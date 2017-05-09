Will The AT&T/Time Warner Merger Create The Most Expensive Equity In U.S. Trading History?

We could debate the odds of the AT&T (NYSE:T) and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) merger being approved by Washington regulators. We could also debate whether it is a good idea for consumers and competition in the telecommunications and media industries. One can argue the integrated media/telecom delivery of video over the internet is our future, as Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has taken over America Online and Yahoo. But in this article, I want to focus the discussion purely on the numbers of the merger proposal, including the huge amount of financial leverage involved. I'm going to throw a bunch of numbers at you, so sit tight and enjoy the math.

Just to be clear, I am quite happy with the AT&T U-verse fiber internet service to my home. It is about the same price, speed and overall value as the competing fiber offerings available in my area of the world. I have been a loyal and generally satisfied landline, DSL, and now fiber AT&T customer over the decades. My gripe as a potential investor revolves around the massive amount of debt and liabilities the company continues to acquire and will need to finance at higher cost once interest rates rise again. The Time Warner buyout requires another sizable jump in debt, liabilities and goodwill "asset" accounting.

I have written skeptically about other phone giants since November on Seeking Alpha, including Verizon in America and Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) in Europe. Both were discussed in my last article outlining a diversified long/short portfolio example. They are suffering from the same competitive pressures and oversized capital investment needs to retain revenues as AT&T. A major disruption to landline telecommunication monopolies of the past, cable companies, satellite signal providers, cell phone carriers, and now fiber optic options all compete with each other to bring information, media and unlimited opinions on every topic to your home or business.

To be honest, there is such an incredible amount of competition for your internet/entertainment access and viewership that traditional telephone monopolies no longer have any utility-like control over pricing, revenues and profits. Telecommunications companies are slipping into a commodity-like business model with high capital investment needs, plenty of competition and declining profitability. The play for Time Warner is a way for AT&T to differentiate itself from similar providers/carriers with owned media content bundled into your internet access.

Massive leverage already on the AT&T balance sheet

AT&T's March quarterly earnings statement listed total liabilities of $286 billion, with $220 billion-plus of intangibles and goodwill posted on the asset side of the balance sheet. Intangibles and goodwill are assets that do not really exist in the form of something you can sell like a truck, property, cash or receivables. Intangibles are created to represent the estimated value of patents, licenses and brand names, while goodwill is a concoction by accountants to represent the excess value of a takeover beyond the things you can touch and sell quickly. The good news for owners is you can amortize (take non-cash accounting charges against) these categories to generate tax-free cash flow. Accounting rules allow you to deduct and reduce the total of these imaginary assets in exchange for cash over 10 to 30 years generally.

As it stands today AT&T has a "negative" tangible book value of $95 billion. That's right, the company has such an amazing total of intangibles and goodwill from past takeovers, stock buybacks, and the addition of intellectual property that if the company was liquidated today, its easily sellable assets would be $95 billion short of paying off its debts and liabilities.

AT&T threw off $18 billion in free cash flow the last 12 months. Total operating cash flow of $41 billion over the trailing four quarters ending in March was reported, including profits, non-cash charges like depreciation and amortization, plus changes in inventory/receivable levels. After subtracting $23 billion in necessary capital expenditures to stay competitive and retain/grow revenues, we are left with roughly $18 billion in cash flow that management is free to spend on AT&T's future and repay owners.

AT&T has traditionally paid out a significant portion of earnings and cash flow as dividends, dating back to its utility business model founding. As such, the company paid out its high-rate common dividend of $12 billion the past year, leaving only $6 billion to honestly invest in new business ventures, pay down debt, or buyback common shares. This $6 billion in annual free cash flow generation, adjusted for the dividend payout, during an economic expansion is actually quite small compared to AT&T's enormous liability level, standing at $286 billion.

Time Warner's leveraged balance sheet

At the end of March, Time Warner held $40 billion in total liabilities. It also has $35 billion in goodwill and intangible assets recorded in its present business form. Subtracting this $35 billion number from regular accounting book value reported to shareholders of $25 billion yields a negative tangible book value of $10 billion.

Just like the majority of media businesses in America, leveraging a company's balance sheet with excessive debt, stock buybacks, and goodwill accounting from mergers, takeovers and partnership agreements is how business is done in 2017. The strategy is high margin entertainment assets can easily raise prices over time to recover the cost of intellectual property and intangibles, including associated interest expense on debt.

Time Warner generated a decent $4.5 billion amount of free cash over the trailing 12-month period. However, looking forward to the new combined organization, I'm calculating a minimum of $1.5 billion will be used to pay the high common AT&T share dividend rate on newly issued shares to Time Warner shareholders. This would leave a reduced $3 billion in adjusted free cash flow for debt repayment or building shareholder value at corporate headquarters.

