FTD Companies' (FTD) CEO John Walden on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

FTD Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTD)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 9, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Katie Turner - IR

Stephen Tucker - EVP and CFO

John Walden - President and CEO

Analysts

Alex Fuhrman - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Anthony Lebiedzinski - Sidoti & Co.

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the FTD Companies First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to your host, Katie Turner.

Katie Turner

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to the FTD Companies First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. With me today on the call are John Walden, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Tucker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, please remember that during the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that address the Company's expected future business, financial performance and financial condition. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. In addition to the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, please refer to the text in the Company's press release issued today for a discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with such forward-looking statements.

Also please note that on today's call, management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow and constant currency comparisons. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information for investors. Please refer to today's press release for definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP performance measures as well as a reconciliation of the non-GAAP performance measures to the Company's GAAP financial results.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Stephen Tucker, Chief Financial Officer.

Stephen Tucker

Thanks, Katie. It's a pleasure to be speaking with all of you today and thank you for joining us on this call. We'll be providing details on our first quarter financial results, review our 2017 outlook, and then I'll turn the call over to John.

Consolidated revenues for the first quarter were $316.5 million compared to $330.2 million for 2016. The decrease was primarily due to revenue declines in the Consumer segment and the impact of foreign exchange rates in the International segment. As we have discussed previously, the British pound devaluation to the U.S. dollar has weighed on our reported operating results and negatively impacted first quarter revenue by approximately $7.1 million year-over-year.

Taking into consideration the impact of foreign currency, the Tuesday placement of Valentine's Day in 2017 versus Sunday in 2016, and the shift of the Easter holiday from the first to second quarter of 2017, our Q1 revenues were essentially flat compared to the prior year.

Net income was $9 million for the first quarter of 2017, compared to the net income of $1.8 million for the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to a decrease in amortization of intangible assets, partially offset by an increase in the provision for income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter increased to $31.1 million, or 9.8% of consolidated revenues, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $30.6 million or 9.3% of consolidated revenues for the first quarter of last year.

Now to review our quarterly operating segment performance in more detail; in our Provide Commerce segment, revenues were $155.9 million, roughly 1% lower than our Q1 last year. A 14% increase in our Gourmet Foods business was more than offset by a 22% decline in our Personal Creations business and a 4% decline in our ProFlowers business.

It is worth noting that the first quarter is not a material quarter for the Personal Creations business, which is highly skewed to the fourth quarter. The relative size of the Personal Creations business coupled with the shift of Easter from the first quarter to the second quarter has exacerbated the decrease over the prior year period.

Provide Commerce segment operating income improved to $13.4 million for the first quarter of 2017, compared to $7.1 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating income in the Provide Commerce segment is largely due to improved inventory management during Valentine's Day compared to the impact of excess inventory in the first quarter last year.

In our Consumer segment, revenues were $72.8 million, a 7.4% decrease compared to the same period last year. We experienced a decrease in order volume primarily associated with partner program. Order volume was favorably impacted by the Tuesday placement of Valentine's Day compared to the Sunday placement in 2016. However, the shift in the timing of the Easter holiday to the second quarter of 2017 as compared to the first quarter of 2016 partially offset the favorable benefit from Valentine's Day. Consumer segment operating income and operating margin for the first quarter 2017 were $5.7 million and 7.8% responsively, compared to $6.4 million and 8.2% for the first quarter of 2016.

The Florist segment generated revenues for the first quarter of 2017 of $46.5 million, down 1% compared to the prior year period. Florist segment operating income was $14 million, up 8.9% compared to the first quarter of 2016. Segment operating margin expanded to 30% for the first quarter of 2017 compared to 27.3% in the same period last year, primarily as a result of a decrease in bad debt expense.

