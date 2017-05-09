Nvidia Blows The Market Away

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported Q1 2018 earnings Tuesday after close of market, and the market is loving the results with the stock up 11% as I write this. NVDA has had a meteoric rise over the past 12 months due to scorching revenue growth, and therefore, the market has become a bit numb to the good results and expects more than the usual estimate beats out of this high-growth company. It appears that Q1 delivered the goods.

The stakes were especially high for this earnings report considering the negative analyst notes that came out in the months beforehand describing concerns over the lack of growth in the graphics card and desktop PC markets. Due to these fears, NVDA had been down about 11% over the past three months. However, this quarter demonstrated those fears to be overblown and shares have responded accordingly.

For this quarter, Nvidia reported revenue of $1.94 billion, which is a 49% increase year over year ("YoY") and beat consensus estimates by $30 million, and EPS of $0.85, which beat by 18 cents and was 39 cents higher than Q1 2017. Guidance was solid as well, with Q2 2018 revenue projected to be $1.95 billion, which beat estimates of $1.89 billion, and EPS projected to beat as well.

Revenue growth YoY was again fueled by sales increases in gaming, data center, automotive markets, and really every other platform, with the latter two expected to become the main growth drivers for the company over the coming months and years, along with probably less pronounced growth for gaming revenue as well.

Nvidia has exploded recently due to revenue from opportunities the market was not previously considering. Many expected the craze to subside or for revenue growth to slow, but that is evidently not the case. The growth narrative is still very much in play with NVDA, and I expect shares to continue to appreciate as long as revenue growth continues to be robust. The new markets Nvidia is exploiting, namely deep learning and AI, which have countless applications in developing technologies, will provide for top-line increases for many quarters and years to come.

There have been some worries that the resurgence of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) will impact margins and take away market share, but I think AMD still has a long way to go until its newest offerings are competitive with Nvidia's. However, even the high-end GPU market, which Nvidia pretty much owns, is susceptible to pricing pressures if AMD decides to undercut Nvidia with high-end products.

It's hard to predict the likelihood of this and how it will affect Nvidia's bottom line, but it is something for investors to keep an eye on in the quarters ahead. For a while, Nvidia has trounced AMD and might continue to do so for a while more, but ignoring the competition and writing off its products as insignificant is a dangerous mistake. Watch the battle between AMD and Nvidia closely. The latter clearly has the overall performance advantage right now, but with one architecture breakthrough for AMD, that could change very quickly.

These potential risks should not be ignored as I think there is a strong case to be made that NVDA's valuation is not pricing in these concerns. The stock is currently trading at about 38 times estimated FY2018 earnings, indicating the market's expectations of future growth. Recently, though, Nvidia has developed a penchant for destroying estimates, so it's likely 2018 earnings will be higher than analysts currently expect. However, even if we assume the company beats estimates by 50%, the 2018 multiple will still be around 28. Evidently, Nvidia has a lot to prove and deliver to investors, and anyone looking to buy in should consider the risks this expectation entails.

On the whole, I expect NVDA to be a solid long-term play despite the massive gains already seen over the past 12 months. I think investors can be especially excited by Nvidia's deep learning and AI capabilities, which will only become more valuable as technology develops. With that said, investors should beware of price volatility. We could very well see precipitous drops after a poor quarter. It is the job of the investor to determine whether a poor quarter is due to cyclicality, a temporary softness, or a detrimental change in the company's fundamentals.

I think Nvidia is well-positioned to take advantage of market opportunities and will continue to show robust growth as current markets develop and new markets are introduced. Don't get caught up in short-term price movements; as long as the long-term growth drivers remain intact, NVDA will be a winner.

