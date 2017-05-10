Disney: Headwinds Remain Troubling

After the close, Disney (NYSE:DIS) reported FQ2 results that continue to hang in there despite the ongoing troubles at ESPN. The entertainment giant though missed revenue estimates again.

The stock trades near the highs even after the recent dip on advertising concerns in the sector. The question is whether my negative investment thesis has changed based on these numbers?

So far, Disney has done a decent job overcoming issues at ESPN that caused the recent layoff of online talent estimated at close to 100 employees. The company has somewhat offset declining subscribers by increasing subscription and advertising rates.

The company wasn't able to overcome the rising rights costs from new deals such as the NBA and CFB playoffs. The end result was a 3% decline in Media Networks operating income even though revenues grew.

What the market is missing by bidding up the stock to the highs is that the recent performance of Studio Entertainment and Parks & Resorts isn't likely to repeat. Both segments grew FQ2 operating income in excess of 20%.

Specifically, the Studio segment is historically a volatile group and follows a year of record sales by theatrical releases by Disney. Not repeating the 2016 success would pile on to the ESPN issue instead of somewhat covering up the problem.

Disney remains a strong company, but paying over 18x forward EPS estimates is difficult to fathom. If the stock was back near $90, the investment story would be different.

DIS PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

With Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) getting into the sports rights business, Disney faces possibly more pressure on costs at a point the company would hope to reduce costs going forward due to declining subscribers. Amazon though has a different model not requiring an operating margin of over 37% for the Media Networks segment in the quarter. Some of the social networks could join the bidding war in the future.

The key investor takeaway is that the profit machine at ESPN isn't out of the woods yet. Paying up for Disney doesn't make sense as the cost pressures could grow further while the recent rate increases might only further drive away more subscriptions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.