mike, switching gears a little bit maybe jumping back to you. Did I hear that you did have a few fuel management contracts kind of in the pipeline at the ten that we have talked about as being agreed to? And then as kind of a follow up so there. Looks like kind of the three furthest out that we're kind of able to build into the model hit the middle of '18. It's safe to assume that anything in the pipeline would have incremental impact kind of past the middle of next year.

Steve Clark

Yes. Couple of the ones that where it did managed negotiations with our schedule for 2019-2020 as of start date. So you know some of that will be will be tough gas we would expect that if we're successful in any of those contracts they would contribute toward our 2020 target

Spencer Joyce

Okay. Very helpful and just the last follow up and thanks for bearing with me here for a whole bunch of them. So you know we have quite a bit more activity on the fuel management contract side then was initially baked into the 2020 plan. Kind of at least by my counting, correct me if I'm wrong there. But I guess you know Mike kind of at least a year you know, maybe 18 months kind of into working towards 2020, are there any other sort of broad pillars where you've seen either a material improvement in potential impact or maybe alternatively any drivers where you're kind of reevaluating there.

Mike Renna

Well, I mean I think any time you put a plan together with the five year kind of horizon, there is going to be some movement particularly in terms of expected days or sort of things but as far as the fundamental assumptions of the plan, really the only two things I think we're overachieving or we're exceeding our original expectations in fuel management. That's been as I mentioned that's been a great niche for us and I think really the only place that we've seen something that would what I would consider to be a unexpected softening is really in the Maryland Solar Market right now. And as Steve mentioned as the market saturated and it's probably going to need or require a legislative solution to prob those SREC prices back up.

But I think other than that everything else is really kind of tracking. Other than know maybe some timing things its track towards our plan.

Spencer Joyce

Okay. Yes. That's very helpful. Steve, can you remind us just as far as a kind of capital in the ground in Maryland Solar, that's still well below New Jersey but you have kind of an approximate net asset dollar amount there? Is it 100 million or so?

Steve Clark

$50 million.

Spencer Joyce

Okay. Perfect, perfect. Again, thanks for taking the questions and we'll see you in four and in a week or so.

Steve Clark

Yes, take are.

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Christina [ph] from JP Morgan. Please proceed.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning Mike and Steve. I wanted to clarify on the B L England project that that pipeline build out is in fact dependent on the power plant being built and being online essentially in conjunction with the pipe coming online and then following on to that. Where does the power plant stand right now in its development process and is that contingent upon clearing the PJM auction this year?

Steve Clark

It is not going contingent on clearing the PJM auction this year. I do know that.

As far as where the plant is - I believe the intent is for them to try to fit into the PJM auction next year. So the only thing holding us from moving forward is wait for the final go ahead from the owners of B L England and that would at the end of the current appeals process.

We expect - which we expect will be somewhere at the end of this year to early 2018, that would be resolved.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So you're confident that they would give you the go ahead on the pipe even not knowing the outcome of the 2018 production?

Steve Clark

Well, I believe that they will know the outcome of the 2018 auction in the spring of '18. And that should be pretty coincident with the results of the appeals so at that point they would be able to tell us it's okay to move forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Got you. Okay, that makes sense. And then my understanding of the final approval of the EIS for PennEast that came last month. Was that kind of puts you on a at least theoretical calendar to get an approval kind of early summer the final several approval from for but without a quorum that looks like it's in jeopardy now. Is there a way that we can think about the latest possible date that you would get that final product approval before the pipe commercial upstate would have to be pushed back again.

Greg Nuzzo

This is Greg. Yeah, I mean we're still - what we've modelled in is that we should be able to get our first certificate mid-summer and just announced. How many how many - so that's good news for us but we still have some push into still hit that 2018 start. So you don't need to get that first certificate at summer. We still have creditability to miss that a little bit and still target [indiscernible]. But I guess as nominations are obviously that into that it's nice to look forward.

Unidentified Analyst

And then remind me on the booking of AFEDC that started kind of interests this quarter. If there's a timing shift in all of the pipes how would that be treated in terms of booking if EDC both on a prospect of basis and on a historical kind of backward basis.

Greg Nuzzo

I don't think we have any impact backwards and going forward it was just the whatever is spent 0.5 to that is what you -

Steve Clark

So it would just continue to be a cumulative number that runs till the project's complete.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That makes sense. Great thanks, guys. Thank you.

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Chris Ellinghaus from WCG. Please proceed.

Chris Ellinghaus

Hey guys. Good morning.

Steve Clark

Good morning Chris.

Chris Ellinghaus

The decline in solar - given that it was warm, I assume you know generally sort of cloud cover would have been better without sort of the ugly weather. Is that delta 700,000 pretty much entirely the SREC issue? I would sort of expect maybe slightly better production with better weather.

