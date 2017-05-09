Royal Dutch Shell: This Dividend Will Not Be Cut

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) reported earnings last week and, clearly, the Street was happy with the results as the stock has begun to pick back up. Earnings beat expectations at $0.46/share versus a consensus estimate of $0.37/share. The real story, however, is cash flow. Cash flow materially increased QOQ and showed a massive increase YOY. That's going to help support a multitude of projects this company wants to place online, as well as create ample support for the balance sheet, notably near-term and medium-term maturities.

Earnings Report Highlights Cash Flow Positivity

The key items from this report are as follows:

Royal Dutch Shell left its quarterly payout unchanged and while the yield is still quite high at 6.7%, the growth rates are slipping

Free cash flow continued to be robust at $4.48 billion, the highest level since the downturn began

All segments showed YOY improvements, but the largest uptick was seen in the upstream segment

Net debt declined to $72 billion

Earnings in the upstream segment improved heavily YOY from -$1.4 billion to $500 million. While this is still not where the company wants to be at, as prior to the downturn, they were generating significantly larger earnings from their upstream segment, the YOY flip to positive is a great development. Investors should note that the earnings figures the company uses in its presentations and press releases exclude identified items, so if the numbers here are different than what you've already seen, it's because they take into account identified items.

The real positivity in this report stems from a continued increase in operating cash flow and earnings. Despite earnings slipping from Q3 to Q4 2016, earnings nearly doubles QOQ, which is nothing short of impressive. The $4.48 billion in free cash flow generate becomes the third consecutive quarter of free cash flow and sizable enough where the dividend is fully covered and the remaining proceeds can be directed towards debt reduction.

In reference to operating cash flow, the $8.78 billion posted this quarter is about a $500 million increase from last quarter, but it was impacted by a negative change in non-cash working capital of $1.8 billion. If we look at the progress made in operating cash flow YOY, it's staggering. For Q1 2016, the company only had $263 million in OCF, but that's escalated to $8.78 billion on the back of many positive developments, including significantly lower costs, higher realizations, and greater efficiency.

To focus in on the upstream segment, again the higher realizations were the key driver of earnings increasing YOY, something we've seen with other O&G majors. After posting a heavy loss last year, nearly $1.6 billion in higher realizations allowed this company to breakeven in the segment. Other contributions from volumes and the production mix helped to increase earnings and the segment posted at $500 million profit this quarter. The negativity was really weighing on the balance sheet, as many investors were calling into question the safety of this company and that likely hindered flows over the last twelve to twenty-four months.

This is a positive development and a much needed one considering that the company has a significant amount of debt due over the next couple of years, seen below. The company has about $5.2 billion in debt due this year, $8.6 billion in debt due next year, and just above $8 billion due in 2019. After that year, the amount due each year begins to decline, but there are definitely some heavy obligations ahead. If the upstream hadn't shown significant strength this past quarter, then this might be a whole different story right now. Given that nearly all of Shell's debt trades near or above par, the market is confident that this company can meet its liabilities.

In terms of the dividend, what we've seen is that this company doesn't yet have the cash flow to increase the dividend. We've seen other major O&G companies increase their dividend since the downturn began, notably Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX),so it may be disappointing to some shareholders that this major hasn't had an increase. It's not that it needs one right now, however. The yield at 6.7% right now is well into the high-yield category and will significantly weight up the average yield of any portfolio. It's the growth rates that have me concerned. There is no growth in the last twelve months, the three-year growth rate is just 1.46% and the five-year growth rate is only 2.15%. The moral of the story here, however, is that the dividend is assuredly safe, despite many liabilities over the next couple of years, because cash flow has picked up significantly.

Pick Up Royal Dutch Shell Now

If you're a prospective investor looking at this stock, you see two things right away: the high dividend yield and the YTD downtrend. Beginning with the latter, the stock is down around 3% YTD, but was down a few percentage points more until the past week, when the market responded positively to Q1 2017 earnings. The stock, on the announcement of earnings, gapped up higher past its 200 DMA and past its 50 EMA, strong signs that there's buying support behind this name. In the next couple of weeks, I see $55 being the downside, but $58 being the upside. Naturally, what happens to this stock largely depends on the direction that crude oil takes, so we'll need to see a few positive inventory reports or more global cooperation before Royal Dutch Shell shares can really begin to rally.

It's really the long-term potential that investors have to look at and it's one of the core reasons why I bought this name. Over the last year and a quarter, the stock has rallied from $35/share to $56/share, a significant improvement tracking the upward shift in crude oil prices. However, buying on dips with this stock has to be the strategy considering how robust cash flow is and how the company continues to make progress cutting costs and reducing debt.

Interestingly enough, the stock hasn't moved all that much since Q2 2016, but that's fair considering crude oil has had a hard time breaching certain resistance levels. As a dividend investors, you can take home the 6.7% yield in tandem with any capital gains. I'd say the stock can easily hit $60 this quarter if crude oil ticks back above $50/barrel and the stock could end the year towards $65. That represents total return potential of 22.3%, which is nothing short of outperforming.

Conclusion

This company's priorities are clear. They want to continue to increase free cash flow past what they've generated in prior quarters and to delever the balance sheet such that they create a safer, quality destination for investors. With a higher level of free cash flow, the company will put the capital to work in the form of debt reduction, a higher dividend, and more value returning acts like buybacks. I am far more confident in this company's prospects than I was a few quarters ago, when ends were barely being met.

