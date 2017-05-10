Silver Spring's (SSNI) CEO Mike Bell on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Silver Spring Networks, Inc. (NYSE:SSNI)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 9, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Mark McKechnie - Vice President of Investor Relations

Michael Bell - Chief Executive Officer

Catriona Fallon - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Carter Driscoll - FBR &Co.

Alex Kurtz - Pacific Crest Securities

Cynthia Motz - The Williams Capital Group

David Katter - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Mark McKechnie

Thank you. Welcome to our first quarter 2017 earnings call. With me on the call today are Mike Bell, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Catriona Fallon, our Chief Financial Officer. After the call, we will post to our website at ir.ssni.com our prepared remarks, our presentation slides and an audio replay of this call.

Our comments today include forward-looking statements regarding future growth, future investments, future events and the future financial performance of the company, including our outlook for the second quarter and full-year 2017. Actual events and results may differ materially from our expectations. We refer you to our SEC filings for a discussion of risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed today. We make these statements as of May 9, 2017, and disclaim any duty to update them.

Throughout this call, we will discuss both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Unless otherwise stated, the financial measures discussed will be non-GAAP. Our earnings release, which is posted on our website, provides a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. We encourage investors to consider all measures before making an investment decision. All comparisons made in the course of this call are against the same period in the prior year unless otherwise stated.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Mike.

Michael Bell

Thanks Mark, and good afternoon, everyone. We have had a very busy start to the year, driven by early-stage set-up and deployment activities with new customers, additional wins in the U.S. and internationally, and the continued ramp up of our innovative Gen5 solutions. Q1 was a solid quarter for deployments. We delivered more than 511,000 endpoints, bringing our cumulative delivered endpoints to more than 26 million . And, we generated positive operating cash flow, ending the period with $116.6 million of net cash.

Before going through some of our key customer wins, I would like to address our billings and profitability in the quarter. As we expected, the start of a number of new customer projects partly offset the anticipated decline from our top customer of 2016, which is in the later stages of its multi-year deployment.

While our billings were within the guided range, the profitability was lower than anticipated. This was caused by a higher mix of projects with lower-margin hardware content, combined with a delay in several high-margin projects which pushed billings and profitability from the first quarter into future periods.

Finally, our operating expenses were impacted by some one-time items, and we have not yet benefited from our announced restructuring. Looking out at the year, we have good visibility for ongoing projects, major new customer starts, and our managed services and SaaS business. This is offset by two factors: First, one of our suppliers had a factory fire in late April which could impact some of our shipments later in the year. And second, we have a somewhat lower expectation around future book-and-bill business for the year.

With this in mind, we are adjusting our outlook for the year. We now expect our full-year 2017 billings to be in the range of flat to up approximately 5% versus last year. In addition, we are accelerating the restructuring efforts, which we disclosed earlier this year to better align our cost structure with our anticipated business levels.

Our top priority is to execute on our key growth initiatives in our core smart grid, smart city and industrial IoT markets. This means a swift ramp of Gen5 and our major new customer deployments, and a sharpened focus on international opportunities leveraging our new geographic organizational structure, where we are locating employees in the regions, closer to our customers around the world at a lower cost. We are also focused on innovation to bring the battery-powered Milli5 and new applications to our core smart utility and smart city markets, and new verticals.

I will now move on to some recent highlights around the quarter. More than 35% of billings in the quarter were from projects which we consider new, or which contributed little to no billings in the year-ago period. The largest was Con Edison, which became our top billings customer in Q1, and is moving forward with its multi-year deployment of more than 5 million electric and gas connections across its New York service territories.

We also had meaningful billings from early-stage programs at AEP Ohio, PacificCorp, Entergy, and CESC of India. Overall, I am pleased with the performance of our teams, and their ability to ramp these and other new customers as we work to convert our billion-dollar-plus backlog entering the year, into large-scale deployments and billings.

Now onto our customer announcements and other developments. First, we are thrilled to announce that Florida Power & Light Company is further extending its smart grid investment with additional endpoints and expanded distribution automation. FP&L is a great customer, with more than 4.9 million homes and businesses connected.

