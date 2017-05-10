Expanding Arbitrage In Pimco Municipal Bond CEFs

I am writing this article as a continuation of another one, which you can find here, only this time the scale and numbers behind this arbitrage are getting unbelievably large. The funds I will be analyzing are Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) and Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC). They are showing identical performance over the last years, but the market values them differently.

Summary of the two funds

PMF and PZC invest in investment grade fixed income municipal bonds and are both exempt from federal income tax. The difference in their investment objective is that PMF has a diversified portfolio of bonds from different states (on the picture below), while PZC is focusing solely on California municipal bonds.

On this criteria comparison my preference goes to the diversified portfolio because it does not bear the credit risk of the one state to such a degree as PZC, and I would say that California is not the most risk-free state if we take into account average default rates on municipal bonds (although most of them are on unrated bonds).

One very special characteristic of Pimco funds is their capital structure, namely the debt of these funds. It is no secret that Pimco CEFs are outperforming its peers, but how they are managing to do this? Below are the expense ratios of PZC, PMF and one Nuveen municipal bonds fund (NYSE:NAC) taken from the sponsors' websites:

What we observe here is a difference of 50 basis points in the total expense ratio between PIMCO and Nuveen. You would say it is not much at all, but in the long run this impacts the Net Asset Value of the funds in a remarkable manner. That is the reason we are paying a premium for almost all Pimco CEFs.

So far so good - let's get back to PMF and PZC. They both have the same sponsor (Pimco), and they have similar capital structure and expense ratios. The logical assumption here is that they have similar performance and NAV, we can see this on the chart below:

Source: Author's software

This chart from my software shows the same slope adjusted performance for the last 800 days. In other words, if you have bought the NAV of PMF and PZC before 800 days, you would have the same profit as of today. Now the numbers from Morningstar:

Source: Morningstar

I believe that numbers never lie, so they tell us that for the last 10 years PMF is even outperforming PZC.

So for now we can agree upon the fact that these funds are statistically and fundamentally similar, or what I am trying to prove, PZC is not outperforming PMF in any way. The funds even have the same manager.

The market does not believe in this similarity

The price and premium of the funds was behaving in a logical manner just before February 2017 when PMF had its dividend cut. After this the madness, or opportunity as I would describe it, is accumulating. We already analyzed the performance of the funds; now let's compare the price (things are really thrilling here) :

Source: Author's software

We can see the regression model breaking after the dividend cut and the correlation for the last 200 days dropping below 50%. What the market is doing right now is assessing the performance of PMF and PZC only by comparing its dividend yield. Is this decision well informed and logical? I will dig deeper to show that PZC's glory might be short lived.

Are we going to see some more dividend cuts?

In this section I will try to set the facts and everyone can express his opinion in the comments section. First lets see how are the funds have managed to cover their distributions for the last months:

My take here is that with a coverage ratio of 76,92% PZC's managers might have to cut the dividend in the near future.

Another metric important for CEFs' dividend sustainability (especially if they do not have 100% coverage) is UNII (Undistributed Net Investment Income). The trend of change in UNII is very important because if it is decreasing, the fund cannot sustain the dividend for much longer time, and if it is increasing, there might be a special dividend coming or an increase in regular dividend. I found a nice explanatory chart of this phenomenon:

Source: Nuveen website

So now let's see how our funds' UNII is changing over the last months:

There is a trend of increasing UNII in PMF and decreasing of PZC, which is no surprise considering the coverage ratios. My personal opinion again is that it shows an upcoming cut in PZC's dividend, which might result in the same market response as what happened to PMF. Below I will show at what level of coverage and UNII PMF got its dividend cut in February:

Just to state PZC is in a worse situation in the last few months and its UNII is running low, almost in negative territory.

How can we profit from this arbitrage?

As we already proved, PZC is no better than PMF, but they are trading at a 24% premium spread (as of 5/8 PZC is at 29% premium PMF is at 5%).

Source: Author's Software

On this chart from my software we can see that PMF and PZC are on around 4 standard deviations from one another. The way you can initiate an arbitrage trade is buying PMF, and for every 100 shares of it shorting 102 shares of PZC. As this trade is sometimes technically impossible (lack of locates, short interest, etc.) it is always a good idea for those of you who own PZC to replace it in your portfolio with PMF.

Conclusion

This is a very rare opportunity in today's market; 25% is too big to be missed. On the other hand, most of the arbitrage trades I am finding recently are very hard to act on because of the short side of the equation. Anyway, this is a rare and interesting phenomenon. I can compare it to a town where there are two markets; on one of them the price of apples per pound is, let's say, $100, and on the other one absolutely the same apples are sold for $125. What I will do in such town is buy as many apples at $100/pound and sell them at $125/pound, making some muscles while I am carrying as much as I can between the markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PMF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have been bought in PZC several times, but am still eager to short it if some one lends me his shares.