Merger proposal

As outlined in the merger agreement from the January 9 proxy, the buyout involves a payment of $53.75 in cash, plus $53.75 in common AT&T stock for each Time Warner share. Based on the AT&T stock price in the days preceding the conversion, a formula for the final number of shares to be issued will be used.

At the end of March, AT&T owned $10-$15 billion in liquid short-term investments it could easily access to fund the $40 billion cash portion of the Time Warner purchase price. In other words, an extra $25-$30 billion will be borrowed by AT&T to fund the cash takeover portion.

Given the $80 billion takeover amount has no tangible book value backing, the new AT&T will increase goodwill by $80 billion plus the $10 billion in negative tangible book value existing at Time Warner. Essentially it will be exchanging debt, some cash on hand, and newly issued equity for $90 billion in paper accounting assets.

We then add AT&T's current negative tangible accounting worth of $95 billion to the merger created total of $90 billion, to get a new all-time Wall Street record of $185 in negative tangible book value for the combined enterprise.

Besides issuing tons of new common equity and diluting existing shareholders on the order of 30% to 50%, how will the new company get to a point where it can cover its liabilities long term? Let's review the new free cash flow setup, after the merger is complete. I'm projecting free cash flow before dividends to look like this: $18 billion in current AT&T cash flow generation after capital expenditures, added to $4.5 billion from Time Warner, plus another $4 billion in estimated 20-year amortized goodwill resulting from the business combination. Investors in the new company will be getting a sum of $26.5 billion in free cash, assuming synergies do not establish a slightly better number by $1 or $2 billion.

Now let's consider - (1) necessary capital expenditures in heated telecommunication competition upgrades will run at a similar or higher rate in future years, and (2) the same AT&T common dividend payout rate equates to $13.5 billion each year for the new company. If we subtract $13.5 billion in dividends from the $26.5 billion total in free cash flow generation mentioned above, the new AT&T may only be able to generate around $13 billion annually to pay down debt and extinguish liabilities. In conclusion, including the present dividend payout rate, all else being equal, it would take at least 14 years to hypothetically get back to a tangible book value. Remember we're praying business stays good and we don't get a recession anytime soon.

Further, the combined company is projected to have $350 billion-plus in total liabilities, given $285 billion in AT&T promises to pay back suppliers, creditors, banks, partners, pensioners etc. at a later date, plus $40 billion in acquired liabilities from Time Warner and another $25-3$0 billion in new debt to fund the cash portion of the buyout. Let's compare $350 billion-plus in total liabilities against $13 billion in annual excess free cash flow generation, after dividends. On this monster sum, it would take an estimated 27 years to pay off the post-merger liability sum, if operating income, cash flows and capital expenditures remain the same as today.

For reference, I'm estimating post-merger per share numbers of $48.50 in total liabilities, $25.50 in negative tangible book value, and $3.70 in free cash flow generation yearly ($1.75 after dividends), using March quarter numbers from each company and the January proxy outline of the merger.

Merged company liability total the same as mid-sized foreign nation's debt level

For some perspective on how much money the new AT&T would owe others, the $350 billion liability total would rank #30 on the sovereign debt list between South Korea and Poland. Only General Electric (NYSE:GE) would come close to this U.S. balance sheet liability total, outside the world of banking and finance.

The fourth largest premium to net tangible assets in U.S. stock market history

When I calculate a company's underlying fundamental valuation, I like to subtract cash holdings and various easily sold investments from liabilities to find the accurate number Wall Street is giving to an operating business. In this fashion, I can generate better apple to apple comparisons for businesses in the same industry and the alternatives available for my investment money. This process has proven extremely useful and successful in the past.

The flip side is I like to add negative tangible book values (negative liquidation values vs. hard assets owned) on top of equity capitalizations to find the real number it would take to purchase a company and pay down a bloated liability total to a normalized ongoing business range. In the AT&T/Time Warner example, the current AT&T $38 stock quote would be equal to a combined market capitalization of $275 billion on 7.25 billion proforma shares outstanding, taken from the January 9 proxy statement. Then we add the projected and astounding negative tangible book value after the merger is completed of $185 billion. As a consequence, the adjusted price investors are paying at $38 a share is closer to $460 billion in excess capitalization beyond the new organization's physical asset accounting liquidation value.

A number of other companies will have greater stock market capitalization, post merger, but only a handful will be selling at a higher premium to net underlying hard assets. For example, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has the biggest equity capitalization at $776 billion today, given its recent $148 price per share. Apple, however, held an all-time U.S. record of $255 billion in cash, short-term investments and other marketable securities at the end of March. Its tangible book value is $126 billion. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has a market cap of $647 billion at a $927 stock quote. At the end of the March quarter, Alphabet recorded a tangible book value of $124 billion. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has a stock market worth of $532 billion at $69 a share, with $25 billion in current net tangible assets. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) retains $446 billion in equity valuation at a $934 share price vs. $17 billion in owned tangible book value at the end of March. Lastly, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) holds $435 billion in equity capitalization at today's $150 stock price, against a tangible net accounting worth of $42 billion.