They continue to leverage the Silver Spring multi-application platform for additional solutions including DA, advanced security, and street lights. Today we are happy to report bookings for 370,000 additional endpoints to support anticipated growth in FP&L’s connected homes and businesses, and a DA expansion to further support FP&L’s reliability goals.

Next, we have been awarded additional deployments in Mexico from CFE. As a follow on to our 140,000 device award for Mexico City’s central region, today we announced an award to connect approximately 92,000 additional AMI devices in Mexico City’s southern district. Similar to our earlier award, our technology will be integrated into cabinet subsystems provided by Tecnologias EOS, a local partner in the region.

We are also formally announcing an award for approximately 71,000 AMI devices in Southeast Mexico which we had mentioned on our earnings call for the second quarter of 2016. These projects are expected to help improve revenue protection, reliability, and energy management. We are also proud to announce that we have been selected by the Golden Valley Electric Association, a cooperative in Alaska, to connect approximately 50,000 homes and businesses in its service territory.

GVEA plans to deploy Silver Spring’s multi-application IPv6 platform to support its AMI program to its member-owners and communities beginning this summer. The deployment is intended to help modernize its grid infrastructure, improve reliability, increase operational efficiencies, and enable its members to better manage their energy use. We also have another positive development for our smart city and IoT platform.

We are excited to report that the City of Chicago has selected Silver Spring Networks as a technology subcontractor for the City’s Smart Lighting modernization project. This project demonstrates good traction from our recently-announced smart city and IoT reseller agreement with Ameresco, which is serving as the prime contractor for this project.

The Chicago City Council approved the project scope and funding a few weeks ago, and we expect to contract with Ameresco later this year. The four-year project is believed to be the largest city-led wireless smart street light program in the U.S., with more than 250,000 connected lights as part of the City’s upgrade to LED lights. Chicago intends to use Silver Spring’s network and data platform to remotely monitor and control the lights. The City of Chicago will own and operate the network, supported by Silver Spring’s managed services and SaaS environment.

I now want to say a few words about a significant milestone for us, the upcoming introduction of our expanded developer program, which we plan to roll-out at the IoT World 2017 Conference in Santa Clara next week. We have significantly enhanced the tools and support for the developer community, which we hope will accelerate the adoption of our IoT technology for additional use cases in our core smart grid and smart city markets, as well as new industrial verticals.

Some of the key enhancements include a new developer portal for improved access to our support, a hardware developer kit for Arduino to simplify the integration of the Milli5 into new devices, the IoT Edge Router Dev Edition which enables connectivity for additional devices to our platform, and Starfish Studio, a software simulator to speed application development.

We have already seen interest from our utility customers, many of which are actively investigating other potential applications to further leverage their multi-application IoT communications platform.

To close, I remain confident in Silver Spring’s potential for growth in the smart grid, smart city, and broader industrial IoT opportunity. We have a significant backlog with some of the most-respected companies in the world, and we will continue to focus on the Gen5 roll-out supporting large-scale customer deployments.

We are investing in new products and applications to further leverage our footprint of more than 26 million homes and businesses and drive growth in our managed services and SaaS business. We are winning additional business, with new awards in the U.S. and international markets through our geographic sales organization. And we remain committed to our mission to securely and reliably connect the things that matter to the Internet of Important Things.

With that, I am now happy to introduce you to Catriona Fallon, our new CFO, who joined us on March 27. Catriona brings more than 20 years of Finance, Investor Relations, Corporate Strategy and Business Development and experience to her role. Most recently, Catriona was the CFO of Marin Software. She has also held several leadership positions at Cognizant and Hewlett-Packard. Earlier in her career, she gained experience on Wall Street as an equity analyst, and as a management consultant at McKinsey.

We are thrilled to welcome Catriona to the Silver Spring team, and have already begun to benefit from her presence.

