NCI's (NCIT) CEO Paul Dillahay on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the NCI Incorporated First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Sherlin and I will be your conference operator today. This call is recorded.

I would now like to turn the presentation over to your host for today's call, Joelle Shreves, President of Marketing and Corporate Communications for NCI. Please go ahead.

Joelle Shreves

Good evening and thank you for participating in NCI's conference call today. By now, you should have a copy of the press release we issued a short time ago. If not, it is available on our website at www.nciinc.com.

With us are our President and CEO, Paul Dillahay; and our Chief Financial Officer, Lucas Narel, both of whom will deliver prepared remarks. Our Senior Vice President of Business Development, Bridget Medeiros; and Investor Relations Advisor, Larry Delaney, are here as well to participate on the Q&A portion of the call.

Before we begin our discussion, it is important we remind you that on this call, we will make statements that do not address historical facts and thus are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements regarding future strategic initiatives and operational outlook and financial guidance for 2017, as well as statements relating to the recent embezzlement of company funds by our former controller.

These forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results and include the risks and uncertainties including those identified in our earnings press release under the caption Forward-looking Statements.

For a full discussion of these factors and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to the section entitled Risk Factors in NCI's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements made on this call.

Today's call will also include a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures as that term is defined in Regulation G. Non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information presented in compliance with GAAP. Accordingly at the end of today's earnings press release, we have provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

I will turn the call over now to Paul Dillahay.

Paul Dillahay

Thanks, Joelle, and good evening. I'm excited to share the progress we've made since we last spoke with you. First quarter revenue of $79 million was at the high-end of guidance we issued last quarter. Also first quarter sequential revenue growth was approximately 2%, the first time in five quarters that we reported sequential top-line growth. A number of factors led to this increase including increased taskings on our two largest programs PEO Soldier and CNOSS, exceptional execution on the start-ups of our FLASH agile software development contract with the Department of Homeland Security, and contract extensions on a number of our smaller DoD and Fed civil programs.

Profitability metrics on an adjusted basis continue to be strong both sequentially and year-over-year. We exceeded the top end of our first quarter 2017 adjusted EPS guidance by $0.02 largely as a result of improved mix and operational performance on our fixed priced contracts. We anticipate these trends will continue during the remainder of 2017 which gives us confidence in raising the midpoint of our annual revenue guidance by $10 million and the midpoint of our adjusted EPS guidance by $0.09. Offsetting our profitability on a GAAP basis were higher than expected misappropriation cost including investigative and related accounting and legal fees. We will continue to update you on the progress in this area.

As part of implementing strategic turnaround we discussed on our last call, we have increased our investment in business development to include making key hires as we strengthen our pipeline and capture capability.

Consequently G&A expenses were higher year-over-year. I will provide you more insight into the progress we're making but first Lucas will take you through the financials.

Lucas Narel

Okay, thanks, Paul. I will provide more detail on our first quarter performance on a year-over-year basis as well as outline NCI's increased guidance for 2017. I will also issue our guidance for the second quarter. But before that I want to update everyone on NCI's activities related to the embezzlement issue.

As Paul noted our misappropriation loss and related expense line item was higher than expected. We had estimated embezzlement related costs would be approximately $5 million for the first quarter. That number was actually slightly more than $6 million. We haven't yet recognized an estimated value of the potential recovery due to the limited amount of information available at this time and we expect to incur additional costs during the year related to the embezzlement including legal, accounting, audit, and other consulting fees. I wish we could provide an estimate for both of these numbers recovery and costs but it's simply too early for us to do so.

The good news is that NCI continues to post strong operational performance which was clearly evident in both revenue and non-GAAP adjusted earnings metrics.

Moving on to our results, first quarter revenue of $78.8 million is just shy at the high end of our previously issued guidance. As we expected revenue was down by 6% over the same period a year ago primarily due to contracts that ended in 2016 and reductions in staffing and scope of work on certain other contracts. The decrease is partially offset by increased scope and funding on additional contracts and higher revenues from new task orders on the expanded CNOSS program. We also benefited from revenue derived from contract awards in the second half of 2016.

NCI's PEO Soldier Program accounted for approximately 16% of revenue in the first quarter of 2017, down slightly from the first quarter of last year.

