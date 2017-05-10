Twitter: Did You Buy The Right Narrative?

Interestingly, key revenue drivers are yet to confirm the long-term sustainability of the company's growth in an increasingly competitive digital ad industry.

Twitter has rallied post-earnings off the back of a beat on soft expectations, growing ad load and new live video deals.

A close observation of Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) recent price action points to pressurized valuation multiples towards more upside as the market is split between upholding new bullish narratives in the face of a shifting playing field and growing competition.

Ideally, a growth stock experiences massive multiples compression when key growth drivers like revenue and MAU are not strongly indicative of sustainable momentum and FCF growth.

However, Twitter's recent price action suggests a shifting narrative, which might be partly driven by uncertainty and market euphoria. This can be initially explained by the massive spike in investors' willingness to dole out more capital at a growing risk premium to uphold the fundamental thesis of the company's business model. Ideally, regardless of threats from competition, the potential to grow TAM in a fast-growing space is enough catalyst for investors to expand valuation multiples of a big tech firm like Twitter.

Prior to the recent earnings announcement, investors have been hesitant to uphold the growing cost of capital required to increase market share and profitability ratios. The skepticism has revolved around the ability of the leadership team to execute on value-generating ideas. This narrative is straightforward, given that the leadership has witnessed a number of talents exiting the door at crucial moments. This, coupled with the split duties of the CEO, was enough to cast more doubt on the competitive prowess of the social media company.

With the death of the strongest bearish thesis, downside price catalysts have no sauce in them. The market is increasingly compelled to overlook negative trends in fundamental growth drivers, while seeking drivers for more multiples expansion. This isn't a bad thing by itself, given that investors will eventually have no choice but to raise their risk appetite, while doling out more in cost of capital to sustain market share.

TWTR EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

However, when it comes to valuation, it's easy to come off with bullish narratives to support a buy conviction. Some call it confirmation bias, but regardless of the name you give to it, Twitter's valuation is now replete with confirmatory evidence to support more multiples expansion. Therefore, in the short term, key valuation ratios like P/E or EV/EBITDA won't matter. Neither will the intrinsic value play be much of a factor, and cries of overvaluation would likely fall on deaf ears.

However, valuation wouldn't be much of a problem if leading indicators of revenue growth are strongly supportive of more upward ramp in EBITDA and FCF.

Simplistically, revenue is largely driven by MAU and ARPU. DAU is a better proxy for MAU, as it makes the daily ad load estimate per user more granular.

Normally, increasing DAU is a leading driver of more ad load, hence the bullishness of the market on that portion of revenue growth. However, ARPU, a strong proxy for ad load monetization potential of each Twitter user, says otherwise. Declining ARPU is pointing towards undersold ad inventory or the cheapening of Twitter's ad inventory.

It will be hard to put the blame squarely of a cheapening ad inventory, hence my skepticism on the growing DAU's ability to support revenue growth by driving more ad load/inventory.

With more politically minded users driving fresh gains in MAU off the back of the demand for news devoid of alternative facts, the recent deal with Bloomberg is suggestive of Twitter's potential to grow its premium ad slot. Therefore, this might be supportive of a stabilization of the declining CPE metric, a leading indicator of demand for Twitter's ad inventory.

While Bloomberg by itself will not be sufficient to move the needle on the company's revenue growth, it might signal the beginning of a mix shift towards more premium or subscription-based inventory geared towards reversing the deflating CPE numbers. My guess is that the market is already pricing gains in ARPU in coming quarters, which will be driven by more premium-centric ad inventory. This is a tricky bet, given the competitiveness of the digital ad industry.

TWTR data by YCharts

This recent bullish run and the anticipated rise in multiples might be discounting Twitter's retention rate, which is a leading figure of advertisers' ROI generating capabilities on their ad campaigns.

Here is management in the last conference call:

The good news is we've been out aggressively telling the story of that improved ROI. Early feedback has been positive. In fact, we signed 32 additional upfront deals since our last earnings call. While these represent a small portion of our total expected revenue, we're seeing momentum in the number of upfront commitments signed.

While the leadership now has more power to drive narratives that will cap downsides in price action, it is also imperative to watch hard numbers that are indicative of the long-term sustainability of the company's business model. The focus on live video which has a way of increasing engagement on the platform might partly explain the declining CPE; however, it doesn't suggest Twitter's ability to keep competitors at bay in the fight for video ad budgets from media giants.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.