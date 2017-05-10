Nvidia's Success Defies The Pundits

Rethink Technology business briefs for May 9, 2017.

Nvidia reports stellar results for fiscal 2018 Q1

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) showed no signs of slowing down as it posted 48% y/y revenue growth to $1.937 billion. Gross margin was an admirably rich 59.4%. GAAP net income was $507 million, which was up an incredible 144% y/y. Diluted EPS was $0.79.

Nvidia's GPU business was up 45% y/y to $1.562 billion in revenue, but this was eclipsed by the even more impressive growth of the Tegra Processor Business, which was up 108% y/y and 29% sequentially, on the strength of the Nintendo Switch win and strong first month sales of the Switch of 2.74 million units. Nintendo is probably the most important customer for Tegra outside of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) for the Drive PX 2.

Broken down by Market Platform, Gaming did experience a greater-than-normal sequential decline of 24%. This appears to be beyond normal seasonality, since last year in fiscal 2017 Q1, it declined only 15% sequentially. However, Gaming was still up an impressive 49% y/y.

Datacenter was the important growth area, with 186% y/y gain to $409 million, which was a sequential gain of 38%. Datacenter is now a significant source of revenue for the company, second only to gaming, and growing much faster. Automotive also grew 24% y/y to $140 million.

Nvidia indicated during the conference call that it was engaging with more than 225 different auto industry customers for its Drive PX 2 hardware solution for autonomous vehicle processing. CEO Jen-Hsun Huang stated that he thought SAE level 3 autonomous operation would be achieved this year.

Level 3 is considered "Conditional Automation" where the car has a functionally autonomous mode, but the driver is expected to be able to assume control of the vehicle. This is undoubtedly based on the progress that Tesla is making with its Enhanced Autopilot software, but appears to predict that Tesla's Full Self-driving Capability (Level 4) will not be ready this year. Huang said that Level 4 would be available in 2018.

Analysts were naturally interested in how quickly and to what extent Nvidia's auto industry engagements would convert to significant revenue. Nvidia couldn't really answer the question, of course. It depends on how quickly automakers begin to include Drive PX into their cars. Probably revenue will grow incrementally over the next year.

Nvidia's results appear to belie the downgrade from Pacific Crest Analyst Mike McConnel that set off a wave of panic selling in April. McConnel focused on the desktop add-in board market, and apparently forgot that Nvidia is expanding beyond the desktop market, which is after all, in long-term decline.

The guidance for fiscal Q2 also indicates that Nvidia's growth will continue at a breakneck pace. Revenue is expected to be $1.95 billion for 36% y/y growth. Gross margin is expected to be 58.5% at the midpoint.

Nvidia is part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and is a recommended buy.

Will Nvidia's Volta GPU be announced at GPU Technology Conference tomorrow?

During the conference call, Huang was asked to comment on the competitive landscape in the second half of the year, when AMD's Vega is expected to appear. He stated he didn't expect any change whatsoever.

An analyst also asked about the slight increase in inventories in the quarter, and Huang admitted that this was due to "new products," but wouldn't say anything more about it. He urged analysts to watch his keynote for the GPU Technology Conference tomorrow.

The bullish guidance for fiscal Q2, the comment about the competitive landscape not changing, and the comment about new products clearly were intended to be hints that a new GPU product line is to be announced at GTC. This can only be Volta.

There's no question that TSMC will fabricate Volta, as it does all of Nvidia's products, but it will be interesting to see whether Volta will be on 10 nm or a version of 16 nm.

More Apple iPhone 8 "production delays"

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has issued yet another warning about production delays for Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 8. What exactly is different in this current warning from the one he issued back in April? I can't really tell.

The story seems to be basically the same. Unspecified production constraints will delay the arrival of iPhone 8 by 2-3 months. And there have been plenty of rumors to the effect that Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) has hit a snag in manufacturing the OLED screens it supposedly supplies for the phone.

In my assessment of the iPhone 8 rumors that I published for Rethink Technology subscribers, I came to the conclusion that it was unlikely that Apple ever intended to build a large number of the OLED-equipped iPhones. I reiterated this position in a follow-up article on April 24.

The basic problem with these rumors has always been that they had Apple buying tens of millions of OLED screens from arch-rival Samsung and giving it profit and bragging rights that would only be used to market the Galaxy S8. Samsung would be able to claim that its screens are so superior that even Apple was forced to come crawling to buy them, but the Galaxy S8 still has a better screen.

I concluded that if Apple had decided to make the switch to OLED, it would invest in the necessary production capacity through its key iPhone supplier Foxconn, which bought Sharp. Until this production capacity was ready, Apple would be sparing in any purchases from any supplier, including Samsung.

So I interpret the ongoing rumors as cover for the fact that there just are not going to be very many iPhones with OLED screens this year.

Apple is part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and is a recommended buy.