Our CNOSS program accounted for around 12% of revenue, up from 10% in the first quarter of 2016. For the first quarter contracts where NCI is the prime contractor accounted for 91% of revenue, down three percentage points year-over-year and DoD and Intel contracts made up 61% of revenue for the first quarter while federal civilian contracts comprised 39%.

Fixed price contracts accounted for 29% of revenue, up five percentage points from the first quarter of 2016. As Paul said this increase help drive higher profitability in the quarter and was a result of fixed price contracts awarded last year.

Time and material contracts were 18% of revenue, up one percentage point year-over-year, and cost plus contracts accounted for 53% of revenue down six percentage points compared with last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2017 was $7.4 million or 9.4% of revenue compared with $7.9 million or 9.4% of revenue for the first quarter of last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2017 excludes $400,000 of misappropriation loss and $6.2 million of embezzlement related costs. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2016 excludes $1.5 million in misappropriation loss related to the embezzlement.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2017 decreased compared to the first quarter of last year due to higher G&A costs on a lower revenue base.

Adjusted operating income was $5.7 million or 7.2% of revenue for the first quarter of 2017 compared with $6.1 million or 7.2% of revenue for the first quarter of last year.

Operating income as adjusted decreased primarily as a result of the same factors that affected adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted diluted net income for the first quarter of 2017 was $3.5 million or $0.25 per diluted share. This compares with $3.5 million or $0.25 per diluted share last year.

Days sales outstanding or DSO increased one day to 62 days at March 31, 2017, as compared to 61 days at December 31, 2016.

Cash flow from operations for the first quarter of 2017 was $1.1 million and capital expenditures were about $100,000 resulting in free cash flow of $1 million.

Total backlog at March 31, 2017, was $590 million of which $139 million was funded compared with total backlog at December 31, 2016, of $625 million of which $139 million was funded.

Net bookings for the first quarter were $44 million equating to 0.6 times revenue. Trailing 12-month bookings were $407 million equating to 1.3 times revenue.

And now moving on to guidance. As I mentioned in today's press release, we expect revenue for the second quarter of 2017 to be between $81 million and $87 million. Our second quarter guidance reflects -- assumes sequential organic growth of approximately 7%, raising our fiscal year 2017 revenue range to be between $324 million and $342 million with a new mid-point of $333 million an increase of $10 million.

Our new annual revenue mid-point assumes approximately 92% coming from existing contracts, 5% coming from contract recompletes, and 3% coming from new business awards. I should add that the new annual revenue midpoint projects more than 3% organic growth.

As for our earnings guidance, we are providing a range of adjusted EPS that excludes the following items: one-time legal accounting consulting fees and other related expenses associated with the embezzlement, and the offsetting recovery of embezzled assets and any related insurance recovery. After excluding these items, we expect adjusted EPS for the second quarter of 2017 to be in a range of $0.24 to $0.26. We are raising our annual expected adjusted EPS range to $0.95 to $1.05 with a new mid-point of $1 which increases the mid-point by $0.09.

Annual adjusted EPS guidance also excludes embezzled funds early in 2017. We expect interest expense for the second quarter to be approximately $150,000 and $600,000 for the full-year. Depreciation and amortization is expected to be $1.7 million for the second quarter and $7 million for the full-year.

Stock comp expense is expected to be approximately $300,000 in the second quarter and about $1.2 million for the full-year before casting an annual effective income tax rate of approximately 40%.

I will now provide a bit more detail on 2017 guidance. Our adjusted EPS mid-point as a dollar which implies an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.2%. We expect our portion of annual revenue from fixed price contract to continue to represent approximately 30% of total revenue for the remainder of the year.

And as usual, we will provide updates as events and circumstances warrant.

And with that, I will turn the call back over to Paul.

Paul Dillahay

Thanks, Lucas. As was noted we're raising both annual revenue and EPS guidance significantly on this quarter's call. The primary driver to the improved guidance is the clarity we've gained on both the Fed contract as well as multiple contract extensions.

