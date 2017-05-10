Daily Pain: The Consensus Is Usually Right... And Wrong

This post was first published on HFI Research premium on April 26, 2017. See here for more details on the Daily Pain series.

By Pain Capital

I'll start off today's piece with a controversial title, "The Consensus is Usually Right... AND Wrong."

How can the consensus be right and wrong at the same time? That makes no sense, right? Not entirely, and it's my job to explain why I believe that's the case.

Following the Consensus

In the investing world, we know from the investing legends that being a contrarian and thinking outside of the consensus view are needed to be a successful investor.

Howard Marks famously illustrates this as Level 1 thinking and Level 2 thinking.

Example:

Company A is expected to report good earnings. So, the stock should rise. - Level 1 Thinker

Company A is expected to report good earnings, but it's not as good as what people expected, so the stock should move lower. - Level 2 Thinker

There's a fine line between being a contrarian and being wrong. Taking the context outside of investing, we can see that if someone goes the opposite direction on a one-way street, well, no matter what the justification is, that person is wrong and not a contrarian.

In investing, this point could mean the death of you (losing money) or the making of a legend.

So when is it a good time to follow the consensus and when is it a good time to become a contrarian?

The wisdom of the crowd is usually right AT that moment in time, while the contrarian is right AT a future point in time.

In order for the contrarian to be right at a future point in time, the consensus in the future will need to believe the contrarian's point of view; thus, the contrarian becomes the consensus.

It's not enough to just be a contrarian, you also have to be right. And being right usually means the crowd needs to believe the same thing you do, or else you will never be proven right.

This is why the consensus is usually right AND wrong at the same time.

Look at oil, for example. The consensus at one point in time believed that $70 was the new price level, but contrarians (the right ones) thought the price should be $50 for the next two years. In turn, the contrarians that believed in lower prices sold energy stocks, and the ensuing fall in oil led energy equities lower.

Similarly, the consensus now believes oil prices will remain in a tight range in the future, while the contrarian believes oil prices have much more upside in the future. In turn, energy equities are only pricing in the consensus's estimate of the future and neglecting the potential upside.

The last point I want to emphasize because I saw Jeff Currie talk today on Bloomberg, saying how excited he was that it was the "first time in 15-years that there was a consensus on long-term oil prices." He wore that consensus estimate as some sort of badge of validation that he was right on the shale band theory and not as a warning sign.

This is an interesting point for me to rant about, because from my experience, the consensus has almost never been right when making long-term price predictions, especially in the oil markets. Oil, like any commodity, is driven by boom-bust cycles in the global economy. Things don't grow to the moon, and expecting oil prices to be range-bound is like expecting a six-year old kid to stay put and not move for 30 minutes. As Mike Tyson famously put it, "Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face."

Take notice now. For the first time in 15 years, the consensus has come to an agreement for where long-term oil prices will average. Consensus is usually right for now but rarely right in the future.