Catriona Fallon

Thank you Mike, and good afternoon, everyone. It is great to be here. I also want to thank Ken Gianella for his contributions to the team, and I am happy that he is remaining as my Senior VP of Finance.

Before I dig into our first quarter results and outlook, I want to provide you with some of my observations from my first 40 days as CFO here at Silver Spring Networks. I joined the Company because of the tremendous opportunity, and Silver Spring’s vision of leveraging its strong market position with leading utilities into international markets and new industrial verticals.

I have spent the first month getting to know my team members within the organization, familiarizing myself with our technology, learning about the primary business drivers, and digging into our financial model. Silver Spring has a strong pipeline of potential opportunities ahead, including major new customers, new products, growth geographies, and IoT innovation.

These strategic investments, however, can take time to pay off. My first priorities have been to assess our outlook for 2017, establish a plan to better align our expense structure to deliver the profitability and cash flow expected for a Company of our size, and drive a disciplined investment approach to support Mike’s key growth initiatives while staying within our expense envelope.

Now let’s begin with high-level comments on the quarter. GAAP Revenue was $50.3 million, and in-line with our expectations. Billings were $68.0 million, down slightly from last year, with a decline from our largest customer in 2016, somewhat offset by the ramp of several newer customers. Total cost of billings was $39.4 million, or 58% of billings.

Profitability of our billings was impacted by two main factors. First, the product mix was skewed towards lower-margin hardware content in the quarter, including managed appliances and back-office equipment for the installation of new managed services and SaaS environments. Second, and the reason this was somewhat a surprise to us, was that we saw some late-quarter push-outs of professional services billings. Essentially, we incurred the costs for these services during the quarter, but the billings are delayed pending milestone achievement which we expect in future periods.

As we look out to the rest of 2017 and beyond, there are clearly opportunities to improve the cost of billings, particularly in achieving the scale and cost efficiencies on our Gen5, and also in improving the utilization and ability to bill in-period for our professional services. From an operating perspective, non-GAAP operating expense was $35.0 million. This was higher than we had planned, partially due to one-time marketing and G&A expenses.

Clearly, as a company, we need to be more efficient. The executive team and I have been spending a lot of time scrutinizing our operating expense structure and executing on the restructuring that we announced on March 10. Given the timing, however, there were few savings in Q1. We are committed to getting the expense structure back on track and establishing a sustainable level of profitability going forward.

Now onto details from our first quarter results. Product billings, including hardware and software, were $42.6 million in the quarter, down approximately 7% year-over-year, due to fewer endpoint deliveries than Q1 of last year. We delivered approximately 511,000 network endpoints in the quarter, for a total of 26 million cumulative electric network endpoints. Product cost of billings was $23.5 million, or 55% of product billings.

Profitability versus the year-ago period was impacted by a lower mix of NICs, and a higher mix of hardware appliances. Professional services billings were $9.4 million, down 8% year-over-year. Professional services cost of billings was $6.8 million, or 72.2%. Managed services and SaaS billings were $15.9 million, up approximately 23% year-over-year, due to growth in our installed base and contribution from newer customers.

Managed services and SaaS cost of billings were $9.2 million, or 57.6%. Advanced Meter Infrastructure billings were $53.7 million, down approximately 7% year-over-year, due to lower endpoint shipments versus a year ago. We are pleased to see New Solution billings up 25% year-over-year to $14.3 million. This was driven by new distribution automation projects, smart city and Operations Optimizer, demonstrating success in deploying additional applications into our customer footprint.

From a geographic perspective, international billings were approximately 15% of the total for the quarter, or $10 million. When we look at the pipeline and the projects coming in through 2017 and beyond, we see good traction in our APAC and EMEA regions and expect to have more wins there over time.

And a few housekeeping items. GAAP tax expense was approximately $600,000, and other income was approximately $500,000. Basic share count was approximately 52.6 million shares. Net cash was $116.6 million at the end of the period, down approximately $1.6 million from last quarter due to the timing of payments. Cash flow from operations was approximately $1.5 million. Capital expenditures were approximately $1 million; and depreciation was approximately $2.2 million.

