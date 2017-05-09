Disney's Earnings: First Impressions

After the closing bell on Tuesday, Disney (NYSE:DIS) failed to impress investors with a slight revenue miss and a nine-cent beat that might have been driven in part by a lower effective tax rate (representing 3 cents per share of YOY upside). A 50 bps YOY increase in segment op margin, largely the result of lower prime time marketing cost in broadcasting, also contributed to the bottom-line tailwinds.

Despite the timing benefit of additional College Football games driving revenues (and programming costs) up in the quarter, ESPN seems to have been a drag on results once again. The franchise is still being hit from both directions: lower ad impressions and a decline in subscribers that affect revenues negatively are accompanied by contractual rate increases that hurt the bottom line. I see continued weakness on this side of the business, very relevant to the company's total revenues and earnings, as one of the key reasons why the stock might be struggling to break through mid-2015 levels.

The graph below helps to illustrate Disney's revenues and op profits by segment, as a percentage of total company. Notice that the highly-profitable cable network business represented less than half of Disney's op income, compared to 53% in fiscal 2Q16.

On the plus side, Parks and Resorts performed even better this time compared to last quarter. Segment revenues grew 9% YOY (vs. 6% in fiscal 1Q17) and op income was up a sizable 20% (vs. 13% last period). The strength is not only coming from expansion initiatives abroad but also from higher volumes in the U.S., which is great news for the company.

Free cash flow has improved substantially compared to the sharp decline observed last quarter. But the company continues to see an overall deterioration in cash generation over the past couple of quarters (see graph below). FCF dividend coverage has reached 2.2x in the first six months of fiscal 2017, a drop from last year's 2.9x.

My impressions

Disney's fiscal 2Q17 results suggest that some of the key themes observed in the past few quarters have persisted: strength outside media, especially within the increasingly important Parks and Resorts segment, continues to be offset by the unwinding of the ESPN business.

Management believes that "the most important thing for ESPN is to continue to support and nurture their program offerings." The disruptive transition from the traditional to a digital, non-linear content distribution model does not seem to worry the executive team as much. But at least in the short term, I believe the uncertainties around Disney's massive cable network business is likely to cap valuations, which have been on an upswing over the past half year or so (see chart below) and is slightly off from 52-week highs.

I have little doubt that Disney continues to be a solid, well-managed company with an iconic and valuable brand that might make the stock an attractive buy should prices dip further (shares are down -2.3% after hours, but still up 3% YTD). But until the company's media business is able to find solutions for its distribution challenges, shares may continue to trade sideways for a bit.

