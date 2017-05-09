YuMe's (YUME) Paul Porrini on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

YuMe, Inc. (NYSE:YUME)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 9, 2017 17:00 ET

Executives

Frank Barbieri - SVP of IR

Paul Porrini - Interim CEO

Tony Carvalho - CFO

Analysts

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Christine and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the YuMe Q1 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Frank Barbieri, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Frank Barbieri

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to YuMe's first quarter 2017 financial results conference call. I'm Frank Barbieri, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development Marketing and Investor Relations. Joining me on the call today are Paul Porrini, Chief Executive Officer; and Tony Carvalho, Chief Financial Officer.

This call contains predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve various known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results and timing expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. We make these statements as of May 9, 2017. YuMe undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

We refer you to our SEC filings for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including the section entitled Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our future filings and reports with the SEC.

Also, I'd like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, we will discuss both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when talking about the company's performance. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the press release.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Paul.

Paul Porrini

Thank you, Frank, and good afternoon. I'll start with a review of our first quarter results. Tony will then discuss our outlook and financials in greater detail, and then I'll provide some comments on our progress against our 2017 priorities. We will then take any questions.

We had a strong Q1 executing well against our financial and strategic goals and our Q2 outlook illustrates our continued confidence in the business. Our revenue exceeded consensus and gross margins continued to show strength. For the first time in the company's history, we produced positive net income in the first quarter coupled with the highest ever adjusted EBITDA results for the first quarter. We're proud that while reaching these profitability milestones, we continue to be encouraged by our programmatic growth and performance.

In our view, all these metrics confirm the underlying health of our business. We expect to continue this momentum through the rest of 2017.

Q1 revenue was $36.5 million. Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $4.3 million exceeding our guidance range of $1 million to $3 million and our adjusted EBITDA margin of 12% set historical records for Q1 adjusted EBITDA. Our Q1 profitability growth was accompanied by continued growth in our programmatic business. We delivered $9.4 million of programmatic revenue in the first quarter. This results from nearly $1 million for the same period last year. You will note that our original press release which has since been corrected -- incorrectly referred to a 90% increase in our programmatic revenue. We are very encouraged by this rapid growth and believe it sets the stage for continued programmatic performance throughout 2017.

In Q1, we continue to differentiate our services with our cross screen delivery. Over 57% of Q1's total revenue was generated through mobile, tablet and connected television impressions. This is our highest mix of alternate platform revenue to-date and demonstrates our leadership and servicing new platforms and cross screen audiences.

Connected TV sales were particularly strong filling a 40% increase year-over-year. We think we will see more strength in our connected TV business as audience continues to migrate from linear television to over the top video offerings. With connected TV, we believe we are solidifying our leadership position with innovation and groundbreaking insights. In Q1, we announced our collaboration with Nielsen to bring to market the first programmatic platform-based, audience composition measurement offering for connected TV campaigns.

This means YuMe will be able to provide clients with campaign level audience measurement data across this vast network at publishers within the CTV marketplace. Including TVs that are connected to the Internet via Smart TV technology, OTT devices, Blu-ray players, streaming boxes or sticks like Roku and Apple TV and gaming consoles. Already Tier 1 agencies such as Dentsu have expressed keen interest in this connected TV programmatic capability and the insights it will foster.

We continue to succeed in monetizing impressions where our SDK is embedded and in Q1 more than three quarters of our ad impressions were run on our SDK. Our SDK-enabled inventory provides us with unique data signals and targeting information which we use in our data management platform. This helps drive better audience campaign performance for our advertisers, better monetization for our media partners and better gross margins for YuMe.

On costs, we continue to build efficiency and financial discipline into the business with a 19% reduction in quarterly operating expenses year-over-year and a 3% reduction sequentially. Our expense performance helped us achieve positive net income in the first quarter for the first time in the company's history amounting to $1.2 million. We will continue to aggressively manage OpEx going forward without scarifying responsible investment in our business. Specifically investments that will help expand our programmatic growth engine. We think our bottom line performance once again validates our model and confirms our strategy is working.

Our Q2 outlook in today's press release reinforces our confidence in building on Q1's results. Tony will discuss in greater detail, our expectations of continued OpEx, adjusted EBITDA and net income improvements for the rest of 2017.

And with that, I'll hand the call over to Tony.