When comparing oranges to oranges on a similarly adjusted playing field, Apple is priced at the greatest premium in nominal dollars to its net tangible asset liquidation value. Apple's market cap premium in early May stood at $650 billion. Alphabet ranks #2 with a premium of $523 billion. Microsoft stands at #3 with a premium of $507 billion. AT&T/Time Warner would show up at #4 with a $460 billion premium, while Amazon would fall to #5 with a premium of $429 billion. Facebook would finish the group comparison at #6 with an excess value of $393 billion above net tangible assets. From there only a few U.S. companies are near $300 billion for a nominal premium price vs. net tangible assets, and everyone else is under $200 billion. Until the latest tech boom on Wall Street in 2013-17, not a single company was close to $300 billion. Apple became the first to breach this data point.

AT&T is a slow or no growth business today

As an investor, you have to ask yourself if the new AT&T company deserves to be in the same league for market cap valuations and premium asset pricing as the other five technology leaders expanding revenues, cash flows and profits rapidly the past several years. The other technology giants have super-high profit margins, well above average growth prospects, and plenty of cash in the bank to fund future investment initiatives.

The old AT&T setup is projected by Wall Street analysts to produce only low single-digit growth in revenues and profitability during 2017-18 vs. 2016 results. The combined company will likely see slightly better results than AT&T as a standalone enterprise, but Time Warner individually is projected to expand its business revenues and profits by just mid-single digits annually in 2017 and 2018. It is a leap of faith to believe the merged company will magically grow income or cash flows at above average rates vs. the S&P 500 typical company anytime soon.

The advent of competition for telephone service since the 1980s has really been a drag on performance at this former utility monopoly. Profit margins on revenues peaked in 1998. The stock price reached its all-time high in the upper-$50s during 1999-2000. Earnings and cash flow per share are about the same today as 2001. AT&T has struggled to restructure costs, acquire outside businesses to pump growth and leveraged its balance sheet over time to shield investors from a declining operating business. The bad news for investors is the telecommunications industry's competitive landscape is even more cutthroat today than ever, and any recession in consumer spending during 2017-18 would double down on the pressure AT&T faces to the bottom line.

Stock price weakness in AT&T

When we review a chart of AT&T over the last year, it is becoming increasingly apparent that its valuation and price are too high. The stock quote has underperformed the vast majority of companies listed on Wall Street in 2016-17. Below I am contrasting AT&T's performance with the S&P 500 large cap stock index, plus U.S. information delivery competitors Verizon, Sprint (NYSE:S), T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR). I'm highlighting time periods from 1 to 12 months. A two-year chart of AT&T is also pictured.

Conclusion

I wrote a story about the largest industrial bellwether companies in America underperforming during 2017, and AT&T fits with this group. Mega conglomerates like AT&T that are responsible for millions of high paying jobs in America, both directly and indirectly, seem to be failing from overleveraged balance sheets, rising pension costs, and a weakening macroeconomic picture.

From my research, the proposed AT&T merger with Time Warner will produce one of the most overvalued stock valuations in U.S. history vs. tangible assets. The near record premium on net physical assets seems to be unjustified, as business growth prospects for the combined company remain subpar, at best. If the new AT&T could grow revenues at a 10%-plus annual rate and income/cash flows by +20% per annum the next 3-5 years, this premium valuation might be deserved.

With a weak outlook for organic growth in the business and no easy way to pay down liabilities after the merger, the stock price is likely to get hit on many fronts later in 2017 and 2018. Asset sales, major equity issuance, and a cut in the dividend appear to be reasonable options if the business plan for the combination does not pan out, or the U.S. slips into a consumer spending recession. All of the above potential actions would translate into a lower common stock quote quickly.

The next biggest risks for AT&T shareholders remain increasing price competition in its telecommunications product offerings and execution errors by an overconfident management team.

If the merged company eliminated the common dividend, and promised it would take the next 3-5 years of free cash flow to repay debts and scale back liabilities, it could get into a better competitive position financially. The free cash flow sum of $26.5 billion annually from the proposed organization is substantial, before the dividend payment. The stock price might actually rise over time under this scenario. However, since most investors own AT&T for its 5% dividend yield today, the first reaction might be a 20%-30% stock quote decline as current owners sell in disgust.

AT&T has been flagged as a sell candidate by my proprietary Victory Formation trading momentum model. I would avoid the stock or even contemplate shorting this name in a larger, well diversified and hedged portfolio design. Remember to do more research on this or any investment before trading. Don't be afraid to consult an experienced financial adviser regarding the suitability of a stock position in your specific financial and risk-tolerance situation.