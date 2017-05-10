Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For May 9th, 2017

The relative movements are a little strange, but most of the sector was overvalued.

This piece is prepared with the market open (20 minutes to go), so I’ll be using current prices rather than end of day prices.

If you're used to this series, jump to Table 1.

If you have any challenges reading the charts in this article, check out the first article on quick and dirty discounts to book value for mortgage REITs. This piece is designed to be short and to emphasize providing easy charts that help investors identify opportunities for further inspection.

The mREITs

I put most of the mREITs, one corporation, and one ETF into the table because I wanted to get a more complete estimation.

(NASDAQ:AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp (NYSE:AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Not a REIT (NYSE:ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:BXMT) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CYS) CYS Investments (NYSE:DX) Dynex Capital (NYSE:EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:MFA) MFA Financial (NASDAQ:MTGE) American Capital Mortgage Investment (NYSE:NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NASDAQ:NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (NYSE:ORC) Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:RSO) Resource Capital Corporation (NYSE:TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (BATS:SLD) Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:ARI) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:OAKS) Five Oaks (NYSE:MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSEARCA:REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations, but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

It is also worth emphasizing that I opted to use the GAAP book value for each mREIT. Most of the time this was available from the earnings release.

Table 1

If you're primarily using this article for the quick discounts to book value, use the column with the red heading in this table.

The average ratio fell by about 1.2% so far this week and we are only a few days in. Granted, both today's measurements and those for the prior piece were done during trading hours, so it isn't a perfectly "close to close" movement, but the movements should be very similar.

CIM appears to have been hit by a truck and is rapidly coming back down to earth. It fell from 130% to about 112% in the span of about two weeks. NLY now trades right around book value rather than at a huge premium. New York Mortgage Trust had a similar adjustment. With the exception of AGNC which was trading under trailing book value, the fall was hardest for those trading at a large premium to book value two weeks ago.

Table 2

This table helps us assess the changes for each reporting period:

Even after the fierce decline, values are up compared to the end of Q4 2016. I'll be updating to have Q1 BVs in here soon, but we've still got a few more mortgage REITs that need to report.

Table 3

Here is the history of book value changes, same as last week since I'm not incorporating BVs for the earlier reporters. In a nutshell, BV fell throughout 2016. In my estimation, book values on average will be up mildly for the first quarter of 2016. Until the Q1 2017 values come out, table 3 will be the same each week.

Table 4

I like this next table simply for the final column.

Price changes have been pretty substantial and the relative performance has been dramatically different. The implication I see here is that there is significant room for trading among these shares because their correlation on a daily basis does not translate effectively into correlation on a quarterly basis.

Ratings

Bimini Capital Management (OTCQB:BMNM) is having an off day and looks cheap enough to warrant a buy. On the other hand, I'm pulling my buy rating from RSO just before earnings. Shares could swing up or down, but the potential for a surprise creates too much variance for me. I alerted shareholders prior to closing out my position and recording double-digit gains on Monday. I may reopen this immediately after earnings, but I want to see the release first.

Open Orders

I'm hunting for some preferred shares.

My Positions

Long BMNM, ANH-C, CYS-B and WPG. I may buy or sell anything in the near future.

Want SMS alerts when I find an actionable opportunity? They are a free service for subscribers to The Mortgage REIT Forum. This is your opportunity to lock in prices at $320 per year before the next price increase on June 1st, 2017. Rates are going up because of the high cost of providing such detailed analysis. By signing up today, your price is locked in against future increases. I put together a guide showing my strategy for generating returns. If you want to learn more about investing in high yield instruments, specifically mortgage REITs and their preferred shares, check out the reviews from my subscribers. TipRanks: Buy BMNM, Drop to neutral for RSO.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMNM, WPG, CYS-B, ANH-C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.