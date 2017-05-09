Itron To Acquire Comverge For Demand Response Software

The combination promises to improve Itron's offerings to utilities and municipal entities as energy management becomes more important in an environment of climate change.

Energy and water management system company Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) has agreed to acquire demand response firm Comverge for $100 million in an all-cash transaction.

Comverge has created a software-focused energy analytics and efficiency platform for utilities, and it appears to be complementary to Itron’s legacy electricity, gas and water utility management systems.

Itron will need to spend the time to integrate Comverge’s software system and roll out the benefits to utility customers and municipal entities.

I’m positive on the deal’s prospects, but its short-term financial benefits are uncertain, so it is more of a longer-term play for Itron.

Target Company

Norcross, Georgia-based Comverge was founded in 1997 to provide a range of energy use analytics and demand response tools to utilities and their customers.

Management is headed by Chairman, President and CEO Gregory Dukat who has been with the firm since April 2014 and previously was chairman and CEO at Campus Management Corp.

Below is a brief demo video about Comverge’s capabilities:

(Source: Comverge)

Comverge offers both software and to a lesser extent hardware to utilities so they can communicate with their customers and incentivize energy conservation to lower overall costs and increase efficiencies through:

Load control

Dynamic pricing

Energy efficiency

The company works with a variety of utilities including investor-owned, public power utilities, cooperatives and retail electric providers.

In 2012, Comverge was taken private by affiliates of H.I.G. Capital via a "short-form" merger transaction.

Acquisition Terms

Itron is acquiring Comverge’s parent company, Peak Holding Corp., for approximately $100 million in cash.

Converge generated top-line revenue of $60 million in 2016, so the Price/Sales multiple is about 1.67x.

As of its March 31, 2017, 10-Q filing, Itron had $188 million in cash and equivalents and total liabilities of $971.3 million. Also, Itron generated $63.3 million in cash flow from operations, so it would appear the company has ample capacity to finalize the deal from available resources.

On the deal’s financial effects, Itron's management stated:

Excluding acquisition and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets and purchase accounting adjustments, the company anticipates the acquisition will be neutral to non-GAAP earnings per share in 2017 and accretive beginning in 2018.

Note the silence regarding GAAP effects, which I presume are less "neutral" to EPS.

Rationale and Commentary

Itron sees a growing convergence of solutions combining its existing electricity, gas, and water metering solutions with Comverge’s demand response solutions for utilities and their customers.

This combination promises to provide utilities with a "comprehensive end-to-end hardware and solutions" that will enable improved energy management and optimization.

Furthermore, management expects to have additional "revenue and operational synergies after integration," which translates into cross-selling opportunities and cost saving benefits by combining back-end operations and sales efforts.

Itron’s CEO, Philip Mezey, commented on the basic deal rationale:

The acquisition of Comverge enables Itron to offer a unique solution set that brings Comverge’s demand management solutions to the edge of the network using OpenWay Riva’s edge intelligence and processing capabilities. This will enable utilities to better integrate distributed energy resources and optimize grid performance and reliability. With this acquisition, we are delivering even more value for our customers on top of industry-leading AMI and smart grid solutions enabling a robust, active grid.

Comverge has pivoted from a hardware-centric model to a software-focused approach, so combined with Itron’s hardware metering and communications offerings, the two companies promise to provide better data and analytics capabilities to their respective customer bases.

As energy efficiency and "smart cities" become more of a focus on the environment of climate change, the expanding portfolio will likely improve Itron’s value proposition to utilities and municipal entities, strengthening its position in the markets in which it competes.