We feel very good about the pipeline of deployments and new customers that we see ahead of us in 2017 and are focused on execution of the historical deals that we booked in 2016 and in previous years. As we look to the full-year of 2017, I want to highlight the $600 million-plus in bookings that we closed in 2016, as well as a strong pipeline of opportunities for the year ahead.

That said, we also want to provide some flexibility to the year around the timing of billings, and take into consideration the potential supply-chain shortage resulting from the late-April factory fire at one of our suppliers that could impact supply of our gas product. Any resulting lumpiness in our billings can have an impact on the linearity of our profitability. This makes management of our operating expenses all the more important, and why you will continue to see us sharpen our pencils on efficiencies before increasing our investments.

For our second quarter of 2017, we expect GAAP Revenue of approximately $45 million to $50 million. Billings of approximately $68 million to $72 million. Cost of billings of approximately 56% to 58% of billings. Non-GAAP operating expense of approximately $32 million to $33 million, reflecting early benefits from our restructuring. GAAP tax and other expense of approximately $1 million and a basic and fully-diluted share count of approximately 53 and 55 million shares respectively.

For the full year 2017, we expect GAAP revenue of approximately $350 million to $370 million. This updated outlook reflects more flexibility for the timing of customer acceptances and the associated draw-down of their deferred revenue balances for the remainder of the year. I also want to note that any one specific customer may have a significant impact on our GAAP revenue for a given period.

As Mike mentioned, we expect full-year billings to be approximately flat to up 5% for the year. Our revised outlook factors in our Q1 performance and our expectation of continued solid execution of our new customer starts into the second half of the year, with a somewhat lower expectation around future book-and-bill business, and shipments of gas products potentially impacted by the factory fire at one of our suppliers.

We expect cost of billings to be in the high 50’s as a percentage of billings. We expect to manage our non-GAAP operating expense to approximately $127 million to $130 million, with the restructuring benefits increasing as we go throughout the year. We expect GAAP tax and other expense of approximately $2 million. Basic and fully-diluted share count of approximately 53 million and 55 million shares respectively. And we expect net capital expenditures of approximately $5 million to $10 million.

We are putting the pieces in place for sustainable and profitable growth. That will require making the trade-offs so that our investments are pre-funded by efficiencies. I will be keenly managing our operating expenses and squeezing out inefficiencies across the company. This level of discipline will allow us to invest in innovation around both our core and our higher growth IoT markets. So that we continue to win and shape the market in IoT.

Thank you. I will now turn the call over to Mark for questions.

Mark McKechnie

Thanks Catriona. And operator, we will take our first question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Now we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question today is coming from Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer. Please proceed with your question.

Noah Kaye

Thank you. Good afternoon. Thank you for taking the questions. Catriona welcome to Board.

Catriona Fallon

Thank you. Great to be here.

Noah Kaye

Thanks. So first, can we start with understanding the moving parts of lowering the revenue guidance with little bit more detail, I guess it’s about $10 million to $15 million lower at the mid-point. Maybe I don't have that right, maybe it's $8 million lower at the mid-point. But I think if you'd help us understand, how much of that is bookings shipped versus this impact on the fire and maybe if you could explain why is that bookings shipped business is trending lower?

Catriona Fallon

Yes, sure. Thanks Noah. Good to meet you. Wanted to start off by saying that – as we look at the full-year we wanted to take our Q1 performance into consideration. And we're feeling good about our expectations for how the new customer programs are going to ramp up over the course of the year.

But also I want to take a prudent approach to how we're looking at billings over the course of the year and certainly putting fresh eyes on it. There's some impact from the factory fire and I think we're looking to remedy that. We are certainly looking at other suppliers that we already work with and just to make sure that we can satisfy the demand that we have in the market. But we're taking those three things into consideration.

And in terms of visibility, we certainly have high visibility for the year in terms of deployments that are coming from our backlog. This is both the ongoing billings and customers that we've had from last year as well as the new starts. And it also takes into consideration the largest customer that we had last year at ComEd with 36% of our billings in Q1 a year-ago and that is scaling down over the course of the year.