Steve Clark

Actually our production is pretty much flat to budget which is based on normal so. If I remember correctly January was actually a poor month for production because a lot of cloud cover and rain and I think we made up a lot of ground in the subsequent months. So we're kind of right on track right now with what our expectations would be. Might be slightly over but certainly not anywhere near we were last year we had a lot of sun.

Greg Nuzzo

Yes. Chris, I think two factors that came into play into that number you're referencing is one is obviously we have a higher interest expense number. Just associate there is as rates have started to move up but also we had about a $300,000 write off - sorry not write off, write down or inventory values because of the change the SREC values.

Chris Ellinghaus

Okay. That makes sense.

Greg Nuzzo

But only in Maryland.

Chris Ellinghaus

Okay. As far as South Jersey Energy or SJEG - You know how much of that decline in the whole sale is sort of optimization of the fuel supply manager in contracts due to the poor weather. Can you give us any kind of sense of that?

Steve Clark

I think from a fuel supply and all it certainly makes Greg jump in here too. But I think from a fuel supply management perspective we're right on where we would expect to be. You know we don't we don't factor in a lot of the optimization that exists into our kind of our long term outlook. We certainly will take advantage of it when it is there but I think you're correct, it was not a lot of optimization opportunities that were reported us in the first quarter because of you know the very mild temperatures.

So I think the real impact was on kind of our more core marketing business. But Greg you might be able to add a little color to the marketing piece.

Greg Nuzzo

Yes. Just in terms of when we say the asset and optimization the bulk of that is a lot of just search transportation which effectively is hedged but we do have some assumptions of some volatility and optimization which exist. I would say that's worth. You want to think about 2 million that in common terms of the marriage was from previous year to this year.

But again the field management transactions have actually over-performed than we expect.

Chris Ellinghaus

Okay. What exactly is in - the exploration, the Delta for the year?

Greg Nuzzo

This is Greg. We have some - again, we some acreage, mineral rights that we hold under that business line where we get some royalty interest as producers drill. One thing we're starting to see is that some uptake activity in drilling because of prices rebounding and we just get a realty stream, we're non-passive investor where we hold some acreage, so as producers drill, we'll get some money in from royalty where we have.

Chris Ellinghaus

Okay, so its pure royalty was in the assets sales or anything?

Greg Nuzzo

No [ph].

Chris Ellinghaus

Okay. And can you just give us a little update on Penny's litigation?

Mike Renna

As I'm aware off - [indiscernible]. We expected that the opponents we're going to file for an appeal. I believe they are appealing on simply procedural basis, the basis that Steve got out me here but the basis of their claims is that they weren't all allowed to speak in public settings.

Steve Clark

Yes, they've alleged procedural issues as well as their - they make environment claims that we've refuted very strongly all along. At this point the appeals prospect is with the judges in New Jersey and we have the question - that should expedite those appeals, they will be resolved.

Chris Ellinghaus

All the appeals were consolidated, right?

Mike Renna

Yes.

Chris Ellinghaus

Okay. Alright, thanks for the details guys.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Joe [ph], Capital Advisors. Please proceed.

Unidentified Analyst

Actually, it's Andrew Levy [ph]. Just - you know, you guys have been in there or maybe about a month ago there was some headlines, new story about M&A. Could you just address that please?

Mike Renna

Yes, we don't comment on rumors.

Unidentified Analyst

I understand that, just on big picture?

Mike Renna

On the big picture?

Unidentified Analyst

What are your thoughts on M&A as far as SJI and how you guys fit or not fit into what's been going on within the sector, specifically the LDC sector over the last two years?

Mike Renna

Given the fact that nothing happened, I think clearly that - as far as how we fit, we're focused on achieving the goals that are out there at our 2020 plan. And then that has been the focus of this team and our board. Beyond that - yes, there has been a whole lot of activity in the marketplace but again, our - what we do every day is focused on accomplishing what we set out for 2020.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you think that activity has made sense for the companies that have done it or does it…

Mike Renna

I'm not going to comment on other companies. I can comment on ours.

Unidentified Analyst

Does consolidation make sense for SJI at all or are you better off as an independent company?

Mike Renna

Again, I'm focused on the plan, we're focused on the plan and I think we've got great opportunity.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you very much. We'll see you Thursday. I think you're coming to CS. Thank you very much.

Thank you. We have no further questions at this time. I'd like to now turn the call over to Mike Renna for closing remarks.

Mike Renna

Alright, before we wrap up, as always please free to contact Marissa Travaline, our Director of Investor Relations or Anne Anthony [ph], our Treasurer if any follow-up questions. Marissa can be reached at 609-561-9000, extension 4227 or by email at mtravaline@sjindustries.com. Anne can be reached at extension 4143 or by email at aanthony@sjindustries.com. Again, thank you for joining us today and for your continued interest and investment in SJI.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. This concludes the presentation. You may now disconnect. Thank you for joining in. Have a good day.