Tony Carvalho

Thank you, Paul. I'll now review our fourth quarter results and our outlook. Please note the growth rates I'll discuss are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

First quarter revenue was $36.5 million. We benefited primarily from our programmatic performance and increased spend for advertisers in our U.S. business. We worked with 388 advertisers in the quarter, down 20% and average spend per advertiser increased 17% to 92,000. The last 12 months, we worked with 822 advertisers, a decrease of 19%. Average spend per advertiser over this period was 188,000, up 12%.

The decrease in total advertisers while increasing spend per advertiser is primarily due to focusing execution on our most profitable markets and accounts. In the last 12 months, we worked with 233 advertisers that spent at least 100,000 during the period, down 19% from a year-ago period.

Average spend for this advertiser category was approximately 612,000, up 13% year-over-year. Again here, we are focusing on our most profitable accounts to drive both top and bottom-line returns in tandem.

Our lifetime customer spend metrics reflect our continued traction with large advertisers. 184 lifetime clients have now spent more than $1 million with us, up from 149 in the year-ago quarter and from 176 in quarter four of last year. We believe they keep coming back and spending more because of our world-class customer service, consistently high campaign performance and now programmatic technology leadership.

First quarter gross margin was 52.3%. Our continued gross margin performance was due primarily to monetization of higher margin SDK-enabled inventory. In the first quarter, we continue our progress in operating efficiencies. Quarter one operating expenses decreased 19% year-over-year. Operating expenses decreased 3% sequentially from quarter four to quarter one going from $18.6 million to $18 million.

For the sixth consecutive quarter, sales and marketing expenses declined and the first quarter spending in this line item decreased 23% due primarily to a more efficient [open] [ph] marketing focus. As I'll discuss when reviewing our outlook, we believe our OpEx improvements are sustainable and we'll continue through 2017 and beyond.

First quarter adjusted EBITDA was $4.3 million, well above the high-end of our previously issued guidance range of $1 million to $3 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12%, showing a strong sequential trend given quarter one is seasonally slow. We generated net income per diluted share of $0.03 in the quarter compared to a loss of $0.10 in the year-ago period.

We ended the quarter with no debt and $68.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities or $1.97 per diluted share. We increased our cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities position by $2.8 million over the quarter and this figure is the net of the $1.1 million used in 2017 in our share buyback program.

I'll now review our outlook. Consistent with our current guidance policy, we are only providing EBITDA adjusted guidance. For the second quarter, we expect adjusted EBITDA in the range of $3.5 million to $6 million. This outlook assumes gross margin in the range of 48% to 50% and GAAP operating expense improvement of approximately $3 million relative to the year-ago period.

We now anticipate we'll be net income positive every quarter in 2017. Our outlook assumes typical seasonal trends in our direct business and continued growth in our programmatic business.

With that, I'll turn the call back now to Paul.

Paul Porrini

Thank you, Tony. Before any questions, I wanted to reconfirm our 2017 priorities. We continue to focus on three key initiatives this year; programmatic growth, continued operating efficiencies and profitability.

First and foremost, I think our results from the quarter show that we can balance adjusted EBITDA profitability and now net income generation with growth in our programmatic initiatives while bringing leading product innovation such as our connected TV, programmatic measurement to market. Six months ago, we embarked on an ambitious restructuring plan to drive operational efficiency and expand profitability while continuing to drive programmatic growth and innovation.

We believe we have demonstrated that we can do all of this and we believe we will continue to do so throughout 2017. Its worth repeating Tony's comment that we now expect positive net income in every quarter of this year, a first for this company. Clearly driving the bottom-line is a top priority for us this year. With respect to our programmatic business, we're seeing great results and we continue to believe there is ample opportunity to capture programmatic growth and share while bringing solid profitability that has escaped our competition.

To update you on our strategic alternatives initiative, we continue to work with Deutsche Bank as our financial advisor to assist our Board in evaluating value-enhancing initiatives. This process is active and ongoing and we will update you on further developments as appropriate.

In summary, we had a solid first quarter and we are pleased with our Q2 outlook. We are happy with the direction and success of our programmatic business and execution on our profitability plan. Our outlook reflects our conviction that we will continue building on our momentum with further improvements throughout 2017.

And before I close, I'd like to as always thank all of our YuMe team members who worked hard on our record profitability in Q1. I look forward to working alongside them as we continue to execute against our 2017 plan.

Operator, we can now take any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Paul Porrini

Great. Well, we know this is a very busy earnings season. So, we're happy to schedule any follow-up calls as necessary with any of your investors. Thank you again for your interest in YuMe and we look forward to speaking with you again soon. Have a good day.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.