It's now still a 10% customer, but it is scaling down and we've largely replaced that with a number of other significant customers that are starting to ramping up over the course of the year. We also have good visibility in terms of the primarily recurring revenue which is the Managed Services and the SaaS business. We still expect that to grow double-digits this year. But we are again taking a look at the booking bill and we have a very good detailed view in process on how we're managing that business.

One other thing to think about though too is as we look at the course of the year and we've benefited in the past from some nice significant software deals that come in. And given the unpredictability of the timing of that, I'm taking a more prudent approach in terms of how we model that into the year.

Noah Kaye

Okay. Thank you very much for that color. So then maybe just a follow-up on specifically on the bookings shipped for the whole team, I mean are you seeing any specific reason why bookings shipped is trending a bit lower? Is there anything in the environment, any kind of delays on spending decisions that you might attribute this to?

Catriona Fallon

No, I would say there's actually no real change in the view. I’d say certainly given what we saw in the last week of the quarter, really the last week and Q1 was that some of the things that we were expecting to actually bill in Q1 got pushed out. And so I see that happening and I want to make sure that I take that impact into consideration. And these weren't deals that we lost or these weren't customers that went away, they were literally billings that got pushed to latest period.

And I just want to be prudent about that kind of impact and we're really just giving ourselves a little bit more flexibility on the timing of the billings for the year. But in terms of the pipeline, there's no change to the pipeline, there's still a lot of specifically some international business that’s looking intriguing over the course of the year and doing good.

Mark McKechnie

Great. Thanks. We'll take the next question please.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James. Please proceed with your question.

Pavel Molchanov

Thanks for taking the question and welcome to the team. So let me ask kind of a classic CFO question. Your near-term growth obviously a little bit on the low side, but you have over $100 million of cash on the balance sheet and you've been building cash essentially every quarter. What's the kind of the outlook for M&A adding some assets particularly on the software side to kind of bulk up the near-term organic growth picture?

Michael Bell

Hey, it’s Mike. I'll take that one. Yes, I like having that – coming to that [indiscernible], always we're very opportunistic about that. We're always looking for tuck-ins like we did with Detectent and SLV. I would personally particularly like software. We can get more recurring revenue as opposed to more hardware revenue. I like stuff that's both that either we could sell to our existing customers or something that could accelerate us more into IoT verticals. So I’ll kind of leave it there. We are certainly open to finding ways to increase our recurring revenue quickly by finding something that really meshes with what we're doing.

Pavel Molchanov

Okay. And you've given some color on kind of the pace that which ComEd is becoming a smaller component of the revenue mix. Can you also do that for your ComEd, the New York City contract and maybe how much of that is expected to come in the second half of 2017?

Catriona Fallon

So yes, I'll jump in here and Mike might have additional comments. But – so ComEd is one of our newer customers and we expect to continue to see this ramp. It was a greater than 10% customer in the quarter and I expect it to continue to ramp up over the course of the year.

Pavel Molchanov

Okay. Fair enough.

Mark McKechnie

Great. Thanks. Next question please.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Carter Driscoll from FBR. Please proceed with your question.

Carter Driscoll

Good evening. Could you talk about, I mean – you mentioned Ameresco is your partner in Chicago. They talked about other potential large smart city deployments in continental U.S. Could you comment on some of the activity there and your expectation of other working with them and then some of the cities, it's more of a straight lighting swap out, but it has intelligence, if you kind of compare and contrast maybe some of the larger opportunities you've seen in the U.S., maybe near-term or over the medium term? Thank you.

Michael Bell

Well, I mean so we have a – Ameresco is a great partners of ours. We have definitely instituted the channel strategy in terms of lighting. We think lighting is a gigantic opportunity. We've partnered with some of the biggest names in that space, the Ameresco, in Europe, we have Vesa and Urban Controls that have also going to have some good wins.

