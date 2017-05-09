Vistra Energy: Low-Leverage Electric Company With Large Free Cash Flow

A possible spin-out of its Luminant division into a publicly traded REIT would add more value.

Vistra Energy has a low amount of leverage. Net debt to 2017E EBITDA is >2x vs. its peers Calpine, Dynegy, and NRG Energy.

Vistra Energy has been approved to trade on the NYSE under the symbol "VST." This should attract a broader investor base. In addition, index funds will likely buy the name.

Vistra Energy Corp. (OTCQX:VSTE) is the largest electric power generator and retail electricity provider in Texas, with approximately 17 GW of generation capacity and 1.7 million retail customers. The company owns two divisions: The first division, Luminant, is the largest independent power generator in Texas, diversified by fuel and technology - nuclear (14%), coal (48%), and natural gas (38%). The second division, TXU Energy, is the largest retail electricity provider in Texas with a 25% market share of the residential market.

The company is significantly undervalued based on discounted cash flow analysis and EV/EBITDA multiples when compared to its peers. This discount will continue until the company gets listed on a major exchange. The company maintains a low amount of leverage and ranks among the least leveraged utilities when compared to its peers. Net debt to 2017E EBITDA for the company is approximately 1.96x vs. Calpine (NYSE:CPN) at 6.5x, Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) at 6.4x, and NRG (NYSE:NRG) at 5.9x.

With 2016 FCF of $886M (over $1.95 per share) and low debt, we believe Vistra Energy should be paying a regular dividend to its shareholders.

Industry-Leading Margins

Helped by an aggressive $300M cost-out program announced by the company in its Q4 earnings call and its December 2016 Lender Presentation, significantly improved operations, and a solid market position, Vistra enjoys industry-leading margins. It boasts a ~30% 2017E EBITDA margin vs. the ERCOT peer average of ~26%.

Key Numbers

Price Mkt Cap Net Debt EV Rev EBITDA EV/ EBITDA Target Vistra $15 $6.38B $3B $9.38B $6.27B $1.6B 6.5 $22.64* DYN $848M $7.6B $8.45B $4.32B $47Mil 179.76 CPN $3.73B $11.78 $15.51B $7.38B $1.78B 8.68 NRG $5.21B $20.23 $25.45B $11.88B $1.37B 18.54

*EV/EBITDA of 8 for 2016. All figures were sourced from GuruFocus.com.

Management continues to right-size its operations, reduce SG&A, and improve fuel diversity.

Why Buy Vistra Now?

The entry point is low due to the listing on the OTC/pink sheets.

Each subsidiary has a predictable, recurring revenue model.

Each subsidiary is a leader.

Steady and significant free cash flow will allow for a steady dividend.

There is tremendous optionality on deal structure and value creation strategy, including dividends and a spin-out.

There is the rare opportunity to acquire high-quality businesses well below intrinsic value.

There are multiple options to exit investment at superior return multiples and IRR.

The company has an opportunity to expand its green strategy beyond trading by buying eco-friendly assets (wind or solar).

The Valuation Spread

Due to a listing on the OTC markets rather than a major exchange, Vistra has a lack of coverage and a reduced investor base. After the listing, this will change, and there will be ETF and index funds that will be buyers of the stock. Confusion regarding the TRA (tax receivable agreement) impact has caused investors and analysts to discount Vistra.

Many investors look at P/E multiples or dividend yields for energy companies. Vistra doesn't pay a regular dividend. We think that should change. Additionally, the company is under-leveraged vs. its peers, so P/E to P/E is an improper comparison due to the large disparity.

The Potential for Creating More Value Than Just Trading at Par With Vistra Peers

Management highlights the advantages of its integrated business model vs. pure-play generators or retailers, as it provides cash flow stability and credit efficiencies. However, there might be additional value for shareholders in spinning out one of the divisions. Vistra's real estate and fixed assets in its power generator business are underappreciated. The company has an opportunity to unlock value for the benefit of all shareholders. Vistra can spin out Luminant in a REIT structure and still maintain control of its properties and most of Luminant's cash flow.

By implementing a more efficient capital and tax structure by taking on more debt and spinning out the power plant assets into a REIT, Vistra can unlock value for shareholders. By separating the power business into a REIT, Vistra could create $2 billion in shareholder value, or over $4/share. We base this on the steady dividend the REIT could pay, the leverage a Vistra REIT could employ, and compare that to the low multiples it garners now. This value is in addition to our target of $22.64 (a low 8x EV/EBITDA multiple).

Separating the power company assets could create two leading companies with superior flexibility for financing, leveraging, and growth strategies for years to come. We would also like to see the company improve capital allocation through buybacks and dividends.

TRAs and the Current Administration's Tax Policies

First lien creditors of the predecessor company received a TRA, wherein TRA holders would receive payments from Vistra that would have had to pay federal taxes on earnings if the lien holders did not provide a step-up in the tax basis for the company.

The depreciable lives of the assets that are subject to the step-up in basis are 15 years for most assets (90%). However, some of the designated assets for step-up in basis are to be depreciated over 40 years, as per the S-1 filed May 1, 2017. TRAs are not debt obligations and should not be treated as the same as debt. In addition, TRAs do not effect EBITDA. TRA Rights holders get paid 85% of what Vistra would have paid the federal government if there were no step-up in basis.

Initially estimated at a $2.1 billion value (as per the S-1), the TRA is set to be amortized over a 40-year period based upon the current tax policies. The TRA split in the tax savings that Vistra receives from the step-up (the depreciation that Vistra can write off) is 85% of the tax benefit to be paid to TRA holders and 15% to Vistra. This split continues until the depreciation benefit from the step-up in cost expires. Assumptions made by the company in its filing (including the above-mentioned ones) are based on a federal tax rate of 35%. The tax rate might be reduced under the proposed tax plan put forth by the current administration. Such a plan, if passed, would reduce the value of the TRAs.

As per Vistra's S-1 filing, the estimated fair value of the TRAs is $574M, or $1.34/share. Additionally, if the interest rate deductions are eliminated by the current administration and Congress in a new tax plan, it will favor Vistra Energy vs. its peers. That's because Vistra's peers have much more debt and, therefore, higher interest payments, which will not be tax deductible.

We believe that Vistra Energy is a buy and have a six- to 12-month target of $22.64.