To remind you the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services FLASH contract award which was announced in December of last year is a fixed price multiple award task order with a $43 million ceiling and an 18-month period of performance. In March of this year, we rapidly responded to the government's request to double the number of teams we were initially contracted to deliver on this effort. By mid-April, we had staffed all 10 teams; these teams are using Dev Ops, Agile and lean processes to deliver application and systems development projects across the agency.

This will result in innovative solutions that increase the speed to market of new capabilities while reducing both cost and risk for USCIS.

Our performance on the FLASH contract is illustrative of the progress we're making and implementing these strategic turnaround plan, we told you about last quarter. We said we were focused on three key areas people, performance, and pipeline. I'll talk a bit about our pipeline focus how our focus has broadened into a larger growth agenda but let me speak first for a moment about our people.

Since NCI is a services business, it's critical for us to invest in our people providing highly skilled, motivated, and passionate employees and leaders, committed to helping our customers achieve mission success. In first quarter, we implemented several initiatives to enhance employee engagement mostly build our leadership team and established a culture of meritocracy, accountability, and urgency.

As for performance, we continue to implement plans to drive operational excellence throughout our company. A few examples include the strengthening of our recruiting team and processes, our cycle time to fill open requisition is improving and as shown by our past performance, we can now quickly recruit and retain quality talent. Second, implementing a new operating rhythm to ensure contract transparency and oversight to enhance contract performance. Third, continuing to target efficiencies in our operating cost and muscle build our organization to achieve improved adjusted operating margins and competitiveness. And finally, continuing to add rigor and discipline to our BD process, improving the quality and win rates of our proposals, and making NCI an agile responsive and highly competitive industry leader.

Looking at our pipeline, I want to reiterate how it fits within our overall growth strategy which starts with protecting the core by growing our base and winning our recompletes. Next we will be extending our footprint with existing NCI customers and selectively expanding into new well funded customers. Additionally, we will be developing differentiated capabilities in key technologies such as agile software development, advanced data analytics, and applied artificial intelligence, and finally, concentrating our BD resources on fewer but larger higher value opportunities.

To update you on key pipeline metrics, our total three-year pipeline increased from $4 billion to $4.3 billion and our qualified portion has grown from $2 billion to $2.4 billion and now consists of a greater weighting of higher probability opportunities that extends our capabilities with current customers. We currently have bids submitted and waiting award of approximately $500 million and we expect to submit an additional $1.4 billion of bids during the remainder of 2017, with approximately 50% of those delivered in the next three months.

I want to emphasize that 2017 is a rebuilding year for NCI. We're making progress on key elements of our strategic turnaround and we believe that delivering sustained organic growth will yield greater value for all of our key stakeholders including the customers, employees, and shareholders.

And with that operator, we will open the call to questions.

We'll have our first question from Lucy Guo from Cowen and Company.

Lucy Guo

Thanks very much. Good performance in the quarter. I had questions it seems like the tax rate getting below your expectation of 39% now, 40% in Q1. Can you just address whether that was the case and what you're expecting for the remainder of the year?

Lucas Narel

Yes, sure Lucy, this is Lucas. The reason for the tax rate, the effective tax rate being where it is really relates to the amount of pre-tax book income we realized this quarter obviously related to the costs we incurred to support the investigation of the embezzlement we ended up with a lower number than anticipated. In addition there was several discrete items that were recorded in the first quarter that affected that tax rate. So those combined pushed that rate down for the quarter. Ultimately for the year, we do expect it to increase slightly from what we had said last quarter. Obviously the rates for this quarter of 35% benefited the adjusted EPS that we reported by about a penny.

Lucy Guo

Right. And then your Q2 expectation on sales, it looks like it's a step-up of $5 million sequentially at the mid-point. Is that all due to the ramp up on the DHS Agile development contract or is there anything out in there?

Paul Dillahay

Hi Lucy, this is Paul. Yes it's a combination of things but most notably it is the increase in the agile development program, FLASH.

Lucy Guo

And how do you see that play out in the second half, it looks like given your Q2 guidance, the balance between first half and second half is relatively even but how does that contract and revenue ramp between Q2 and Q3?

Paul Dillahay

Yes, right now we're contracted for the 10 teams and so our projections consider it to be flat quarter-over-quarter second to third in the fourth quarter.