International segment revenues for the first quarter of 2017 were $45.7 million, an increase of 0.9% on a constant currency basis compared to the first quarter of 2016. As I mentioned earlier, the impact of the devaluation of the British pound reduced our reported revenue by $7.1 million as compared to the first quarter of 2016. International segment operating income was $5.5 million, a $1 million decrease compared to the first quarter of 2016 on a constant currency basis. Operating income was 12.1% in the current period compared to 14.2% in the prior year period.

Now focusing on our balance sheet and cash flow; our free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was $24.4 million, compared to $14.2 million in the prior year period. Cash and cash equivalents were $50.4 million, a decrease of $30.6 million from $81 million as of December 31, 2016. The decrease was largely due to utilizing our cyclical cash to pay down $45 million of amounts outstanding under our revolving debt facility, in addition to the $5 million quarterly payment on the term loan. Debt outstanding, excluding unamortized debt issuance costs, was $230 million, of which $155 million is the term debt and $75 million is associated with our revolving credit facility.

And now turning to our annual outlook for 2017; while our leadership team conducts the comprehensive review of the business throughout this year, we still intend to make operating capability improvements in certain key areas. We expect this will result in increased spending on a year-over-year basis in the marketing and technology areas in particular.

As a result of our Q1 results and our outlook on the business, we are reiterating the following guidance for 2017. We expect consolidated revenues for the year to be largely in line on a reported basis with our 2016 net revenues of $1.12 billion, or up low single digits on a constant currency basis; net income of approximately $10 million to $15 million. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to decline to 8% to 8.5% as compared to 2016 adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.7%, driven largely by the planned increased marketing investments. And capital expenditures are approximately $28 million, due primarily to enhancements to our technology.

As a reminder on the Provide business, Provide Commerce revenues are highly seasonal with higher floral and Gourmet Foods revenues in the first half of the year due to sales from the Valentine's Day and Mother's Day holiday. Approximately two-thirds of the Provide Commerce segment revenues are typically generated in the first half of the year.

That concludes our financial overview. I would now like to turn the call over to John for a brief update on our business.

John Walden

Thanks, Steve. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us today. Our business performed reasonably well in the first quarter, generally in line with expectations. We continue to expect 2017 to be a year in which FTD will begin to make modest improvements while developing a long-term plan for growth.

As many of you know, I joined FTD at the beginning of March. Since then, over the last 10 weeks, I've had the opportunity to conduct a broad introduction to the Company at a rapid pace. I have met with hundreds of members of our team, visited locations both domestically and internationally, reviewed the financial and operational plans of our businesses, interviewed customers and florist partners, and engaged in the preparations for Mother's Day.

Additionally, the leadership team and I have initiated our comprehensive review of the business, which is designed to develop a long-term growth strategy and results in enhanced shareholder value. I have more to learn but it has been a good start.

I continue to believe that FTD has many positive assets to build upon. However, as I have stated previously, the business also remains challenged by historical underinvestment. We need to improve the quality of our customer experiences, grow our base of active customers, and generate greater efficiencies in customer and order acquisition. This will take time and require the context of this year's business review and strategic plan. I remain optimistic about our opportunities to create long-term shareholder value and look forward to sharing our plans in due course toward the end of the year.

That concludes our prepared remarks. Steve and I are now available for your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from the line of Alex Fuhrman with Craig-Hallum. Please go ahead with your question.

Alex Fuhrman

So it definitely looks like a pretty solid quarter from a profitability standpoint. I'm just trying to get a sense of the increase in marketing investments. We certainly saw a little bit of that in the numbers here in Q1. But it sounds like you're looking to take that up even more in the balance of the year. So it would be helpful if we get a sense of how much we could expect to see marketing expense up for the rest of the year. And then curious, we've been seeing a lot of the TV commercials this year for ProFlowers, is that something that's driving a lot more expense for the brand on the marketing side or is that maybe reflective of a bit of a shift of spending across different media for marketing there?