We think there's a large opportunity in lighting. The nice thing for us is when you go into an area with lighting with our technology, you get this lighting canopy and people are thrilled that it works as well as it works and then they realize that can be used for everything else like metering, and other smart city activities, and environmental monitoring.

So it’s a Trojan horse for us. It's a great business. It works really well and the customers happy and then gives them an IoT canopy that they can use for other things. So we're actually seeing this great benefit where we're seeing the original AMI customers who want to branch out and do things like lighting and we are seeing lighting customers who wants to get their lighting canopy in, but thinking about doing other things with their canopies. So we're seeing customers approaching new use cases kind of from both ends of the spectrum.

Carter Driscoll

Okay. And then, just as a follow-up, any near-term opportunities outside Chicago of a similar type of magnitude that are on the radar screen?

Michael Bell

I mean not that we could talk about to be honest with you.

Carter Driscoll

Got it. Thank you.

Michael Bell

Good.

Mark McKechnie

Thanks. Next question.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Alex Kurtz from Pacific Crest Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Alex Kurtz

Yes. Thanks. Thanks for taking a couple questions here. Just going back to your guidance for the year for billings and thinking about the sequential growth rates. As that relates to the backlog visibility? Can you talk about the confidence and sort of that Q3 to Q4 move it's going to be required as you get to the midpoint of your guidance?

And then my second question is just looking its estimates for next year that’s implying obviously before this call growth. Is anything changed from a visibility perspective Catriona that may you think that might be a more on the aggressive side based on some of the changes in professional service delays that you've seen and maybe we should be rethinking 2018 our billings?

Catriona Fallon

Yes. So thanks Alex. Good question. I’ll take the first question first, which is about the sequential growth into the back half of the year. The first half of this year is really about getting the significant customers up and running. And we're also looking into what that means in terms of the mix of products that we are shipping. And certainly what we saw in Q1 was that it was more of the lower margin hardware to begin with. We expect more of the better margin mix to be deployed in the latter half of the year.

So I feel good about the ramp. The ramp of the billings coming into the second half. In terms of 2018, I'm really focused on 2017 right now. I think we do have a very strong pipeline for bookings. And so I feel really good about our opportunity there, but right now I'm focused on making sure that we deliver in 2017 that we execute on the billings that we have in the plan and then we get some costs out of the business to improve the profitability.

Alex Kurtz

Okay. Just trying to understand if growth is still an opportunity for 2018 or if it's too sooner now?

Catriona Fallon

So I mean I'm giving you 2017 guidance to be honest. And I think we can talk about the outlook for 2018 a little bit closer to the end of the year.

Mark McKechnie

Great. Thanks, Alex. Maybe operator we will take the next question.

Operator

Certainly. Our next question is coming from Matt Robison from Wunderlich Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is Peter on for Matt. Just wondering what the CFE customer in Mexico, what kind of ramp do you guys see with them and what's the timeframe for that?

Michael Bell

Mexico. Yes, so what is the time for that? So this would be the second – as you know the second where we have the Mexico. We are working on the deployment schedule as we speak. It is in line. It's factored into our numbers that we had planned on. It's on track. I couldn't give you the exact timeframe of the top of my head to be completely honest, but its part of our normal course of business.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then one other quick question. Have you guys – you mentioned a few projects that slipped from this quarter. Have you guys seen anything that was pulled forward or expedited during the quarter?

Catriona Fallon

Yes, so there's always some puts and takes at the end of the quarter. There's always some moving part some things that we are able to bill and some things that that pushed out the next quarter. I think it was nothing unlike previous quarters and so yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Great.

Michael Bell

Thanks. Operator, we’ll take the next question please.

Operator

Certainly, next question is coming from Cynthia Motz from The Williams Capital Group. Please proceed with your question.

Cynthia Motz

Thanks, congratulation Catriona for joining. Just wanted to ask follow-up on that last question or one of the questions were about revenues. So in the latter part of the year, then we should see or even the next quarter a bump some revenues from the delayed that we saw first quarter, is that correct?