Lucy Guo

Got it. And then your adjusted EBITDA margin guide went up 40 basis points because partly because of the fixed price mix is there anything else that's helping you -- you sort of listed a few headwinds last quarter, any of those is giving you relief?

Lucas Narel

Yes, Lucy this is Lucas. Really it’s related both to the contract performance obviously the improved fixed price contracts mix we have but as well as just the additional revenue, that's helping overall to just bring up the EBITDA margins.

Lucy Guo

Good to know. And then lastly before I move on I just wanted to see you highlighted a few focus areas on in terms of customers and technology, any of those could potentially be something that you can acquire or that you're looking to identify may be perhaps near-term M&A targets?

Paul Dillahay

Yes, Lucy, Paul here. The technologies that I walked through the agile, the data analytics and the IA, are all things that we're partnering with the industry and some leading software provider or leading technology providers. I think, as we mentioned on the call last quarter, M&A is certainly part of my mandate from a growth perspective. But it right now we're focused on what we're here to talk about is the organic growth and then obviously we continue to evaluate M&A opportunities as they come up.

We'll go next to Ed Caso, Wells Fargo.

Rich Eskelsen

Hi good evening, it's Rick Eskelsen on for Ed. The first question was just what are you seeing from your clients on decision making, I guess we have heard some mixed data points throughout the industry on whether there's been a slowdown or sluggishness on decision making, it definitely didn't sound like that was the case on the Homeland Security contracts but may be more broadly, what are you seeing?

Paul Dillahay

Yes, it's Paul Dillahay. And we're familiar with some of the comments that our industry peers have said quite honestly, we're not seeing a material impact to our projections based on the new administration or the ability to get awards issued. The reality is our first half of the year is significantly impacted from a revenue perspective by the lack of bids that went in, in the second half of 2016. I think we did 12 jobs. And that's the bigger impact on 2017 than any government slowdown or delays in getting things awarded.

Rich Eskelsen

Thanks, that is helpful. Just in terms of talking about bidding and the bids you expect to submit, can you give us a sense for what the bids you have submitted, what percentage of those are new and what about that percentage for the ones you are expecting to submit?

Bridget Medeiros

Hi, this is Bridget. About $500 million that we have under evaluation, I say half are either recompetes or extensions that are currently at work and the other half is new, new business for us.

Rich Eskelsen

Okay. And then just the last one you talked about the talent strategy and some of the technology areas I know you did mention you are partnering but what's the availability of finding that talent I would think it's in pretty high demand in a particular in areas like agile, so how are you able to find and retain and attract the talent may be if you could go into little more detail that would be helpful? Thanks.

Paul Dillahay

Yes, sure Rick, this is Paul Dillahay again. Quite honestly we were very aggressive when we were asked to ramp up that program, we are very aggressive in our recruiting efforts, we also partnered with industry to help bring that team together and more longer-term when you think about retention. I think it's about the culture of the business that will help retain the people and I think the initiatives we have to enhance the culture and make us more attractive and the younger generation is going to pay dividends over time.

We will go next to Mark Jordan, Noble Capital Markets.

Mark Jordan

Good afternoon gentlemen. Three question. You noted that in the quarter you benefited from increased tasking orders received. Could you talk about the duration of those tasks that you seen and what kind of visibility you have on those IDIQ vehicles for additional tasks through the year?

Paul Dillahay

Yes Mark, Paul here. The comments that I had were specific to both PEO Soldier and CNOSS. And I think those are obviously two of our premier programs that we have in our portfolio and the sustainability of that work looks like it'll hold through 2017. So we feel pretty confident in the growth that we're seeing on those programs we will hold through the year.

Just to make sure we're clear though it is not, it is not competitive task orders that we're winning in the market on those two programs this is specific to the mission of that customer and experiencing some incremental funding and work to be done and we're supporting that.

Mark Jordan

Okay. Do you have any guidance that you give with regards to the company's free cash flow generating profile for this year relative to adjusted net income?

Lucas Narel

Yes, Mark, this is Lucas. Unfortunately I'm not in a position to do that obviously based on the expenses we're incurring related to the investigation. It becomes a little convoluted to try to do an adjusted cash flow for you. So obviously we worked through the first quarter and did generate positive cash flow from operations which we're pleased with and we're focusing on keeping the expenses limited going forward. But as I said we do expect to incur some additional costs as we go through and hopefully we'll be able to get some recovery as well as we work through the year.