John Walden

This is John. I'll take a shot at this. So in terms of your first question, we saw a little bit of marketing. How much is left? We did mention, you may recall, just a few weeks ago when we did our annual results that we would expect marketing to be a large driver to the difference in EBITDA year-on-year between last year and this year, and we still obviously believe that. There were modest increases in the first quarter, but the truth is we didn't really get after it until sort of towards the end of the quarter. So, I think that would not be representative of what we expect in the year.

And sort of to answer your second question is, I mean we wouldn't provide a number in terms of how much will it be up, other than as we said before, a lot of the difference in EBITDA year-on-year is based on marketing-related investments.

I think in terms of what you're seeing in the market today, you are seeing some differences. So, we mentioned last announcement, six weeks ago, that a big part of the marketing increase would be finding marketing vehicles that work more effectively. We have characterized some of the marketing historically as largely – certainly in the FTD business, it's largely been based on partner marketing and e-mail marketing, which are largely free but they have also become much less effective over time.

So, the team, the capabilities, the knowledge of vehicles, the knowledge of effectiveness of marketing vehicles, is all new. So there's a lot of work to do to understand which vehicles could be effective, test them and engage their effectiveness. So you are seeing some of that activity in the market.

Similarly, and even to a greater degree in the Pro business, where they have been a direct response business, so they have been in the market to some degree, but even that business has been limited because of concerns about sort of a profit impact. So, the vehicles available to that group and the things that they understand about effective marketing are fairly limited.

So, you will see us over Mother's Day, as you probably have, trying a number of things in the market, a different marketing mix, to understand where we might be most effective and what the impact of that is on orders. So, that's largely the theme that we'll continue through the year.

Alex Fuhrman

Great. That's really helpful. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Anthony Lebiedzinski with Sidoti & Co. Please proceed with your question.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

So you mentioned earlier that the Easter shift hurt the first quarter performance. So now that Easter is behind us, can you tell us if you were able to recapture some of the sales that you lost in first quarter? I'm just trying to get a sense if you were able to see that shift favorably for the second quarter.

Stephen Tucker

This is Steve Tucker, and thanks for the question. We are a little bit cautious about talking about holidays. Easter is not a material holiday for us on the floral side, but it did have an impact in Q1 as it shifted from Q1 to Q2. So I think overall, we could say that our Easter was in line with our expectations. And you are right, it's behind us now, and as we move through Q2, it's behind us and it was generally in line with what we anticipated.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Okay. I also noticed that – I mean I have received a Personal Creations catalog. It's about a 70-page booklet, which I haven't seen before. Is this something that you plan to do with other brands or is this just kind of like a one-off that you are testing, can you give us an update as to that?

John Walden

This is John. It's not new for Personal Creations. They have historically had catalogs selectively. And so what you saw was pretty much in line with their practices. We would not at this point envision catalogs in our other businesses. It's not that it would be – we have decided against it, but I'm not sure we have considered it and I'm not sure it would make sense in our other businesses. But you never know. But at this point, we have no plans.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Okay. So just looking at the guidance, which was pretty much exactly the same as you issued less than two months ago, so with revenue down 4% on a reported basis in the first quarter, you are expecting flat for the year, so what gives you confidence that you can actually see an acceleration in revenue for the rest of the fiscal year?

John Walden

We haven't really started – as I mentioned in my answers to Alex's question, we haven't really started or seen the full impact of what we are doing on the marketing side. So, the first quarter I mentioned was we started doing some very modest marketing, but for the most part it was business as usual. We are seeing continuing declines in some of the marketing methods like e-mailing and partner marketing which have plagued the business over certainly the last several quarters. And so, we're trying to understand what can work. We do believe we can get back to flat, which is why the guidance is where it is, but it does depend on some of the effectiveness of the things we are trying in the market as we speak.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Got it. All right, thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. I will now turn the floor back to management for closing remarks.

John Walden

Okay. Thanks to everybody for participating today and you will hear from us soon. Have a good day.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.