Catriona Fallon

Yes. So yes, so what we saw in Q1 was largely the professional services being pushed out to subsequent periods, some of those billings, however will be in milestones that will see in Q3 not in Q2.

Cynthia Motz

Okay

Catriona Fallon

Just based on the timings associated with that.

Cynthia Motz

But did you see – so you are going to need to see even to make like let’s say flat like in the 5%, did do you feel comfortable that third quarter and fourth quarter can ramp like that would be like that range.

Catriona Fallon

Yes.

Cynthia Motz

Okay. And what about gross margin…?

Catriona Fallon

Yes, absolutely. So just in terms of the back half of the year in the visibility. Yes, we've taken more prudent approach in terms of our expectations around the bookings and that we are able to bill in the year and that's given essentially the timing of milestones in the timing of shipments.

But we do have good visibility into the back half of the year, again we need to execute. So that's a big focus and then in terms of the margins. So we are kind of adjusting the way we are speaking about gross margin and its high 50s basically in terms of the cost of billions. And I think the way to think about that is there could be software deals that we're able to go for.

And in past we've had good benefit, on the cost of billing side, when we ship a lot of software. So I'm not assuming a lot of that, potentially I'm trying to set a level of that we can meet on a consistent basis in terms of the cost of billings and again if there's an upside it's due to a nice mix of the product that we're shipping. In the past, again we benefit from both software, high nick content, high analytics content and if we see any of those things, then we would have a nice benefit.

Cynthia Motz

Okay, but you think it's going to run around maybe 57% of the mid range, like throughout the rest of the year the cost of billings?

Catriona Fallon

It’s in the high 50s, yes.

Cynthia Motz

Okay all right, thanks.

Operator

Thanks. Our next question today is coming from David Katter from Baird. Please proceed with question.

David Katter

Than you for taking the question, I was hoping you could provide a little more color on restructuring initiatives. I think if I heard correctly you announced accelerated restructuring. Have you talked about that? When can we start to see benefits from that and what are some of the initiatives you’re considering?

Catriona Fallon

Yes, absolutely and thanks David. Certainly one of my key priorities and something I'm taking action on immediately is getting the cost structure right for our current business levels. And the company had announced a restructuring back on March 10. Some of the things included in that are realignment of our resources and our headcount, there's some facilities efficiencies in there.

And in terms of when you'll start to see that, we've already taken some steps, so you should see some benefit from that in Q2. So outside of direct employee costs, we also have a large amount of contractor based – cost and those are some of the things that you can move faster on. So we are looking at reducing our contractor cost.

And then we're also looking at things like CNE, that's another expense that you can adjust in the near-term. So this was a significant consideration in our guidance expectations for Q2 in terms of OpEx. But you'll see us get a couple million dollars out of the run rate in Q2 and then we expect to see continued benefit from the restructuring as we go throughout the year.

David Katter

Excellent, thank you, and me one more if – and then I’ll hop in queue. I was hoping to dig in a little more on the margins and I noted that you’re being conservative for 2017, but as we look into out years, do you see software contributing to lower cost of billings over time or how should we think about this is the new normal?

Catriona Fallon

Yes, so we didn’t really speak about 2018, I’m getting – in fact a lot I want to talk about 2018. There is a lot of opportunity in terms of different deployments and getting customers up and running and shipments at the higher margin products, as well as software. So what I'm seeing is a number of new customers starts this year and those should have nice deployments on some of the networking equipment in the out years. And again we're talking more about the outlook for 2018 as we get a little bit closer. But I'm feeling good about what I'm seeing in business today.

Michael Bell

I’d also just add, we’ve been pretty successfully at selling up customers. Once we get the customers up and running, we've been pretty successful at selling up some advance security software features and our operations, optimizer, software. So there's certainly opportunity there to – I think as we've been – as customers get reps scale and get everything up and running and we show the value. We’ve been pretty successful and doing incremental add-ons.

End of Q&A

Mark McKechnie

Thanks everyone for joining the call and we look forward to being in touch throughout the quarter.

Catriona Fallon

Thank you.