Mark Jordan

Okay. Do you have any sense as to the magnitude of assets that received liquidation?

Lucas Narel

We don't have any value that we can present to you. Obviously this is still being worked out with the Former Controller as well as a lot of the civil investigation is ongoing. So absent any clear decision there, we prefer not to comment on the values that have been identified by him or by the investigation team.

Mark Jordan

Final question for me is that as Paul has come in, he has paid an emphasis on enhancing the BD functions in the firm. How long do you think it will take to see a pay back from that increased emphasis?

Paul Dillahay

Yes, Mark. I think there are some short-term things that we'll see. But I think so really be able to assess the improvements that we're making, the team that we're bringing in, the muscle building that we're doing, I think it's a 12 to 18 months cycle that probably started two quarters ago. So we're six months into it and probably have another six to 12 months before we begin to see real material sustainable benefit from it.

We will go next to Tobey Sommer, SunTrust.

Tobey Sommer

Thanks for taking my question. First I was wondering if you could comment on the investments you're making in improving employee engagement et cetera. How has voluntary turnover trended and would this kind of a proactive move or was it reactive to some changes you saw?

Paul Dillahay

Yes, Tobey, when I joined the business almost six months ago, our turnover was not materially different than what we believe industry is. That being said, it's a material cost to the company and I thought that there were things that we could do to outperform the industry. There's not enough data to guide to an improved turnover number yet. But we will tell you, I watch it almost daily and I could see where we're at. And I feel good about the changes. But this is a long-term cultural change that we're trying to make and it's going to take some time. But I do see the indications from a turnover perspective that things are looking up.

Tobey Sommer

Okay. DSO picked up a day in the quarter. Could you give us little color as to why that was and what where you think it may trend for the year? Thanks.

Lucas Narel

Yes, Tobey, I don't really have a comment for the change in the day, I mean likely it was just based on the timing of when a receipt came in towards the end of the quarter. We have been trending in the low 60s. I don't anticipate any situation at this point that would alter that expectation. So I'm continuing to model out and expect our DSOs to be between 60 and 65 days.

Tobey Sommer

Thanks. When we look at your pipeline, qualified pipeline and backlog, how did the values that you described which you had limited influence on in the last six months really? How did they shape up compared to where you think they should be for a company of your size to grow like this? Thanks.

Bridget Medeiros

Hi Tobey, it’s Bridget. I think what we are seeing is that we are moving from a more tactical pipeline to a more strategic pipeline and that that's going to take another to put your point another six months or so to see the real benefit of what I'd like to see is that our 2018 and 2019 pipelines have more volume and qualification than they do today. But we are trending in the right direction just really taking our strategy and applying it to our pipeline and really focusing on where we can have the most highest probability of wins the actual volume for this year. And as we said is going to be about $1.7 billion, we're aiming to do about $1.7 million to $1.9 million next year with about half of the jobs that we did this year. So this year we're looking to do 70 to 80 jobs, next year we are looking to do 40 to 50 with that same volume of pipeline, and 2019 we will continue on that trend. So we're trending in the right direction and we’ve got some work to do.

Tobey Sommer

Okay. In terms of the investments in business development talent, does that represents talent focus set a new set of customers kind of amplify the customer sets available to the company or is it more a function of upgrading talent among existing customer sets?

Bridget Medeiros

So really is focused on this, I think the existing customer set and capabilities but increasing the size and complexity of the job. So when we are muscle building on the BD side, we're looking for resources, people that have actually known to be able to win those larger more complex jobs and strengthening on our pricing and our strategies around those higher complex jobs. So it really is extending to our current customers, a higher volume, higher profitable jobs.

Paul Dillahay

Thanks, Operator. We will be speaking with you again in July to discuss our second quarter results. We will also be on the road meeting with investors in June. We’ve spoken to a number of our top and potential investors about our plans and progress, in the meantime if you have any questions please direct them to Larry Delaney and we'll be sure to get back to you promptly. Thanks again for joining us on today's call.

